MQL5 MVC架构中表格视图与控制器组件：简单控件

内容





概述



作为在MVC（模型-视图-控制器）架构下开发表格视图控件的一部分，我们已创建表格模型（即模型组件），并开始构建视图组件。在第一阶段，我们创建一个基础对象，它是所有其他图形元素的始祖。

今天我们来开发简单控件，以后它们就是搭建复合界面元素的基础组件。每个控件元素都将具备与用户及其他元素交互的功能。换句话说，这就相当于实现了控制器的功能。

由于MQL语言已经把事件模型已被集成到图表事件对象中，因此接下来的控件都会用到事件处理机制，把视图和控制器连起来。因此，需要优化图形元素的基类。

接下来，我们来创建文本标签和各种按钮等简单控件。每个元素都支持绘制图标。这样我们就能用简单按钮构建出各种不同的控件。举个例子，树形视图的一行，左边是图标，右边是文字，看似一个独立控件。但实际上，我们可以轻松地基于普通按钮创建这类控件。同时还能调整字符串参数，让它在鼠标悬停或点击时变色响应，或者保持静态只响应点击。

创建好对象后，编写几行配置代码就能实现这些功能。并且，我们将继续利用这些元素创建复杂且完全交互式的复合控件，并且直接投入使用。





控制器组件优化基类

为了达成目的，我们必须对已实现的类、宏替换和枚举进行稍许优化。大部分的必要功能都在图形元素的基对象中。因此，这才是优化主体。

此前，此类位于MQL5\Scripts\tables\controls\Base.mqh路径下。

今天我们要编写一个测试指标，因此，要在指标目录\MQ5\Indicators\下新建一个\tables\controls\文件夹，并将Base.mqh文件置于其中。这就是我们当前的工作。

此外，对象将包含所附加控件的列表。例如，容器可以是这类对象。为了使这些列表能够正确处理文件（即创建存储在列表中的对象），必须预先声明所有要创建的元素类。将类声明、新的宏替换、枚举以及枚举常量写入Base.mqh文件中：

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh> #include <Arrays\List.mqh> class CImagePainter; class CLabel; class CButton; class CButtonTriggered; class CButtonArrowUp; class CButtonArrowDown; class CButtonArrowLeft; class CButtonArrowRight; class CCheckBox; class CRadioButton; #define clrNULL 0x00FFFFFF #define MARKER_START_DATA - 1 #define DEF_FONTNAME "Calibri" #define DEF_FONTSIZE 10 enum ENUM_ELEMENT_TYPE { ELEMENT_TYPE_BASE = 0x10000 , ELEMENT_TYPE_COLOR, ELEMENT_TYPE_COLORS_ELEMENT, ELEMENT_TYPE_RECTANGLE_AREA, ELEMENT _TYPE_IMAGE_PAINTER, ELEMENT_TYPE_CANVAS_BASE, ELEME NT_TYPE_LABEL, ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON, ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_TRIGGERED, ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_UP, ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_DOWN, ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_LEFT, ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_RIGHT, ELEMENT_TYPE_CHECKBOX, ELEMENT_TYPE_RADIOBUTTON, }; enum ENUM_ELEMENT_STATE { ELEMENT_STATE_DEF, ELEMENT_STATE_ACT, }; enum ENUM_COLOR_STATE { COLOR_STATE_DEFAULT, COLOR_STATE_FOCUSED, COLOR_STATE_PRESSED, COLOR_STATE_BLOCKED, };

在创建用于将对象保存到文件、或从文件加载对象的方法时，每次都要重复写入相同的代码：

if (file_handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) return false ; if (:: FileWriteLong (file_handle,- 1 )!= sizeof ( long )) return false ; if (:: FileWriteInteger (file_handle, this .Type(), INT_VALUE )!= INT_VALUE ) return false ; if (:: FileWriteInteger (file_handle, this .m_id, INT_VALUE )!= INT_VALUE ) return false ; if (:: FileWriteArray (file_handle, this .m_name)!= sizeof ( this .m_name)) return false ;

与此相同的还有“Description”和“Print”方法。因此，应该将这些字符串转移到基类对象中的加载/保存方法中。这样一来，在每个提供文件操作的新类中，无需在每个新的加载/保存方法中编写这些字符串。

在基对象中声明这些方法：

public : void SetName( const string name) { :: StringToShortArray (name, this .m_name); } void SetID( const int id) { this .m_id=id; } string Name( void ) const { return :: ShortArrayToString ( this .m_name); } int ID( void ) const { return this .m_id; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle); virtual bool Load( const int file_handle); virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_BASE); } virtual string Description( void ); virtual void Print ( void ); CBaseObj ( void ) : m_id(- 1 ) { this .SetName( "" ); } ~CBaseObj ( void ) {} };

编写方法的实现代码：

string CBaseObj::Description( void ) { string nm= this .Name(); string name=(nm!= "" ? :: StringFormat ( " \"%s\"" ,nm) : nm); return :: StringFormat ( "%s%s ID %d" ,ElementDescription((ENUM_ELEMENT_TYPE) this .Type()),name, this .ID()); } void CBaseObj:: Print ( void ) { :: Print ( this .Description()); } bool CBaseObj::Save( const int file_handle) { if (file_handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) return false ; if (:: FileWriteLong (file_handle,- 1 )!= sizeof ( long )) return false ; if (:: FileWriteInteger (file_handle, this .Type(), INT_VALUE )!= INT_VALUE ) return false ; if (:: FileWriteInteger (file_handle, this .m_id, INT_VALUE )!= INT_VALUE ) return false ; if (:: FileWriteArray (file_handle, this .m_name)!= sizeof ( this .m_name)) return false ; return true ; } bool CBaseObj::Load( const int file_handle) { if (file_handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) return false ; if (:: FileReadLong (file_handle)!=- 1 ) return false ; if (:: FileReadInteger (file_handle, INT_VALUE )!= this .Type()) return false ; this .m_id=:: FileReadInteger (file_handle, INT_VALUE ); if (:: FileReadArray (file_handle, this .m_name)!= sizeof ( this .m_name)) return false ; return true ; }

现在，对于每个新类，只有当其逻辑与基类中规定的逻辑不同时，才需要声明并实现Description和Print方法。

而在派生类中处理文件的方法，我们无需在每个类的各个方法中重复编写相同的代码行，只需调用该基对象中处理文件的方法即可。

从该文件（Base.mqh）的所有后续类中，移除所有的Print方法 —— 它们已存在于基对象中，且完全重复。

在所有处理文件的方法中，删除这些字符串：

bool CColor::Save( const int file_handle) { if (file_handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) return false ; if (:: FileWriteLong (file_handle,- 1 )!= sizeof ( long )) return false ; if (:: FileWriteInteger (file_handle, this .Type(), INT_VALUE )!= INT_VALUE ) return false ; if (:: FileWriteInteger (file_handle, this .m_color, INT_VALUE )!= INT_VALUE ) return false ; if (:: FileWriteInteger (file_handle, this .m_id, INT_VALUE )!= INT_VALUE ) return false ; if (:: FileWriteArray (file_handle, this .m_name)!= sizeof ( this .m_name)) return false ; return true ; }

在此， 我们只需调用基类的方法来替代这些字符串 ：

bool CColor::Save( const int file_handle) { if (!CBaseObj::Save(file_handle)) return false ; if (:: FileWriteInteger (file_handle, this .m_color, INT_VALUE )!= INT_VALUE ) return false ; return true ; }

在该文件中，已将上述更改应用于所有处理文件的方法。在编写后续类时，我们将考虑这些变更。

在CColorElement类中，替换类构造函数中的完全相同的重复字符串。

CColorElement::CColorElement( void ) { this .InitColors(clrNULL,clrNULL,clrNULL,clrNULL); this .m_default.SetName( "Default" ); this .m_default.SetID( 1 ); this .m_focused.SetName( "Focused" ); this .m_focused.SetID( 2 ); this .m_pressed.SetName( "Pressed" ); this .m_pressed.SetID( 3 ); this .m_blocked.SetName( "Blocked" ); this .m_blocked.SetID( 4 ); this .SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_DEFAULT); this .m_current.SetName( "Current" ); this .m_current.SetID( 0 ); }

使用一个Init()方法：

public : color NewColor( color base_color, int shift_red, int shift_green, int shift_blue); void Init( void );

...

具体实现：

void CColorElement::Init( void ) { this .m_default.SetName( "Default" ); this .m_default.SetID( 1 ); this .m_focused.SetName( "Focused" ); this .m_focused.SetID( 2 ); this .m_pressed.SetName( "Pressed" ); this .m_pressed.SetID( 3 ); this .m_blocked.SetName( "Blocked" ); this .m_blocked.SetID( 4 ); this .SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_DEFAULT); this .m_current.SetName( "Current" ); this .m_current.SetID( 0 ); }

如果初始化时传入的是透明色，那么不管什么状态都不用更改。

在方法实现过程中请关注这一点：

void CColorElement::InitColors( const color clr) { this .InitDefault(clr); this .InitFocused( clr!=clrNULL ? this .NewColor(clr,- 20 ,- 20 ,- 20 ) : clrNULL ); this .InitPressed( clr!=clrNULL ? this .NewColor(clr,- 40 ,- 40 ,- 40 ) : clrNULL ); this .InitBlocked( clrWhiteSmoke ); }

在CBound类中，添加一个方法，返回光标是否位于矩形区域内的标识。此方法用于实现控制器组件：

class CBound : public CBaseObj { protected : CRect m_bound; public : void ResizeW( const int size) { this .m_bound.Width(size); } void ResizeH( const int size) { this .m_bound.Height(size); } void Resize( const int w, const int h) { this .m_bound.Width(w); this .m_bound.Height(h); } void SetX( const int x) { this .m_bound.left=x; } void SetY( const int y) { this .m_bound.top=y; } void SetXY( const int x, const int y) { this .m_bound.LeftTop(x,y); } void Move( const int x, const int y) { this .m_bound.Move(x,y); } void Shift( const int dx, const int dy) { this .m_bound.Shift(dx,dy); } int X( void ) const { return this .m_bound.left; } int Y( void ) const { return this .m_bound.top; } int Width( void ) const { return this .m_bound.Width(); } int Height( void ) const { return this .m_bound.Height(); } int Right( void ) const { return this .m_bound.right-( this .m_bound.Width() > 0 ? 1 : 0 );} int Bottom( void ) const { return this .m_bound.bottom-( this .m_bound.Height()> 0 ? 1 : 0 );} bool Contains( const int x, const int y) const { return this .m_bound.Contains(x,y); } virtual string Description( void ); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle); virtual bool Load( const int file_handle); virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_RECTANGLE_AREA); } CBound( void ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_bound); } CBound( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) { this .SetXY(x,y); this .Resize(w,h); } ~CBound( void ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_bound); } };

现在，要将实现控制器组件所需的所有功能添加到图形元素画布的基类CCanvasBase中。

当图形元素与鼠标互动时，需要禁用图表的一些属性，比如滚轮滚动、右健菜单等。每个图形元素对象都将执行此操作。但第一次启动时，必须记住程序启动前图表属性的状态。等到操作完成后，再将所有内容恢复原状。

为此，在CCanvasBase类的私有部分中声明用于存储图表属性值的变量，并声明一个用于设置图表属性限制的方法：

class CCanvasBase : public CBaseObj { private : bool m_chart_mouse_wheel_flag; bool m_chart_mouse_move_flag; bool m_chart_object_create_flag; bool m_chart_mouse_scroll_flag; void SetFlags( const bool flag); protected :

UI元素一般有两种状态（暂时先定为两种，以后可能更多）。例如，对于按钮而言 —— 按下状态、释放状态。这意味着我们需要控制好元素在不同状态下的颜色。在类的受保护部分中，定义一个用于存储元素状态的变量，再定义一组颜色管理对象，并为背景和前景画布分别设置独立的透明度控制：

protected : CCanvas m_background; CCanvas m_foreground; CBound m_bound; CCanvasBase *m_container; CColorElement m_color_background; CColorElement m_color_foreground; CColorElement m_color_border; CColorElement m_color_background_act; CColorElement m_color_foreground_act; CColorElement m_color_border_act; ENUM _ELEMENT_STATE m_state; long m_chart_id; int m_wnd; int m_wnd_y; int m_obj_x; int m_obj_y; uchar m_alpha_bg; uchar m_alpha_fg; uint m_border_width; string m_program_name; bool m_hidden; bool m_blocked; bool m_focused;

在此，还需声明用于控制鼠标光标、颜色管理的方法，以及虚事件处理函数：

virtual void ObjectTrim( void ); bool Contains( const int x, const int y); bool CheckColor( const ENUM_COLOR_STATE state) const ; void ColorChange( const ENUM_COLOR_STATE state); void Init( void ); virtual void InitColors( void ); virtual void OnFocusEvent( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); virtual void OnPressEvent( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); virtual void OnReleaseEvent( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); virtual void OnCreateEvent( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); virtual void OnWheelEvent( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) { return ; } virtual void MouseMoveHandler( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) { return ; } virtual void MousePressHandler( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) { return ; } virtual void MouseWheelHandler( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) { return ; } public :

在类的公有部分中，添加用于获取激活状态下元素颜色管理对象的方法，以及用于获取元素各种状态下颜色的方法：

public : CCanvas *GetBackground( void ) { return & this .m_background; } CCanvas *GetForeground( void ) { return & this .m_foreground; } CColorElement *GetBackColorControl( void ) { return & this .m_color_background; } CColorElement *GetForeColorControl( void ) { return & this .m_color_foreground; } CColorElement *GetBorderColorControl( void ) { return & this .m_color_border; } CColorElement *GetBackColorActControl( void ) { return & this .m_color_background_act; } CColorElement *GetForeColorActControl( void ) { return & this .m_color_foreground_act; } CColorElement *GetBorderColorActControl( void ) { return & this .m_color_border_act; } color BackColor( void ) const { return (! this .State() ? this .m_color_background.GetCurrent() : this .m_color_background_act.GetCurrent()); } color ForeColor( void ) const { return (! this .State() ? this .m_color_foreground.GetCurrent() : this .m_color_foreground_act.GetCurrent()); } color BorderColor( void ) const { return (! this .State() ? this .m_color_border.GetCurrent() : this .m_color_border_act.GetCurrent()); } color BackColorDefault( void ) const { return (! this .State() ? t his .m_color_background.GetDefault() : this .m_color_background_act.GetDefault()); } color ForeColorDefault( void ) const { return (! this .State() ? this .m_color_foreground.GetDefault() : this .m_color_foreground_act.GetDefault()); } color BorderColorDefault( void ) const { return (! this .State() ? this .m_color_border.GetDefault() : this .m_color_border_act.GetDefault()); } color BackColorFocused( void ) const { return (! this .State() ? this .m_color_background.GetFocused() : this .m_color_background_act.GetFocused()); } color ForeColorFocused( void ) const { return (! this .State() ? this .m_color_foreground.GetFocused() : this .m_color_foreground_act.GetFocused()); } color BorderColorFocused( void ) const { return (! this .State() ? this .m_color_border.GetFocused() : this .m_color_border_act.GetFocused()); } color BackColorPressed( void ) const { return (! this .State() ? this .m_color_background.GetPressed() : this .m_color_background_act.GetPressed()); } color ForeColorPressed( void ) const { return (! this .State() ? this .m_color_foreground.GetPressed() : this .m_color_foreground_act.GetPressed()); } color BorderColorPressed( void ) const { return (! this .State() ? this .m_color_border.GetPressed() : this .m_color_border_act.GetPressed()); } color BackColorBlocked( void ) const { return this .m_color_background.GetBlocked(); } color ForeColorBlocked( void ) const { return this .m_color_foreground.GetBlocked(); } color BorderColorBlocked( void ) const { return this .m_color_border.GetBlocked(); }

现在，在每个获取颜色的方法中，都会检查元素的状态（激活/未激活），并根据元素状态返回所需的颜色。

添加用于设置激活状态下元素颜色的方法，并根据元素的激活/未激活状态，优化用于设置与鼠标光标相关的元素状态颜色的方法：

void InitBackColorsAct( const color clr_default, const color clr_focused, const color clr_pressed, const color clr_blocked) { this .m_color_background_act.InitColors(clr_default,clr_focused,clr_pressed,clr_blocked); } void InitBackColorsAct( const color clr) { this .m_color_background_act.InitColors(clr); } void InitForeColorsAct( const color clr_default, const color clr_focused, const color clr_pressed, const color clr_blocked) { this .m_color_foreground_act.InitColors(clr_default,clr_focused,clr_pressed,clr_blocked); } void InitForeColorsAct( const color clr) { this .m_color_foreground_act.InitColors(clr); } void InitBorderColorsAct( const color clr_default, const color clr_focused, const color clr_pressed, const color clr_blocked) { this .m_color_border_act.InitColors(clr_default,clr_focused,clr_pressed,clr_blocked); } void InitBorderColorsAct( const color clr) { this .m_color_border_act.InitColors(clr); } void InitBackColorActDefault( const color clr) { this .m_color_background_act.InitDefault(clr); } void InitForeColorActDefault( const color clr) { this .m_color_foreground_act.InitDefault(clr); } void InitBorderColorActDefault( const color clr){ this .m_color_border_act.InitDefault(clr); } void InitBackColorActFocused( const color clr) { this .m_color_background_act.InitFocused(clr); } void InitForeColorActFocused( const color clr) { this .m_color_foreground_act.InitFocused(clr); } void InitBorderColorActFocused( const color clr){ this .m_color_border_act.InitFocused(clr); } void InitBackColorActPressed( const color clr) { this .m_color_background_act.InitPressed(clr); } void InitForeColorActPressed( const color clr) { this .m_color_foreground_act.InitPressed(clr); } void InitBorderColorActPressed( const color clr){ this .m_color_border_act.InitPressed(clr); } bool BackColorToDefault( void ) { return (! this .State() ? this .m_color_background.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_DEFAULT) : this .m_color_background_act.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_DEFAULT)); } bool BackColorToFocused( void ) { return (! this .State() ? this .m_color_background.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_FOCUSED) : this .m_color_background_act.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_FOCUSED)); } bool BackColorToPressed( void ) { return (! this .State() ? this .m_color_background.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_PRESSED) : this .m_color_background_act.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_PRESSED)); } bool BackColorToBlocked( void ) { return this .m_color_background.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_BLOCKED); } bool ForeColorToDefault( void ) { return (! this .State() ? this .m_color_foreground.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_DEFAULT) : this .m_color_foreground_act.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_DEFAULT)); } bool ForeColorToFocused( void ) { return (! this .State() ? this .m_color_foreground.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_FOCUSED) : this .m_color_foreground_act.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_FOCUSED)); } bool ForeColorToPressed( void ) { return (! this .State() ? this .m_color_foreground.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_PRESSED) : this .m_color_foreground_act.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_PRESSED)); } bool ForeColorToBlocked( void ) { return this .m_color_foreground.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_BLOCKED); } bool BorderColorToDefault( void ) { return (! this .State() ? this .m_color_border.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_DEFAULT) : this .m_color_border_act.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_DEFAULT)); } bool BorderColorToFocused( void ) { return (! this .State() ? this .m_color_border.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_FOCUSED) : this .m_color_border_act.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_FOCUSED)); } bool BorderColorToPressed( void ) { return (! this .State() ? this .m_color_border.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_PRESSED) : this .m_color_border_act.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_PRESSED)); } bool BorderColorToBlocked( void ) { return this .m_color_border.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_BLOCKED); }

添加用于设置和返回元素状态的方法：

bool Create( const long chart_id, const int wnd, const string object_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); void SetState(ENUM_ELEMENT_STATE state) { this .m_state=state; this .ColorsToDefault(); } ENUM_ELEMENT_STATE State( void ) const { return this .m_state; }

如需设置元素状态，在确定状态标识后，必须将元素的当前所有颜色都记录下来。例如，如果元素被激活（按钮被按下），则将所有当前颜色都设置为按下按钮的颜色。否则，当前颜色从释放按钮的颜色列表中获取。

由于我们现已将背景和前景的透明度设置与返回功能分离，需新增用于设置和返回透明度的方法：

string NameBG( void ) const { return this .m_background.ChartObjectName(); } string NameFG( void ) const { return this .m_foreground.ChartObjectName(); } uchar AlphaBG( void ) const { return this .m_alpha_bg; } void SetAlphaBG( const uchar value ) { this .m_alpha_bg= value ; } uchar AlphaFG( void ) const { return this .m_alpha_fg; } void SetAlphaFG( const uchar value ) { this .m_alpha_fg= value ; } void SetAlpha( const uchar value ) { this .m_alpha_fg= this .m_alpha_bg= value ; }

声明一个事件处理器 ，其应由控制程序的事件处理器调用：

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); CCanvasBase( void ) : m_program_name(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )), m_chart_id(:: ChartID ()), m_wnd( 0 ), m_alpha_bg( 0 ), m_alpha_fg( 255 ), m_hidden( false ), m_blocked( false ), m_focused( false ), m_border_width( 0 ), m_wnd_y( 0 ), m_state( 0 ) { this .Init(); } CCanvasBase( const string object_name, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); ~CCanvasBase( void ); };

在类的构造函数中，正确指定画布上绘制字体的属性，并调用Init()方法以存储图表和鼠标的属性：

CCanvasBase::CCanvasBase( const string object_name, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : m_program_name(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )), m_wnd(wnd< 0 ? 0 : wnd), m_alpha_bg( 0 ), m_alpha_fg( 255 ), m_hidden( false ), m_blocked( false ), m_focused( false ), m_border_width( 0 ), m_state( 0 ) { this .m_chart_id= this .CorrectChartID(chart_id); this .m_wnd_y=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE , this .m_wnd); if ( this .Create( this .m_chart_id, this .m_wnd,object_name,x,y,w,h)) { this .Clear( false ); this .m_obj_x=x; this .m_obj_y=y; this .m_color_background.SetName( "Background" ); this .m_color_foreground.SetName( "Foreground" ); this .m_color_border.SetName( "Border" ); this .m_foreground.FontSet(DEF_FONTNAME,-DEF_FONTSIZE* 10 , FW_MEDIUM ); this .m_bound.SetName( "Perimeter" ); this .Init(); } }

在类的析构函数中，销毁创建的图形对象，并恢复存储的图表和鼠标权限属性：

CCanvasBase::~CCanvasBase( void ) { this .Destroy(); :: ChartSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL , this .m_chart_mouse_wheel_flag); :: ChartSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , this .m_chart_mouse_move_flag); :: ChartSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE , this .m_chart_object_create_flag); :: ChartSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , this .m_chart_mouse_scroll_flag); :: ChartSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_CONTEXT_MENU , this .m_chart_context_menu_flag); :: ChartSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL , this .m_chart_crosshair_tool_flag); }

在创建图形元素的方法中，待创建的图形对象名称不应包含空格。可通过将名称中的空格替换为下划线来修正这一问题：

bool CCanvasBase::Create( const long chart_id, const int wnd, const string object_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) { long id= this .CorrectChartID(chart_id); string nm=object_name; :: StringReplace (nm, " " , "_" ); string obj_name=nm+ "_BG" ; if (! this .m_background.CreateBitmapLabel(id,(wnd< 0 ? 0 : wnd),obj_name,x,y,(w> 0 ? w : 1 ),(h> 0 ? h : 1 ), COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: The CreateBitmapLabel() method of the CCanvas class returned an error creating a \"%s\" graphic object" , __FUNCTION__ ,obj_name); return false ; } obj_name=nm+ "_FG" ; if (! this .m_foreground.CreateBitmapLabel(id,(wnd< 0 ? 0 : wnd),obj_name,x,y,(w> 0 ? w : 1 ),(h> 0 ? h : 1 ), COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: The CreateBitmapLabel() method of the CCanvas class returned an error creating a \"%s\" graphic object" , __FUNCTION__ ,obj_name); return false ; } :: ObjectSetString (id, this .NameBG(), OBJPROP_TEXT , this .m_program_name); :: ObjectSetString (id, this .NameFG(), OBJPROP_TEXT , this .m_program_name); this .m_bound.SetXY(x,y); this .m_bound.Resize(w,h); return true ; }

返回对象内部光标位置标识的方法：

bool CCanvasBase::Contains( const int x, const int y) { int left=:: fmax ( this .X(), this .ObjectX()); int right=:: fmin ( this .Right(), this .ObjectRight()); int top=:: fmax ( this .Y(), this .ObjectY()); int bottom=:: fmin ( this .Bottom(), this .ObjectBottom()); return (x>=left && x<=right && y>=top && y<=bottom); }

由于对象大小和画布大小可能不同（ObjectTrim方法会在不调整对象大小的情况下调整画布大小），因此这里会以某个值作为判断光标位置的边界：要么是对象边界，要么是画布对应的边缘。该方法返回一个标识，用于指示传递给该方法的坐标是否位于所接收的边界范围内。

在元素锁定方法中，设置锁定标识必须在调用元素绘制方法之前，修正如下：

void CCanvasBase::Block( const bool chart_redraw) { if ( this .m_blocked) return ; this .ColorsToBlocked(); this .m_blocked= true ; this .Draw(chart_redraw); }

这一修正可确保正确绘制被锁定的元素。在此修正之前，由于锁定标识是在锁定操作之后设置的，因此在绘制元素时，系统会从默认状态而非锁定状态获取颜色。

设置图表禁用的方法如下：

void CCanvasBase::SetFlags( const bool flag) { if (flag && this .m_flags_state) return ; if (!flag && ! this .m_flags_state) return ; :: ChartSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_CONTEXT_MENU , flag); :: ChartSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL ,flag); :: ChartSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , flag); this .m_flags_state=flag; :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

类的初始化方法：

void CCanvasBase::Init( void ) { this .m_chart_mouse_wheel_flag = :: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL ); this .m_chart_mouse_move_flag = :: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ); this .m_chart_object_create_flag = :: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE ); this .m_chart_mouse_scroll_flag = :: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL ); this .m_chart_context_menu_flag = :: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_CONTEXT_MENU ); this .m_chart_crosshair_tool_flag= :: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL ); :: ChartSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL , true ); :: ChartSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); :: ChartSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE , true ); this .InitColors(); }

默认对象颜色的初始化方法：

void CCanvasBase::InitColors( void ) { this .InitBackColors( clrWhiteSmoke ); this .InitBackColorsAct( clrWhiteSmoke ); this .BackColorToDefault(); this .InitForeColors( clrBlack ); this .InitForeColorsAct( clrBlack ); this .ForeColorToDefault(); this .InitBorderColors( clrDarkGray ); this .InitBorderColorsAct( clrDarkGray ); this .BorderColorToDefault(); this .InitBorderColorBlocked( clrLightGray ); this .InitForeColorBlocked( clrSilver ); }

检查所设置颜色是否与指定颜色相同的方法：

bool CCanvasBase::CheckColor( const ENUM_COLOR_STATE state) const { bool res= true ; switch (state) { case COLOR_STATE_DEFAULT : res &= this .BackColor()== this .BackColorDefault(); res &= this .ForeColor()== this .ForeColorDefault(); res &= this .BorderColor()== this .BorderColorDefault(); break ; case COLOR_STATE_FOCUSED : res &= this .BackColor()== this .BackColorFocused(); res &= this .ForeColor()== this .ForeColorFocused(); res &= this .BorderColor()== this .BorderColorFocused(); break ; case COLOR_STATE_PRESSED : res &= this .BackColor()== this .BackColorPressed(); res &= this .ForeColor()== this .ForeColorPressed(); res &= this .BorderColor()== this .BorderColorPressed(); break ; case COLOR_STATE_BLOCKED : res &= this .BackColor()== this .BackColorBlocked(); res &= this .ForeColor()== this .ForeColorBlocked(); res &= this .BorderColor()== this .BorderColorBlocked(); break ; default : res= false ; break ; } return res; }

为了仅在元素状态切换时更改元素颜色，此方法返回一个标识，用于指示是否已针对元素状态设置了相应的颜色。如果元素的当前颜色与所检查状态下的设定颜色不相等，则该方法允许更改颜色并重绘图形元素。如果颜色已根据元素状态设置，则无需更改颜色和重绘对象，该方法禁止更改颜色。

一种根据事件更改对象元素颜色的方法：

void CCanvasBase::ColorChange( const ENUM_COLOR_STATE state) { switch (state) { case COLOR_STATE_DEFAULT : this .ColorsToDefault(); break ; case COLOR_STATE_FOCUSED : this .ColorsToFocused(); break ; case COLOR_STATE_PRESSED : this .ColorsToPressed(); break ; case COLOR_STATE_BLOCKED : this .ColorsToBlocked(); break ; default : break ; } }

根据需要更改颜色的对应事件，当前颜色会根据事件（元素状态）进行设置。

事件处理器：

void CCanvasBase:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { this .m_wnd_y=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE , this .m_wnd); } if ( this .IsBlocked() || this .IsHidden()) return ; int x=( int )lparam; int y=( int )dparam- this .m_wnd_y; if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if ( this .Contains(x, y)) { if ( this .m_container== NULL ) this .SetFlags( false ); if (sparam== "1" || sparam== "2" || sparam== "16" ) this .OnPressEvent(id, lparam, dparam, sparam); else this .OnFocusEvent(id, lparam, dparam, sparam); } else { this .OnReleaseEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if ( this .m_container== NULL ) this .SetFlags( true ); } } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL ) { this .OnWheelEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CREATE ) { this .OnCreateEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { if (sparam== this .NameBG()) return ; ENUM_CHART_EVENT chart_event= ENUM_CHART_EVENT (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); if (chart_event== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { this .MousePressHandler(chart_event, lparam, dparam, sparam); } if (chart_event== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { this .MouseMoveHandler(chart_event, lparam, dparam, sparam); } if (chart_event== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL ) { this .MouseWheelHandler(chart_event, lparam, dparam, sparam); } } }

在图形元素的基础对象中实现鼠标光标与图形元素交互的处理逻辑。对于正在监测的各种事件，会调用虚拟处理器。一部分处理器直接在该类中实现，而一部分则必须在该类的派生对象中实现。

以*Handler结尾的事件处理器用于处理控件内部各组成组件之间的交互。而名称中包含*Event的处理器则直接处理图表事件，并向图表发送自定义事件，这些事件可用于确定事件类型及其发送来源的控件。允许用户在程序中处理此类事件。

失去焦点处理器：

void CCanvasBase::OnReleaseEvent( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) { this .m_focused= false ; if (! this .CheckColor(COLOR_STATE_DEFAULT)) { this .ColorChange(COLOR_STATE_DEFAULT); this .Draw( true ); } }

光标悬停处理器：

void CCanvasBase::OnFocusEvent( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) { this .m_focused= true ; if (! this .CheckColor(COLOR_STATE_FOCUSED)) { this .ColorChange(COLOR_STATE_FOCUSED); this .Draw( true ); } }

对象按下处理器：

void CCanvasBase::OnPressEvent( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) { this .m_focused= true ; if (! this .CheckColor(COLOR_STATE_PRESSED)) { this .ColorChange(COLOR_STATE_PRESSED); this .Draw( true ); } :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id, ( ushort ) CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK , lparam, dparam, this .NameBG()); }

图形对象创建事件的处理器：

void CCanvasBase::OnCreateEvent( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) { if ( this .IsBelongsToThis(sparam)) return ; this .BringToTop( true ); }

所有处理器的逻辑在代码中都有详细注释。实际上，仅实现以图形元素颜色变化形式对事件做出响应的处理，并在必要时向图表发送自定义事件。最后一个处理器对于在图表上创建图形对象做出响应，并将图形元素置于前景。例如，这将使面板始终保持在前景。

这些处理器都是虚函数，如有需要，应在子类中重新定义。

至此，我们已经完成对所有图形元素基础对象的优化。现在，基于基础对象中创建的控制器组件以及之前创建的视图组件，开始创建最简单的图形元素（这些元素也是视图组件的一部分）。它们将成为“构建块”，最终将用于创建复杂的控件，特别是表格视图控件 —— 我们已在多篇文章中致力于实现这类控件。





简单控件

在相同的文件夹\MQL5\Indicators\tables\controls\中创建一个新的包含文件Controls.mqh。

在创建好的文件中，连接图形元素基础对象的文件Base.mqh，并添加一些宏替换和枚举：

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #include "Base.mqh" #define DEF_LABEL_W 40 #define DEF_LABEL_H 16 #define DEF_BUTTON_W 50 #define DEF_BUTTON_H 16 enum ENUM_ELEMENT_COMPARE_BY { ELEMENT_SORT_BY_ID = 0 , ELEMENT_SORT_BY_NAME, ELEMENT_SORT_BY_TEXT, ELEMENT_SORT_BY_COLOR, ELEMENT_SORT_BY_ALPHA, ELEMENT_SORT_BY_STATE, };

在宏替换中，我们定义了文本标签和按钮的默认尺寸。在枚举中，我们指定了基础图形元素可用的属性。您可以利用这些属性来搜索对象、对它们进行排序以及比较。当向任何对象添加新属性时，请向此枚举中添加新的常量。





辅助类

每个图形元素都可以包含图像作为其组成部分。因此能够为按钮、文本行等绘制图标。

创建一个专门用于绘制图像的类，该类将成为简单控件的组成部分。

在指定区域内绘制图像的类

在控件类中声明此类的一个对象，该对象将能够指定绘制图像的区域的大小及其坐标。为该类提供绘制箭头按钮、复选框和单选按钮箭头的方法。之后，添加用于绘制其他图标的方法以及用于绘制自定义图像的方法。我们传给该类一个指向画布的指针，它就会在设定的坐标和边界里画图：

class CImagePainter : public CBaseObj { protected : CCanvas *m_canvas; CBound m_bound; uchar m_alpha; bool CheckBound( void ); public : void CanvasAssign(CCanvas *canvas) { this .m_canvas=canvas; } void SetAlpha( const uchar value) { this .m_alpha=value; } uchar Alpha( void ) const { return this .m_alpha; } void SetXY( const int x, const int y) { this .m_bound.SetXY(x,y); } void SetSize( const int w, const int h) { this .m_bound.Resize(w,h); } void SetBound( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) { this .SetXY(x,y); this .SetSize(w,h); } int X( void ) const { return this .m_bound.X(); } int Y( void ) const { return this .m_bound.Y(); } int Right( void ) const { return this .m_bound.Right(); } int Bottom( void ) const { return this .m_bound.Bottom(); } int Width( void ) const { return this .m_bound.Width(); } int Height( void ) const { return this .m_bound.Height(); } bool Clear( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const bool update= true ); bool ArrowUp( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ); bool ArrowDown( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ); bool ArrowLeft( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ); bool ArrowRight( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ); bool CheckedBox( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ); bool UncheckedBox( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ); bool CheckedRadioButton( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ); bool UncheckedRadioButton( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle); virtual bool Load( const int file_handle); virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_IMAGE_PAINTER); } CImagePainter( void ) : m_canvas( NULL ) { this .SetBound( 1 , 1 ,DEF_BUTTON_H- 2 ,DEF_BUTTON_H- 2 ); this .SetName( "Image Painter" ); } CImagePainter(CCanvas *canvas) : m_canvas(canvas) { this .SetBound( 1 , 1 ,DEF_BUTTON_H- 2 ,DEF_BUTTON_H- 2 ); this .SetName( "Image Painter" ); } CImagePainter(CCanvas *canvas, const int id, const string name) : m_canvas(canvas) { this .m_id=id; this .SetName(name); this .SetBound( 1 , 1 ,DEF_BUTTON_H- 2 ,DEF_BUTTON_H- 2 ); } CImagePainter(CCanvas *canvas, const int id, const int dx, const int dy, const int w, const int h, const string name) : m_canvas(canvas) { this .m_id=id; this .SetName(name); this .SetBound(dx,dy,w,h); } ~CImagePainter( void ) {} };

下面让我们来探究类方法。

一种比较两个绘图对象的方法：

int CImagePainter::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CImagePainter *obj=node; switch (mode) { case ELEMENT_SORT_BY_NAME : return ( this .Name() >obj.Name() ? 1 : this .Name() <obj.Name() ? - 1 : 0 ); case ELEMENT_SORT_BY_ALPHA : return ( this .Alpha()>obj.Alpha() ? 1 : this .Alpha()<obj.Alpha()? - 1 : 0 ); default : return ( this .ID() >obj.ID() ? 1 : this .ID() <obj.ID() ? - 1 : 0 ); } }

此方法用来查找所需的绘图对象。默认情况下，搜索是通过对象ID进行的。当控件对象包含存储绘图对象的列表时，需要使用此方法。目前，每个控件中将声明一个绘图对象。该绘图对象用于绘制元素的主图标。

一种验证画布有效性及图像区域尺寸正确性的方法：

bool CImagePainter::CheckBound( void ) { if ( this .m_canvas== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. First you need to assign the canvas using the CanvasAssign() method" , __FUNCTION__ ); return false ; } if ( this .Width()== 0 || this .Height()== 0 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. First you need to set the area size using the SetSize() or SetBound() methods" , __FUNCTION__ ); return false ; } return true ; }

如果未将指向画布的指针传递给对象，或者未设置图像区域的宽度和高度，则该方法返回false。否则，返回true。

一种清除图像区域的方法：

bool CImagePainter::Clear( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const bool update= true ) { if (! this .CheckBound()) return false ; this .m_canvas.FillRectangle(x,y,x+w- 1 ,y+h- 1 ,clrNULL); if (update) this .m_canvas.Update( false ); return true ; }

该方法会完全清空整个图像区域，并用透明颜色填充。

一种绘制阴影向上箭头的方法：

bool CImagePainter::ArrowUp( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ) { if (! this .CheckBound()) return false ; int hw=( int ):: floor (w/ 2 ); if (hw== 0 ) hw= 1 ; int x1 = x + 1 ; int y1 = y + h - 4 ; int x2 = x1 + hw; int y2 = y + 3 ; int x3 = x1 + w - 1 ; int y3 = y1; this .m_canvas.FillTriangle(x1, y1, x2, y2, x3, y3, :: ColorToARGB (clr, alpha)); if (update) this .m_canvas.Update( false ); return true ; }

一种绘制阴影向下箭头的方法：

bool CImagePainter::ArrowDown( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ) { if (! this .CheckBound()) return false ; int hw=( int ):: floor (w/ 2 ); if (hw== 0 ) hw= 1 ; int x1=x+ 1 ; int y1=y+ 4 ; int x2=x1+hw; int y2=y+h- 3 ; int x3=x1+w- 1 ; int y3=y1; this .m_canvas.FillTriangle(x1, y1, x2, y2, x3, y3, :: ColorToARGB (clr, alpha)); if (update) this .m_canvas.Update( false ); return true ; }

一种绘制阴影向左箭头的方法：

bool CImagePainter::ArrowLeft( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ) { if (! this .CheckBound()) return false ; int hh=( int ):: floor (h/ 2 ); if (hh== 0 ) hh= 1 ; int x1=x+w- 4 ; int y1=y+ 1 ; int x2=x+ 3 ; int y2=y1+hh; int x3=x1; int y3=y1+h- 1 ; this .m_canvas.FillTriangle(x1, y1, x2, y2, x3, y3, :: ColorToARGB (clr, alpha)); if (update) this .m_canvas.Update( false ); return true ; }

一种绘制阴影向右箭头的方法：

bool CImagePainter::ArrowRight( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ) { if (! this .CheckBound()) return false ; int hh=( int ):: floor (h/ 2 ); if (hh== 0 ) hh= 1 ; int x1=x+ 4 ; int y1=y+ 1 ; int x2=x+w- 3 ; int y2=y1+hh; int x3=x1; int y3=y1+h- 1 ; this .m_canvas.FillTriangle(x1, y1, x2, y2, x3, y3, :: ColorToARGB (clr, alpha)); if (update) this .m_canvas.Update( false ); return true ; }

在图像区域内，定义一个箭头区域，该区域在矩形区域的每侧各有一个像素的内缩，并在内部绘制一个阴影箭头。

一种绘制已勾选复选框的方法：

bool CImagePainter::CheckedBox( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ) { if (! this .CheckBound()) return false ; int x1=x+ 1 ; int y1=y+ 1 ; int x2=x+w- 2 ; int y2=y+h- 2 ; this .m_canvas.Rectangle(x1, y1, x2, y2, :: ColorToARGB (clr, alpha)); int arrx[ 3 ], arry[ 3 ]; arrx[ 0 ]=x1+(x2-x1)/ 4 ; arrx[ 1 ]=x1+w/ 3 ; arrx[ 2 ]=x2-(x2-x1)/ 4 ; arry[ 0 ]=y1+ 1 +(y2-y1)/ 2 ; arry[ 1 ]=y2-(y2-y1)/ 3 ; arry[ 2 ]=y1+(y2-y1)/ 3 ; this .m_canvas.Polyline(arrx, arry, :: ColorToARGB (clr, alpha)); arrx[ 0 ]++; arrx[ 1 ]++; arrx[ 2 ]++; this .m_canvas.Polyline(arrx, arry, :: ColorToARGB (clr, alpha)); if (update) this .m_canvas.Update( false ); return true ; }

一种绘制未勾选复选框的方法：

bool CImagePainter::UncheckedBox( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ) { if (! this .CheckBound()) return false ; int x1=x+ 1 ; int y1=y+ 1 ; int x2=x+w- 2 ; int y2=y+h- 2 ; this .m_canvas.Rectangle(x1, y1, x2, y2, :: ColorToARGB (clr, alpha)); if (update) this .m_canvas.Update( false ); return true ; }

一种绘制已选中单选按钮的方法：

bool CImagePainter::CheckedRadioButton( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ) { if (! this .CheckBound()) return false ; int x1=x+ 1 ; int y1=y+ 1 ; int x2=x+w- 2 ; int y2=y+h- 2 ; int d=:: fmin (x2-x1,y2-y1); int r=d/ 2 ; int cx=x1+r; int cy=y1+r; this .m_canvas.CircleWu(cx, cy, r, :: ColorToARGB (clr, alpha)); r/= 2 ; if (r< 1 ) r= 1 ; this .m_canvas.FillCircle(cx, cy, r, :: ColorToARGB (clr, alpha)); if (update) this .m_canvas.Update( false ); return true ; }

一种绘制未选中单选按钮的方法：

bool CImagePainter::UncheckedRadioButton( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ) { if (! this .CheckBound()) return false ; int x1=x+ 1 ; int y1=y+ 1 ; int x2=x+w- 2 ; int y2=y+h- 2 ; int d=:: fmin (x2-x1,y2-y1); int r=d/ 2 ; int cx=x1+r; int cy=y1+r; this .m_canvas.CircleWu(cx, cy, r, :: ColorToARGB (clr, alpha)); if (update) this .m_canvas.Update( false ); return true ; }

这些是简单的方法，无需自行实现即可绘制所需的图形。接下来，在此处添加其他绘制图形元素设计所需图标的方法。

将绘图区域保存到文件以及从文件加载绘图区域的方法：

bool CImagePainter::Save( const int file_handle) { if (!CBaseObj::Save(file_handle)) return false ; if (:: FileWriteInteger (file_handle, this .m_alpha, INT_VALUE )!= INT_VALUE ) return false ; if (! this .m_bound.Save(file_handle)) return false ; return true ; } bool CImagePainter::Load( const int file_handle) { if (!CBaseObj::Load(file_handle)) return false ; this .m_alpha=( uchar ):: FileReadInteger (file_handle, INT_VALUE ); if (! this .m_bound.Load(file_handle)) return false ; return true ; }

在此，我们可以从简单控件的类入手。这类对象中最基础的就是文本标签类。其他控件的类都将从这个元素继承而来。

在同一个Controls.mqh文件中，继续编写类代码。

“文本标签”控件类

这个类将包含一组变量和方法，用于处理任何控件，设置和获取对象参数，以及保存和加载其属性。如今，所有控件（控制器组件）的交互性都已添加到所有控件的基类中。现在，我们来探讨一下文本标签类：

class CLabel : public CCanvasBase { protected : CImagePainter m_painter; ushort m_text[]; ushort m_text_prev[]; int m_text_x; int m_text_y; void SetTextPrev( const string text) { :: StringToShortArray (text, this .m_text_prev); } string TextPrev( void ) const { return :: ShortArrayToString ( this .m_text_prev);} void ClearText( void ); public : CImagePainter *Painter( void ) { return & this .m_painter; } void SetText( const string text) { :: StringToShortArray (text, this .m_text); } string Text( void ) const { return :: ShortArrayToString ( this .m_text); } int TextX( void ) const { return this .m_text_x; } int TextY( void ) const { return this .m_text_y; } void SetTextShiftH( const int x) { this .m_text_x=x; } void SetTextShiftV( const int y) { this .m_text_y=y; } void SetImageXY( const int x, const int y) { this .m_painter.SetXY(x,y); } void SetImageSize( const int w, const int h) { this .m_painter.SetSize(w,h); } void SetImageBound( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) { this .SetImageXY(x,y); this .SetImageSize(w,h); } int ImageX( void ) const { return this .m_painter.X(); } int ImageY( void ) const { return this .m_painter.Y(); } int ImageWidth( void ) const { return this .m_painter.Width(); } int ImageHeight( void ) const { return this .m_painter.Height(); } int ImageRight( void ) const { return this .m_painter.Right(); } int ImageBottom( void ) const { return this .m_painter.Bottom(); } void DrawText( const int dx, const int dy, const string text, const bool chart_redraw); virtual void Draw( const bool chart_redraw); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle); virtual bool Load( const int file_handle); virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_LABEL); } CLabel( void ); CLabel( const string object_name, const string text, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CLabel( const string object_name, const string text, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CLabel( const string object_name, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const string text, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); ~CLabel( void ) {} };

该类定义了两个ushort数组，分别存当前和过去的标签文本。这样，在绘制时可知先前文本的大小，并且在显示新文本前，能够正确擦掉旧文本所覆盖的区域。

考虑已声明的方法。

该类具有四个构造函数，允许使用不同的参数集来创建对象：

CLabel::CLabel( void ) : CCanvasBase( "Label" ,:: ChartID (), 0 , 0 , 0 ,DEF_LABEL_W,DEF_LABEL_H), m_text_x( 0 ), m_text_y( 0 ) { this .m_painter.CanvasAssign( this .GetForeground()); this .m_painter.SetXY( 0 , 0 ); this .m_painter.SetSize( 0 , 0 ); this .SetText( "Label" ); this .SetTextPrev( "" ); this .SetAlphaBG( 0 ); this .SetAlphaFG( 255 ); } CLabel::CLabel( const string object_name, const string text, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CCanvasBase(object_name,:: ChartID (), 0 ,x,y,w,h), m_text_x( 0 ), m_text_y( 0 ) { this .m_painter.CanvasAssign( this .GetForeground()); this .m_painter.SetXY( 0 , 0 ); this .m_painter.SetSize( 0 , 0 ); this .SetText(text); this .SetTextPrev( "" ); this .SetAlphaBG( 0 ); this .SetAlphaFG( 255 ); } CLabel::CLabel( const string object_name, const string text, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CCanvasBase(object_name,:: ChartID (),wnd,x,y,w,h), m_text_x( 0 ), m_text_y( 0 ) { this .m_painter.CanvasAssign( this .GetForeground()); this .m_painter.SetXY( 0 , 0 ); this .m_painter.SetSize( 0 , 0 ); this .SetText(text); this .SetTextPrev( "" ); this .SetAlphaBG( 0 ); this .SetAlphaFG( 255 ); } CLabel::CLabel( const string object_name, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const string text, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CCanvasBase(object_name,chart_id,wnd,x,y,w,h), m_text_x( 0 ), m_text_y( 0 ) { this .m_painter.CanvasAssign( this .GetForeground()); this .m_painter.SetXY( 0 , 0 ); this .m_painter.SetSize( 0 , 0 ); this .SetText(text); this .SetTextPrev( "" ); this .SetAlphaBG( 0 ); this .SetAlphaFG( 255 ); }

绘图（元素图标）区域的尺寸被设置为0，这意味着该元素没有图标。设置元素的文本，将背景设置为完全透明，而前景设置为完全不透明。

比较两个对象的方法如下：

int CLabel::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CLabel *obj=node; switch (mode) { case ELEMENT_SORT_BY_NAME : return ( this .Name() >obj.Name() ? 1 : this .Name() <obj.Name() ? - 1 : 0 ); case ELEMENT_SORT_BY_TEXT : return ( this .Text() >obj.Text() ? 1 : this .Text() <obj.Text() ? - 1 : 0 ); case ELEMENT_SORT_BY_COLOR : return ( this .ForeColor()>obj.ForeColor() ? 1 : this .ForeColor()<obj.ForeColor() ? - 1 : 0 ); case ELEMENT_SORT_BY_ALPHA : return ( this .AlphaFG() >obj.AlphaFG() ? 1 : this .AlphaFG() <obj.AlphaFG() ? - 1 : 0 ); default : return ( this .ID() >obj.ID() ? 1 : this .ID() <obj.ID() ? - 1 : 0 ); } }

可以通过对象名称、标签文本、颜色、透明度和标识符来比较对象。默认情况下，对象是通过对象ID进行比较的，因为当对象位于同一列表中时，通过ID区分它们可以更快地访问所需对象。

一种擦除标签文本的方法：

void CLabel::ClearText( void ) { int w= 0 , h= 0 ; string text= this .TextPrev(); if (text!= "" ) this .m_foreground.TextSize(text,w,h); if (w> 0 && h> 0 ) this .m_foreground.FillRectangle( this .AdjX( this .m_text_x), this .AdjY( this .m_text_y), this .AdjX( this .m_text_x+w), this .AdjY( this .m_text_y+h),clrNULL); else this .m_foreground.Erase(clrNULL); }

如果之前有文本内容，那么可以根据文本的尺寸，用完全透明的矩形覆盖它来擦除文本。如果之前没有文本内容，则擦除对象的整个画布区域。

一种在画布上显示文本的方法：

void CLabel::DrawText( const int dx, const int dy, const string text, const bool chart_redraw) { this .ClearText(); this .SetText(text); this .m_foreground. TextOut ( this .AdjX(dx), this .AdjY(dy), this .Text(),:: ColorToARGB ( this .ForeColor(), this .AlphaFG())); if ( this .Width()-dx< this .m_foreground.TextWidth(text)) { int w= 0 ,h= 0 ; this .m_foreground.TextSize( "... " ,w,h); if (w> 0 && h> 0 ) { this .m_foreground.FillRectangle( this .AdjX( this .Width()-w), this .AdjY( this .m_text_y), this .AdjX( this .Width()), this .AdjY( this .m_text_y+h),clrNULL); this .m_foreground. TextOut ( this .AdjX( this .Width()-w), this .AdjY(dy), "..." ,:: ColorToARGB ( this .ForeColor(), this .AlphaFG())); } } this .m_foreground.Update(chart_redraw); this .m_text_x=dx; this .m_text_y=dy; this .SetTextPrev(text); }

在此，首先会擦除画布上之前的文本，然后再显示新文本。如果新文本超出了对象的边界，那么在右侧超出元素边界的位置会显示一个冒号，表明文本无法完全容纳在对象区域内，类似这样：“这段文本超界..." 。

绘制对象外观的方法：

void CLabel::Draw( const bool chart_redraw) { this .DrawText( this .m_text_x, this .m_text_y, this .Text(),chart_redraw); }

在此，只是简单地调用了绘制标签文本的方法。

文件的操作方法：

bool CLabel::Save( const int file_handle) { if (!CCanvasBase::Save(file_handle)) return false ; if (:: FileWriteArray (file_handle, this .m_text)!= sizeof ( this .m_text)) return false ; if (:: FileWriteArray (file_handle, this .m_text_prev)!= sizeof ( this .m_text_prev)) return false ; if (:: FileWriteInteger (file_handle, this .m_text_x, INT_VALUE )!= INT_VALUE ) return false ; if (:: FileWriteInteger (file_handle, this .m_text_y, INT_VALUE )!= INT_VALUE ) return false ; return true ; } bool CLabel::Load( const int file_handle) { if (!CCanvasBase::Load(file_handle)) return false ; if (:: FileReadArray (file_handle, this .m_text)!= sizeof ( this .m_text)) return false ; if (:: FileReadArray (file_handle, this .m_text_prev)!= sizeof ( this .m_text_prev)) return false ; this .m_text_x=:: FileReadInteger (file_handle, INT_VALUE ); this .m_text_y=:: FileReadInteger (file_handle, INT_VALUE ); return true ; }

基于所讨论的类，创建一个简单的按钮类。

“简单按钮”控件类：

class CButton : public CLabel { public : virtual void Draw( const bool chart_redraw); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle) { return CLabel::Save(file_handle); } virtual bool Load( const int file_handle) { return CLabel::Load(file_handle); } virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON); } CButton( void ); CButton( const string object_name, const string text, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CButton( const string object_name, const string text, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CButton( const string object_name, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const string text, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); ~CButton ( void ) {} };

简单按钮类与文本标签类的区别仅在于绘制外观的方法。

该类具有四个构造函数，允许使用指定参数创建按钮：

CButton::CButton( void ) : CLabel( "Button" ,:: ChartID (), 0 , "Button" , 0 , 0 ,DEF_BUTTON_W,DEF_BUTTON_H) { this .SetState(ELEMENT_STATE_DEF); this .SetAlpha( 255 ); } CButton::CButton( const string object_name, const string text, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CLabel(object_name,:: ChartID (), 0 ,text,x,y,w,h) { this .SetState(ELEMENT_STATE_DEF); this .SetAlpha( 255 ); } CButton::CButton( const string object_name, const string text, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CLabel(object_name,:: ChartID (),wnd,text,x,y,w,h) { this .SetState(ELEMENT_STATE_DEF); this .SetAlpha( 255 ); } CButton::CButton( const string object_name, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const string text, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CLabel(object_name,chart_id,wnd,text,x,y,w,h) { this .SetState(ELEMENT_STATE_DEF); this .SetAlpha( 255 ); }

设置“按钮未按下”状态，并将背景和前景均设为完全不透明。

比较两个对象的方法如下：

int CButton::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CButton *obj=node; switch (mode) { case ELEMENT_SORT_BY_NAME : return ( this .Name() >obj.Name() ? 1 : this .Name() <obj.Name() ? - 1 : 0 ); case ELEMENT_SORT_BY_TEXT : return ( this .Text() >obj.Text() ? 1 : this .Text() <obj.Text() ? - 1 : 0 ); case ELEMENT_SORT_BY_COLOR : return ( this .BackColor()>obj.BackColor() ? 1 : this .BackColor()<obj.BackColor() ? - 1 : 0 ); case ELEMENT_SORT_BY_ALPHA : return ( this .AlphaBG() >obj.AlphaBG() ? 1 : this .AlphaBG() <obj.AlphaBG() ? - 1 : 0 ); default : return ( this .ID() >obj.ID() ? 1 : this .ID() <obj.ID() ? - 1 : 0 ); } }

该方法与文本标签类中的方法完全相同。如果按钮没有其他属性，那么最有可能的是从该类中删除此方法，直接用父类的方法。

绘制按钮外观的方法：

void CButton::Draw( const bool chart_redraw) { this .Fill( this .BackColor(), false ); this .m_background.Rectangle( this .AdjX( 0 ), this .AdjY( 0 ), this .AdjX( this .Width()- 1 ), this .AdjY( this .Height()- 1 ),:: ColorToARGB ( this .BorderColor(), this .AlphaBG())); this .m_background.Update( false ); CLabel::Draw( false ); if (chart_redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

首先，用设定的颜色填充背景，然后绘制边框并显示按钮文本。

基于此类，创建一个两位按钮（双状态按钮）类。

“两位按钮”控件类

class CButtonTriggered : public CButton { public : virtual void Draw( const bool chart_redraw); virtual void OnPressEvent( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle) { return CButton::Save(file_handle); } virtual bool Load( const int file_handle) { return CButton::Load(file_handle); } virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_TRIGGERED); } virtual void InitColors( void ); CButtonTriggered( void ); CButtonTriggered( const string object_name, const string text, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CButtonTriggered( const string object_name, const string text, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CButtonTriggered( const string object_name, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const string text, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); ~CButtonTriggered ( void ) {} };

该对象有四个构造函数，允许您使用指定参数创建按钮：

CButtonTriggered::CButtonTriggered( void ) : CButton( "Button" ,:: ChartID (), 0 , "Button" , 0 , 0 ,DEF_BUTTON_W,DEF_BUTTON_H) { this .InitColors(); } CButtonTriggered::CButtonTriggered( const string object_name, const string text, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(object_name,:: ChartID (), 0 ,text,x,y,w,h) { this .InitColors(); } CButtonTriggered::CButtonTriggered( const string object_name, const string text, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(object_name,:: ChartID (),wnd,text,x,y,w,h) { this .InitColors(); } CButtonTriggered::CButtonTriggered( const string object_name, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const string text, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(object_name,chart_id,wnd,text,x,y,w,h) { this .InitColors(); }

每个构造函数中都会调用默认颜色初始化方法：

void CButtonTriggered::InitColors( void ) { this .InitBackColors( clrWhiteSmoke ); this .InitBackColorsAct( clrLightBlue ); this .BackColorToDefault(); this .InitForeColors( clrBlack ); this .InitForeColorsAct( clrBlack ); this .ForeColorToDefault(); this .InitBorderColors( clrDarkGray ); this .InitBorderColorsAct( clrGreen ); this .BorderColorToDefault(); this .InitBorderColorBlocked( clrLightGray ); this .InitForeColorBlocked( clrSilver ); }

这些是为新创建的按钮设置的默认颜色。创建对象后，您可以根据需要自定义所有颜色。

添加比较方法后，可根据按钮状态进行比较：

int CButtonTriggered::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CButtonTriggered *obj=node; switch (mode) { case ELEMENT_SORT_BY_NAME : return ( this .Name() >obj.Name() ? 1 : this .Name() <obj.Name() ? - 1 : 0 ); case ELEMENT_SORT_BY_TEXT : return ( this .Text() >obj.Text() ? 1 : this .Text() <obj.Text() ? - 1 : 0 ); case ELEMENT_SORT_BY_COLOR : return ( this .BackColor()>obj.BackColor() ? 1 : this .BackColor()<obj.BackColor() ? - 1 : 0 ); case ELEMENT_SORT_BY_ALPHA : return ( this .AlphaBG() >obj.AlphaBG() ? 1 : this .AlphaBG() <obj.AlphaBG() ? - 1 : 0 ); case ELEMENT_SORT_BY_STATE : return ( this .State() >obj.State() ? 1 : this .State() <obj.State() ? - 1 : 0 ); default : return ( this .ID() >obj.ID() ? 1 : this .ID() <obj.ID() ? - 1 : 0 ); } }

绘制按钮外观的方法：

void CButtonTriggered::Draw( const bool chart_redraw) { this .Fill( this .BackColor(), false ); this .m_background.Rectangle( this .AdjX( 0 ), this .AdjY( 0 ), this .AdjX( this .Width()- 1 ), this .AdjY( this .Height()- 1 ),:: ColorToARGB ( this .BorderColor(), this .AlphaBG())); this .m_background.Update( false ); CLabel::Draw( false ); if (chart_redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

该方法与父类中的方法完全相同，如果此类没有进一步的改进，那么可以删除该方法——将使用父类的绘制方法。

两位按钮包含两种状态：

按下 释放

为了跟踪和切换状态，这里重写了父类的鼠标点击处理器OnPressEvent：

void CButtonTriggered::OnPressEvent( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) { ENUM_ELEMENT_STATE state=( this .State()==ELEMENT_STATE_DEF ? ELEMENT_STATE_ACT : ELEMENT_STATE_DEF); this .SetState(state); CCanvasBase::OnPressEvent(id, this .m_id, this .m_state,sparam); }

基于CButton类，创建四个方向箭头按钮：上、下、左、右。这些对象将使用图像绘制类来绘制箭头。

“上箭头按钮”控件类

class CButtonArrowUp : public CButton { public : virtual void Draw( const bool chart_redraw); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle) { return CButton::Save(file_handle); } virtual bool Load( const int file_handle) { return CButton::Load(file_handle); } virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_UP);} CButtonArrowUp( void ); CButtonArrowUp( const string object_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CButtonArrowUp( const string object_name, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CButtonArrowUp( const string object_name, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); ~CButtonArrowUp ( void ) {} };

四个构造函数允许您使用指定的参数创建对象：

CButtonArrowUp::CButtonArrowUp( void ) : CButton( "Arrow Up Button" ,:: ChartID (), 0 , "" , 0 , 0 ,DEF_BUTTON_W,DEF_BUTTON_H) { this .InitColors(); this .SetImageBound( 1 , 1 , this .Height()- 2 , this .Height()- 2 ); } CButtonArrowUp::CButtonArrowUp( const string object_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(object_name,:: ChartID (), 0 , "" ,x,y,w,h) { this .InitColors(); this .SetImageBound( 1 , 1 , this .Height()- 2 , this .Height()- 2 ); } CButtonArrowUp::CButtonArrowUp( const string object_name, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(object_name,:: ChartID (),wnd, "" ,x,y,w,h) { this .InitColors(); this .SetImageBound( 1 , 1 , this .Height()- 2 , this .Height()- 2 ); } CButtonArrowUp::CButtonArrowUp( const string object_name, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(object_name,chart_id,wnd, "" ,x,y,w,h) { this .InitColors(); this .SetImageBound( 1 , 1 , this .Height()- 2 , this .Height()- 2 ); }

构造函数中会初始化默认颜色，并设置图像区域的坐标和尺寸。

绘制按钮外观的方法：

void CButtonArrowUp::Draw( const bool chart_redraw) { this .Fill( this .BackColor(), false ); this .m_background.Rectangle( this .AdjX( 0 ), this .AdjY( 0 ), this .AdjX( this .Width()- 1 ), this .AdjY( this .Height()- 1 ),:: ColorToARGB ( this .BorderColor(), this .AlphaBG())); this .m_background.Update( false ); CLabel::Draw( false ); this .m_painter.Clear( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(), false ); color clr=(! this .IsBlocked() ? this .GetForeColorControl().NewColor( this .ForeColor(), 90 , 90 , 90 ) : this .ForeColor()); this .m_painter.ArrowUp( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(),clr, this .AlphaFG(), true ); if (chart_redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

该方法与绘制按钮的方法类似，但会额外使用绘图对象的ArrowUp方法显示一个向上的箭头。

所有其他类均与上述类相同，但绘制方法会使用与按钮用途对应的图标。

“下箭头按钮”控件类

class CButtonArrowDown : public CButton { public : virtual void Draw( const bool chart_redraw); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle) { return CButton::Save(file_handle); } virtual bool Load( const int file_handle) { return CButton::Load(file_handle); } virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_DOWN); } CButtonArrowDown( void ); CButtonArrowDown( const string object_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CButtonArrowDown( const string object_name, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CButtonArrowDown( const string object_name, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); ~CButtonArrowDown ( void ) {} }; CButtonArrowDown::CButtonArrowDown( void ) : CButton( "Arrow Up Button" ,:: ChartID (), 0 , "" , 0 , 0 ,DEF_BUTTON_W,DEF_BUTTON_H) { this .InitColors(); this .SetImageBound( 1 , 1 , this .Height()- 2 , this .Height()- 2 ); } CButtonArrowDown::CButtonArrowDown( const string object_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(object_name,:: ChartID (), 0 , "" ,x,y,w,h) { this .InitColors(); this .SetImageBound( 1 , 1 , this .Height()- 2 , this .Height()- 2 ); } CButtonArrowDown::CButtonArrowDown( const string object_name, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(object_name,:: ChartID (),wnd, "" ,x,y,w,h) { this .InitColors(); this .SetImageBound( 1 , 1 , this .Height()- 2 , this .Height()- 2 ); } CButtonArrowDown::CButtonArrowDown( const string object_name, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(object_name,chart_id,wnd, "" ,x,y,w,h) { this .InitColors(); this .SetImageBound( 1 , 1 , this .Height()- 2 , this .Height()- 2 ); } void CButtonArrowDown::Draw( const bool chart_redraw) { this .Fill( this .BackColor(), false ); this .m_background.Rectangle( this .AdjX( 0 ), this .AdjY( 0 ), this .AdjX( this .Width()- 1 ), this .AdjY( this .Height()- 1 ),:: ColorToARGB ( this .BorderColor(), this .AlphaBG())); this .m_background.Update( false ); CLabel::Draw( false ); this .m_painter.Clear( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(), false ); color clr=(! this .IsBlocked() ? this .GetForeColorControl().NewColor( this .ForeColor(), 90 , 90 , 90 ) : this .ForeColor()); this .m_painter.ArrowDown( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(),clr, this .AlphaFG(), true ); if (chart_redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

“左箭头按钮”控件类

class CButtonArrowLeft : public CButton { public : virtual void Draw( const bool chart_redraw); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle) { return CButton::Save(file_handle); } virtual bool Load( const int file_handle) { return CButton::Load(file_handle); } virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_DOWN); } CButtonArrowLeft( void ); CButtonArrowLeft( const string object_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CButtonArrowLeft( const string object_name, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CButtonArrowLeft( const string object_name, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); ~CButtonArrowLeft ( void ) {} }; CButtonArrowLeft::CButtonArrowLeft( void ) : CButton( "Arrow Up Button" ,:: ChartID (), 0 , "" , 0 , 0 ,DEF_BUTTON_W,DEF_BUTTON_H) { this .InitColors(); this .SetImageBound( 1 , 1 , this .Height()- 2 , this .Height()- 2 ); } CButtonArrowLeft::CButtonArrowLeft( const string object_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(object_name,:: ChartID (), 0 , "" ,x,y,w,h) { this .InitColors(); this .SetImageBound( 1 , 1 , this .Height()- 2 , this .Height()- 2 ); } CButtonArrowLeft::CButtonArrowLeft( const string object_name, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(object_name,:: ChartID (),wnd, "" ,x,y,w,h) { this .InitColors(); this .SetImageBound( 1 , 1 , this .Height()- 2 , this .Height()- 2 ); } CButtonArrowLeft::CButtonArrowLeft( const string object_name, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(object_name,chart_id,wnd, "" ,x,y,w,h) { this .InitColors(); this .SetImageBound( 1 , 1 , this .Height()- 2 , this .Height()- 2 ); } void CButtonArrowLeft::Draw( const bool chart_redraw) { this .Fill( this .BackColor(), false ); this .m_background.Rectangle( this .AdjX( 0 ), this .AdjY( 0 ), this .AdjX( this .Width()- 1 ), this .AdjY( this .Height()- 1 ),:: ColorToARGB ( this .BorderColor(), this .AlphaBG())); this .m_background.Update( false ); CLabel::Draw( false ); this .m_painter.Clear( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(), false ); color clr=(! this .IsBlocked() ? this .GetForeColorControl().NewColor( this .ForeColor(), 90 , 90 , 90 ) : this .ForeColor()); this .m_painter.ArrowLeft( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(),clr, this .AlphaFG(), true ); if (chart_redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

“右箭头按钮”控件类

class CButtonArrowRight : public CButton { public : virtual void Draw( const bool chart_redraw); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle) { return CButton::Save(file_handle); } virtual bool Load( const int file_handle) { return CButton::Load(file_handle); } virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_DOWN); } CButtonArrowRight( void ); CButtonArrowRight( const string object_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CButtonArrowRight( const string object_name, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CButtonArrowRight( const string object_name, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); ~CButtonArrowRight ( void ) {} }; CButtonArrowRight::CButtonArrowRight( void ) : CButton( "Arrow Up Button" ,:: ChartID (), 0 , "" , 0 , 0 ,DEF_BUTTON_W,DEF_BUTTON_H) { this .InitColors(); this .SetImageBound( 1 , 1 , this .Height()- 2 , this .Height()- 2 ); } CButtonArrowRight::CButtonArrowRight( const string object_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(object_name,:: ChartID (), 0 , "" ,x,y,w,h) { this .InitColors(); this .SetImageBound( 1 , 1 , this .Height()- 2 , this .Height()- 2 ); } CButtonArrowRight::CButtonArrowRight( const string object_name, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(object_name,:: ChartID (),wnd, "" ,x,y,w,h) { this .InitColors(); this .SetImageBound( 1 , 1 , this .Height()- 2 , this .Height()- 2 ); } CButtonArrowRight::CButtonArrowRight( const string object_name, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(object_name,chart_id,wnd, "" ,x,y,w,h) { this .InitColors(); this .SetImageBound( 1 , 1 , this .Height()- 2 , this .Height()- 2 ); } void CButtonArrowRight::Draw( const bool chart_redraw) { this .Fill( this .BackColor(), false ); this .m_background.Rectangle( this .AdjX( 0 ), this .AdjY( 0 ), this .AdjX( this .Width()- 1 ), this .AdjY( this .Height()- 1 ),:: ColorToARGB ( this .BorderColor(), this .AlphaBG())); this .m_background.Update( false ); CLabel::Draw( false ); this .m_painter.Clear( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(), false ); color clr=(! this .IsBlocked() ? this .GetForeColorControl().NewColor( this .ForeColor(), 90 , 90 , 90 ) : this .ForeColor()); this .m_painter.ArrowRight( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(),clr, this .AlphaFG(), true ); if (chart_redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

“复选框”控件类

“复选框”控件类与箭头按钮类类似。此处背景将完全透明。即仅绘制文本和复选框图标。复选框有两种状态 —— 选中和未选中，因此它将继承自两位按钮类：

class CCheckBox : public CButtonTriggered { public : virtual void Draw( const bool chart_redraw); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle) { return CButton::Save(file_handle); } virtual bool Load( const int file_handle) { return CButton::Load(file_handle); } virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_CHECKBOX); } virtual void InitColors( void ); CCheckBox( void ); CCheckBox( const string object_name, const string text, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CCheckBox( const string object_name, const string text, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CCheckBox( const string object_name, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const string text, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); ~CCheckBox ( void ) {} };

所有控件类各自都包含四个构造函数：

CCheckBox::CCheckBox( void ) : CButtonTriggered( "CheckBox" ,:: ChartID (), 0 , "CheckBox" , 0 , 0 ,DEF_BUTTON_W,DEF_BUTTON_H) { this .InitColors(); this .SetAlphaBG( 0 ); this .SetAlphaFG( 255 ); this .SetImageBound( 1 , 1 , this .Height()- 2 , this .Height()- 2 ); } CCheckBox::CCheckBox( const string object_name, const string text, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButtonTriggered(object_name,:: ChartID (), 0 ,text,x,y,w,h) { this .InitColors(); this .SetAlphaBG( 0 ); this .SetAlphaFG( 255 ); this .SetImageBound( 1 , 1 , this .Height()- 2 , this .Height()- 2 ); } CCheckBox::CCheckBox( const string object_name, const string text, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButtonTriggered(object_name,:: ChartID (),wnd,text,x,y,w,h) { this .InitColors(); this .SetAlphaBG( 0 ); this .SetAlphaFG( 255 ); this .SetImageBound( 1 , 1 , this .Height()- 2 , this .Height()- 2 ); } CCheckBox::CCheckBox( const string object_name, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const string text, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButtonTriggered(object_name,chart_id,wnd,text,x,y,w,h) { this .InitColors(); this .SetAlphaBG( 0 ); this .SetAlphaFG( 255 ); this .SetImageBound( 1 , 1 , this .Height()- 2 , this .Height()- 2 ); }

在此，会初始化对象的默认颜色，设置完全透明的背景和完全不透明的前景。接下来，设置图像区域的尺寸和坐标。

比较方法返回的是调用父类比较方法的结果：

int CCheckBox::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { return CButtonTriggered::Compare(node,mode); }

默认对象颜色的初始化方法：

void CCheckBox::InitColors( void ) { this .InitBackColors(clrNULL); this .InitBackColorsAct(clrNULL); this .BackColorToDefault(); this .InitForeColors( clrBlack ); this .InitForeColorsAct( clrBlack ); this .InitForeColorFocused( clrNavy ); this .InitForeColorActFocused( clrNavy ); this .ForeColorToDefault(); this .InitBorderColors(clrNULL); this .InitBorderColorsAct(clrNULL); this .BorderColorToDefault(); this .InitBorderColorBlocked(clrNULL); this .InitForeColorBlocked( clrSilver ); }

绘制复选框外观的方法：

void CCheckBox::Draw( const bool chart_redraw) { this .Fill( this .BackColor(), false ); this .m_background.Rectangle( this .AdjX( 0 ), this .AdjY( 0 ), this .AdjX( this .Width()- 1 ), this .AdjY( this .Height()- 1 ),:: ColorToARGB ( this .BorderColor(), this .AlphaBG())); this .m_background.Update( false ); CLabel::Draw( false ); this .m_painter.Clear( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(), false ); if ( this .m_state) this .m_painter.CheckedBox( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(), this .ForeColor(), this .AlphaFG(), true ); else this .m_painter.UncheckedBox( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(), this .ForeColor(), this .AlphaFG(), true ); if (chart_redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

根据元素状态，会绘制一个带有对勾标记的选中方框，或仅绘制一个空方框。

现在，基于该对象创建一个“单选按钮”控件类。

“单选按钮”控件类

由于单选按钮通常是成组工作的（选中了其中一个，组里的其他按钮就取消选中），所以这里还需要重写点击处理器。

class CRadioButton : public CCheckBox { public : virtual void Draw( const bool chart_redraw); virtual void OnPressEvent( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle) { return CButton::Save(file_handle); } virtual bool Load( const int file_handle) { return CButton::Load(file_handle); } virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_RADIOBUTTON); } CRadioButton( void ); CRadioButton( const string object_name, const string text, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CRadioButton( const string object_name, const string text, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CRadioButton( const string object_name, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const string text, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); ~CRadioButton ( void ) {} };

构造函数：

CRadioButton::CRadioButton( void ) : CCheckBox( "RadioButton" ,:: ChartID (), 0 , "" , 0 , 0 ,DEF_BUTTON_H,DEF_BUTTON_H) { } CRadioButton::CRadioButton( const string object_name, const string text, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CCheckBox(object_name,:: ChartID (), 0 ,text,x,y,w,h) { } CRadioButton::CRadioButton( const string object_name, const string text, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CCheckBox(object_name,:: ChartID (),wnd,text,x,y,w,h) { } CRadioButton::CRadioButton( const string object_name, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const string text, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CCheckBox(object_name,chart_id,wnd,text,x,y,w,h) { }

调用父类构造函数后无需执行任何额外操作。因此，构造函数的函数体为空。

比较方法返回的是调用父类比较方法的结果：

int CRadioButton::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { return CCheckBox::Compare(node,mode); }

绘制按钮外观的方法：

void CRadioButton::Draw( const bool chart_redraw) { this .Fill( this .BackColor(), false ); this .m_background.Rectangle( this .AdjX( 0 ), this .AdjY( 0 ), this .AdjX( this .Width()- 1 ), this .AdjY( this .Height()- 1 ),:: ColorToARGB ( this .BorderColor(), this .AlphaBG())); this .m_background.Update( false ); CLabel::Draw( false ); this .m_painter.Clear( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(), false ); if ( this .m_state) this .m_painter.CheckedRadioButton( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(), this .ForeColor(), this .AlphaFG(), true ); else this .m_painter.UncheckedRadioButton( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(), this .ForeColor(), this .AlphaFG(), true ); if (chart_redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

该方法与父类的方法相同，但此处会绘制单选按钮的图标 —— 选中状态和未选中状态。

鼠标按钮点击事件处理器：

void CRadioButton::OnPressEvent( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) { if ( this .m_state) return ; ENUM_ELEMENT_STATE state=( this .State()==ELEMENT_STATE_DEF ? ELEMENT_STATE_ACT : ELEMENT_STATE_DEF); this .SetState(state); CCanvasBase::OnPressEvent(id, this .m_id, this .m_state,sparam); }

在此，如果按钮已处于启用状态，则无需执行任何操作 —— 直接退出该处理器。如果按钮处于禁用状态，则切换其状态并调用父类（所有CCanvasBase控件的基础对象）的处理器。

到目前为止，这些是实现复杂控件所需的最基本控件。

让我们来测试一下当前的成果。





测试结果

在\MQL5\Indicators\tables\文件夹下创建一个名为iTestLabel.mq5的新指标文件。

将指标的计算缓冲区和图形序列数量设置为0 —— 无需绘制任何图表。连接已创建的图形元素库。该指标将在独立窗口中绘制图形元素，在创建时这些元素将被保存到一个列表中（其类文件已与指标文件关联）：

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 0 #property indicator_plots 0 #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include "Controls\Controls.mqh" CArrayObj list; CCanvasBase *base = NULL ; CLabel *label1= NULL ; CLabel *label2= NULL ; CLabel *label3= NULL ; CButton *button1= NULL ; CButtonTriggered *button_t1= NULL ; CButtonTriggered *button_t2= NULL ; CButtonArrowUp *button_up= NULL ; CButtonArrowDown *button_dn= NULL ; CButtonArrowLeft *button_lt= NULL ; CButtonArrowRight*button_rt= NULL ; CCheckBox *checkbox_lt= NULL ; CCheckBox *checkbox_rt= NULL ; CRadioButton *radio_bt_lt= NULL ; CRadioButton *radio_bt_rt= NULL ;

在此，为简化操作，我们直接构建指向已生成图形元素的指针。创建元素后，将使用这些指针来操作对象。

在指标的OnInit()事件处理器中创建所有对象。具体操作如下：创建一个基础对象并将其着色，使其类似面板。

在该“基底”内部实现所有图形元素，并将该基础对象指定为它们的容器。

在OnInit()中实现如下代码：

int OnInit() { int wnd=ChartWindowFind(); list.Add( base = new CCanvasBase( "Rectangle" , 0 ,wnd, 100 , 40 , 260 , 160 )); base .SetAlphaBG( 250 ); base .SetBorderWidth( 6 ); base .InitBackColors( clrWhiteSmoke ); base .InitBackColorBlocked( clrLightGray ); base .BackColorToDefault(); base .Fill( base .BackColor(), false ); uint wd= base .BorderWidth(); base .GetBackground().Rectangle( 0 , 0 , base .Width()- 1 , base .Height()- 1 ,ColorToARGB(clrDimGray)); base .GetBackground().Rectangle(wd- 2 ,wd- 2 , base .Width()-wd+ 1 , base .Height()-wd+ 1 ,ColorToARGB(clrLightGray)); base .Update( false ); base .SetName( "Rectangle 1" ); base .SetID( 1 ); base .Print(); string text= "Simple button:" ; int shift_x= 20 ; int shift_y= 8 ; int x= base .X()+shift_x- 10 ; int y= base .Y()+shift_y+ 2 ; int w= base .GetForeground().TextWidth(text); int h=DEF_LABEL_H; list.Add(label1= new CLabel( "Label 1" , 0 ,wnd,text,x,y,w,h)); label1.SetContainerObj( base ); label1.InitForeColorFocused(clrRed); label1.InitForeColorPressed(clrRed); label1.SetID( 2 ); label1.Draw( false ); label1.Print(); x=label1.Right()+shift_x; y=label1.Y(); w=DEF_BUTTON_W; h=DEF_BUTTON_H; list.Add(button1= new CButton( "Simple Button" , 0 ,wnd, "Button 1" ,x,y,w,h)); button1.SetContainerObj( base ); button1.SetTextShiftH( 2 ); button1.SetID( 3 ); button1.Draw( false ); button1.Print(); text= "Triggered button:" ; x=label1.X(); y=label1.Bottom()+shift_y; w= base .GetForeground().TextWidth(text); h=DEF_LABEL_H; list.Add(label2= new CLabel( "Label 2" , 0 ,wnd,text,x,y,w,h)); label2.SetContainerObj( base ); label2.InitForeColorFocused(clrRed); label2.InitForeColorPressed(clrRed); label2.SetID( 4 ); label2.Draw( false ); label2.Print(); x=button1.X(); y=button1.Bottom()+shift_y; w=DEF_BUTTON_W; h=DEF_BUTTON_H; list.Add(button_t1= new CButtonTriggered( "Triggered Button 1" , 0 ,wnd, "Button 2" ,x,y,w,h)); button_t1.SetContainerObj( base ); button_t1.SetTextShiftH( 2 ); button_t1.SetID( 5 ); button_t1.SetState( true ); button_t1.Draw( false ); button_t1.Print(); x=button_t1.Right()+ 4 ; y=button_t1.Y(); w=DEF_BUTTON_W; h=DEF_BUTTON_H; list.Add(button_t2= new CButtonTriggered( "Triggered Button 2" , 0 ,wnd, "Button 3" ,x,y,w,h)); button_t2.SetContainerObj( base ); button_t2.SetTextShiftH( 2 ); button_t2.SetID( 6 ); button_t2.Draw( false ); button_t2.Print(); text= "Arrowed buttons:" ; x=label1.X(); y=label2.Bottom()+shift_y; w= base .GetForeground().TextWidth(text); h=DEF_LABEL_H; list.Add(label3= new CLabel( "Label 3" , 0 ,wnd,text,x,y,w,h)); label3.SetContainerObj( base ); label3.InitForeColorFocused(clrRed); label3.InitForeColorPressed(clrRed); label3.SetID( 7 ); label3.Draw( false ); label3.Print(); x=button1.X(); y=button_t1.Bottom()+shift_y; w=DEF_BUTTON_H- 1 ; h=DEF_BUTTON_H- 1 ; list.Add(button_up= new CButtonArrowUp( "Arrow Up Button" , 0 ,wnd,x,y,w,h)); button_up.SetContainerObj( base ); button_up.SetImageBound( 1 , 1 ,w- 4 ,h- 3 ); button_up.SetID( 8 ); button_up.Draw( false ); button_up.Print(); x=button_up.Right()+ 4 ; y=button_up.Y(); w=DEF_BUTTON_H- 1 ; h=DEF_BUTTON_H- 1 ; list.Add(button_dn= new CButtonArrowDown( "Arrow Down Button" , 0 ,wnd,x,y,w,h)); button_dn.SetContainerObj( base ); button_dn.SetImageBound( 1 , 1 ,w- 4 ,h- 3 ); button_dn.SetID( 9 ); button_dn.Draw( false ); button_dn.Print(); x=button_dn.Right()+ 4 ; y=button_up.Y(); w=DEF_BUTTON_H- 1 ; h=DEF_BUTTON_H- 1 ; list.Add(button_lt= new CButtonArrowLeft( "Arrow Left Button" , 0 ,wnd,x,y,w,h)); button_lt.SetContainerObj( base ); button_lt.SetImageBound( 1 , 1 ,w- 3 ,h- 4 ); button_lt.SetID( 10 ); button_lt.Draw( false ); button_lt.Print(); x=button_lt.Right()+ 4 ; y=button_up.Y(); w=DEF_BUTTON_H- 1 ; h=DEF_BUTTON_H- 1 ; list.Add(button_rt= new CButtonArrowRight( "Arrow Right Button" , 0 ,wnd,x,y,w,h)); button_rt.SetContainerObj( base ); button_rt.SetImageBound( 1 , 1 ,w- 3 ,h- 4 ); button_rt.SetID( 11 ); button_rt.Draw( false ); button_rt.Print(); x=label1.X(); y=label3.Bottom()+shift_y; w=DEF_BUTTON_W+ 30 ; h=DEF_BUTTON_H; list.Add(checkbox_lt= new CCheckBox( "CheckBoxL" , 0 ,wnd, "CheckBox L" ,x,y,w,h)); checkbox_lt.SetContainerObj( base ); checkbox_lt.SetImageBound( 2 , 1 ,h- 2 ,h- 2 ); checkbox_lt.SetTextShiftH(checkbox_lt.ImageRight()+ 2 ); checkbox_lt.SetID( 12 ); checkbox_lt.Draw( false ); checkbox_lt.Print(); x=checkbox_lt.Right()+ 4 ; y=checkbox_lt.Y(); w=DEF_BUTTON_W+ 30 ; h=DEF_BUTTON_H; list.Add(checkbox_rt= new CCheckBox( "CheckBoxR" , 0 ,wnd, "CheckBox R" ,x,y,w,h)); checkbox_rt.SetContainerObj( base ); checkbox_rt.SetTextShiftH( 2 ); checkbox_rt.SetImageBound(checkbox_rt.Width()-h+ 2 , 1 ,h- 2 ,h- 2 ); checkbox_rt.SetID( 13 ); checkbox_rt.SetState( true ); checkbox_rt.Draw( false ); checkbox_rt.Print(); x=checkbox_lt.X(); y=checkbox_lt.Bottom()+shift_y; w=DEF_BUTTON_W+ 46 ; h=DEF_BUTTON_H; list.Add(radio_bt_lt= new CRadioButton( "RadioButtonL" , 0 ,wnd, "RadioButton L" ,x,y,w,h)); radio_bt_lt.SetContainerObj( base ); radio_bt_lt.SetImageBound( 2 , 1 ,h- 2 ,h- 2 ); radio_bt_lt.SetTextShiftH(radio_bt_lt.ImageRight()+ 2 ); radio_bt_lt.SetID( 14 ); radio_bt_lt.SetState( true ); radio_bt_lt.Draw( false ); radio_bt_lt.Print(); x=radio_bt_lt.Right()+ 4 ; y=radio_bt_lt.Y(); w=DEF_BUTTON_W+ 46 ; h=DEF_BUTTON_H; list.Add(radio_bt_rt= new CRadioButton( "RadioButtonR" , 0 ,wnd, "RadioButton R" ,x,y,w,h)); radio_bt_rt.SetContainerObj( base ); radio_bt_rt.SetTextShiftH( 2 ); radio_bt_rt.SetImageBound(radio_bt_rt.Width()-h+ 2 , 1 ,h- 2 ,h- 2 ); radio_bt_rt.SetID( 15 ); radio_bt_rt.Draw( true ); radio_bt_rt.Print(); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

请仔细阅读代码中的所有注释。在此，已充分详细地描述了创建对象的所有步骤。

在指标的OnDeinit()事件处理器中，销毁列表中的所有对象：

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { list.Clear(); }

OnCalculate()事件处理器为空 —— 我们不在图表上计算或显示任何内容：

int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { return (rates_total); }

要给图形元素添加动画效果，需在OnChartEvent()事件处理器中遍历已创建的对象列表，并为每个元素调用相应的处理器。由于单选按钮尚未分组（相关内容将在后续文章中提到），需手动模拟单选按钮的切换逻辑，使它们像一组元素：

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CCanvasBase *obj=list.At(i); if (obj!= NULL ) obj. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (id>= CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { if (sparam==radio_bt_lt.NameBG()) { if (radio_bt_lt.State()) { radio_bt_rt.SetState( false ); radio_bt_rt.Draw( true ); } } if (sparam==radio_bt_rt.NameBG()) { if (radio_bt_rt.State()) { radio_bt_lt.SetState( false ); radio_bt_lt.Draw( true ); } } } }

让我们编译指标并在图表上运行：

所有控件均响应鼠标交互，且单选按钮的切换效果如同已分组。文本标签设计了鼠标悬停变色，直观展示控件能够自定义。在正常状态下，标签文本为静态显示。

但此处存在一个疏漏 —— 当鼠标悬停时会弹出提示框，显示指标名称，基本没必要。为消除此问题，需为每个图形对象的OBJPROP_TOOLTIP属性设置"

"值。请修正。

在CCanvasBase类的Create方法中，添加两行代码，分别为背景和前景图形对象设置提示框：

bool CCanvasBase::Create( const long chart_id, const int wnd, const string object_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) { long id= this .CorrectChartID(chart_id); string nm=object_name; :: StringReplace (nm, " " , "_" ); string obj_name=nm+ "_BG" ; if (! this .m_background.CreateBitmapLabel(id,(wnd< 0 ? 0 : wnd),obj_name,x,y,(w> 0 ? w : 1 ),(h> 0 ? h : 1 ), COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: The CreateBitmapLabel() method of the CCanvas class returned an error creating a \"%s\" graphic object" , __FUNCTION__ ,obj_name); return false ; } obj_name=nm+ "_FG" ; if (! this .m_foreground.CreateBitmapLabel(id,(wnd< 0 ? 0 : wnd),obj_name,x,y,(w> 0 ? w : 1 ),(h> 0 ? h : 1 ), COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: The CreateBitmapLabel() method of the CCanvas class returned an error creating a \"%s\" graphic object" , __FUNCTION__ ,obj_name); return false ; } :: ObjectSetString (id, this .NameBG(), OBJPROP_TEXT , this .m_program_name); :: ObjectSetString (id, this .NameFG(), OBJPROP_TEXT , this .m_program_name); :: ObjectSetString (id, this .NameBG(), OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , "

" ); :: ObjectSetString (id, this .NameFG(), OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , "

" ); this .m_bound.SetXY(x,y); this .m_bound.Resize(w,h); return true ; }

重新编译指标并检查：

现在一切就绪。





结论

如今，我们在创建表格控件的道路上又迈进了一步。复杂控件都是由这些简单但功能强大的对象组合而成。

我们为所有对象添加了控制器组件。这使得用户能够与控件交互，同时各元素之间也能实现相互联动。

在下一篇文章中，我们将准备面板和容器元素 —— 这些是放置其他元素的主要组件。与此同时，容器还支持内部子元素的滚动功能。

本文中使用的程序：

#

名称 类型

描述

1 Base.mqh 类库 创建控件基础对象的类 2 Controls.mqh 类库 控制类 3 iTestLabel.mq5 测试指标 测试控件类操作的指标 4 MQL5.zip 归档 以上供解压到客户端终端MQL5目录的文件存档

Base.mqh库中的类

#

名称

描述 1 CBaseObj 所有图形对象的基础类 2 CColor 色彩管理类 3 CColorElement 管理图形元素不同状态颜色的类 4 CBound 矩形区域控制类

5 CCanvasBase 画布上图形元素操作的基础类

Controls.mqh库中的类：

#

名称

描述 1 CImagePainter 在由坐标和尺寸定义的区域内绘制图像的类

2 CLabel “文本标签”控件类 3 CButton “简单按钮”控件类： 4 CButtonTriggered “两位按钮”控件类 5 CButtonArrowUp “上箭头按钮”控件类 6

CButtonArrowDown “下箭头按钮”控件类 7 CButtonArrowLeft “左箭头按钮”控件类 8 CButtonArrowRight “右箭头按钮”控件类 9 CCheckBox “复选框”控件类 10 CRadioButton “单选按钮”控件类

所有创建的文件均随附于本文，供读者自学使用。该压缩文件可解压至终端文件夹，所有文件将自动放置于目标文件夹：\MQL5\Indicators\tables\。