MQL5 MVC范式下的表格视图与控制器组件：可调整尺寸的元素

内容





引言

在现代用户界面中，鼠标拖动调整元素大小是一项十分常见且符合用户预期的功能。用户可以“抓取”窗口、面板或其他可视区域的边框并拖动，以实时改变元素尺寸。这类交互功能需要一套设计完善的架构，以保证界面响应及时，并正确处理所有事件。

构建复杂界面时，一种主流的架构方案是MVC（模型‑视图‑控制器）。在该模式中：

模型（Model） 负责数据与逻辑；

负责数据与逻辑； 视图（View） 负责数据展示以及与用户的可视化交互；

负责数据展示以及与用户的可视化交互； 控制器（Controller）负责处理用户事件，并在模型与视图之间进行通信。

在实现鼠标拖动调整元素大小的场景中，其核心工作主要在视图组件层面完成。视图负责元素的可视化呈现、追踪鼠标移动、判断光标是否位于边界上，并显示相应的提示（例如改变鼠标光标形状）。在拖动调整过程中，该组件还负责实时渲染已改变尺寸的元素。

控制器组件可以参与处理鼠标事件，向视图组件发送指令，并在需要时更新模型（例如需要保存元素尺寸，或尺寸变化会影响其他数据时）。

实现鼠标拖动调整大小，是MVC架构下视图组件的典型工作场景：视觉交互与用户反馈都尽可能通过直观的可视化交互来实现。

可视化表格（TableView、DataGrid、Spreadsheet等）是现代界面的核心控件之一，用于展示和编辑表格数据。用户期望表格不仅能显示数据，还能提供便捷的外观自定义工具，以适配自身的使用需求。

通过鼠标调整表格及其各组成部分大小（列宽、行高、整个表格区域尺寸），已成为专业软件中TableView控件的事实标准。具备此类功能可以：

根据数据量和结构适配界面。用户可拉宽包含长内容的列，或收窄无意义的列。

提升信息可读性与观感。灵活调整尺寸可避免横向滚动条和多余的空白区域。

营造更具“动态感”的界面体验，与办公软件、数据分析软件的使用习惯一致。

支持复杂的数据场景，实现单元格、行、列尺寸的动态变化。

如果不支持尺寸调整，TableView控件会显得静态僵化，难以满足实际的数据处理需求。因此，实现鼠标拖动调整元素大小的机制，是开发现代、易用、专业级表格控件不可或缺的一环。

今天，我们将为所有元素添加拖动边缘和角点调整大小的能力。实现时，光标区域会显示图形提示 —— 指示可拉伸方向的箭头。当鼠标悬停在可拖动区域并按下按下鼠标并占用该交互区域时，调整大小模式将被激活；松开鼠标时，该模式自动关闭。所有状态标记（调整大小模式是否激活、调整方向等）都会保存在共享资源类中，供每个图形元素读取。

我们将为所有图形元素加入调整大小的能力。

实现该功能只需修改已有的类，并新增一个用于创建提示框的类即可。提示框是一类特殊的图形元素：当鼠标悬停在元素的特定区域上，短暂延迟后会自动显示，内容可以是文字、图标或二者兼有。基于该类，我们还可以扩展其他提示框，例如，在光标附近显示箭头图标，指示元素的拉伸方向。

今天我们要实现的正是这类提示框：双向水平、垂直及对角箭头，用于指示图形元素边缘与角点的拖动方向。文字提示框可在后续完成TableView控件后实现，用于对单元格、列和表头进行视觉说明。

我们继续在位于\MQL5\Indicators\Tables\Controls\下的库文件中编写代码。所有文件的旧版本可在前一篇文章中获取。我们将对Base.mqh和Controls.mqh文件进行改进。





完善基类

打开Base.mqh文件，并添加提示框类的前置声明：

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh> #include <Arrays\List.mqh> class CCounter; class CAutoRepeat; class CImagePainter; class CVisualHint; class CLabel; class CButton; class CButtonTriggered; class CButtonArrowUp; class CButtonArrowDown; class CButtonArrowLeft; class CButtonArrowRight; class CCheckBox; class CRadioButton; class CScrollBarThumbH; class CScrollBarThumbV; class CScrollBarH; class CScrollBarV; class CPanel; class CGroupBox; class CContainer;

每个元素都应在其边缘设置一段特定区域，当鼠标指针悬停在该区域上时，即可激活对象的尺寸调整功能。请在宏定义块中添加该区域的厚度设置：

#define clrNULL 0x00FFFFFF #define MARKER_START_DATA - 1 #define DEF_FONTNAME "Calibri" #define DEF_FONTSIZE 10 #define DEF_EDGE_THICKNESS 3

在图形元素类型的枚举中，新增一种“提示对象”类型。

enum ENUM_ELEMENT_TYPE { ELEMENT_TYPE_BASE = 0x10000 , ELEMENT_TYPE_COLOR, ELEMENT_TYPE_COLORS_ELEMENT, ELEMENT_TYPE_RECTANGLE_AREA, ELEMENT_TYPE_IMAGE_PAINTER, ELEMENT_TYPE_COUNTER, ELEMENT_TYPE_AUTOREPEAT_CONTROL, ELEMENT_TYPE_CANVAS_BASE, ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT_BASE, ELEMENT_TYPE_HINT, ELEMENT_TYPE_LABEL, ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON, ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_TRIGGERED, ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_UP, ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_DOWN, ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_LEFT, ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_RIGHT, ELEMENT_TYPE_CHECKBOX, ELEMENT_TYPE_RADIOBUTTON, ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_THUMB_H, ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_THUMB_V, ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_H, ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_V, ELEMENT_TYPE_PANEL, ELEMENT_TYPE_GROUPBOX, ELEMENT_TYPE_CONTAINER, }; #define ACTIVE_ELEMENT_MIN ELEMENT_TYPE_LABEL #define ACTIVE_ELEMENT_MAX ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_V

在调整元素大小的场景中，光标与控件的交互涉及一系列状态概念，例如光标位于元素的某条边框或某个角点上，以及当前正在执行的操作。

添加新的枚举类型，用于描述这些操作与状态值：

enum ENUM_CURSOR_REGION { CURSOR_REGION_NONE, CURSOR_REGION_TOP, CURSOR_REGION_BOTTOM, CURSOR_REGION_LEFT, CURSOR_REGION_RIGHT, CURSOR_REGION_LEFT_TOP, CURSOR_REGION_LEFT_BOTTOM, CURSOR_REGION_RIGHT_TOP, CURSOR_REGION_RIGHT_BOTTOM, }; enum ENUM_RESIZE_ZONE_ACTION { RESIZE_ZONE_ACTION_NONE, RESIZE_ZONE_ACTION_HOVER, RESIZE_ZONE_ACTION_BEGIN, RESIZE_ZONE_ACTION_DRAG, RESIZE_ZONE_ACTION_END };

光标与元素边界的交互分为五个关键阶段：

无交互。按常规方式处理元素事件。 光标悬停在可调整大小的区域上。应在光标旁显示箭头提示，指示可调整大小的方向。此处也可以设置一个全局标记，禁止其他元素响应鼠标交互事件。该功能目前暂未实现。 用户刚按下鼠标按键，捕获了图形元素的交互区域。设置激活拖动调整大小模式的公共标记，显示箭头提示，并在共享资源管理器中记录拖动方向。调用图形元素尺寸调整的处理函数。 用户按住并拖动元素边缘或角点。在全局资源管理器中设置拖动方向。根据该值调用尺寸调整处理函数，跟随光标持续显示箭头提示。 用户在调整模式下松开鼠标按键，共享资源管理器中所有已设置的标记被重置，箭头提示隐藏。元素在处理函数中完成尺寸修改，获得新的大小。

今天我们将实现这套逻辑。上述用于禁止其他元素响应鼠标的标记功能暂不实现，因为它更偏向辅助功能，主要用于简化边缘拖动时的交互处理。

例如，如果滚动条与元素下边缘相邻，当光标悬停在该边缘时，滚动条也可能响应交互。结果就会变成激活容器内容滚动，而非拖动边缘调整大小，因为滚动条会抢占控制权。话说回来，哪个成熟控件会没有可捕获的操作区域呢？大概只有像目前这样尚未完成的控件才会如此。实现这类辅助功能，会让本就复杂的图形元素类代码更加繁琐。

在根据类型返回元素简短名称的函数中，添加一个新的名称值：

string ElementShortName( const ENUM_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { switch (type) { case ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT_BASE : return "BASE" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_HINT : return "HNT" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_LABEL : return "LBL" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON : return "SBTN" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_TRIGGERED : return "TBTN" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_UP : return "BTARU" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_DOWN : return "BTARD" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_LEFT : return "BTARL" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_RIGHT: return "BTARR" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_CHECKBOX : return "CHKB" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_RADIOBUTTON : return "RBTN" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_THUMB_H : return "THMBH" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_THUMB_V : return "THMBV" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_H : return "SCBH" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_V : return "SCBV" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_PANEL : return "PNL" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_GROUPBOX : return "GRBX" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_CONTAINER : return "CNTR" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

在共享资源管理器类中，添加用于获取并返回鼠标光标坐标、尺寸调整模式标记以及元素边缘（拖动方向）的功能：

class CCommonManager { private : static CCommonManager *m_instance; string m_element_name; int m_cursor_x; int m_cursor_y; bool m_resize_mode; ENUM_CURSOR_REGION m_resize_region; CCommonManager( void ) : m_element_name( "" ) {} ~CCommonManager() {} public : static CCommonManager *GetInstance( void ) { if (m_instance== NULL ) m_instance= new CCommonManager(); return m_instance; } static void DestroyInstance( void ) { if (m_instance!= NULL ) { delete m_instance; m_instance= NULL ; } } void SetElementName( const string name) { this .m_element_name=name; } string ElementName( void ) const { return this .m_element_name; } void SetCursorX( const int x) { this .m_cursor_x=x; } int CursorX( void ) const { return this .m_cursor_x; } void SetCursorY( const int y) { this .m_cursor_y=y; } int CursorY( void ) const { return this .m_cursor_y; } void SetResizeMode( const bool flag) { this .m_resize_mode=flag; } bool ResizeMode( void ) const { return this .m_resize_mode; } void SetResizeRegion( const ENUM_CURSOR_REGION edge){ this .m_resize_region=edge; } ENUM_CURSOR_REGION ResizeRegion( void ) const { return this .m_resize_region;} }; CCommonManager* CCommonManager::m_instance= NULL ;

在事件处理函数中，会将光标坐标写入类变量，从而在程序的任意位置均可访问，这简化了坐标的获取与在控件中的使用。同理，通过将尺寸调整模式标记以及光标交互的元素边缘位置写入变量，我们可以让所有元素都能“感知”到当前模式，并做出相应处理。

对图形元素画布的基类进行改进。声明一个标记，用于标识该元素支持交互式尺寸修改：

class CCanvasBase : public CBaseObj { private : bool m_chart_mouse_wheel_flag; bool m_chart_mouse_move_flag; bool m_chart_object_create_flag; bool m_chart_mouse_scroll_flag; bool m_chart_context_menu_flag; bool m_chart_crosshair_tool_flag; bool m_flags_state; void SetFlags( const bool flag); protected : CCanvas m_background; CCanvas m_foreground; CBound m_bound; CCanvasBase *m_container; CColorElement m_color_background; CColorElement m_color_foreground; CColorElement m_color_border; CColorElement m_color_background_act; CColorElement m_color_foreground_act; CColorElement m_color_border_act; CAutoRepeat m_autorepeat; ENUM_ELEMENT_STATE m_state; long m_chart_id; int m_wnd; int m_wnd_y; int m_obj_x; int m_obj_y; uchar m_alpha_bg; uchar m_alpha_fg; uint m_border_width_lt; uint m_border_width_rt; uint m_border_width_up; uint m_border_width_dn; string m_program_name; bool m_hidden; bool m_blocked; bool m_movable; bool m_resizable; bool m_focused; bool m_main; bool m_autorepeat_flag; bool m_scroll_flag; bool m_trim_flag; int m_cursor_delta_x; int m_cursor_delta_y; int m_z_order;

添加用于从共享资源管理器中设置和读取尺寸调整模式标记以及交互区域的方法：

void SetActiveElementName( const string name) { CCommonManager::GetInstance().SetElementName(name); } string ActiveElementName( void ) const { return CCommonManager::GetInstance().ElementName(); } bool IsCurrentActiveElement( void ) const { return this .ActiveElementName()== this .NameFG(); } void SetResizeMode( const bool flag) { CCommonManager::GetInstance().SetResizeMode(flag); } bool ResizeMode( void ) const { return CCommonManager::GetInstance().ResizeMode(); } void SetResizeRegion( const ENUM_CURSOR_REGION edge){ CCommonManager::GetInstance().SetResizeRegion(edge); } ENUM_CURSOR_REGION ResizeRegion( void ) const { return CCommonManager::GetInstance().ResizeRegion(); }

现在，每个图形元素都可以设置和读取所有元素共用的尺寸调整模式相关数据。

当通过拖动左侧或顶部边缘，以及与这些边缘相邻的角点来调整元素大小时，必须在改变尺寸的同时同步移动坐标。测试表明，如果先后分别调用“移动坐标”和“调整尺寸”两个独立方法，在两次方法调用之间，交易平台可能会触发图表刷新与重绘。这样会导致在拖动边缘调整大小时，图表上出现视觉瑕疵 —— 比如元素会闪烁显示之前未改变的旧尺寸。

为避免这种影响观感的问题，需要缩短调整尺寸与移动坐标之间的时间间隔。为此，实现（声明）一个独立的方法，在该方法中同时直接修改元素的尺寸与坐标：

bool ObjectSetX( const int x); bool ObjectSetY( const int y); bool ObjectSetXY( const int x, const int y) { return ( this .ObjectSetX(x) && this .ObjectSetY(y)); } virtual bool ObjectSetXYWidthResize( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h);

我们需要一个方法，用于返回光标在图形元素边界内的所处位置。声明这样的方法：

bool ObjectMove ( const int x, const int y) { return this .ObjectSetXY(x,y); } bool ObjectShift( const int dx, const int dy) { return this .ObjectSetXY( this .ObjectX()+dx, this .ObjectY()+dy); } bool Contains( const int x, const int y); ENUM_CURSOR_REGION CheckResizeZone( const int x, const int y);

声明虚函数处理程序，用于响应元素边界上的光标交互事件以实现尺寸调整：

virtual void OnFocusEvent( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); virtual void OnPressEvent( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); virtual void OnMoveEvent( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); virtual void OnReleaseEvent( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); virtual void OnCreateEvent( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); virtual void OnWheelEvent( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) { return ; } virtual void OnResizeZoneEvent( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) { return ; } virtual bool OnResizeZoneLeft( const int x, const int y) { return false ; } virtual bool OnResizeZoneRight( const int x, const int y) { return false ; } virtual bool OnResizeZoneTop( const int x, const int y) { return false ; } virtual bool OnResizeZoneBottom( const int x, const int y) { return false ; } virtual bool OnResizeZoneLeftTop( const int x, const int y) { return false ; } virtual bool OnResizeZoneRightTop( const int x, const int y) { return false ; } virtual bool OnResizeZoneLeftBottom( const int x, const int y) { return false ; } virtual bool OnResizeZoneRightBottom( const int x, const int y) { return false ; }

我们将在继承类中实现这些处理函数。

添加用于返回若干对象标记的方法，这些标记此前尚未实现：

bool IsBelongsToThis( const string name) const { return (:: ObjectGetString ( this .m_chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TEXT )== this .m_program_name);} bool IsHidden( void ) const { return this .m_hidden; } bool IsBlocked( void ) const { return this .m_blocked; } bool IsMovable( void ) const { return this .m_movable; } bool IsResizable( void ) const { return this .m_resizable; } bool IsMain( void ) const { return this .m_main; } bool IsFocused( void ) const { return this .m_focused; } bool IsAutorepeat( void ) const { return this .m_autorepeat_flag; } bool IsScrollable( void ) const { return this .m_scroll_flag; } bool IsTrimmed( void ) const { return this .m_trim_flag; } string NameBG( void ) const { return this .m_background.ChartObjectName(); } string NameFG( void ) const { return this .m_foreground.ChartObjectName(); }

以及用于设置这些标记的方法：

void SetMovable( const bool flag) { this .m_movable=flag; } void SetAsMain( void ) { this .m_main= true ; } virtual void SetResizable( const bool flag) { this .m_resizable=flag; } void SetAutorepeat( const bool flag) { this .m_autorepeat_flag=flag; } void SetScrollable( const bool flag) { this .m_scroll_flag=flag; } void SetTrimmered( const bool flag) { this .m_trim_flag=flag; }

声明一个同时调整元素大小并将其移动到新坐标的方法：

virtual bool MoveX( const int x); virtual bool MoveY( const int y); virtual bool Move( const int x, const int y); virtual bool MoveXYWidthResize( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h);

在类的构造函数初始化列表中，为元素的尺寸调整标记设置默认值：

CCanvasBase( void ) : m_program_name(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )), m_chart_id(:: ChartID ()), m_wnd( 0 ), m_alpha_bg( 0 ), m_alpha_fg( 255 ), m_hidden( false ), m_blocked( false ), m_focused( false ), m_movable( false ), m_resizable( false ) , m_main( false ), m_autorepeat_flag( false ), m_trim_flag( true ), m_scroll_flag( false ), m_border_width_lt( 0 ), m_border_width_rt( 0 ), m_border_width_up( 0 ), m_border_width_dn( 0 ), m_z_order( 0 ), m_state( 0 ), m_wnd_y( 0 ), m_cursor_delta_x( 0 ), m_cursor_delta_y( 0 ) { this .Init(); } CCanvasBase( const string object_name, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); ~CCanvasBase( void ); }; CCanvasBase::CCanvasBase( const string object_name, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : m_program_name(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )), m_wnd(wnd< 0 ? 0 : wnd), m_alpha_bg( 0 ), m_alpha_fg( 255 ), m_hidden( false ), m_blocked( false ), m_focused( false ), m_movable( false ), m_resizable( false ) , m_main( false ), m_autorepeat_flag( false ), m_trim_flag( true ), m_scroll_flag( false ), m_border_width_lt( 0 ), m_border_width_rt( 0 ), m_border_width_up( 0 ), m_border_width_dn( 0 ), m_z_order( 0 ), m_state( 0 ), m_cursor_delta_x( 0 ), m_cursor_delta_y( 0 ) { this .m_chart_id= this .CorrectChartID(chart_id); if ( this .Create( this .m_chart_id, this .m_wnd,object_name,x,y,w,h)) { this .Clear( false ); this .m_obj_x=x; this .m_obj_y=y; this .m_color_background.SetName( "Background" ); this .m_color_foreground.SetName( "Foreground" ); this .m_color_border.SetName( "Border" ); this .m_foreground.FontSet(DEF_FONTNAME,-DEF_FONTSIZE* 10 , FW_MEDIUM ); this .m_bound.SetName( "Perimeter" ); this .Init(); } }

在类体外，实现已声明的这些方法。

返回光标在对象边界上位置的方法：

ENUM_CURSOR_REGION CCanvasBase::CheckResizeZone( const int x, const int y) { int top= this .Y(); int bottom= this .Bottom(); int left= this .X(); int right= this .Right(); if (x<left || x>right || y<top || y>bottom) return CURSOR_REGION_NONE; if (x>=left && x<=left+DEF_EDGE_THICKNESS) { if (y>=top && y<=top+DEF_EDGE_THICKNESS) return CURSOR_REGION_LEFT_TOP; if (y>=bottom-DEF_EDGE_THICKNESS && y<=bottom) return CURSOR_REGION_LEFT_BOTTOM; return CURSOR_REGION_LEFT; } if (x>=right-DEF_EDGE_THICKNESS && x<=right) { if (y>=top && y<=top+DEF_EDGE_THICKNESS) return CURSOR_REGION_RIGHT_TOP; if (y>=bottom-DEF_EDGE_THICKNESS && y<=bottom) return CURSOR_REGION_RIGHT_BOTTOM;

该方法用于检测光标是否位于元素边界周围、宽度为DEF\_EDGE\_THICKNESS的窄边区域内，并返回光标所处的边框或角点位置。

同时设置图形对象坐标与尺寸的方法：

bool CCanvasBase::ObjectSetXYWidthResize( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) { if ( this .ObjectSetXY(x,y)) return this .ObjectResize(w,h); return false ; }

如果对象坐标设置成功，则返回图形对象调整尺寸后的结果。该方法内部调用的子方法会直接访问图形对象的属性，因此相比分别调用“调整尺寸”和“移动坐标”的独立方法，延迟更低，因为那些独立方法还会额外执行其他属性相关操作。

同时设置元素坐标与尺寸的方法：

bool CCanvasBase::MoveXYWidthResize( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) { if (! this .ObjectSetXYWidthResize(x,y,w,h)) return false ; this .BoundMove(x,y); this .BoundResize(w,h); if (! this .ObjectTrim()) { this .Update( false ); this .Draw( false ); } return true ; }

首先，调用同时设置图形对象坐标与尺寸的方法；随后，再设置图形元素的各项属性；接下来，将元素按其容器大小进行裁剪。

完善事件处理函数，使其能够处理已允许鼠标光标调整大小的元素。在处理新建图形对象时，这类事件应当仅由容器类元素处理。这里，我们将光标坐标写入资源管理器：

void CCanvasBase:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { this .m_wnd_y=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE , this .m_wnd); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CREATE ) { if ( this .Type()<ELEMENT_TYPE_PANEL) return ; this .OnCreateEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } if ( this .IsBlocked() || this .IsHidden()) return ; int x=( int )lparam; int y=( int )dparam- this .m_wnd_y; if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { CCommonManager::GetInstance().SetCursorX(x); CCommonManager::GetInstance().SetCursorY(y); if (! this .IsMain() && ( this .Type()<ACTIVE_ELEMENT_MIN || this .Type()>ACTIVE_ELEMENT_MAX)) return ; if (sparam== "1" ) { if ( this .Contains(x, y)) { if ( this .IsMain()) this .SetFlags( false ); if ( this .ActiveElementName()== "Chart" ) return ; this .SetActiveElementName( this .ActiveElementName()); if ( this .IsCurrentActiveElement()) { this .OnMoveEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if ( this .m_autorepeat_flag) this .m_autorepeat.OnButtonPress(); if ( this .m_resizable) { if (! this .ResizeMode()) this .OnResizeZoneEvent(RESIZE_ZONE_ACTION_BEGIN,x,y, this .NameFG()); else this .OnResizeZoneEvent(RESIZE_ZONE_ACTION_DRAG,x,y, this .NameFG()); } } } else { if ( this .IsMain() && ( this .ActiveElementName()== this .NameFG() || this .ActiveElementName()== "Chart" )) if (! this .ResizeMode()) this .SetFlags( true ); if ( this .IsCurrentActiveElement()) { if (! this .IsMovable()) { this .OnFocusEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if ( this .m_autorepeat_flag) this .m_autorepeat.OnButtonRelease(); } else this .OnMoveEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if ( this .m_resizable) this .OnResizeZoneEvent(RESIZE_ZONE_ACTION_DRAG,x,y, this .NameFG()); } } } else { if ( this .Contains(x, y)) { if ( this .IsMain()) this .SetFlags( false ); this .OnFocusEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); this .SetActiveElementName( this .NameFG()); if ( this .m_resizable) this .OnResizeZoneEvent(RESIZE_ZONE_ACTION_HOVER,x,y, this .NameFG()); } else { if ( this .IsMain()) { this .SetFlags( true ); this .SetActiveElementName( "Chart" ); } this .OnReleaseEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if ( this .m_resizable) this .OnResizeZoneEvent(RESIZE_ZONE_ACTION_NONE,x,y, this .NameFG()); } } } if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if (sparam== this .NameFG()) { this .OnPressEvent(id, lparam, dparam, sparam); this .SetActiveElementName( "" ); if ( this .m_autorepeat_flag) this .m_autorepeat.OnButtonRelease(); if ( this .m_resizable) { this .SetResizeMode( false ); this .SetResizeRegion(CURSOR_REGION_NONE); this .OnResizeZoneEvent(RESIZE_ZONE_ACTION_END,x,y, this .NameFG()); } } } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL ) { if ( this .IsCurrentActiveElement()) this .OnWheelEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { if (sparam== this .NameFG()) return ; ENUM_CHART_EVENT chart_event= ENUM_CHART_EVENT (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); if (chart_event== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { this .MousePressHandler(chart_event, lparam, dparam, sparam); } if (chart_event== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { this .MouseMoveHandler(chart_event, lparam, dparam, sparam); } if (chart_event== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL ) { this .MouseWheelHandler(chart_event, lparam, dparam, sparam); } if (chart_event== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE ) { this .ObjectChangeHandler(chart_event, lparam, dparam, sparam); } } }

处理程序会在不同场景下调用对应的尺寸调整虚函数，具体逻辑均在这些函数中实现。我们将在后续的控件类中编写这些处理函数。

至此，我们完成了对基类的完善。现在，打开Controls.mqh图形元素类文件，并对其进行必要修改。

由于控件支持手动调整大小，需要设置最小尺寸限制。提示框类将支持创建不同类型的提示效果。为区分提示框，可编写一个专用枚举：

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #include "Base.mqh" #define DEF_LABEL_W 50 #define DEF_LABEL_H 16 #define DEF_BUTTON_W 60 #define DEF_BUTTON_H 16 #define DEF_PANEL_W 80 #define DEF_PANEL_H 80 #define DEF_PANEL_MIN_W 60 #define DEF_PANEL_MIN_H 60 #define DEF_SCROLLBAR_TH 13 #define DEF_THUMB_MIN_SIZE 8 #define DEF_AUTOREPEAT_DELAY 500 #define DEF_AUTOREPEAT_INTERVAL 100 enum ENUM_ELEMENT_SORT_BY { ELEMENT_SORT_BY_ID = BASE_SORT_BY_ID, ELEMENT_SORT_BY_NAME = BASE_SORT_BY_NAME, ELEMENT_SORT_BY_X = BASE_SORT_BY_X, ELEMENT_SORT_BY_Y = BASE_SORT_BY_Y, ELEMENT_SORT_BY_WIDTH= BASE_SORT_BY_WIDTH, ELEMENT_SORT_BY_HEIGHT= BASE_SORT_BY_HEIGHT, ELEMENT_SORT_BY_ZORDER= BASE_SORT_BY_ZORDER, ELEMENT_SORT_BY_TEXT, ELEMENT_SORT_BY_COLOR_BG, ELEMENT_SORT_BY_ALPHA_BG, ELEMENT_SORT_BY_COLOR_FG, ELEMENT_SORT_BY_ALPHA_FG, ELEMENT_SORT_BY_STATE, ELEMENT_SORT_BY_GROUP, }; enum ENUM_HINT_TYPE { HINT_TYPE_TOOLTIP, HINT_TYPE_ARROW_HORZ, HINT_TYPE_ARROW_VERT, HINT_TYPE_ARROW_NWSE, HINT_TYPE_ARROW_NESW, };





提示框类

提示框对象类将绘制不同样式的箭头，用于指示拖动元素边界进行尺寸调整的方向。系统中已有专门的CImagePainter类负责各类图像绘制。

为其添加（声明）用于绘制提示箭头的方法：

bool Clear( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const bool update= true ); bool ArrowUp( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ); bool ArrowDown( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ); bool ArrowLeft( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ); bool ArrowRight( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ); bool ArrowHorz( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ); bool ArrowVert( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ); bool ArrowNWSE( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ); bool ArrowNESW( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ); bool CheckedBox( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ); bool UncheckedBox( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true );

在类的外部，编写这些新声明方法的具体实现：

bool CImagePainter::ArrowHorz( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ) { if (! this .CheckBound()) return false ; int arrx[ 15 ]={ 0 , 3 , 4 , 4 , 12 , 12 , 13 , 16 , 13 , 12 , 12 , 4 , 4 , 3 , 0 }; int arry[ 15 ]={ 3 , 0 , 0 , 2 , 2 , 0 , 0 , 3 , 6 , 6 , 4 , 4 , 6 , 6 , 3 }; this .m_canvas.Polyline(arrx,arry,:: ColorToARGB ( clrWhite ,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 1 , 3 , 15 , 3 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 1 , 3 , 1 , 3 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 2 , 2 , 2 , 4 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 3 , 1 , 3 , 5 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 13 , 1 , 13 , 5 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 14 , 2 , 14 , 4 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 15 , 3 , 15 , 3 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); if (update) this .m_canvas.Update( false ); return true ; } bool CImagePainter::ArrowVert( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ) { if (! this .CheckBound()) return false ; int arrx[ 15 ]={ 3 , 6 , 6 , 4 , 4 , 6 , 6 , 3 , 0 , 0 , 2 , 2 , 0 , 0 , 3 }; int arry[ 15 ]={ 0 , 3 , 4 , 4 , 12 , 12 , 13 , 16 , 13 , 12 , 12 , 4 , 4 , 3 , 0 }; this .m_canvas.Polyline(arrx,arry,:: ColorToARGB ( clrWhite ,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 3 , 1 , 3 , 15 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 3 , 1 , 3 , 1 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 2 , 2 , 4 , 2 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 1 , 3 , 5 , 3 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 1 , 13 , 5 , 13 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 2 , 14 , 4 , 14 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 3 , 15 , 3 , 15 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); if (update) this .m_canvas.Update( false ); return true ; } bool CImagePainter::ArrowNWSE( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ) { if (! this .CheckBound()) return false ; int arrx[ 19 ]={ 0 , 4 , 5 , 4 , 4 , 9 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 12 , 8 , 7 , 8 , 8 , 3 , 2 , 1 , 0 , 0 }; int arry[ 19 ]={ 0 , 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 8 , 8 , 7 , 8 , 12 , 12 , 11 , 10 , 9 , 4 , 4 , 5 , 4 , 0 }; this .m_canvas.Polyline(arrx,arry,:: ColorToARGB ( clrWhite ,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 3 , 3 , 9 , 9 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 1 , 1 , 4 , 1 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 1 , 2 , 3 , 2 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 1 , 3 , 3 , 3 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 1 , 4 , 1 , 4 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 11 , 8 , 11 , 8 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 9 , 9 , 11 , 9 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 9 , 10 , 11 , 10 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 8 , 11 , 11 , 11 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); if (update) this .m_canvas.Update( false ); return true ; } bool CImagePainter::ArrowNESW( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ) { if (! this .CheckBound()) return false ; int arrx[ 19 ]={ 0 , 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 8 , 8 , 7 , 8 , 12 , 12 , 11 , 10 , 9 , 4 , 4 , 5 , 4 , 0 }; int arry[ 19 ]={ 12 , 8 , 7 , 8 , 8 , 3 , 2 , 1 , 0 , 0 , 4 , 5 , 4 , 4 , 9 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 12 }; this .m_canvas.Polyline(arrx,arry,:: ColorToARGB ( clrWhite ,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 3 , 9 , 9 , 3 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 1 , 8 , 1 , 8 , :: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 1 , 9 , 3 , 9 , :: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 1 , 10 , 3 , 10 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 1 , 11 , 4 , 11 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 8 , 1 , 11 , 1 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 9 , 2 , 11 , 2 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 9 , 3 , 11 , 3 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 11 , 4 , 11 , 4 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); if (update) this .m_canvas.Update( false ); return true ; }

先在指定坐标处绘制白色底衬，然后在其上绘制双向箭头。

现在，实现提示框对象类：

class CVisualHint : public CButton { protected : ENUM_HINT_TYPE m_hint_type; void DrawTooltip( void ); void DrawArrHorz( void ); void DrawArrVert( void ); void DrawArrNWSE( void ); void DrawArrNESW( void ); void InitColorsTooltip( void ); void InitColorsArrowed( void ); public : void SetHintType( const ENUM_HINT_TYPE type); ENUM_HINT_TYPE HintType( void ) const { return this .m_hint_type; } virtual void Draw( const bool chart_redraw); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle) { return CButton::Save(file_handle); } virtual bool Load( const int file_handle) { return CButton::Load(file_handle); } virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_HINT); } void Init( const string text); virtual void InitColors( void ); CVisualHint( void ); CVisualHint( const string object_name, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); ~CVisualHint ( void ) {} };

下面说明该类中声明的方法。

类构造函数：

CVisualHint::CVisualHint( void ) : CButton( "HintObject" , "" ,:: ChartID (), 0 , 0 , 0 ,DEF_BUTTON_W,DEF_BUTTON_H) { this .Init( "" ); } CVisualHint::CVisualHint( const string object_name, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(object_name, "" ,chart_id,wnd,x,y,w,h) { this .Init( "" ); }

传递给构造函数的参数会被设置到父类对象中，并调用对象的初始化方法。

类对象初始化方法：

void CVisualHint::Init( const string text) { this .InitColors(); this .SetImageBound( 0 , 0 , this .Width(), this .Height()); this .m_trim_flag= false ; this .m_autorepeat_flag= true ; this .m_autorepeat.SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); this .m_autorepeat.SetID( 0 ); this .m_autorepeat.SetName( "VisualHintAutorepeatControl" ); this .m_autorepeat.SetDelay(DEF_AUTOREPEAT_DELAY); this .m_autorepeat.SetInterval(DEF_AUTOREPEAT_INTERVAL); this .m_autorepeat.SetEvent( CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK , 0 , 0 , this .NameFG()); }

这里，为对象设置一个标记，禁止沿容器边界对其进行裁剪。所有提示框都保存在各个界面元素的提示框列表中。对象初始状态为隐藏，仅在光标与元素边界发生交互事件时才显示。如果启用了沿容器尺寸裁剪的标记，箭头提示框将始终处于隐藏状态，因为它们的位置通常都在元素外部。

对于提示框类型而言，它默认会沿所属容器边界被裁剪，这是不合理的，因为提示框既可以完全位于元素内部，也可以部分或完全超出元素范围。因此，同样需要为它重置沿容器边界裁剪的标记。

提示框类型的颜色初始化方法：

void CVisualHint::InitColorsTooltip( void ) { this .SetAlpha( 255 ); this .InitBackColors( clrWhiteSmoke , clrWhiteSmoke , clrWhiteSmoke , clrWhiteSmoke ); this .InitBackColorsAct( clrWhiteSmoke , clrWhiteSmoke , clrWhiteSmoke , clrWhiteSmoke ); this .BackColorToDefault(); this .InitForeColors( clrBlack , clrBlack , clrBlack , clrSilver ); this .InitForeColorsAct( clrBlack , clrBlack , clrBlack , clrSilver ); this .ForeColorToDefault(); this .InitBorderColors( clrLightGray , clrLightGray , clrLightGray , clrLightGray ); this .InitBorderColorsAct( clrLightGray , clrLightGray , clrLightGray , clrLightGray ); this .BorderColorToDefault(); this .InitBorderColorBlocked(clrNULL); this .InitForeColorBlocked(clrNULL); }

箭头型提示框颜色的初始化方法：

void CVisualHint::InitColorsArrowed( void ) { this .SetAlphaBG( 0 ); this .SetAlphaFG( 255 ); this .InitBackColors(clrNULL,clrNULL,clrNULL,clrNULL); this .InitBackColorsAct(clrNULL,clrNULL,clrNULL,clrNULL); this .BackColorToDefault(); this .InitForeColors( clrBlack , clrBlack , clrBlack , clrSilver ); this .InitForeColorsAct( clrBlack , clrBlack , clrBlack , clrSilver ); this .ForeColorToDefault(); this .InitBorderColors(clrNULL,clrNULL,clrNULL,clrNULL); this .InitBorderColorsAct(clrNULL,clrNULL,clrNULL,clrNULL); this .BorderColorToDefault(); this .InitBorderColorBlocked(clrNULL); this .InitForeColorBlocked(clrNULL); }

每种提示框都有各自的背景色、前景色和边框色。默认颜色可以随时重新定义，之后提示框将使用新设置的颜色。

默认对象颜色的初始化方法：

void CVisualHint::InitColors( void ) { if ( this .m_hint_type==HINT_TYPE_TOOLTIP) this .InitColorsTooltip(); else this .InitColorsArrowed(); }

针对每种提示框类型，调用对应的默认颜色初始化方法。

设置提示框类型的方法：

void CVisualHint::SetHintType( const ENUM_HINT_TYPE type) { if ( this .m_hint_type==type) return ; this .m_hint_type=type; switch ( this .m_hint_type) { case HINT_TYPE_ARROW_HORZ : this .Resize( 17 , 7 ); break ; case HINT_TYPE_ARROW_VERT : this .Resize( 7 , 17 ); break ; case HINT_TYPE_ARROW_NESW : case HINT_TYPE_ARROW_NWSE : this .Resize( 13 , 13 ); break ; default : break ; } this .SetImageBound( 0 , 0 , this .Width(), this .Height()); this .InitColors(); }

一个对象可以有五种提示框：普通提示框以及四个双向箭头。该方法设置指定的类型，调整对象尺寸，并根据设置的提示对象初始化对象颜色。

绘制外观的方法：

void CVisualHint::Draw( const bool chart_redraw) { switch ( this .m_hint_type) { case HINT_TYPE_ARROW_HORZ : this .DrawArrHorz(); break ; case HINT_TYPE_ARROW_VERT : this .DrawArrVert(); break ; case HINT_TYPE_ARROW_NESW : this .DrawArrNESW(); break ; case HINT_TYPE_ARROW_NWSE : this .DrawArrNWSE(); break ; default : this .DrawTooltip(); break ; } if (chart_redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

根据设置的提示框类型，调用对应的绘制方法。

不同类型提示框的绘制方法：

void CVisualHint::DrawTooltip( void ) { this .Fill( this .BackColor(), false ); this .m_background.Rectangle( this .AdjX( 0 ), this .AdjY( 0 ), this .AdjX( this .Width()- 1 ), this .AdjY( this .Height()- 1 ),:: ColorToARGB ( this .BorderColor(), this .AlphaBG())); this .m_background.Update( false ); } void CVisualHint::DrawArrHorz( void ) { this .m_painter.Clear( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(), false ); this .m_painter.ArrowHorz( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(), this .ForeColor(), this .AlphaFG(), true ); } void CVisualHint::DrawArrVert( void ) { this .m_painter.Clear( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(), false ); this .m_painter.ArrowVert( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(), this .ForeColor(), this .AlphaFG(), true ); } void CVisualHint::DrawArrNWSE( void ) { this .m_painter.Clear( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(), false ); this .m_painter.ArrowNWSE( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(), this .ForeColor(), this .AlphaFG(), true ); } void CVisualHint::DrawArrNESW( void ) { this .m_painter.Clear( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(), false ); this .m_painter.ArrowNESW( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(), this .ForeColor(), this .AlphaFG(), true ); }

目前只完整实现了绘制箭头提示框的方法。要实现普通提示框（Tooltip类型），需要完善绘制方法，并实现一个在背景画布上显示指定文本的方法。





完善控件

在CListObj对象列表类的元素创建方法中，添加一个提示框对象：

CObject *CListObj::CreateElement( void ) { switch ( this .m_element_type) { case ELEMENT_TYPE_BASE : return new CBaseObj(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_COLOR : return new CColor(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_COLORS_ELEMENT : return new CColorElement(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_RECTANGLE_AREA : return new CBound(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_IMAGE_PAINTER : return new CImagePainter(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_CANVAS_BASE : return new CCanvasBase(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT_BASE : return new CElementBase(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_HINT : return new CVisualHint(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_LABEL : return new CLabel(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON : return new CButton(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_TRIGGERED : return new CButtonTriggered(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_UP : return new CButtonArrowUp(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_DOWN : return new CButtonArrowDown(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_LEFT : return new CButtonArrowLeft(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_RIGHT: return new CButtonArrowRight(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_CHECKBOX : return new CCheckBox(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_RADIOBUTTON : return new CRadioButton(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_PANEL : return new CPanel(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_GROUPBOX : return new CGroupBox(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_CONTAINER : return new CContainer(); default : return NULL ; } }

在图形元素基类中添加（声明）新的变量与方法：

class CElementBase : public CCanvasBase { protected : CImagePainter m_painter; CListObj m_list_hints; int m_group; bool m_visible_in_container; bool AddHintToList(CVisualHint *obj); CVisualHint *CreateAndAddNewHint( const ENUM_HINT_TYPE type, const string user_name, const int w, const int h); CVisualHint *AddHint(CVisualHint *obj, const int dx, const int dy); bool AddHintsArrowed( void ); bool DeleteHintsArrowed( void ); bool ShowCursorHint( const ENUM_CURSOR_REGION edge, int x, int y); virtual void ResizeActionDragHandler( const int x, const int y); virtual bool ResizeZoneLeftHandler( const int x, const int y); virtual bool ResizeZoneRightHandler( const int x, const int y); virtual bool ResizeZoneTopHandler( const int x, const int y); virtual bool ResizeZoneBottomHandler( const int x, const int y); virtual bool ResizeZoneLeftTopHandler( const int x, const int y); virtual bool ResizeZoneRightTopHandler( const int x, const int y); virtual bool ResizeZoneLeftBottomHandler( const int x, const int y); virtual bool ResizeZoneRightBottomHandler( const int x, const int y); CVisualHint *GetHintAt( const int index); CVisualHint *GetHint( const int id); CVisualHint *GetHint( const string name); CVisualHint *CreateNewHint( const ENUM_HINT_TYPE type, const string object_name, const string user_name, const int id, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); void ShowHintArrowed( const ENUM_HINT_TYPE type, const int x, const int y); void HideHintsAll( const bool chart_redraw); public : CImagePainter *Painter( void ) { return & this .m_painter; } CListObj *GetListHints( void ) { return & this .m_list_hints; } CVisualHint *InsertNewTooltip( const ENUM_HINT_TYPE type, const string user_name, const int w, const int h); CVisualHint *InsertTooltip(CVisualHint *obj, const int dx, const int dy); void SetImageXY( const int x, const int y) { this .m_painter.SetXY(x,y); } void SetImageSize( const int w, const int h) { this .m_painter.SetSize(w,h); } void SetImageBound( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) { this .SetImageXY(x,y); this .SetImageSize(w,h); } int ImageX( void ) const { return this .m_painter.X(); } int ImageY( void ) const { return this .m_painter.Y(); } int ImageWidth( void ) const { return this .m_painter.Width(); } int ImageHeight( void ) const { return this .m_painter.Height(); } int ImageRight( void ) const { return this .m_painter.Right(); } int ImageBottom( void ) const { return this .m_painter.Bottom(); } virtual void SetGroup( const int group ) { this .m_group= group ; } int Group( void ) const { return this .m_group; } virtual void SetResizable( const bool flag); virtual void SetVisibleInContainer( const bool flag) { this .m_visible_in_container=flag; } bool IsVisibleInContainer( void ) const { return this .m_visible_in_container;} virtual string Description( void ); virtual void OnResizeZoneEvent( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle); virtual bool Load( const int file_handle); virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT_BASE);} CElementBase( void ) { this .m_painter.CanvasAssign( this .GetForeground()); this .m_visible_in_container= true ; } CElementBase( const string object_name, const string text, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); ~CElementBase( void ) {} };

所有添加到该元素中的提示框对象，都将存放于m_list_hints列表中。m_visible_in_container标记用于设置元素在容器中的可见性。当该标记启用时，元素的可见性由容器的Show()和Hide()方法控制。当该标记禁用时，可见性由程序员手动控制。

例如，如果容器的滚动条处于隐藏状态（容器内容完全适配可见区域），且容器本身是隐藏的，那么在调用容器的Show()方法时，若滚动条启用了该标记，也会一并显示。这并不是我们想要的效果。因此，对于滚动条，需要禁用m_visible_in_container标记，使其仅按照容器内部逻辑显示 —— 即只有当容器内容超出可见区域、需要滚动时才显示。

在类的构造函数中，设置元素在容器内的可见性标记：

CElementBase( void ) { this .m_painter.CanvasAssign( this .GetForeground()); this .m_visible_in_container= true ; } CElementBase( const string object_name, const string text, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); ~CElementBase( void ) {} }; CElementBase::CElementBase( const string object_name, const string text, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CCanvasBase(object_name,chart_id,wnd,x,y,w,h),m_group(- 1 ) { this .m_painter.CanvasAssign( this .GetForeground()); this .m_painter.SetXY( 0 , 0 ); this .m_painter.SetSize( 0 , 0 ); this .m_visible_in_container= true ; }

设置可调整标记大小的方法：

void CElementBase::SetResizable( const bool flag) { CCanvasBase::SetResizable(flag); if (flag) this .AddHintsArrowed(); else this .DeleteHintsArrowed(); }

为对象设置指定的标记值。如果传入标记为true，则为该元素创建四个箭头提示框；如果传入标记为false，则删除之前创建的箭头提示框。

返回提示框指针的方法：

CVisualHint *CElementBase::GetHintAt( const int index) { return this .m_list_hints.GetNodeAtIndex(index); } CVisualHint *CElementBase::GetHint( const int id) { int total= this .m_list_hints.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CVisualHint *obj= this .GetHintAt(i); if (obj!= NULL && obj.ID()==id) return obj; } return NULL ; } CVisualHint *CElementBase::GetHint( const string name) { int total= this .m_list_hints.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CVisualHint *obj= this .GetHintAt(i); if (obj!= NULL && obj.Name()==name) return obj; } return NULL ; }

在列表中查找具有指定属性值的提示框对象，查找成功则返回指向该对象的指针。

将指定提示框对象添加到列表的方法：

bool CElementBase::AddHintToList(CVisualHint *obj) { if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Empty element passed" , __FUNCTION__ ); return false ; } this .m_list_hints.Sort(ELEMENT_SORT_BY_ID); if ( this .m_list_hints.Search(obj)== NULL ) return ( this .m_list_hints.Add(obj)>- 1 ); return false ; }

该方法接收一个指向待加入列表对象的指针。提示框对象在添加时会通过ID进行追踪管理，这意味着每个对象都必须具备唯一的标识。

创建新提示框对象的方法：

CVisualHint *CElementBase::CreateNewHint( const ENUM_HINT_TYPE type, const string object_name, const string user_name, const int id, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) { CVisualHint *obj= new CVisualHint(object_name, this .m_chart_id, this .m_wnd,x,y,w,h); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error: Failed to create Hint object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return NULL ; } obj.SetID(id); obj.SetName(user_name); obj.SetHintType(type); return obj; }

该方法创建一个新对象，并设置其用户名、ID以及提示框类型，返回指向所创建对象的指针。

创建并添加新提示框对象至列表的方法：

CVisualHint *CElementBase::CreateAndAddNewHint( const ENUM_HINT_TYPE type, const string user_name, const int w, const int h) { int obj_total= this .m_list_hints.Total(); string obj_name= this .NameFG()+ "_HNT" +( string )obj_total; int x= this .Right()+ 1 ; int y= this .Bottom()+ 1 ; CVisualHint *obj= this .CreateNewHint(type,obj_name,user_name,obj_total,x,y,w,h); if (obj== NULL ) return NULL ; obj.SetImageBound( 0 , 0 , this .Width(), this .Height()); obj.SetContainerObj(& this ); obj.ObjectSetZOrder( this .ObjectZOrder()+ 1 ); if (! this .AddHintToList(obj)) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to add Hint object with ID %d to list" , __FUNCTION__ ,obj.ID()); delete obj; return NULL ; } return obj; }

该主要方法用于创建提示框并将其加入元素提示列表。

将已存在的提示框对象添加到列表的方法：

CVisualHint *CElementBase::AddHint(CVisualHint *obj, const int dx, const int dy) { if (obj.Type()!=ELEMENT_TYPE_HINT) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Only an object with the Hint type can be used here. The element type \"%s\" was passed" , __FUNCTION__ ,ElementDescription((ENUM_ELEMENT_TYPE)obj.Type())); return NULL ; } int id=obj.ID(); obj.SetID( this .m_list_hints.Total()); if (! this .AddHintToList(obj)) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to add Hint object to list" , __FUNCTION__ ); obj.SetID(id); return NULL ; } int x= this .X()+dx; int y= this .Y()+dy; obj.Move(x,y); obj.SetContainerObj(& this ); obj.ObjectSetZOrder( this .ObjectZOrder()+ 1 ); return obj; }

该方法将已创建好的提示框对象添加到元素的提示列表中。

将箭头提示对象添加到列表的方法：

bool CElementBase::AddHintsArrowed( void ) { string array[ 4 ]={ "HintHORZ" , "HintVERT" , "HintNWSE" , "HintNESW" }; ENUM_HINT_TYPE type[ 4 ]={HINT_TYPE_ARROW_HORZ,HINT_TYPE_ARROW_VERT,HINT_TYPE_ARROW_NWSE,HINT_TYPE_ARROW_NESW}; bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int )array.Size();i++) res &=( this .CreateAndAddNewHint(type[i],array[i], 0 , 0 )!= NULL ); if (!res) return false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int )array.Size();i++) { CVisualHint *obj= this .GetHint(array[i]); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.Hide( false ); obj.Draw( false ); } return true ; }

该方法依次创建四种类型的箭头提示框，并将它们添加到元素的提示框列表中。

从列表中移除所有箭头提示框对象的方法：

bool CElementBase::DeleteHintsArrowed( void ) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= this .m_list_hints.Total()- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { CVisualHint *obj= this .m_list_hints.GetNodeAtIndex(i); if (obj!= NULL && obj.HintType()!=HINT_TYPE_TOOLTIP) res &= this .m_list_hints.DeleteCurrent(); } return res; }

在循环中遍历提示框列表，查找类型非普通提示框的对象，并将其逐一从列表中删除。

创建并添加普通提示框类型的新提示框对象到列表中的方法：

CVisualHint *CElementBase::InsertNewTooltip( const ENUM_HINT_TYPE type, const string user_name, const int w, const int h) { if (type!=HINT_TYPE_TOOLTIP) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Only a tooltip can be added to an element" , __FUNCTION__ ); return NULL ; } return this .CreateAndAddNewHint(type,user_name,w,h); }

将已创建好的提示框对象添加到列表中的方法：

CVisualHint *CElementBase::InsertTooltip(CVisualHint *obj, const int dx, const int dy) { if (:: CheckPointer (obj)== POINTER_INVALID ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Empty element passed" , __FUNCTION__ ); return NULL ; } if (obj.HintType()!=HINT_TYPE_TOOLTIP) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Only a tooltip can be added to an element" , __FUNCTION__ ); return NULL ; } return this .AddHint(obj,dx,dy); }

这些方法支持将新提示框或已存在的提示框添加到元素的提示列表中。当元素需要在鼠标悬停时，动态显示对应区域的提示内容，该功能会非常实用。

在指定坐标显示目标提示框的方法：

void CElementBase::ShowHintArrowed( const ENUM_HINT_TYPE type, const int x, const int y) { CVisualHint *hint= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_hints.Total();i++) { CVisualHint *obj= this .GetHintAt(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; if (obj.HintType()==type) hint=obj; else obj.Hide( false ); } if (hint!= NULL && hint.IsHidden()) { hint.Move(x,y); hint.Draw( false ); hint.BringToTop( true ); } }

该方法会查找指定类型的提示框，并在方法形参指定的坐标位置显示它。它会显示第一个匹配该类型的提示框，其余所有提示框均隐藏。此方法专门用于显示箭头提示框，列表中应存在四个此类对象。执行时会先在循环中隐藏所有提示框，再显示目标提示框。

隐藏所有提示框的方法：

void CElementBase::HideHintsAll( const bool chart_redraw) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_hints.Total();i++) { CVisualHint *obj= this .GetHintAt(i); if (obj!= NULL ) obj.Hide( false ); } if (chart_redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

在遍历提示框对象列表的循环中，将列表中的每个常规对象均设为隐藏。

在光标旁显示提示框的方法：

bool CElementBase::ShowCursorHint( const ENUM_CURSOR_REGION edge, int x, int y) { CVisualHint *hint= NULL ; int hint_shift_x= 0 ; int hint_shift_y= 0 ; switch (edge) { case CURSOR_REGION_RIGHT : case CURSOR_REGION_LEFT : hint_shift_x= 1 ; hint_shift_y= 18 ; this .ShowHintArrowed(HINT_TYPE_ARROW_HORZ,x+hint_shift_x,y+hint_shift_y); hint= this .GetHint( "HintHORZ" ); break ; case CURSOR_REGION_TOP : case CURSOR_REGION_BOTTOM : hint_shift_x= 12 ; hint_shift_y= 4 ; this .ShowHintArrowed(HINT_TYPE_ARROW_VERT,x+hint_shift_x,y+hint_shift_y); hint= this .GetHint( "HintVERT" ); break ; case CURSOR_REGION_LEFT_TOP : case CURSOR_REGION_RIGHT_BOTTOM : hint_shift_x= 10 ; hint_shift_y= 2 ; this .ShowHintArrowed(HINT_TYPE_ARROW_NWSE,x+hint_shift_x,y+hint_shift_y); hint= this .GetHint( "HintNWSE" ); break ; case CURSOR_REGION_LEFT_BOTTOM : case CURSOR_REGION_RIGHT_TOP : hint_shift_x= 5 ; hint_shift_y= 12 ; this .ShowHintArrowed(HINT_TYPE_ARROW_NESW,x+hint_shift_x,y+hint_shift_y); hint= this .GetHint( "HintNESW" ); break ; default : break ; } return (hint!= NULL ? hint.Move(x+hint_shift_x,y+hint_shift_y) : false ); }

根据元素的边缘或角点位置，在光标旁显示对应的提示框。

尺寸调整事件处理函数：

void CElementBase::OnResizeZoneEvent( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) { int x=( int )lparam; int y=( int )dparam; int shift_x= 0 ; int shift_y= 0 ; ENUM_CURSOR_REGION edge=( this .ResizeRegion()==CURSOR_REGION_NONE ? this .CheckResizeZone(x,y) : this .ResizeRegion()); ENUM_RESIZE_ZONE_ACTION action=(ENUM_RESIZE_ZONE_ACTION)id; if (action==RESIZE_ZONE_ACTION_NONE || (action==RESIZE_ZONE_ACTION_HOVER && edge==CURSOR_REGION_NONE)) { this .SetResizeMode( false ); this .SetResizeRegion(CURSOR_REGION_NONE); this .HideHintsAll( true ); } if (action==RESIZE_ZONE_ACTION_HOVER) { if ( this .ShowCursorHint(edge,x,y)) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); } if (action==RESIZE_ZONE_ACTION_BEGIN) { this .SetResizeMode( true ); this .SetResizeRegion(edge); this .ShowCursorHint(edge,x,y); } if (action==RESIZE_ZONE_ACTION_DRAG) { this .ResizeActionDragHandler(x,y); this .ShowCursorHint(edge,x,y); } }

作为事件标识（id），交互区域内的光标操作会被传入处理函数（指向区域、按住鼠标拖动、松开鼠标）。接下来，我们获取事件发生的元素边界并进行处理。整套逻辑已在代码注释中详细说明，希望不会产生疑问。所有场景均由专用处理函数实现，下文会逐一介绍。

元素边缘与角点拖动处理函数：

void CElementBase::ResizeActionDragHandler( const int x, const int y) { if ( this .ResizeRegion()==CURSOR_REGION_RIGHT) this .ResizeZoneRightHandler(x,y); if ( this .ResizeRegion()==CURSOR_REGION_BOTTOM) this .ResizeZoneBottomHandler(x,y); if ( this .ResizeRegion()==CURSOR_REGION_LEFT) this .ResizeZoneLeftHandler(x,y); if ( this .ResizeRegion()==CURSOR_REGION_TOP) this .ResizeZoneTopHandler(x,y); if ( this .ResizeRegion()==CURSOR_REGION_RIGHT_BOTTOM) this .ResizeZoneRightBottomHandler(x,y); if ( this .ResizeRegion()==CURSOR_REGION_RIGHT_TOP) this .ResizeZoneRightTopHandler(x,y); if ( this .ResizeRegion()==CURSOR_REGION_LEFT_BOTTOM) this .ResizeZoneLeftBottomHandler(x,y); if ( this .ResizeRegion()==CURSOR_REGION_LEFT_TOP) this .ResizeZoneLeftTopHandler(x,y); }

根据交互发生的元素边缘或角点位置，调用对应的专用事件处理函数。

bool CElementBase::ResizeZoneBottomHandler( const int x, const int y) { int height=:: fmax (y- this .Y(),DEF_PANEL_MIN_H); if (! this .ResizeH(height)) return false ; CVisualHint *hint= this .GetHint( "HintVERT" ); if (hint== NULL ) return false ; int shift_x= 12 ; int shift_y= 4 ; return hint.Move(x+shift_x,y+shift_y); } bool CElementBase::ResizeZoneLeftHandler( const int x, const int y) { int new_x=:: fmin (x, this .Right()-DEF_PANEL_MIN_W+ 1 ); int width= this .Right()-new_x+ 1 ; if (! this .MoveXYWidthResize(new_x, this .Y(),width, this .Height())) return false ; CVisualHint *hint= this .GetHint( "HintHORZ" ); if (hint== NULL ) return false ; int shift_x= 1 ; int shift_y= 18 ; return hint.Move(x+shift_x,y+shift_y); } bool CElementBase::ResizeZoneTopHandler( const int x, const int y) { int new_y=:: fmin (y, this .Bottom()-DEF_PANEL_MIN_H+ 1 ); int height= this .Bottom()-new_y+ 1 ; if (! this .MoveXYWidthResize( this .X(),new_y, this .Width(),height)) return false ; CVisualHint *hint= this .GetHint( "HintVERT" ); if (hint== NULL ) return false ; int shift_x= 12 ; int shift_y= 4 ; return hint.Move(x+shift_x,y+shift_y); } bool CElementBase::ResizeZoneRightBottomHandler( const int x, const int y) { int width =:: fmax (x- this .X()+ 1 , DEF_PANEL_MIN_W); int height=:: fmax (y- this .Y()+ 1 , DEF_PANEL_MIN_H); if (! this .Resize(width,height)) return false ; CVisualHint *hint= this .GetHint( "HintNWSE" ); if (hint== NULL ) return false ; int shift_x= 10 ; int shift_y= 2 ; return hint.Move(x+shift_x,y+shift_y); } bool CElementBase::ResizeZoneRightTopHandler( const int x, const int y) { int new_y=:: fmin (y, this .Bottom()-DEF_PANEL_MIN_H+ 1 ); int width =:: fmax (x- this .X()+ 1 , DEF_PANEL_MIN_W); int height= this .Bottom()-new_y+ 1 ; if (! this .MoveXYWidthResize( this .X(),new_y,width,height)) return false ; CVisualHint *hint= this .GetHint( "HintNESW" ); if (hint== NULL ) return false ; int shift_x= 5 ; int shift_y= 12 ; return hint.Move(x+shift_x,y+shift_y); } bool CElementBase::ResizeZoneLeftBottomHandler( const int x, const int y) { int new_x=:: fmin (x, this .Right()-DEF_PANEL_MIN_W+ 1 ); int width = this .Right()-new_x+ 1 ; int height=:: fmax (y- this .Y()+ 1 , DEF_PANEL_MIN_H); if (! this .MoveXYWidthResize(new_x, this .Y(),width,height)) return false ; CVisualHint *hint= this .GetHint( "HintNESW" ); if (hint== NULL ) return false ; int shift_x= 5 ; int shift_y= 12 ; return hint.Move(x+shift_x,y+shift_y); } bool CElementBase::ResizeZoneLeftTopHandler( const int x, const int y) { int new_x=:: fmin (x, this .Right()-DEF_PANEL_MIN_W+ 1 ); int new_y=:: fmin (y, this .Bottom()-DEF_PANEL_MIN_H+ 1 ); int width = this .Right() -new_x+ 1 ; int height= this .Bottom()-new_y+ 1 ; if (! this .MoveXYWidthResize(new_x, new_y,width,height)) return false ; CVisualHint *hint= this .GetHint( "HintNWSE" ); if (hint== NULL ) return false ; int shift_x= 10 ; int shift_y= 2 ; return hint.Move(x+shift_x,y+shift_y); }

处理函数会计算元素的新尺寸，并在需要时计算其新坐标。随后设置新的尺寸（与坐标），并在光标附近显示带箭头的提示框。

在文件操作相关方法中，添加提示框列表的保存与加载功能，以及容器内的可见性标记：

bool CElementBase::Save( const int file_handle) { if (!CCanvasBase::Save(file_handle)) return false ; if (! this .m_list_hints.Save(file_handle)) return false ; if (! this .m_painter.Save(file_handle)) return false ; if (:: FileWriteInteger (file_handle, this .m_group, INT_VALUE )!= INT_VALUE ) return false ; if (:: FileWriteInteger (file_handle, this .m_visible_in_container, INT_VALUE )!= INT_VALUE ) return false ; return true ; } bool CElementBase::Load( const int file_handle) { if (!CCanvasBase::Load(file_handle)) return false ; if (! this .m_list_hints.Load(file_handle)) return false ; if (! this .m_painter.Load(file_handle)) return false ; this .m_group=:: FileReadInteger (file_handle, INT_VALUE ); this .m_visible_in_container=:: FileReadInteger (file_handle, INT_VALUE ); return true ; }

容器（面板、元素组、容器）必须具备各自的尺寸调整方法。

只需在CPanel 类中实现这些虚方法，并添加一个同时修改元素尺寸与坐标的方法即可。

class CPanel : public CLabel { private : CElementBase m_temp_elm; CBound m_temp_bound; protected : CListObj m_list_elm; CListObj m_list_bounds; bool AddNewElement(CElementBase *element); public : CListObj *GetListAttachedElements( void ) { return & this .m_list_elm; } CListObj *GetListBounds( void ) { return & this .m_list_bounds; } CElementBase *GetAttachedElementAt( const uint index) { return this .m_list_elm.GetNodeAtIndex(index); } CElementBase *GetAttachedElementByID( const int id); CElementBase *GetAttachedElementByName( const string name); CBound *GetBoundAt( const uint index) { return this .m_list_bounds.GetNodeAtIndex(index); } CBound *GetBoundByID( const int id); CBound *GetBoundByName( const string name); virtual CElementBase *InsertNewElement( const ENUM_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const string text, const string user_name, const int dx, const int dy, const int w, const int h); virtual CElementBase *InsertElement(CElementBase *element, const int dx, const int dy); CBound *InsertNewBound( const string name, const int dx, const int dy, const int w, const int h); virtual bool ResizeW( const int w); virtual bool ResizeH( const int h); virtual bool Resize( const int w, const int h); virtual void Draw( const bool chart_redraw); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle); virtual bool Load( const int file_handle); virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_PANEL); } void Init( void ); virtual void InitColors( void ); virtual bool Move( const int x, const int y); virtual bool Shift( const int dx, const int dy); virtual bool MoveXYWidthResize( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); virtual void Hide( const bool chart_redraw); virtual void Show( const bool chart_redraw); virtual void BringToTop( const bool chart_redraw); virtual void Block( const bool chart_redraw); virtual void Unblock( const bool chart_redraw); virtual void Print ( void ); void PrintAttached( const uint tab= 3 ); void PrintBounds( void ); virtual void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void TimerEventHandler( void ); CPanel( void ); CPanel( const string object_name, const string text, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); ~CPanel ( void ) { this .m_list_elm.Clear(); this .m_list_bounds.Clear(); } };

在类体外编写面板尺寸调整方法的实现代码。

bool CPanel::ResizeW( const int w) { if (! this .ObjectResizeW(w)) return false ; this .BoundResizeW(w); this .SetImageSize(w, this .Height()); if (! this .ObjectTrim()) { this .Update( false ); this .Draw( false ); } return true ; } bool CPanel::ResizeH( const int h) { if (! this .ObjectResizeH(h)) return false ; this .BoundResizeH(h); this .SetImageSize( this .Width(),h); if (! this .ObjectTrim()) { this .Update( false ); this .Draw( false ); } return true ; } bool CPanel::Resize( const int w, const int h) { if (! this .ObjectResize(w,h) ) return false ; this .BoundResize(w,h); this .SetImageSize(w,h); if (! this .ObjectTrim() ) { this .Update( false ); this .Draw( false ); } return true ; }

首先，修改图形对象的尺寸，然后设置元素的新尺寸与绘图区域。接下来，按照容器边界对元素进行裁剪。

在绘制外观的方法中，应跳过滚动条，因为由其他方法负责渲染它们。

void CPanel::Draw( const bool chart_redraw) { this .Fill( this .BackColor(), false ); this .m_painter.Clear( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(), false ); color clr_dark =( this .BackColor()==clrNULL ? this .BackColor() : this .GetBackColorControl().NewColor( this .BackColor(),- 20 ,- 20 ,- 20 )); color clr_light=( this .BackColor()==clrNULL ? this .BackColor() : this .GetBackColorControl().NewColor( this .BackColor(), 6 , 6 , 6 )); this .m_painter.FrameGroupElements( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(), this .Text(), this .ForeColor(),clr_dark,clr_light, this .AlphaFG(), true ); this .m_background.Update( false ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_elm.Total();i++) { CElementBase *elm= this .GetAttachedElementAt(i); if (elm!= NULL && elm.Type()!=ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_H && elm.Type()!=ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_V ) elm.Draw( false ); } if (chart_redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

同时设置面板坐标与尺寸的方法：

bool CPanel::MoveXYWidthResize( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) { int delta_x=x- this .X(); int delta_y=y- this .Y(); if (!CCanvasBase::MoveXYWidthResize(x,y,w,h)) return false ; this .BoundMove(x,y); this .BoundResize(w,h); this .SetImageBound( 0 , 0 , this .Width(), this .Height()); if (! this .ObjectTrim()) { this .Update( false ); this .Draw( false ); } bool res= true ; int total= this .m_list_elm.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CElementBase *elm= this .GetAttachedElementAt(i); if (elm!= NULL ) res &=elm.Move(elm.X()+delta_x,elm.Y()+delta_y); } return res; }

首先，对图形对象进行位置偏移并同步修改尺寸。随后设置面板的新坐标与尺寸、更新绘图区域大小，并按容器边界裁剪元素。再将所有锚定元素按面板的偏移量同步移动。

在用于在图表所有周期上显示对象的方法中，需要排除滚动条以及带有特殊可见性标记的对象的显示。由容器对象类的相关方法控制它们的可见性。

void CPanel::Show( const bool chart_redraw) { if (! this .m_hidden || ! this .m_visible_in_container ) return ; CCanvasBase::Show( false ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_elm.Total();i++) { CElementBase *elm= this .GetAttachedElementAt(i); if (elm!= NULL ) { if (elm.Type()==ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_H || elm.Type()==ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_V) continue ; elm.Show( false ); } } if (chart_redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

同理，在将对象置于前景的方法中，必须跳过滚动条：

void CPanel::BringToTop( const bool chart_redraw) { CCanvasBase::BringToTop( false ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_elm.Total();i++) { CElementBase *elm= this .GetAttachedElementAt(i); if (elm!= NULL ) { if (elm.Type()==ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_H || elm.Type()==ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_V) continue ; elm.BringToTop( false ); } } if (chart_redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

滚动条自身必须设置一个标记，禁止其沿容器边界被裁剪。如果不这样做，它们的可见性将由ObjectTrim()方法控制，该方法会隐藏所有超出容器可视区域边界的对象。而滚动条恰好就位于此区域内。

在两个滚动条对象的Init方法中，设置如下标记：

void CScrollBarThumbH::Init( const string text) { CButton::Init( "" ); this .SetMovable( true ); this .SetChartRedrawFlag( false ); this .m_trim_flag= false ; void CScrollBarThumbV::Init( const string text) { CButton::Init( "" ); this .SetMovable( true ); this .SetChartRedrawFlag( false ); this .m_trim_flag= false ; }

为水平滚动条类添加两个方法 —— 设置滑块位置以及设置容器内可见性标记：

class CScrollBarH : public CPanel { protected : CButtonArrowLeft *m_butt_left; CButtonArrowRight*m_butt_right; CScrollBarThumbH *m_thumb; public : CButtonArrowLeft *GetButtonLeft( void ) { return this .m_butt_left; } CButtonArrowRight*GetButtonRight( void ) { return this .m_butt_right; } CScrollBarThumbH *GetThumb( void ) { return this .m_thumb; } void SetChartRedrawFlag( const bool flag) { if ( this .m_thumb!= NULL ) this .m_thumb.SetChartRedrawFlag(flag); } bool ChartRedrawFlag( void ) const { return ( this .m_thumb!= NULL ? this .m_thumb.ChartRedrawFlag() : false ); } int TrackLength( void ) const ; int TrackBegin( void ) const ; int ThumbPosition( void ) const ; bool SetThumbPosition( const int pos) const { return ( this .m_thumb!= NULL ? this .m_thumb.MoveX(pos) : false ); } bool SetThumbSize( const uint size) const { return ( this .m_thumb!= NULL ? this .m_thumb.ResizeW(size) : false ); } virtual bool ResizeW( const int size); virtual void SetVisibleInContainer( const bool flag); virtual void Draw( const bool chart_redraw); virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_H); } void Init( void ); virtual void InitColors( void ); virtual void OnWheelEvent( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); CScrollBarH( void ); CScrollBarH( const string object_name, const string text, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); ~CScrollBarH( void ) {} };

在类体外实现设置容器内可见性标记的方法：

void CScrollBarH::SetVisibleInContainer( const bool flag) { this .m_visible_in_container=flag; if ( this .m_butt_left!= NULL ) this .m_butt_left.SetVisibleInContainer(flag); if ( this .m_butt_right!= NULL ) this .m_butt_right.SetVisibleInContainer(flag); if ( this .m_thumb!= NULL ) this .m_thumb.SetVisibleInContainer(flag); }

这里，为滚动条的每个组件设置传入该方法的标记位。

在初始化方法中，为滚动条的每个组件设置标记：

void CScrollBarH::Init( void ) { CPanel::Init(); this .SetAlphaBG( 255 ); this .SetBorderWidth( 0 ); this .SetText( "" ); this .m_trim_flag= false ; int w= this .Height(); int h= this .Height(); this .m_butt_left = this .InsertNewElement(ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_LEFT, "" , "ButtL" , 0 , 0 ,w,h); this .m_butt_right= this .InsertNewElement(ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_RIGHT, "" , "ButtR" , this .Width()-w, 0 ,w,h); if ( this .m_butt_left== NULL || this .m_butt_right== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Init failed" , __FUNCTION__ ); return ; } this .m_butt_left.SetImageBound( 1 , 1 ,w- 2 ,h- 4 ); this .m_butt_left.InitBackColors( this .m_butt_left.BackColorFocused()); this .m_butt_left.ColorsToDefault(); this .m_butt_left.InitBorderColors( this .BorderColor(), this .m_butt_left.BackColorFocused(), this .m_butt_left.BackColorPressed(), this .m_butt_left.BackColorBlocked()); this .m_butt_left.ColorsToDefault(); this .m_butt_left.SetTrimmered( false ); this .m_butt_left.SetVisibleInContainer( false ); this .m_butt_right.SetImageBound( 1 , 1 ,w- 2 ,h- 4 ); this .m_butt_right.InitBackColors( this .m_butt_right.BackColorFocused()); this .m_butt_right.ColorsToDefault(); this .m_butt_right.InitBorderColors( this .BorderColor(), this .m_butt_right.BackColorFocused(), this .m_butt_right.BackColorPressed(), this .m_butt_right.BackColorBlocked()); this .m_butt_right.ColorsToDefault(); this .m_butt_right.SetTrimmered( false ); this .m_butt_right.SetVisibleInContainer( false ); int tsz= this .Width()-w* 2 ; this .m_thumb= this .InsertNewElement(ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_THUMB_H, "" , "ThumbH" ,w, 1 ,tsz-w* 4 ,h- 2 ); if ( this .m_thumb== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Init failed" , __FUNCTION__ ); return ; } this .m_thumb.InitBackColors( this .m_thumb.BackColorFocused()); this .m_thumb.ColorsToDefault(); this .m_thumb.InitBorderColors( this .m_thumb.BackColor(), this .m_thumb.BackColorFocused(), this .m_thumb.BackColorPressed(), this .m_thumb.BackColorBlocked()); this .m_thumb.ColorsToDefault(); this .m_thumb.SetMovable( true ); this .m_thumb.SetTrimmered( false ); this .m_thumb.SetVisibleInContainer( false ); this .m_thumb.SetChartRedrawFlag( false ); this .m_visible_in_container= false ; }

我们将在垂直滚动条类中实行完全相同的优化。

class CScrollBarV : public CPanel { protected : CButtonArrowUp *m_butt_up; CButtonArrowDown *m_butt_down; CScrollBarThumbV *m_thumb; public : CButtonArrowUp *GetButtonUp( void ) { return this .m_butt_up; } CButtonArrowDown *GetButtonDown( void ) { return this .m_butt_down; } CScrollBarThumbV *GetThumb( void ) { return this .m_thumb; } void SetChartRedrawFlag( const bool flag) { if ( this .m_thumb!= NULL ) this .m_thumb.SetChartRedrawFlag(flag); } bool ChartRedrawFlag( void ) const { return ( this .m_thumb!= NULL ? this .m_thumb.ChartRedrawFlag() : false ); } int TrackLength( void ) const ; int TrackBegin( void ) const ; int ThumbPosition( void ) const ; bool SetThumbPosition( const int pos) const { return ( this .m_thumb!= NULL ? this .m_thumb.MoveY(pos) : false ); } bool SetThumbSize( const uint size) const { return ( this .m_thumb!= NULL ? this .m_thumb.ResizeH(size) : false ); } virtual bool ResizeH( const int size); virtual void SetVisibleInContainer( const bool flag); virtual void Draw( const bool chart_redraw); virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_V); } void Init( void ); virtual void InitColors( void ); virtual void OnWheelEvent( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); CScrollBarV( void ); CScrollBarV( const string object_name, const string text, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); ~CScrollBarV( void ) {} }; void CScrollBarV::Init( void ) { CPanel::Init(); this .SetAlphaBG( 255 ); this .SetBorderWidth( 0 ); this .SetText( "" ); this .m_trim_flag= false ; int w= this .Width(); int h= this .Width(); this .m_butt_up = this .InsertNewElement(ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_UP, "" , "ButtU" , 0 , 0 ,w,h); this .m_butt_down= this .InsertNewElement(ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_DOWN, "" , "ButtD" , 0 , this .Height()-w,w,h); if ( this .m_butt_up== NULL || this .m_butt_down== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Init failed" , __FUNCTION__ ); return ; } this .m_butt_up.SetImageBound( 1 , 0 ,w- 4 ,h- 2 ); this .m_butt_up.InitBackColors( this .m_butt_up.BackColorFocused()); this .m_butt_up.ColorsToDefault(); this .m_butt_up.InitBorderColors( this .BorderColor(), this .m_butt_up.BackColorFocused(), this .m_butt_up.BackColorPressed(), this .m_butt_up.BackColorBlocked()); this .m_butt_up.ColorsToDefault(); this .m_butt_up.SetTrimmered( false ); this .m_butt_up.SetVisibleInContainer( false ); this .m_butt_down.SetImageBound( 1 , 0 ,w- 4 ,h- 2 ); this .m_butt_down.InitBackColors( this .m_butt_down.BackColorFocused()); this .m_butt_down.ColorsToDefault(); this .m_butt_down.InitBorderColors( this .BorderColor(), this .m_butt_down.BackColorFocused(), this .m_butt_down.BackColorPressed(), this .m_butt_down.BackColorBlocked()); this .m_butt_down.SetTrimmered( false ); this .m_butt_down.SetVisibleInContainer( false ); int tsz= this .Height()-w* 2 ; this .m_thumb= this .InsertNewElement(ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_THUMB_V, "" , "ThumbV" , 1 ,w,w- 2 ,tsz/ 2 ); if ( this .m_thumb== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Init failed" , __FUNCTION__ ); return ; } this .m_thumb.InitBackColors( this .m_thumb.BackColorFocused()); this .m_thumb.ColorsToDefault(); this .m_thumb.InitBorderColors( this .m_thumb.BackColor(), this .m_thumb.BackColorFocused(), this .m_thumb.BackColorPressed(), this .m_thumb.BackColorBlocked()); this .m_thumb.ColorsToDefault(); this .m_thumb.SetMovable( true ); this .m_thumb.SetTrimmered( false ); this .m_thumb.SetVisibleInContainer( false ); this .m_thumb.SetChartRedrawFlag( false ); this .m_visible_in_container= false ; } void CScrollBarV::SetVisibleInContainer( const bool flag) { this .m_visible_in_container=flag; if ( this .m_butt_up!= NULL ) this .m_butt_up.SetVisibleInContainer(flag); if ( this .m_butt_down!= NULL ) this .m_butt_down.SetVisibleInContainer(flag); if ( this .m_thumb!= NULL ) this .m_thumb.SetVisibleInContainer(flag); }

在CContainer容器对象类中， 声明新的变量与方法：

class CContainer : public CPanel { private : bool m_visible_scrollbar_h; bool m_visible_scrollbar_v; int m_init_border_size_top; int m_init_border_size_bottom; int m_init_border_size_left; int m_init_border_size_right; ENUM_ELEMENT_TYPE GetEventElementType( const string name); protected : CScrollBarH *m_scrollbar_h; CScrollBarV *m_scrollbar_v; virtual void ResizeActionDragHandler( const int x, const int y); void CheckElementSizes(CElementBase *element); int ThumbSizeHorz( void ); int TrackLengthHorz( void ) const { return ( this .m_scrollbar_h!= NULL ? this .m_scrollbar_h.TrackLength() : 0 ); } int TrackEffectiveLengthHorz( void ) { return ( this .TrackLengthHorz()- this .ThumbSizeHorz()); } int ThumbSizeVert( void ); int TrackLengthVert( void ) const { return ( this .m_scrollbar_v!= NULL ? this .m_scrollbar_v.TrackLength() : 0 ); } int TrackEffectiveLengthVert( void ) { return ( this .TrackLengthVert()- this .ThumbSizeVert()); } int ContentVisibleHorz( void ) const { return int ( this .Width()- this .BorderWidthLeft()- this .BorderWidthRight()); } int ContentVisibleVert( void ) const { return int ( this .Height()- this .BorderWidthTop()- this .BorderWidthBottom()); } int ContentSizeHorz( void ); int ContentSizeVert( void ); int ContentPositionHorz( void ); int ContentPositionVert( void ); int CalculateContentOffsetHorz( const uint thumb_position); int CalculateContentOffsetVert( const uint thumb_position); int CalculateThumbOffsetHorz( const uint content_position); int CalculateThumbOffsetVert( const uint content_position); bool ContentShiftHorz( const int value); bool ContentShiftVert( const int value); public : CScrollBarH *GetScrollBarH( void ) { return this .m_scrollbar_h; } CScrollBarV *GetScrollBarV( void ) { return this .m_scrollbar_v; } CButtonArrowUp *GetScrollBarButtonUp( void ) { return ( this .m_scrollbar_v!= NULL ? this .m_scrollbar_v.GetButtonUp() : NULL ); } CButtonArrowDown *GetScrollBarButtonDown( void ) { return ( this .m_scrollbar_v!= NULL ? this .m_scrollbar_v.GetButtonDown() : NULL ); } CButtonArrowLeft *GetScrollBarButtonLeft( void ) { return ( this .m_scrollbar_h!= NULL ? this .m_scrollbar_h.GetButtonLeft() : NULL ); } CButtonArrowRight*GetScrollBarButtonRight( void ) { return ( this .m_scrollbar_h!= NULL ? this .m_scrollbar_h.GetButtonRight(): NULL ); } CScrollBarThumbH *GetScrollBarThumbH( void ) { return ( this .m_scrollbar_h!= NULL ? this .m_scrollbar_h.GetThumb() : NULL ); } CScrollBarThumbV *GetScrollBarThumbV( void ) { return ( this .m_scrollbar_v!= NULL ? this .m_scrollbar_v.GetThumb() : NULL ); } void SetScrolling( const bool flag) { this .m_scroll_flag=flag; } bool ScrollBarHorzIsVisible( void ) const { return this .m_visible_scrollbar_h; } bool ScrollBarVertIsVisible( void ) const { return this .m_visible_scrollbar_v; } CElementBase *GetAttachedElement( void ) { return this .GetAttachedElementAt( 2 ); } virtual CElementBase *InsertNewElement( const ENUM_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const string text, const string user_name, const int dx, const int dy, const int w, const int h); virtual CElementBase *InsertElement(CElementBase *element, const int dx, const int dy); virtual void Show( const bool chart_redraw); virtual void BringToTop( const bool chart_redraw); virtual void Draw( const bool chart_redraw); virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_CONTAINER); } virtual void MouseMoveHandler( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); virtual void MousePressHandler( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); virtual void MouseWheelHandler( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); void Init( void ); CContainer( void ); CContainer( const string object_name, const string text, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); ~CContainer ( void ) {} };

在初始化方法中，保留边框的原始尺寸：

void CContainer::Init( void ) { CPanel::Init(); this .SetBorderWidth( 0 ); this .m_init_border_size_top = ( int ) this .BorderWidthTop(); this .m_init_border_size_bottom= ( int ) this .BorderWidthBottom(); this .m_init_border_size_left = ( int ) this .BorderWidthLeft(); this .m_init_border_size_right = ( int ) this .BorderWidthRight(); this .m_scrollbar_h= dynamic_cast <CScrollBarH *>(CPanel::InsertNewElement(ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_H, "" , "ScrollBarH" , 0 , this .Height()-DEF_SCROLLBAR_TH- 1 , this .Width()- 1 ,DEF_SCROLLBAR_TH)); if (m_scrollbar_h!= NULL ) { this .m_scrollbar_h.Hide( false ); this .m_scrollbar_h.SetChartRedrawFlag( false ); } this .m_scrollbar_v= dynamic_cast <CScrollBarV *>(CPanel::InsertNewElement(ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_V, "" , "ScrollBarV" , this .Width()-DEF_SCROLLBAR_TH- 1 , 0 ,DEF_SCROLLBAR_TH, this .Height()- 1 )); if (m_scrollbar_v!= NULL ) { this .m_scrollbar_v.Hide( false ); this .m_scrollbar_v.SetChartRedrawFlag( false ); } this .m_scroll_flag= true ; }

显示容器的方法：

void CContainer::Show( const bool chart_redraw) { if (! this .m_hidden || ! this .m_visible_in_container) return ; CCanvasBase::Show( false ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_elm.Total();i++) { CElementBase *elm= this .GetAttachedElementAt(i); if (elm!= NULL ) { if (elm.Type()==ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_H && ! this .m_visible_scrollbar_h) continue ; if (elm.Type()==ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_V && ! this .m_visible_scrollbar_v) continue ; elm.Show( false ); } } if (chart_redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

首先显示基础面板，再通过遍历附属对象列表循环渲染容器内容；如果滚动条未设置显示标记，则将其排除在外。

将容器置于前景的方法：

void CContainer::BringToTop( const bool chart_redraw) { CCanvasBase::BringToTop( false ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_elm.Total();i++) { CElementBase *elm= this .GetAttachedElementAt(i); if (elm!= NULL ) { if (elm.Type()==ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_H && ! this .m_visible_scrollbar_h) { elm.Hide( false ); continue ; } if (elm.Type()==ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_V && ! this .m_visible_scrollbar_v) { elm.Hide( false ); continue ; } elm.BringToTop( false ); } } if (chart_redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

整体逻辑与之前的方法相似。

完善用于判断元素尺寸以决定是否显示滚动条的方法：

void CContainer::CheckElementSizes(CElementBase *element) { if (element== NULL || ! this .m_scroll_flag || this .m_scrollbar_h== NULL || this .m_scrollbar_v== NULL ) return ; ENUM_ELEMENT_TYPE type=(ENUM_ELEMENT_TYPE)element.Type(); if (type==ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_H || type==ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_V) return ; this .m_visible_scrollbar_h= false ; this .m_visible_scrollbar_v= false ; if (element.Width()> this .ContentVisibleHorz()) { this .m_visible_scrollbar_h= true ; this .m_scrollbar_h.SetVisibleInContainer( true ); } if (element.Height()> this .ContentVisibleVert()) { this .m_visible_scrollbar_v= true ; this .m_scrollbar_v.SetVisibleInContainer( true ); } if ( this .m_visible_scrollbar_h && this .m_visible_scrollbar_v) { if ( this .m_scrollbar_v.ResizeH( this .Height()-DEF_SCROLLBAR_TH)) this .m_scrollbar_v.SetThumbSize( this .ThumbSizeVert()); if ( this .m_scrollbar_h.ResizeW( this .Width() -DEF_SCROLLBAR_TH)) this .m_scrollbar_h.SetThumbSize( this .ThumbSizeHorz()); } if ( this .m_visible_scrollbar_h) { this .SetBorderWidthBottom( this .m_scrollbar_h.Height()+ 1 ); this .m_scrollbar_h.SetThumbSize( this .ThumbSizeHorz()); int end_track= this .X()+ this .m_scrollbar_h.TrackBegin()+ this .m_scrollbar_h.TrackLength(); int thumb_right= this .m_scrollbar_h.GetThumb().Right(); if (thumb_right>=end_track) { int pos=end_track- this .ThumbSizeHorz(); this .m_scrollbar_h.SetThumbPosition(pos); } this .m_scrollbar_h.SetVisibleInContainer( true ); this .m_scrollbar_h.MoveY( this .Bottom()-DEF_SCROLLBAR_TH); this .m_scrollbar_h.BringToTop( false ); } else { this .SetBorderWidthBottom( this .m_init_border_size_bottom); this .m_scrollbar_h.Hide( false ); this .m_scrollbar_h.SetVisibleInContainer( false ); if ( this .m_scrollbar_v.ResizeH( this .Height()- 1 )) this .m_scrollbar_v.SetThumbSize( this .ThumbSizeVert()); } if ( this .m_visible_scrollbar_v) { this .SetBorderWidthRight( this .m_scrollbar_v.Width()+ 1 ); this .m_scrollbar_v.SetThumbSize( this .ThumbSizeVert()); int end_track= this .Y()+ this .m_scrollbar_v.TrackBegin()+ this .m_scrollbar_v.TrackLength(); int thumb_bottom= this .m_scrollbar_v.GetThumb().Bottom(); if (thumb_bottom>=end_track) { int pos=end_track- this .ThumbSizeVert(); this .m_scrollbar_v.SetThumbPosition(pos); } this .m_scrollbar_v.SetVisibleInContainer( true ); this .m_scrollbar_v.MoveX( this .Right()-DEF_SCROLLBAR_TH); this .m_scrollbar_v.BringToTop( false ); } else { this .SetBorderWidthRight( this .m_init_border_size_right); this .m_scrollbar_v.Hide( false ); this .m_scrollbar_v.SetVisibleInContainer( false ); if ( this .m_scrollbar_h.ResizeW( this .Width()- 1 )) this .m_scrollbar_h.SetThumbSize( this .ThumbSizeHorz()); } if ( this .m_visible_scrollbar_h || this .m_visible_scrollbar_v) { element.ObjectTrim(); } }

该方法的逻辑已在代码注释中做出详细说明，我相信不会产生任何疑问。如有任何问题，可随时在文章的评论区提出。

元素边缘与角点拖动处理函数：

void CContainer::ResizeActionDragHandler( const int x, const int y) { if ( this .m_scrollbar_h== NULL || this .m_scrollbar_v== NULL ) return ; switch ( this .ResizeRegion()) { case CURSOR_REGION_RIGHT : if ( this .ResizeZoneRightHandler(x,y)) { this .CheckElementSizes( this .GetAttachedElement()); this .ContentShiftHorz( this .m_scrollbar_h.ThumbPosition()); } break ; case CURSOR_REGION_BOTTOM : if ( this .ResizeZoneBottomHandler(x,y)) { this .CheckElementSizes( this .GetAttachedElement()); this .ContentShiftVert( this .m_scrollbar_v.ThumbPosition()); } break ; case CURSOR_REGION_LEFT : if ( this .ResizeZoneLeftHandler(x,y)) { this .CheckElementSizes( this .GetAttachedElement()); this .ContentShiftHorz( this .m_scrollbar_h.ThumbPosition()); } break ; case CURSOR_REGION_TOP : if ( this .ResizeZoneTopHandler(x,y)) { this .CheckElementSizes( this .GetAttachedElement()); this .ContentShiftVert( this .m_scrollbar_v.ThumbPosition()); } break ; case CURSOR_REGION_RIGHT_BOTTOM : if ( this .ResizeZoneRightBottomHandler(x,y)) { this .CheckElementSizes( this .GetAttachedElement()); this .ContentShiftHorz( this .m_scrollbar_h.ThumbPosition()); this .ContentShiftVert( this .m_scrollbar_v.ThumbPosition()); } break ; case CURSOR_REGION_RIGHT_TOP : if ( this .ResizeZoneRightTopHandler(x,y)) { this .CheckElementSizes( this .GetAttachedElement()); this .ContentShiftHorz( this .m_scrollbar_h.ThumbPosition()); this .ContentShiftVert( this .m_scrollbar_v.ThumbPosition()); } break ; case CURSOR_REGION_LEFT_BOTTOM : if ( this .ResizeZoneLeftBottomHandler(x,y)) { this .CheckElementSizes( this .GetAttachedElement()); this .ContentShiftHorz( this .m_scrollbar_h.ThumbPosition()); this .ContentShiftVert( this .m_scrollbar_v.ThumbPosition()); } break ; case CURSOR_REGION_LEFT_TOP : if ( this .ResizeZoneLeftTopHandler(x,y)) {} { this .CheckElementSizes( this .GetAttachedElement()); this .ContentShiftHorz( this .m_scrollbar_h.ThumbPosition()); this .ContentShiftVert( this .m_scrollbar_v.ThumbPosition()); } break ; default : return ; } :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

这里，根据元素被调整尺寸（及坐标）的边缘或角点，会调用对应边缘或角点拖动的尺寸调整处理函数。当处理程序执行成功后，会根据滚动条滑块的位置，重新调整容器内容的新位置。

以上就是实现通过鼠标光标调整元素尺寸所需的全部优化。本文未涉及一些细微的代码修正与改动，它们仅用于优化代码可读性、方法逻辑，以及鼠标与元素交互时的部分视觉效果。所有修改内容请参考文章所附代码。





测试结果

测试时，在终端目录\MQL5\Indicators\下的Tables\子文件夹中，新建一个名为iTestResize.mq5的指标文件：

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 0 #property indicator_plots 0 #include "Controls\Controls.mqh" CContainer *container= NULL ; int OnInit () { int wnd= ChartWindowFind (); container= new CContainer( "Container" , "" , 0 ,wnd, 100 , 40 , 300 , 200 ); if (container== NULL ) return INIT_FAILED ; container.SetID( 1 ); container.SetAsMain(); container.SetBorderWidth( 1 ); container.SetResizable( true ); container.SetName( "Main container" ); CGroupBox *groupbox=container.InsertNewElement(ELEMENT_TYPE_GROUPBOX, "" , "Attached Groupbox" , 4 , 4 ,container.Width()* 2 + 20 ,container.Height()* 3 + 10 ); if (groupbox== NULL ) return INIT_FAILED ; groupbox.SetGroup( 1 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< 30 ;i++) { string text= StringFormat ( "This is test line number %d to demonstrate how scrollbars work when scrolling the contents of the container." ,(i+ 1 )); int len=groupbox.GetForeground().TextWidth(text); CLabel *lbl=groupbox.InsertNewElement(ELEMENT_TYPE_LABEL,text, "TextString" + string (i+ 1 ), 8 , 8 +( 20 *i),len, 20 ); if (lbl== NULL ) return INIT_FAILED ; } container.Draw( true ); container. Print (); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { delete container; CCommonManager::DestroyInstance(); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { return (rates_total); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { container. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } void OnTimer ( void ) { container. OnTimer (); }

该指标与前一篇文章中的测试指标基本无差别。

编译该指标并在图表上运行：

很明显，文中所述功能均可正常运行。较难精准选中元素与滚动条相接的边缘区域。然而，可调整尺寸的图形组件通常不会由单一控件构成，以图形组件“窗体（Form）”为例，它和内部所有控件之间留有充足的边距，借此我们能轻松找到拖拽元素边界的鼠标抓取点。

目前仍存在少量缺陷，后续开发TableView图形组件时，我们会逐步完善修复。





结论

如今我们距离完成TableView控件开发又近了一步，该控件能够在程序中创建并展示表格数据。视图组件的实现逻辑量大且复杂，但完成后基本可以满足绝大多数表格数据展示与交互操作的需求。

在下一篇文章中，我们将着手开发交互式表格表头，实现对表格行列的管理功能。

本文中使用的程序：

#

名称 类型

描述

1 Base.mqh 类库 创建控件基础对象的类 2 Controls.mqh 类库 控制类 3 iTestResize.mq5 测试指标 测试控件类操作的指标 4 MQL5.zip 归档 以上供解压到客户端终端MQL5目录的文件存档

所有创建的文件均随附于本文，供读者自学使用。该压缩文件可解压至终端文件夹，所有文件将自动放置于目标文件夹：\MQL5\Indicators\Tables\。



