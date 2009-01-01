//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| TestCopyBuffer1.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#property indicator_separate_window

#property indicator_buffers 1

#property indicator_plots 1

//---- 图 MA

#property indicator_label1 "MA"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE

#property indicator_color1 clrRed

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 1

//--- 输入参量

input bool AsSeries=true;

input int period=15;

input ENUM_MA_METHOD smootMode=MODE_EMA;

input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE price=PRICE_CLOSE;

input int shift=0;

//--- 指标缓冲

double MABuffer[];

int ma_handle;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 自定义指标初始化函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- 指标缓冲绘图

if(AsSeries) ArraySetAsSeries(MABuffer,true);

Print("Indicator buffer is timeseries = ",ArrayGetAsSeries(MABuffer));

SetIndexBuffer(0,MABuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);

Print("Indicator buffer after SetIndexBuffer() is timeseries = ",

ArrayGetAsSeries(MABuffer));



//--- 更待指标缓冲访问单元命令

ArraySetAsSeries(MABuffer,AsSeries);



IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"MA("+period+")"+AsSeries);

//---

ma_handle=iMA(Symbol(),0,period,shift,smootMode,price);

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 自定义指标重复函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

//--- 复制缓冲区MABuffer中的移动平均值

int copied=CopyBuffer(ma_handle,0,0,rates_total,MABuffer);



Print("MABuffer[0] = ",MABuffer[0]);// 取决于AsSeries值

// 将收到旧值

// 或者为当前未完成的字节



//--- 为下一次调用返回prev_calculated值

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+