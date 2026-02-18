MQL5 中的策略可视化：在标准图表中展示优化结果

目录





概述



mql5.com 包含大量信息，每次您浏览文章目录、参考资料或教科书时，您一定会发现一些新的、有趣的东西。

这次就是这样。我偶然发现了一篇简单的文章，乍一看似乎并不复杂，它简要地描述了策略测试器。一切似乎都很简单，而且早已为人所知，但是……但是文章的最后一部分引起了我的兴趣。它建议只需将一小段代码连接到 EA 交易，并向其中添加几个标准处理程序，然后…… MetaTrader 5 平台策略测试器的常用优化器就会变成可视化的优化器。嗯……那很有意思。

我就开始学习并整理资料。结果，我萌生了一个想法，即稍微改进外观并扩展查看优化结果的功能。

我们来看一下：EA 交易将打开一个包含五个标签页的新窗口。第一个标签页将显示所有通过，其中每个新的通过都会显示一条余额线。其他四个标签页也将包含图表，但将在优化完成后才能使用。每个标签页将显示四个优化标准之一的三次最优通过的数据。每个标签页上都会有两个表格：一个是优化通过的结果，另一个是本次优化过程中 EA 交易的设置：

优化选项卡：



下一次通过的优化结果表格， EA 本次通过的输入参数表 当前已完成的优化通过的余额图 重放按钮，用于重放已执行的优化操作。



夏普比率选项卡：



所选优化通过（夏普系数排名前三者之一）的优化结果表格 所选优化通过（夏普系数排名前三者之一）的 EA 交易输入参数表 根据夏普系数绘制的三个最佳优化通过的余额图。 根据夏普系数所选三个最佳优化结果之一的切换开关（三个位置）。



净利润标签页：



所选优化通过（按总利润排名前三）的优化结果表格 所选优化通过（按总利润排名前三）的 EA 交易输入参数表 根据总利润选择的三个最佳优化通过的余额图。 根据总利润选择的三个最佳优化通过之一的切换开关（三个位置）。



利润因子选项卡：



所选通过（按盈利能力排名前三的通过之一）的优化结果表格 所选通过（按盈利能力排名前三的通过之一）的 EA 交易输入参数表 根据盈利能力所选的三个最佳优化通过的余额图 根据盈利能力所选的三个最佳优化通过之一的切换开关（三个位置）。



恢复因子标签页：



所选通过（按恢复因子排名前三）的优化结果表格 所选通过（按恢复因子排名前三）的 EA 交易输入参数表 按恢复因子排名前三的通过的余额图 用于选择恢复因子排名前三通过结果之一的切换开关（三个位置）。



要实现一组选项卡，要创建控件类，这些控件类构成选项卡控件。本文省略了创建控件的过程，直接提供了一个现成的类文件。在接下来的文章中，我们将回到对这些类的描述，以创建一些在未来可能有用的控件。

为了显示有关通过参数的信息，我们希望从“ MQL5 中的 SQLite 功能：按交易品种和幻数显示交易统计数据的仪表盘示例 ”文章中取用制作好的表格类，并稍作改进，以便更方便地创建表格并将文本输出到其单元格中。

为了实现这个想法，可以参考上面提到的文章中提供的与优化框架相关的代码，并在此基础上创建我们自己的类，尽量保留其概念。由于文章没有描述使用框架以及在帧模式下运行的 EA 交易的过程，让我们在这里尝试理解这个系统。





工作原理

让我们来看看 MQL5教程，看看它是如何描述策略测试器及其优化器的工作原理的：

...测试器的一个特别重要的功能是多线程优化，可以使用本地和分布式（联网）代理程序来执行，包括在 MQL5 云网络中。在单独的代理程序中，执行由用户手动启动的单次测试运行（具有特定的 EA 输入参数），或者由优化引起的多次运行之一（当参数值在设定的范围内迭代时）。从技术上讲，它是 metaster64.exe 文件，在测试和优化期间，其进程的副本可以在 Windows 任务管理器中获得。这就是为什么测试器是多线程的。 终端是执行管理器，它将任务分配给本地和远程代理。如有必要，它会自行启动本地代理。在优化过程中，默认情况下会启动几个代理 —— 它们的数量对应于处理器内核的数量。完成使用指定参数测试 EA 交易的下一个任务后，代理会将结果返回到终端。 每个代理都创建了自己的交易和软件环境。所有代理彼此隔离，并与客户端隔离。

从描述中可以清楚地看出：每个被测试的 EA 实例都在其自己的测试代理上启动，并且每次运行（其最终数据）都会从代理发送到终端。

终端和代理之间有一组用于数据交换的处理函数：

OnTesterInit() — 当 TesterInit 事件发生时，EA 交易中会调用此函数，以便在策略测试器中开始优化之前执行必要的操作。

OnTester() — 当 Tester 事件发生时，EA 交易会调用它来执行测试完成后的必要操作。

OnTesterPass() — 在 EA 交易优化期间，当 TesterPass 处理新的数据帧时，会在 EA 交易中调用它。



OnTesterDeinit() — 当 TesterDeinit 事件发生时，EA 会调用此函数以在 EA 优化完成后执行必要的操作。



如果 EA 具有 OnTesterInit()、OnTesterDeinit()（这两个处理函数总是成对使用，不能只使用其中一个）、OnTesterPass() 中的任何处理程序，则该 EA 将在单独的终端窗口中以特殊帧模式启动：

为了管理优化过程并将任意应用程序结果从代理传输到终端（除了交易指标之外），MQL5 中有 3 个特殊事件：OnTesterInit、OnTesterDeinit、OnTesterPass。通过在代码中描述处理函数，程序员可以在开始优化之前、优化完成后以及每次单独优化过程完成后执行所需的操作。 所有处理函数都是可选的。即使没有它们，优化也能正常运行。还应该了解的是，这 3 个事件仅在优化期间起作用，而不在单个测试中起作用。 带有这些处理函数的 EA 交易会自动加载到单独的终端图表上，图表上的交易品种和周期与测试器中指定的相同。此版本的 EA 交易不进行交易，只执行服务操作。所有其他事件处理程序都不会在其中运行，特别是 OnInit、OnDeinit、OnTick。 在优化过程中，终端中只有一个 EA 交易实例在运行，并且如有必要，会接受传入的帧。但需要再次明确指出，只有当其代码中存在所描述的三个事件处理程序之一时，才会启动此 EA 交易实例。

每次优化器运行完毕后，在代理上运行的 EA 实例中都会生成 OnTester() 事件。从该事件的处理程序中，您可以将有关传递的数据发送到在特殊帧模式下在单独图表上运行的 EA 交易。发送给图表上 EA 交易的关于已完成操作的数据包称为帧。它包含有关通过编号、EA 输入变量的值（用于启动通过）以及此通过结果的信息。

所有这些数据都会发送到 EA 交易，并在其中生成一个 TesterPass 事件，该事件会在 OnTesterPass() 处理函数中进行处理，我们可以在其中读取通过数据并执行任何操作（例如，在本例中，绘制此通过的余额图并执行其他服务操作）。

要将代理的通过数据发送到终端图表上的 EA 交易，应该使用 FrameAdd() 函数。当前帧（已完成的测试）将从代理发送到 EA 交易，并在 OnTesterPass() 处理函数中进行处理。

如您所见，有些函数在 EA 实例中运行的代理上起作用，而有些函数在以帧模式运行的终端图表上的 EA 交易中起作用。当然，所有这些都必须在 EA 代码中进行描述。

因此，EA 的操作顺序以及我们在代理和终端之间传输数据时的操作如下：

在 OnTesterInit 处理函数（终端图表上的 EA 交易）中，需要准备所有图形结构 —— 一个单独的图表，EA 交易以帧模式运行，以及该图表的内容：余额图表、参数和结果表格、选项卡控件对象和用于选择选项卡上操作的按钮；





在 OnTester 处理函数（代理上的一个 EA 交易实例）中，需要收集有关已完成的交易的所有信息 —— 将每次平仓交易的余额结果写入数组，接收并将此交易的接收结果写入数组，并使用 FrameAdd() 将所有这些数据发送到 EA；





在 OnTesterPass 处理函数（终端图表上的 EA 交易实例）中，我们使用 FrameAdd() 接收代理发送的下一帧，读取其数据并在图表上绘制余额图，创建一个帧对象并将其保存到数组中，以便根据优化标准进行后续排序和选择；





OnTesterDeinit 和 OnChartEvent 处理函数（终端图表上的 EA 交易实例）在优化完成后处理优化数据 —— 重复生成优化过程，以显示某些优化标准的最佳结果。







为我们的任务创建类

为了创建选项卡控件，创建了一个名为 Controls.mqh 的文件，其中包含一组控件。该文件附在文章末尾，应直接放在我们将要编写测试 EA 的文件夹中，例如，放在终端目录 \MQL5\Experts\FrameViewer\Controls.mqh 中。

这里我们不探讨为每个控件创建的每个类，只是简要概述。

总共实施了十个类，对应八个独立的控件：

# 类

父类

描述

功能 1 CBaseCanvas CObject 绘图基类 基础画布。它包含用于设置和更改大小和位置、隐藏和显示的方法。 2 CPanel CBaseCanvas 面板类 它包含用于设置和更改颜色以及鼠标事件处理函数的方法，它可以附加子控件。 3 CLabel CPanel 文本标签类 它会在画布上按照设定的坐标打印一段文本。

4 CButton CLabel 简单按钮类 状态不固定的常规按钮。它通过改变颜色来对悬停和鼠标点击做出反应。 5 CButtonTriggered CButton 双态按钮类 具有两种状态的按钮：开/关 它会对鼠标悬停、点击和状态变化做出反应，并通过改变颜色来响应。

6 CTabButton CButtonTriggered 选项卡按钮类 与选项卡字段交界处缺少边框的双向按钮。 7 CButtonSwitch CPanel 切换按钮类 带有两个或多个双态按钮的面板，其中只有一个按钮可以处于开启状态。它可以让你在现有按钮的基础上添加新按钮。 8 CTabWorkArea CObject 选项卡的工作区类 具有两个基本绘图类的对象 —— 用于背景和前景。 9 CTab CPanel 选项卡对象类 带有按钮和输入框的面板。工作区位于绘图所在的选项卡区域。 10 CTabControl CPanel 选项卡控件对象类 允许您添加和管理选项卡对象的面板。

控件对象成功创建后，必须对每个对象调用其 Create() 方法，并指定其坐标和尺寸。之后，该元件即可使用。

控件元素（包括已实现的事件处理函数）会将用户事件发送到控制程序图表，该图表可用于确定对象中已执行的操作：

#

类

事件

ID

lparam

dparam

sparam 1 CButton 点击该对象 （ ushort ） CHARTEVENT_CLICK 光标的 X 坐标 光标的 Y 坐标 按钮对象名称 2 CButtonTriggered 点击该对象 （ ushort ） CHARTEVENT_CLICK 光标的 X 坐标 光标的 Y 坐标 按钮对象名称 3 CTabButton 点击该对象 （ ushort ） CHARTEVENT_CLICK 光标的 X 坐标 光标的 Y 坐标 按钮对象名称 4 CButtonSwitch 点击对象按钮 （ ushort ） CHARTEVENT_CLICK 按钮 ID 0 切换对象名称

该表显示，为了简化代码，选项卡控件没有引用用户事件程序的图表。如果程序需要对标签切换做出反应，那么您可以通过单击标签按钮来确定事件。通过按钮名称，您可以找到选项卡编号，或者从 TabControl 对象请求所选选项卡的索引等。

在任何情况下，将来在创建对我们的程序有用的各种控件时，我们都会详细分析这些类。

现在我们必须稍微改进文章中介绍的表格类，该表格类需要下载（Dashboard.mqh 文件），仅从文件中复制表格类代码（第 12 至 285 行），并将复制的代码保存到 \MQL5\Experts\FrameViewer\ 文件夹中的 Table.mqh 文件中。

添加该类可以便更方便地处理表格和表格数据。

连接到包含指向 CObject 类及其子类 CArrayObj 实例的指针的动态数组的类文件，以及用于简化创建自定义绘图的 CCanvas 类的文件：



#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh>

在表格单元格类的私有部分添加新变量，用于存储单元格中文本的宽度、高度和颜色：

class CTableCell : public CObject { private : int m_row; int m_col; int m_x; int m_y; int m_w; int m_h; string m_text; color m_fore_color; public :

在公有部分，添加用于读取和设置新属性的方法，以及一个将单元格中写入的文本打印到指定画布对象的方法：

public : void SetRow( const uint row) { this .m_row=( int )row; } void SetColumn( const uint col) { this .m_col=( int )col; } void SetX( const uint x) { this .m_x=( int )x; } void SetY( const uint y) { this .m_y=( int )y; } void SetXY( const uint x, const uint y) { this .m_x=( int )x; this .m_y=( int )y; } void SetWidth( const uint w) { this .m_w=( int )w; } void SetHeight( const uint h) { this .m_h=( int )h; } void SetSize( const uint w, const uint h) { this .m_w=( int )w; this .m_h=( int )h; } void SetText( const string text) { this .m_text=text; } int Row( void ) const { return this .m_row; } int Column( void ) const { return this .m_col; } int X( void ) const { return this .m_x; } int Y( void ) const { return this .m_y; } int Width( void ) const { return this .m_w; } int Height( void ) const { return this .m_h; } string Text( void ) const { return this .m_text; } void TextOut (CCanvas *canvas, const int x_shift, const int y_shift, const color bg_color= clrNONE , const uint flags= 0 , const uint alignment= 0 ) { if (canvas== NULL ) return ; uint flags_prev=canvas.FontFlagsGet(); uint clr=(bg_color== clrNONE ? 0x00FFFFFF : :: ColorToARGB (bg_color)); canvas.FillRectangle( this .m_x+ 1 , this .m_y+ 1 , this .m_x+ this .m_w- 1 , this .m_y+ this .m_h- 1 , clr); canvas.FontFlagsSet(flags); canvas. TextOut ( this .m_x+x_shift, this .m_y+y_shift, this .m_text, :: ColorToARGB ( this .m_fore_color), alignment); canvas.FontFlagsSet(flags_prev); canvas.Update( false ); }

在类列表的末尾，实现一个新的表格控件类：

class CTableDataControl : public CTableData { protected : uchar m_alpha; color m_fore_color; color RGBToColor( const double r, const double g, const double b) const ; void ColorToRGB( const color clr, double &r, double &g, double &b); double GetR( const color clr) { return clr& 0xff ; } double GetG( const color clr) { return (clr>> 8 )& 0xff ; } double GetB( const color clr) { return (clr>> 16 )& 0xff ; } color NewColor( color base_color, int shift_red, int shift_green, int shift_blue); public : CTableDataControl*Get( void ) { return & this ; } void SetAlpha( const uchar alpha) { this .m_alpha=alpha; } uchar Alpha( void ) const { return this .m_alpha; } void DrawGrid(CCanvas *canvas, const int x, const int y, const uint header_h, const uint rows, const uint columns, const uint row_size, const uint col_size, const color line_color= clrNONE , bool alternating_color= true ); void DrawGridAutoFill(CCanvas *canvas, const uint border, const uint header_h, const uint rows, const uint columns, const color line_color= clrNONE , bool alternating_color= true ); void DrawText(CCanvas *canvas, const string text, const int x, const int y, const color clr= clrNONE , const uint align= 0 , const int width= WRONG_VALUE , const int height= WRONG_VALUE ); void DrawRectangleFill(CCanvas *canvas, const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const color clr, const uchar alpha); CTableDataControl ( const uint id) : CTableData(id), m_fore_color( clrDimGray ), m_alpha( 255 ) {} CTableDataControl ( void ) : m_alpha( 255 ) {} ~CTableDataControl ( void ) {} }; void CTableDataControl::DrawGrid(CCanvas *canvas, const int x, const int y, const uint header_h, const uint rows, const uint columns, const uint row_size, const uint col_size, const color line_color= clrNONE , bool alternating_color= true ) { this .Clear(); int row_h= int (row_size< 2 ? 2 : row_size); int col_w= int (col_size< 2 ? 2 : col_size); int x1=x; int x2=x1+col_w* int (columns> 0 ? columns : 1 ); int y1=( int )header_h+y; int y2=y1+row_h* int (rows> 0 ? rows : 1 ); this .SetCoords(x1,y1-header_h,x2,y2-header_h); color clr=(line_color== clrNONE ? C'200,200,200' : line_color); canvas.Rectangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr, this .m_alpha)); for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int )rows;i++) { int row_y=y1+row_h*i; if (alternating_color && i% 2 == 0 ) { color new_color= this .NewColor(clr, 45 , 45 , 45 ); canvas.FillRectangle(x1+ 1 ,row_y+ 1 ,x2- 1 ,row_y+row_h- 1 ,:: ColorToARGB (new_color, this .m_alpha)); } canvas.Line(x1,row_y,x2,row_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr, this .m_alpha)); CTableRow *row_obj= new CTableRow(i); if (row_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create table row object at index %lu" ,( string ) __FUNCTION__ ,i); continue ; } if (! this .AddRow(row_obj)) delete row_obj; row_obj.SetY(row_y-header_h); } for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int )columns;i++) { int col_x=x1+col_w*i; if (x1== 1 && col_x>=x1+canvas.Width()- 2 ) break ; canvas.Line(col_x,y1,col_x,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr, this .m_alpha)); int total= this .RowsTotal(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total;j++) { CTableRow *row= this .GetRow(j); if (row== NULL ) continue ; CTableCell *cell= new CTableCell(row.Row(),i); if (cell== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create table cell object at index %lu" ,( string ) __FUNCTION__ ,i); continue ; } if (!row.AddCell(cell)) { delete cell; continue ; } cell.SetXY(col_x,row.Y()); cell.SetSize(col_w, row_h); } } canvas.Update( false ); } void CTableDataControl::DrawGridAutoFill(CCanvas *canvas, const uint border, const uint header_h, const uint rows, const uint columns, const color line_color= clrNONE , bool alternating_color= true ) { int x1=( int )border; int x2=canvas.Width()-( int )border- 1 ; int y1= int (header_h+border- 1 ); int y2=canvas.Height()-( int )border- 1 ; this .SetCoords(x1,y1,x2,y2); color clr=(line_color== clrNONE ? C'200,200,200' : line_color); if (border> 0 ) canvas.Rectangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr, this .m_alpha)); int greed_h=y2-y1; int row_h=( int ):: round (( double )greed_h/( double )rows); for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int )rows;i++) { int row_y=y1+row_h*i; if (alternating_color && i% 2 == 0 ) { color new_color= this .NewColor(clr, 45 , 45 , 45 ); canvas.FillRectangle(x1+ 1 ,row_y+ 1 ,x2- 1 ,row_y+row_h- 1 ,:: ColorToARGB (new_color, this .m_alpha)); } canvas.Line(x1,row_y,x2,row_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr, this .m_alpha)); CTableRow *row_obj= new CTableRow(i); if (row_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create table row object at index %lu" ,( string ) __FUNCTION__ ,i); continue ; } if (! this .AddRow(row_obj)) delete row_obj; row_obj.SetY(row_y-header_h); } int greed_w=x2-x1; int col_w=( int ):: round (( double )greed_w/( double )columns); for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int )columns;i++) { int col_x=x1+col_w*i; if (i> 0 ) canvas.Line(col_x,y1,col_x,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr, this .m_alpha)); int total= this .RowsTotal(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total;j++) { CTableRow *row= this .GetRow(j); if (row== NULL ) continue ; CTableCell *cell= new CTableCell(row.Row(),i); if (cell== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create table cell object at index %lu" ,( string ) __FUNCTION__ ,i); continue ; } if (!row.AddCell(cell)) { delete cell; continue ; } cell.SetXY(col_x,row.Y()); cell.SetSize(col_w, row_h); } } canvas.Update( false ); } color CTableDataControl::NewColor( color base_color, int shift_red, int shift_green, int shift_blue) { double clR= 0 , clG= 0 , clB= 0 ; this .ColorToRGB(base_color,clR,clG,clB); double clRn=(clR+shift_red < 0 ? 0 : clR+shift_red > 255 ? 255 : clR+shift_red); double clGn=(clG+shift_green< 0 ? 0 : clG+shift_green> 255 ? 255 : clG+shift_green); double clBn=(clB+shift_blue < 0 ? 0 : clB+shift_blue > 255 ? 255 : clB+shift_blue); return this .RGBToColor(clRn,clGn,clBn); } color CTableDataControl::RGBToColor( const double r, const double g, const double b) const { int int_r=( int ):: round (r); int int_g=( int ):: round (g); int int_b=( int ):: round (b); int clr= 0 ; clr=int_b; clr<<= 8 ; clr|=int_g; clr<<= 8 ; clr|=int_r; return ( color )clr; } void CTableDataControl::ColorToRGB( const color clr, double &r, double &g, double &b) { r=GetR(clr); g=GetG(clr); b=GetB(clr); } void CTableDataControl::DrawText(CCanvas *canvas, const string text, const int x, const int y, const color clr= clrNONE , const uint align= 0 , const int width= WRONG_VALUE , const int height= WRONG_VALUE ) { int w=width; int h=height; if (width== 0 && height== 0 ) canvas.Erase( 0x00FFFFFF ); else { if (width== WRONG_VALUE && height== WRONG_VALUE ) canvas.TextSize(text,w,h); else { w=(width == WRONG_VALUE ? canvas.TextWidth(text) : width> 0 ? width : 1 ); h=(height== WRONG_VALUE ? canvas.TextHeight(text) : height> 0 ? height : 1 ); } canvas.FillRectangle(x,y,x+w,y+h, 0x00FFFFFF ); } canvas. TextOut (x,y,text,:: ColorToARGB (clr== clrNONE ? this .m_fore_color : clr),align); canvas.Update( false ); } void CTableDataControl::DrawRectangleFill(CCanvas *canvas, const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const color clr, const uchar alpha) { canvas.FillRectangle(x,y,x+width,y+height,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); canvas.Update(); }

此类包含“制作仪表板以显示指标和 EA 数据”文章的信息面板描述部分中描述的方法原理。在上述文章中，方法属于面板对象。在这里它们被放置在一个单独的类中，该类继承自表格类。

这里的所有表格数据对象都将具有 CTableDataControl 类的类型，即表格控件对象，从而可以快速控制表格。

让我们看看在那篇很久以前的文章中，我们被要求下载什么并连接到 EA 交易：

而本次演出的最后一个“亮点”就是使用优化结果！以前，交易者必须准备数据来处理结果，将其上传到某个地方，然后在其他地方进行处理，但现在这可以在“无需离开收银台”的情况下完成 —— 在优化过程中即可完成。为了演示此功能，我们需要几个包含文件，其中实现了此类处理的最简单示例。 将附加到文章的 MQH 扩展名文件上传到 MQL5\Include 文件夹。任选一个 EA，并在末尾插入以下代码块： #include <FrameGenerator.mqh> CFrameGenerator fg; double OnTester() { double TesterCritetia= MathAbs ( TesterStatistics ( STAT_SHARPE_RATIO )* TesterStatistics ( STAT_PROFIT )); TesterCritetia= TesterStatistics ( STAT_PROFIT )> 0 ?TesterCritetia:(-TesterCritetia); fg.OnTester(TesterCritetia); return (TesterCritetia); } void OnTesterInit() { fg.OnTesterInit( 3 ); } void OnTesterPass() { fg.OnTesterPass(); } void OnTesterDeinit() { fg.OnTesterDeinit(); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { fg. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam, 100 ); } 例如，我们选取了一个标准提供的 EA Moving Averages.mq5文件。插入代码并保存为以下名称的 EA 交易 Moving Averages With Frames.mq5。编译并运行优化。

请翻到文章末尾查看附件，那里有四个扩展名为 *.mqh 的文件。上传并整理一下：

specialchart.mqh (7.61 KB) — 特殊图表类，上面绘制了每个测试器通过的余额线以及重现已完成的优化过程时的余额线；





— 特殊图表类，上面绘制了每个测试器通过的余额线以及重现已完成的优化过程时的余额线； colorprogressbar.mqh (4.86 KB) — 进度条类，用于显示优化过程，在优化过程中填充彩色列。绿色代表盈利系列，红色代表亏损系列，位于特殊图表的底部；





— 进度条类，用于显示优化过程，在优化过程中填充彩色列。绿色代表盈利系列，红色代表亏损系列，位于特殊图表的底部； simpletable.mqh (10.74 KB) — 简单的表格类，显示每次优化过程的数据 — 获得的结果以及 EA 配置参数的值，EA 在此过程中就是用这些参数启动的。特殊图表的左侧有两个表格；





— 简单的表格类，显示每次优化过程的数据 — 获得的结果以及 EA 配置参数的值，EA 在此过程中就是用这些参数启动的。特殊图表的左侧有两个表格； framegenerator.mqh (14.88 KB) — 用于在测试代理和终端之间交换数据并在特殊图表上显示信息的类。它是实现可视化优化的主要类。

根据所掌握的知识，我们决定制作以下内容：（1）进度条类，（2）特殊图表类，以及（3）帧查看器类。我们已经有一个表格类（4），它被上传到未来 EA 交易的文件夹中并稍作修改。

还需要实现另一个小类，即帧类（5）。它的目的是什么？我们将选择并展示四个优化标准（夏普比率、总利润、盈利能力和回收率）中前三次最佳通过结果的图表。如果我们有一个基于指向 CObject 类及其标准库派生类实例的指针的动态数组的类而创建的对象列表，那么这样做会很方便。按所需标准对列表进行排序就足够了，列表中的所有对象都将按所选标准的属性值进行排序。具有最大参数值的对象将位于列表末尾。仍然需要找到两个属性值小于前一个找到的对象的属性值的对象。上述类中已经实现了这种搜索的所有方法。

进度条类、特殊图表类和帧查看器类都是根据文章中下载的代码创建的 —— 我们只是看看那里是如何实现的，并以此为基础来实现我们自己的类，进行修正、删除不必要的内容，并添加必要的内容。查看生成的代码，如果需要，可以将其与旧文章中的代码进行比较 —— 旧文件的存档将附在本文末尾。

我们将把所有类都写在一个文件中。在 \MQL5\Experts\FrameViewer\FrameViewer.mqh 中创建它（如果我们已经创建过的话），然后开始填写它。

将所需类和库的文件连接到创建的文件，并定义一些宏替换：

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #include "Controls.mqh" #include "Table.mqh" #include <Arrays\ArrayDouble.mqh> #define CELL_W 128 #define CELL_H 19 #define BUTT_RES_W CELL_W+ 30 #define DATA_COUNT 8 #define FRAME_ID 1 #define TABLE_OPT_STAT_ID 1 #define TABLE_OPT_STAT_ID 2

几乎每个用于绘图的图形对象都包含多个 CCanvas 对象。一个可以作为基础，上面放置另外两个：第一个上面绘制背景图像，第二个上面显示应该在背景上绘制的内容。对于那些方法用于绘制的对象，将指向所需画布对象的指针传递给这些方法，方法将在这些方法上绘制。

由于有很多类代码，并且每个类及其方法都有完整的注释，因此我们在这里不会详细一步一步地描述所有内容。只需查看类和方法的代码，我们将简要概述所呈现的代码。

所以，进度条类：

class CColorProgressBar : public CObject { private : CCanvas *m_background; CCanvas *m_foreground; CRect m_bound; color m_good_color, m_bad_color; color m_back_color, m_fore_color; bool m_passes[]; int m_last_index; public : CColorProgressBar( void ); ~CColorProgressBar( void ){}; void SetCanvas(CCanvas *background, CCanvas *foreground) { if (background== NULL ) { :: Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": Error. Background is NULL" ); return ; } if (foreground== NULL ) { :: Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": Error. Foreground is NULL" ); return ; } this .m_background=background; this .m_foreground=foreground; } void SetBound( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2) { this .m_bound.SetBound(x1, y1, x2, y2); } int X1( void ) const { return this .m_bound.left; } int Y1( void ) const { return this .m_bound.top; } int X2( void ) const { return this .m_bound.right; } int Y2( void ) const { return this .m_bound.bottom; } void SetBackColor( const color clr) { this .m_back_color=clr; } void SetForeColor( const color clr) { this .m_fore_color=clr; } color BackColor( void ) const { return this .m_back_color; } color ForeColor( void ) const { return this .m_fore_color; } void Reset( void ) { this .m_last_index= 0 ; } void AddResult( bool good, const bool chart_redraw); void Update( const bool chart_redraw); }; CColorProgressBar::CColorProgressBar() : m_last_index( 0 ), m_good_color( clrSeaGreen ), m_bad_color( clrLightPink ) { :: ArrayResize ( this .m_passes, 5000 , 1000 ); :: ArrayInitialize ( this .m_passes, 0 ); } void CColorProgressBar::AddResult( bool good, const bool chart_redraw) { this .m_passes[ this .m_last_index]=good; this .m_foreground.LineVertical( this .X1()+ 1 + this .m_last_index, this .Y1()+ 1 , this .Y2()- 1 , :: ColorToARGB (good ? this .m_good_color : this .m_bad_color)); this .m_foreground.Update(chart_redraw); this .m_last_index++; if ( this .m_last_index>= this .m_bound.Width()- 1 ) this .m_last_index= 0 ; } void CColorProgressBar::Update( const bool chart_redraw) { this .m_background.FillRectangle( this .X1(), this .Y1(), this .X2(), this .Y2(), :: ColorToARGB ( this .m_back_color)); this .m_background.Rectangle( this .X1(), this .Y1(), this .X2(), this .Y2(), :: ColorToARGB ( this .m_fore_color)); this .m_background.Update(chart_redraw); }

该类没有自己的画布对象用于绘图。要指定要在其上绘制的画布对象，有一个方法可以传递指向现有画布的指针。它被分配给类变量。类的方法将在这张画布上绘制。这里有两个对象 —— 一个用于绘制进度条的背景，另一个用于在绘制的背景上绘制前景。特殊图表类的 CCanvas 对象将充当画布，在画布上绘制此进度条。

用于渲染统计图表和优化结果表格以及 EA 设置参数的类：

class CStatChart: public CObject { private : color m_back_color; color m_fore_color; int m_line_width; int m_lines; CArrayDouble m_seria[]; bool m_profitseria[]; int m_lastseria_index; color m_profit_color; color m_loss_color; color m_selected_color; protected : CCanvas *m_background; CCanvas *m_foreground; CRect m_bound_chart; CRect m_bound_head; CColorProgressBar m_progress_bar; CButton m_button_replay; CButtonSwitch m_button_res; int m_tab_id; public : CStatChart() : m_lastseria_index( 0 ), m_profit_color( clrForestGreen ), m_loss_color( clrOrangeRed ), m_selected_color( clrDodgerBlue ), m_tab_id( 0 ) {}; ~CStatChart() { this .m_background= NULL ; this .m_foreground= NULL ; } void SetCanvas(CCanvas *background, CCanvas *foreground) { if (background== NULL ) { :: Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": Error. Background is NULL" ); return ; } if (foreground== NULL ) { :: Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": Error. Foreground is NULL" ); return ; } this .m_background=background; this .m_foreground=foreground; this .m_progress_bar.SetCanvas(background, foreground); } void SetChartBounds( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2) { this .m_bound_chart.SetBound(x1, y1, x2, y2); this .SetBoundHeader(x1, y1-CELL_H, x2, y1); this .m_progress_bar.SetBound(x1, y2-CELL_H, x2, y2); } void SetBoundHeader( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2) { this .m_bound_head.SetBound(x1, y1, x2, y2); } CStatChart *Get( void ) { return & this ; } CColorProgressBar*GetProgressBar( void ) { return (& this .m_progress_bar); } void SetTabID( const int id) { this .m_tab_id=id; } int TabID( void ) const { return this .m_tab_id; } int X1( void ) const { return this .m_bound_chart.left; } int Y1( void ) const { return this .m_bound_chart.top; } int X2( void ) const { return this .m_bound_chart.right; } int Y2( void ) const { return this .m_bound_chart.bottom; } int HeaderX1( void ) const { return this .m_bound_head.left; } int HeaderY1( void ) const { return this .m_bound_head.top; } int HeaderX2( void ) const { return this .m_bound_head.right; } int HeaderY2( void ) const { return this .m_bound_head.bottom; } int ProgressBarX1( void ) const { return this .m_progress_bar.X1(); } int ProgressBarY1( void ) const { return this .m_progress_bar.Y1(); } int ProgressBarX2( void ) const { return this .m_progress_bar.X2(); } int ProgressBarY2( void ) const { return this .m_progress_bar.Y2(); } CButton *ButtonReplay( void ) { return (& this .m_button_replay); } CButtonSwitch *ButtonResult( void ) { return (& this .m_button_res); } CButtonTriggered *ButtonResultMin( void ) { return ( this .m_button_res.GetButton( 0 )); } CButtonTriggered *ButtonResultMid( void ) { return ( this .m_button_res.GetButton( 1 )); } CButtonTriggered *ButtonResultMax( void ) { return ( this .m_button_res.GetButton( 2 )); } bool ButtonsResultHide( void ) { return ( this .m_button_res.Hide()); } bool ButtonsResultShow( void ) { return ( this .m_button_res.Show()); } bool ButtonsResultBringToTop( void ) { return ( this .m_button_res.BringToTop()); } bool CreateButtonReplay( void ) { if ( this .m_background== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Фон не задан (сначала используйте функцию SetCanvas())" ); return false ; } string text= "Optimization Completed: Click to Replay" ; int w= this .m_background.TextWidth(text); CPoint cp= this .m_bound_head.CenterPoint(); int x=cp.x-w/ 2 ; int y= this .Y1()+ this .m_bound_head.top- 2 ; if (! this .m_button_replay.Create(:: StringFormat ( "Tab%d_ButtonReplay" , this .m_tab_id), text, x, y, w, CELL_H- 1 )) return false ; this .m_button_replay.SetDefaultColors(COLOR_BACKGROUND, STATE_OFF, C'144,238,144' , C'144,228,144' , C'144,218,144' , clrSilver ); this .m_button_replay.SetDefaultColors(COLOR_BORDER, STATE_OFF, C'144,238,144' , C'144,228,144' , C'144,218,144' , clrSilver ); this .m_button_replay.SetDefaultColors(COLOR_FOREGROUND, STATE_OFF, clrBlack , clrBlack , clrBlack , clrGray ); this .m_button_replay.ResetUsedColors(STATE_OFF); this .m_button_replay.Draw( false ); this .m_button_replay.Hide(); return true ; } bool CreateButtonResults( void ) { if ( this .m_background== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Фон не задан (сначала используйте функцию SetCanvas())" ); return false ; } int x= this .m_bound_head.left+ 1 ; int y= this .m_progress_bar.Y1()+CELL_H+ 2 ; int w=BUTT_RES_W; if (! this .m_button_res.Create(:: StringFormat ( "Tab%u_ButtonRes" , this .m_tab_id), "" , x, y, w, CELL_H- 1 )) return false ; string text[ 3 ]={ "Worst result of the top 3" , "Average result of the top 3" , "Best result of the top 3" }; if (! this .m_button_res.AddNewButton(text, w)) return false ; this .m_button_res.GetButton( 0 ).SetDefaultColors(COLOR_BORDER, STATE_OFF, C'228,228,228' , C'228,228,228' , C'228,228,228' , clrSilver ); this .m_button_res.GetButton( 0 ).ResetUsedColors(STATE_OFF); this .m_button_res.GetButton( 1 ).SetDefaultColors(COLOR_BORDER, STATE_OFF, C'228,228,228' , C'228,228,228' , C'228,228,228' , clrSilver ); this .m_button_res.GetButton( 1 ).ResetUsedColors(STATE_OFF); this .m_button_res.GetButton( 2 ).SetDefaultColors(COLOR_BORDER, STATE_OFF, C'228,228,228' , C'228,228,228' , C'228,228,228' , clrSilver ); this .m_button_res.GetButton( 2 ).ResetUsedColors(STATE_OFF); this .m_button_res.Draw( false ); this .m_button_res.Hide(); return true ; } void SetBackColor( const color clr) { this .m_back_color=clr; this .m_progress_bar.SetBackColor(clr); } void SetForeColor( const color clr) { this .m_fore_color=clr; this .m_progress_bar.SetForeColor(clr); } void SetLines( const int num) { this .m_lines=num; :: ArrayResize ( this .m_seria, num); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_profitseria, num); } void SetProfitColorLine( const color clr) { this .m_profit_color=clr; } void SetLossColorLine( const color clr) { this .m_loss_color=clr; } void SetSelectedLineColor( const color clr) { this .m_selected_color=clr; } void Update( color clr, const int line_width, const bool chart_redraw); void AddSeria( const double &array[], bool profit); void Draw( const int seria_index, color clr, const int line_width, const bool chart_redraw); void Line( int x1, int y1, int x2, int y2, uint col, int size); double MaxValue( const int seria_index); double MinValue( const int seria_index); void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (! this .m_button_replay.IsHidden()) this .m_button_replay. OnChartEvent (id, lparam, dparam, sparam); if (! this .m_button_res.IsHidden()) this .m_button_res. OnChartEvent (id, lparam, dparam, sparam); } };

在指定的画布（背景和前景）上，该类绘制参数和测试结果表格、通过图表、进度条以及用于启动已完成优化过程回放和选择特定优化标准下最佳结果的按钮。

需要注意的是，为了指定画布上跟踪对象或区域所在的矩形区域的边界，这里讨论的类使用 CRect 结构。

该结构在 \MQL5\Include\Controls\Rect.mqh 中进行了描述，它是一个方便的工具，用于指定包含重要元素的矩形区域的边界。例如，在画布上，我们可以限制跟踪鼠标光标的区域，或者我们可以为整个画布大小指定边界矩形的大小。在这种情况下，整个对象的整个区域都可以与光标进行交互。返回矩形区域边界坐标的方法是在结构内创建的。此外，可以通过多种方式设置边界并获得它们的值 —— 这一切都取决于对象的需求和结构。还实现了用于移动和移位矩形区域的方法。一般来说，它是一个方便的工具，用于指定必须以任何方式跟踪的任何区域的边界。

在所讨论的类中，这些区域需要与鼠标光标交互，并指示对象在画布上的位置。

更新图表的方法：

void CStatChart::Update( color clr, const int line_width, const bool chart_redraw) { if ( this .m_background== NULL || this .m_foreground== NULL ) return ; this .m_background.FillRectangle( this .X1(), this .Y1(), this .X2(), this .Y2(), :: ColorToARGB ( this .m_back_color)); this .m_background.Rectangle( this .X1(), this .Y1(), this .X2(), this .Y2(), :: ColorToARGB ( this .m_fore_color)); this .m_progress_bar.Update( false ); for ( int i= 0 ; i< this .m_lines; i++) { if (clr== clrNONE ) { clr= this .m_loss_color; if ( this .m_profitseria[i]) clr= this .m_profit_color; } else clr= this .m_selected_color; this .Draw(i, clr, line_width, false ); } this .m_background.Update( false ); this .m_foreground.Update(chart_redraw); }

画布上用于绘制进度图的矩形区域被擦除，并在上面绘制了一条余额线和一个进度条。

向图表中添加新数据序列的方法：

void CStatChart::AddSeria( const double &array[], bool profit) { this .m_seria[ this .m_lastseria_index].Resize( 0 ); this .m_seria[ this .m_lastseria_index].AddArray(array); this .m_profitseria[ this .m_lastseria_index]=profit; this .m_lastseria_index++; if ( this .m_lastseria_index>= this .m_lines) this .m_lastseria_index= 0 ; }

优化器的每次新通过，其数据数组都必须输入到序列数组中，而这正是该方法所实现的。

获取优化器通过次数数组中指定序列的最大值和最小值的方法：

double CStatChart::MaxValue( const int seria_index) { double res= this .m_seria[seria_index].At( 0 ); int total= this .m_seria[seria_index].Total(); for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { if ( this .m_seria[seria_index].At(i)>res) res= this .m_seria[seria_index].At(i); } return res; } double CStatChart::MinValue( const int seria_index) { double res= this .m_seria[seria_index].At( 0 );; int total= this .m_seria[seria_index].Total(); for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { if ( this .m_seria[seria_index].At(i)<res) res= this .m_seria[seria_index].At(i); } return res; }

要将优化器的通过图表相对于特殊图表的中心定位，您应该知道通过序列中的最大值和最小值。然后，利用这些值，您可以计算图表上线条的相对坐标，使线条能够适应分配给绘制优化器通过余额图的图表空间的 80%。

在图表上绘制余额线的方法：

void CStatChart::Line( int x1, int y1, int x2, int y2, uint col, int size) { if ( this .m_foreground== NULL ) return ; int y1_adj= this .m_bound_chart.Height()-CELL_H-y1; int y2_adj= this .m_bound_chart.Height()-CELL_H-y2; this .m_foreground.LineThick(x1, y1_adj, x2, y2_adj,:: ColorToARGB (col), (size< 1 ? 1 : size), STYLE_SOLID , LINE_END_ROUND); }

这是 CCanvas 类中同名方法的重载方法。图表上的坐标从左上角开始。通常情况下，资产负债表的坐标是从左下角开始的。

在这种方法中，屏幕 Y 坐标被翻转，根据数组中余额点的值绘制一条非倒置的余额线。

在图表上绘制余额线的方法：

void CStatChart::Draw( const int seria_index, color clr, const int line_width, const bool chart_redraw) { if ( this .m_foreground== NULL ) return ; double min= this .MaxValue(seria_index); double max= this .MinValue(seria_index); double size= this .m_seria[seria_index].Total(); double x_indent= this .m_bound_chart.Width()* 0.05 ; double y_indent= this .m_bound_chart.Height()* 0.05 ; double k_y=(max-min)/( this .m_bound_chart.Height()- 2 *CELL_H- 2 *y_indent); double k_x=(size)/( this .m_bound_chart.Width()- 2 *x_indent); double start_x= this .m_bound_chart.left+x_indent; double start_y= this .m_bound_chart.bottom- 2 *CELL_H* 2 -y_indent; for ( int i= 1 ; i<size; i++) { int x1=( int )((i- 0 )/k_x+start_x); int y1=( int )(start_y-(m_seria[seria_index].At(i)-min)/k_y); int x2=( int )((i- 1 - 0 )/k_x+start_x); int y2=( int )(start_y-(m_seria[seria_index].At(i- 1 )-min)/k_y); this .Line(x1, y1, x2, y2, clr, line_width); } this .m_foreground.Update(chart_redraw); }

在这里，计算图表上余额线的必要坐标（在用于绘制余额图的图表区域内），并在循环中，根据指定序列的数组，在数组中记录的所有余额点之间绘制线条。

帧数据类：

enum ENUM_FRAME_PROP { FRAME_PROP_PASS_NUM, FRAME_PROP_SHARPE_RATIO, FRAME_PROP_NET_PROFIT, FRAME_PROP_PROFIT_FACTOR, FRAME_PROP_RECOVERY_FACTOR, }; class CFrameData : public CObject { protected : ulong m_pass; double m_sharpe_ratio; double m_net_profit; double m_profit_factor; double m_recovery_factor; public : void SetPass( const ulong pass) { this .m_pass=pass; } void SetSharpeRatio( const double value) { this .m_sharpe_ratio=value; } void SetNetProfit( const double value) { this .m_net_profit=value; } void SetProfitFactor( const double value) { this .m_profit_factor=value; } void SetRecoveryFactor( const double value) { this .m_recovery_factor=value; } ulong Pass( void ) const { return this .m_pass; } double SharpeRatio( void ) const { return this .m_sharpe_ratio; } double NetProfit( void ) const { return this .m_net_profit; } double ProfitFactor( void ) const { return this .m_profit_factor; } double RecoveryFactor( void ) const { return this .m_recovery_factor; } string PassDescription( void ) const { return :: StringFormat ( "Pass: %I64u" , this .m_pass); } string SharpeRatioDescription( void ) const { return :: StringFormat ( "Sharpe Ratio: %.2f" , this .m_sharpe_ratio); } string NetProfitDescription( void ) const { return :: StringFormat ( "Net Profit: %.2f" , this .m_net_profit); } string ProfitFactorDescription( void ) const { return :: StringFormat ( "Profit Factor: %.2f" , this .m_profit_factor); } string RecoveryFactorDescription( void ) const { return :: StringFormat ( "Recovery Factor: %.2f" , this .m_recovery_factor); } void Print ( void ) { :: PrintFormat ( "Frame %s:" , this .PassDescription()); :: PrintFormat ( " - %s" , this .SharpeRatioDescription()); :: PrintFormat ( " - %s" , this .NetProfitDescription()); :: PrintFormat ( " - %s" , this .ProfitFactorDescription()); :: PrintFormat ( " - %s" , this .RecoveryFactorDescription()); } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CFrameData *obj=node; switch (mode) { case FRAME_PROP_SHARPE_RATIO : return (:: NormalizeDouble ( this .SharpeRatio(), 2 ) > :: NormalizeDouble (obj.SharpeRatio(), 2 ) ? 1 : :: NormalizeDouble ( this .SharpeRatio(), 2 ) < :: NormalizeDouble (obj.SharpeRatio(), 2 ) ? - 1 : 0 ); case FRAME_PROP_NET_PROFIT : return (:: NormalizeDouble ( this .NetProfit(), 2 ) > :: NormalizeDouble (obj.NetProfit(), 2 ) ? 1 : :: NormalizeDouble ( this .NetProfit(), 2 ) < :: NormalizeDouble (obj.NetProfit(), 2 ) ? - 1 : 0 ); case FRAME_PROP_PROFIT_FACTOR : return (:: NormalizeDouble ( this .ProfitFactor(), 2 ) > :: NormalizeDouble (obj.ProfitFactor(), 2 ) ? 1 : :: NormalizeDouble ( this .ProfitFactor(), 2 ) < :: NormalizeDouble (obj.ProfitFactor(), 2 ) ? - 1 : 0 ); case FRAME_PROP_RECOVERY_FACTOR : return (:: NormalizeDouble ( this .RecoveryFactor(), 2 )> :: NormalizeDouble (obj.RecoveryFactor(), 2 ) ? 1 : :: NormalizeDouble ( this .RecoveryFactor(), 2 )< :: NormalizeDouble (obj.RecoveryFactor(), 2 ) ? - 1 : 0 ); default : return ( this .Pass()>obj.Pass() ? 1 : this .Pass()<obj.Pass() ? - 1 : 0 ); } } CFrameData ( const ulong pass, const double sharpe_ratio, const double net_profit, const double profit_factor, const double recovery_factor) : m_pass(pass), m_sharpe_ratio(sharpe_ratio), m_net_profit(net_profit), m_profit_factor(profit_factor), m_recovery_factor(recovery_factor) {} CFrameData ( void ) : m_pass( 0 ), m_sharpe_ratio( 0 ), m_net_profit( 0 ), m_profit_factor( 0 ), m_recovery_factor( 0 ) {} ~CFrameData ( void ) {} };

优化器每次运行完成后，都会向终端发送一帧数据。它包含了本次通过结束时接收到的所有数据。要访问任何一次传输的数据，应该循环遍历所有接收到的帧，查找具有所需编号的帧，并检索其数据。这是完全不妥的，我们应该能够快速访问所需通过的数据，并能够按指定的属性对所有通过进行排序，因为我们需要选择前三个通过：从四个优化标准中各选一个。

解决办法是缓存通过。为此，我们需要一个帧对象类。每次测试完成后，向终端发送帧后，需要创建一个帧对象，用接收到的测试帧的数据填充其属性，并在列表中找到该帧对象。此外，在优化过程完成后，所有帧都被检索出来，我们将拥有帧列表中所有帧的副本。现在您可以按所需属性对帧列表进行排序，并快速从中检索所需帧的数据。

值得注意的是，在 Compare() 方法中，我们必须比较实数，而不是通过将归一化差与零进行比较，而是通过将两个归一化数相互比较。为什么要这样？

比较两个实数有多种方法。第一种方法是比较未归一化的数字。首先，用三元运算符“大于”进行比较，然后用“小于”进行比较，最后剩下的就是“等于”。或者，您可以将两个数字的归一化差值与零进行比较。然而，在这里，我们必须将这两个数字归一化为两位数，并比较这些值。

事实上，在终端中，结果表显示了优化结果中的两位数。但在内部，这些数字并没有标准化为两位数。换句话说，结果的两位数表示仅反映在结果表中。如果表中有值，例如 1.09 和 1.08，那么事实上可能不是这样。可能存在的是如下数字：1.085686399864 和 1.081254322375。表格中这两个数字分别向上取整为 1.09 和 1.08。但在比较时，您可能会遇到这样一个事实，即这两个数字都通过归一化四舍五入为相同的值。如果不进行归一化，则可能缺少 1.09 的值。这将导致对最佳通过的错误搜索。

解决方法是将这两个数字都归一化为两位数，然后再比较它们的四舍五入值。

帧查看器类：

class CFrameViewer : public CObject { private : int m_w; int m_h; color m_selected_color; uint m_line_width; bool m_completed; CFrameData m_frame_tmp; CArrayObj m_list_frames; CTabControl m_tab_control; CTableDataControl m_table_inp_0; CTableDataControl m_table_stat_0; CTableDataControl m_table_stat_0; CColorProgressBar*m_progress_bar; CTableDataControl m_table_inp_1; CTableDataControl m_table_stat_1; CStatChart m_chart_stat_1; CTableDataControl m_table_inp_2; CTableDataControl m_table_stat_2; CStatChart m_chart_stat_2; CTableDataControl m_table_inp_3; CTableDataControl m_table_stat_3; CStatChart m_chart_stat_3; CTableDataControl m_table_inp_4; CTableDataControl m_table_stat_4; CStatChart m_chart_stat_4; protected : CTableDataControl*GetTableInputs( const uint tab_id) { switch (tab_id) { case 0 : return this .m_table_inp_0.Get(); case 1 : return this .m_table_inp_1.Get(); case 2 : return this .m_table_inp_2.Get(); case 3 : return this .m_table_inp_3.Get(); case 4 : return this .m_table_inp_4.Get(); default : return NULL ; } } CTableDataControl*GetTableStats( const uint tab_id) { switch (tab_id) { case 0 : return this .m_table_stat_0.Get(); case 1 : return this .m_table_stat_1.Get(); case 2 : return this .m_table_stat_2.Get(); case 3 : return this .m_table_stat_3.Get(); case 4 : return this .m_table_stat_4.Get(); default : return NULL ; } } CStatChart *GetChartStats( const uint tab_id) { switch (tab_id) { case 0 : return this .m_chart_stat_0.Get(); case 1 : return this .m_chart_stat_1.Get(); case 2 : return this .m_chart_stat_2.Get(); case 3 : return this .m_chart_stat_3.Get(); case 4 : return this .m_chart_stat_4.Get(); default : return NULL ; } } bool AddFrame(CFrameData *frame) { if (frame== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error: Empty object passed" , __FUNCTION__ ); return false ; } this .m_frame_tmp.SetPass(frame.Pass()); this .m_list_frames.Sort(FRAME_PROP_PASS_NUM); int index= this .m_list_frames.Search(frame); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; return this .m_list_frames.Add(frame); } void TableStatDraw( const uint tab_id, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const bool chart_redraw); void TableInpDraw( const uint tab_id, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const uint rows, const bool chart_redraw); void ChartOptDraw( const uint tab_id, const bool opt_completed, const bool chart_redraw); void DrawDataChart( const uint tab_id); void DrawBestFrameData( const uint tab_id, const int res_index); void ControlObjectsView( const uint tab_id); void ReplayFrames( const int delay_ms); bool DrawFrameData( const uint tab_id, const string text, color clr, const uint line_width, ulong &pass, string ¶ms[], uint &par_count, double &data[]); bool DrawFrameDataByPass( const uint tab_id, const ulong pass_num, const string text, color clr, const uint line_width, double &data[]); bool FillArrayBestFrames( const uint tab_id, ulong &array_passes[]); void DrawBestFrameDataAll( void ); CFrameData *FrameSearchLess(CFrameData *frame, const int mode); public : void SetSelectedLineWidth( const uint width) { this .m_line_width=width; } void SetProfitColorLine( const color clr) { int total= this .m_tab_control.TabsTotal(); for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CStatChart *chart= this .GetChartStats(i); if (chart!= NULL ) chart.SetProfitColorLine(clr); } } void SetLossColorLine( const color clr) { int total= this .m_tab_control.TabsTotal(); for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CStatChart *chart= this .GetChartStats(i); if (chart!= NULL ) chart.SetLossColorLine(clr); } } void SetSelectedLineColor( const color clr) { int total= this .m_tab_control.TabsTotal(); for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CStatChart *chart= this .GetChartStats(i); if (chart!= NULL ) chart.SetSelectedLineColor(clr); } } void OnTester ( const double OnTesterValue); int OnTesterInit ( const int lines, const int selected_line_width, const color selected_line_color); void OnTesterPass ( void ); void OnTesterDeinit ( void ); void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam, const int delay_ms); protected : void OnTabSwitchEvent( const int tab_id); void OnButtonSwitchEvent( const int tab_id, const uint butt_id); public : CFrameViewer( void ); ~CFrameViewer( void ){ this .m_list_frames.Clear(); } };

我们确切地知道会有多少个标签页，以及每个标签页上会放置哪些元素。因此，这里没有创建新对象，只是声明了每个选项卡所需对象的实例、访问方法以及类工作的方法。

构造函数

CFrameViewer::CFrameViewer( void ) : m_completed( false ), m_progress_bar( NULL ), m_selected_color( clrDodgerBlue ), m_line_width( 1 ) { this .m_w=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); this .m_h=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); this .m_progress_bar= this .m_chart_stat_0.GetProgressBar(); this .m_list_frames.Clear(); }

在构造函数中，我们获取并存储运行 EA 交易的图表的宽度和高度，找到并写入一个指向进度条的指针，并清除帧列表。

启动优化之前，准备一个图表，该图表将在客户端终端中以帧模式启动 EA 交易的副本。图表将从终端上分离，标签控件将以全尺寸显示在图表上。其余元素将位于其标签页上，这些标签页将显示通过余额图和控制按钮。

所有这些操作都必须在 OnTesterInit() 处理函数中完成。为此，该类提供了同名的处理函数，这个处理函数通过 CFrameViewer 类的实例在 EA 交易中启动。

OnTesterInit 处理函数：

int CFrameViewer:: OnTesterInit ( const int lines, const int selected_line_width, const color selected_line_color) { long chart_id=:: ChartID (); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger (chart_id, CHART_SHOW , false )) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ChartSetInteger() failed. Error %d" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } if (!:: ChartSetInteger (chart_id, CHART_IS_DOCKED , false )) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ChartSetInteger() failed. Error %d" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } :: ObjectsDeleteAll (chart_id); int w=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (chart_id, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); int h=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (chart_id, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); if ( this .m_tab_control.Create( "TabControl" , "" , 0 , 0 , w, h)) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ; i< 5 ; i++) { string tab_text=(i== 1 ? "Sharpe Ratio" : i== 2 ? "Net Profit" : i== 3 ? "Profit Factor" : i== 4 ? "Recovery Factor" : "Optimization" ); res &= this .m_tab_control.AddTab(i, tab_text); } if (!res) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Errors occurred while adding tabs to the Tab Control" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INIT_FAILED ; } } else { Print ( "Tab Control creation failed" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } CCanvas *tab0_background= this .m_tab_control.GetTabBackground( 0 ); CCanvas *tab0_foreground= this .m_tab_control.GetTabForeground( 0 ); CCanvas *tab1_background= this .m_tab_control.GetTabBackground( 1 ); CCanvas *tab1_foreground= this .m_tab_control.GetTabForeground( 1 ); CCanvas *tab2_background= this .m_tab_control.GetTabBackground( 2 ); CCanvas *tab2_foreground= this .m_tab_control.GetTabForeground( 2 ); CCanvas *tab3_background= this .m_tab_control.GetTabBackground( 3 ); CCanvas *tab3_foreground= this .m_tab_control.GetTabForeground( 3 ); CCanvas *tab4_background= this .m_tab_control.GetTabBackground( 4 ); CCanvas *tab4_foreground= this .m_tab_control.GetTabForeground( 4 ); this .m_chart_stat_0.SetTabID( 0 ); this .m_chart_stat_1.SetTabID( 1 ); this .m_chart_stat_2.SetTabID( 2 ); this .m_chart_stat_3.SetTabID( 3 ); this .m_chart_stat_4.SetTabID( 4 ); this .m_chart_stat_0.SetCanvas(tab0_background, tab0_foreground); this .m_chart_stat_1.SetCanvas(tab1_background, tab1_foreground); this .m_chart_stat_2.SetCanvas(tab2_background, tab2_foreground); this .m_chart_stat_3.SetCanvas(tab3_background, tab3_foreground); this .m_chart_stat_4.SetCanvas(tab4_background, tab4_foreground); this .m_chart_stat_0.SetLines(lines); this .m_chart_stat_1.SetLines(lines); this .m_chart_stat_2.SetLines(lines); this .m_chart_stat_3.SetLines(lines); this .m_chart_stat_4.SetLines(lines); this .m_chart_stat_0.SetBackColor( clrIvory ); this .m_chart_stat_0.SetForeColor( C'200,200,200' ); this .m_chart_stat_1.SetBackColor( clrIvory ); this .m_chart_stat_1.SetForeColor( C'200,200,200' ); this .m_chart_stat_2.SetBackColor( clrIvory ); this .m_chart_stat_2.SetForeColor( C'200,200,200' ); this .m_chart_stat_3.SetBackColor( clrIvory ); this .m_chart_stat_3.SetForeColor( C'200,200,200' ); this .m_chart_stat_4.SetBackColor( clrIvory ); this .m_chart_stat_4.SetForeColor( C'200,200,200' ); this .SetSelectedLineWidth(selected_line_width); this .SetSelectedLineColor(selected_line_color); this .TableStatDraw( 0 , 4 , 4 , CELL_W* 2 , CELL_H, false ); this .TableInpDraw( 0 , 4 , this .m_table_stat_0.Y2()+ 4 , CELL_W* 2 , CELL_H, 0 , false ); this .ChartOptDraw( 0 , this .m_completed, true ); if (! this .m_chart_stat_0.CreateButtonReplay()) { Print ( "Button Replay creation failed" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } this .TableStatDraw( 1 , 4 , 4 , CELL_W* 2 , CELL_H, false ); this .TableInpDraw( 1 , 4 , this .m_table_stat_1.Y2()+ 4 , CELL_W* 2 , CELL_H, 0 , false ); this .ChartOptDraw( 1 , this .m_completed, true ); if (! this .m_chart_stat_1.CreateButtonResults()) { Print ( "Tab1: There were errors when creating the result buttons" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } this .TableStatDraw( 2 , 4 , 4 , CELL_W* 2 , CELL_H, false ); this .TableInpDraw( 2 , 4 , this .m_table_stat_1.Y2()+ 4 , CELL_W* 2 , CELL_H, 0 , false ); this .ChartOptDraw( 2 , this .m_completed, true ); if (! this .m_chart_stat_2.CreateButtonResults()) { Print ( "Tab2: There were errors when creating the result buttons" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } this .TableStatDraw( 3 , 4 , 4 , CELL_W* 2 , CELL_H, false ); this .TableInpDraw( 3 , 4 , this .m_table_stat_1.Y2()+ 4 , CELL_W* 2 , CELL_H, 0 , false ); this .ChartOptDraw( 3 , this .m_completed, true ); if (! this .m_chart_stat_3.CreateButtonResults()) { Print ( "Tab3: There were errors when creating the result buttons" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } this .TableStatDraw( 4 , 4 , 4 , CELL_W* 2 , CELL_H, false ); this .TableInpDraw( 4 , 4 , this .m_table_stat_1.Y2()+ 4 , CELL_W* 2 , CELL_H, 0 , false ); this .ChartOptDraw( 4 , this .m_completed, true ); if (! this .m_chart_stat_4.CreateButtonResults()) { Print ( "Tab4: There were errors when creating the result buttons" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } return INIT_SUCCEEDED ; }

这里，所有元素都是逐块创建的。每个代码块负责创建程序界面的某个元素。

优化完成后，需要对创建的界面进行一些更改 —— 重新绘制图表标题，更改其上的文本，并在第一个标签页（标识符为 0）上打印回放开始按钮。所有这些都必须在 OnTesterDeinit() 处理函数中实现。

OnTesterDeinit 处理函数：

void CFrameViewer:: OnTesterDeinit ( void ) { CCanvas *background= this .m_tab_control.GetTabBackground( 0 ); CCanvas *foreground= this .m_tab_control.GetTabForeground( 0 ); if (background== NULL || foreground== NULL ) return ; this .m_completed= true ; int x1= this .m_chart_stat_0.HeaderX1(); int y1= this .m_chart_stat_0.HeaderY1(); int x2= this .m_chart_stat_0.HeaderX2(); int y2= this .m_chart_stat_0.HeaderY2(); int x=(x1+x2)/ 2 ; int y=(y1+y2)/ 2 ; background.FillRectangle(x1, y1, x2, y2, :: ColorToARGB ( clrLightGreen )); foreground.FillRectangle(x1, y1, x2, y2, 0x00FFFFFF ); string text= "Optimization Complete: Click to Replay" ; foreground.FontSet( "Calibri" , - 100 , FW_BLACK ); foreground. TextOut (x, y, text, :: ColorToARGB ( clrMidnightBlue ), TA_CENTER | TA_VCENTER ); background.Update( false ); foreground.Update( true ); int tab_selected= this .m_tab_control.GetSelectedTabID(); this .ControlObjectsView(tab_selected); this .DrawBestFrameDataAll(); :: ChartRedraw (); }

每次优化器运行完成后，都会生成一个 Tester 事件，可以在 OnTester() 处理函数中处理该事件。它是在测试代理上运行的 EA 实例侧启动的。

在此处理函数中，需要收集有关已完成通过的所有数据，形成帧，并使用 FrameAdd() 函数将其发送到客户端终端。

OnTester 处理函数：

void CFrameViewer:: OnTester ( const double OnTesterValue) { double balance[]; int data_count= 0 ; double balance_current=:: TesterStatistics ( STAT_INITIAL_DEPOSIT ); ulong ticket= 0 ; double profit; string symbol; long entry; :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: HistorySelect ( 0 , :: TimeCurrent ())) { PrintFormat ( "%s: HistorySelect() failed. Error " , __FUNCTION__ , :: GetLastError ()); return ; } uint deals_total=:: HistoryDealsTotal (); for ( uint i= 0 ; i<deals_total; i++) { ticket=:: HistoryDealGetTicket (i); if (ticket== 0 ) continue ; symbol=:: HistoryDealGetString (ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL ); entry =:: HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_ENTRY ); profit=:: HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket, DEAL_PROFIT ); if (entry!= DEAL_ENTRY_OUT && entry!= DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT ) continue ; balance_current+=profit; data_count++; :: ArrayResize (balance, data_count); balance[data_count- 1 ]=balance_current; } double data[]; :: ArrayResize (data, :: ArraySize (balance)+DATA_COUNT); :: ArrayCopy (data, balance, DATA_COUNT, 0 ); data[ 0 ]=:: TesterStatistics ( STAT_SHARPE_RATIO ); data[ 1 ]=:: TesterStatistics ( STAT_PROFIT ); data[ 2 ]=:: TesterStatistics ( STAT_PROFIT_FACTOR ); data[ 3 ]=:: TesterStatistics ( STAT_RECOVERY_FACTOR ); data[ 4 ]=:: TesterStatistics ( STAT_TRADES ); data[ 5 ]=:: TesterStatistics ( STAT_DEALS ); data[ 6 ]=:: TesterStatistics ( STAT_EQUITY_DDREL_PERCENT ); data[ 7 ]=OnTesterValue; if (data[ 2 ]== DBL_MAX ) data[ 2 ]= 0 ; if (!:: FrameAdd (:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ), FRAME_ID, deals_total, data)) :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Frame add error: " , __FUNCTION__ , :: GetLastError ()); }

当 EA 交易收到客户端终端代理发送的帧时，会生成一个 TesterPass 事件，该事件在 OnTesterPass() 处理函数中处理。

在此处理函数中，从帧中获取信息，在图表上绘制此通过的余额图，并填写测试结果和参数表。将处理过的帧保存到新的帧对象中，并将其添加到帧列表中，以便在需要查找必要的通过并将其打印到图表上时使用它。

OnTesterPass 处理函数：

void CFrameViewer:: OnTesterPass ( void ) { string name; ulong pass; long id; double value, data[]; string params[]; uint par_count; static datetime start=:: TimeLocal (); static int frame_counter= 0 ; while (!:: IsStopped () && :: FrameNext (pass, name, id, value, data)) { frame_counter++; string text=:: StringFormat ( "Frames completed (tester passes): %d in %s" , frame_counter,:: TimeToString (:: TimeLocal ()-start, TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )); if ( this .DrawFrameData( 0 , text, clrNONE , 0 , pass, params, par_count, data)) { double sharpe_ratio=data[ 0 ]; double net_profit=data[ 1 ]; double profit_factor=data[ 2 ]; double recovery_factor=data[ 3 ]; CFrameData *frame= new CFrameData(pass, sharpe_ratio, net_profit, profit_factor, recovery_factor); if (frame!= NULL ) { if (! this .AddFrame(frame)) delete frame; } :: ChartRedraw (); } } }

优化过程完成后，以帧模式运行的 EA 交易将继续在浮动图表的终端中运行。所有与此 EA 交易相关的操作都将在 OnChartEvent() 处理函数中进行，因为我们将使用图表上的按钮和鼠标光标来控制所需的流程。

OnChartEvent 处理函数：

void CFrameViewer:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam, const int delay_ms) { this .m_tab_control. OnChartEvent (id, lparam, dparam, sparam); this .m_chart_stat_0. OnChartEvent (id, lparam, dparam, sparam); this .m_chart_stat_1. OnChartEvent (id, lparam, dparam, sparam); this .m_chart_stat_2. OnChartEvent (id, lparam, dparam, sparam); this .m_chart_stat_3. OnChartEvent (id, lparam, dparam, sparam); this .m_chart_stat_4. OnChartEvent (id, lparam, dparam, sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { int w=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); int h=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); if (w!= this .m_w || h!= this .m_h) { if (w== 0 || h== 0 ) return ; this .m_tab_control.Resize(w, h); int tab_selected= this .m_tab_control.GetSelectedTabID(); this .DrawDataChart(tab_selected); CButtonSwitch *button_switch=(tab_selected> 0 ? this .GetChartStats(tab_selected).ButtonResult() : NULL ); uint res_index=(button_switch!= NULL ? button_switch.SelectedButton() : - 1 ); switch (tab_selected) { case 0 : this .DrawDataChart( 0 ); break ; default : res_index=button_switch.SelectedButton(); this .DrawDataChart(tab_selected); this .DrawBestFrameData(tab_selected, - 1 ); this .DrawBestFrameData(tab_selected, res_index); this .DrawDataChart( 0 ); break ; } this .m_w=w; this .m_h=h; } } if (! this .m_completed) return ; if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { if (sparam== this .m_chart_stat_0.ButtonReplay().Name() && this .m_completed) { this .m_chart_stat_0.ButtonReplay().Hide(); this .ChartOptDraw( 0 , this .m_completed, true ); this .m_completed= false ; this .ReplayFrames(delay_ms); this .m_completed= true ; this .m_chart_stat_0.ButtonReplay().Show(); :: ChartRedraw (); } CTabButton *tab_btn0= this .m_tab_control.GetTabButton( 0 ); CTabButton *tab_btn1= this .m_tab_control.GetTabButton( 1 ); CTabButton *tab_btn2= this .m_tab_control.GetTabButton( 2 ); CTabButton *tab_btn3= this .m_tab_control.GetTabButton( 3 ); CTabButton *tab_btn4= this .m_tab_control.GetTabButton( 4 ); if (tab_btn0== NULL || tab_btn1== NULL || tab_btn2== NULL || tab_btn3== NULL || tab_btn4== NULL ) return ; int tab_selected= this .m_tab_control.GetSelectedTabID(); if (sparam==tab_btn0.Name()) { this .DrawDataChart( 0 ); :: ChartRedraw (); return ; } CStatChart *chart_stat= this .GetChartStats(tab_selected); if (tab_selected== 0 || chart_stat== NULL ) return ; CButtonTriggered *button_min=chart_stat.ButtonResultMin(); CButtonTriggered *button_mid=chart_stat.ButtonResultMid(); CButtonTriggered *button_max=chart_stat.ButtonResultMax(); if (button_min== NULL || button_mid== NULL || button_max== NULL ) return ; if (sparam==tab_btn1.Name()) { this .OnTabSwitchEvent( 1 ); } if (sparam==tab_btn2.Name()) { this .OnTabSwitchEvent( 2 ); } if (sparam==tab_btn3.Name()) { this .OnTabSwitchEvent( 3 ); } if (sparam==tab_btn4.Name()) { this .OnTabSwitchEvent( 4 ); } if (sparam==button_min.Name()) { this .OnButtonSwitchEvent(tab_selected, 0 ); } if (sparam==button_mid.Name()) { this .OnButtonSwitchEvent(tab_selected, 1 ); } if (sparam==button_max.Name()) { this .OnButtonSwitchEvent(tab_selected, 2 ); } } }

标签控件的标签切换事件和切换按钮的点击事件均在相应的自定义处理函数中处理。它们之间执行的所有操作都是相同的。唯一的区别在于标签页 ID。因此，这些事件需要由各自的处理函数来处理。

标签页切换处理函数：

void CFrameViewer::OnTabSwitchEvent( const int tab_id) { CStatChart *chart_stat= this .GetChartStats(tab_id); if (chart_stat== NULL ) return ; CButtonSwitch *button_switch=chart_stat.ButtonResult(); if (button_switch== NULL ) return ; uint butt_index=button_switch.SelectedButton(); this .DrawDataChart(tab_id); this .ControlObjectsView(tab_id); this .DrawBestFrameData(tab_id, - 1 ); this .DrawBestFrameData(tab_id, butt_index); }

切换按钮的处理函数：

void CFrameViewer::OnButtonSwitchEvent( const int tab_id, const uint butt_id) { this .DrawDataChart(tab_id); this .DrawBestFrameData(tab_id, - 1 ); this .DrawBestFrameData(tab_id, butt_id); }

绘制数据表和优化图表的方法：

void CFrameViewer::DrawDataChart( const uint tab_id) { this .TableStatDraw(tab_id, 4 , 4 , CELL_W* 2 , CELL_H, false ); this .TableInpDraw(tab_id, 4 , this .GetTableStats(tab_id).Y2()+ 4 , CELL_W* 2 , CELL_H, this .GetTableInputs(tab_id).RowsTotal(), false ); this .ChartOptDraw(tab_id, this .m_completed, true ); this .ControlObjectsView(tab_id); }

表格和图表绘制完毕后，需要正确设置控件。隐藏非活动标签页上的按钮，并在活动标签页上显示按钮。这是通过 ControlObjectsView 方法实现的。

控制优化图表上控件显示的方法：

void CFrameViewer::ControlObjectsView( const uint tab_id) { int tab_index= this .m_tab_control.GetSelectedTabID(); CTab *tab= this .m_tab_control.GetTab(tab_index); CTableDataControl *table_stat= this .GetTableStats(tab_index); if (tab== NULL || table_stat== NULL ) return ; int w= 0 , cpx= 0 , x= 0 , y= 0 ; int x1=table_stat.X2()+ 10 ; int x2=tab.GetField().Right()- 10 ; switch (tab_index) { case 0 : w= this .m_chart_stat_0.ButtonReplay().Width(); cpx=(x1+x2)/ 2 ; x=cpx-w/ 2 ; this .m_chart_stat_0.ButtonReplay().MoveX(x); if ( this .m_completed) { this .m_chart_stat_0.ButtonReplay().Show(); this .m_chart_stat_0.ButtonReplay().BringToTop(); } this .m_chart_stat_1.ButtonsResultHide(); this .m_chart_stat_2.ButtonsResultHide(); this .m_chart_stat_3.ButtonsResultHide(); this .m_chart_stat_4.ButtonsResultHide(); break ; case 1 : this .m_chart_stat_0.ButtonReplay().Hide(); y= this .m_chart_stat_1.ProgressBarY1()+CELL_H+ 2 ; this .m_chart_stat_1.ButtonResult().MoveY(y); this .m_chart_stat_1.ButtonsResultBringToTop(); this .m_chart_stat_2.ButtonsResultHide(); this .m_chart_stat_3.ButtonsResultHide(); this .m_chart_stat_4.ButtonsResultHide(); break ; case 2 : this .m_chart_stat_0.ButtonReplay().Hide(); y= this .m_chart_stat_2.ProgressBarY1()+CELL_H+ 2 ; this .m_chart_stat_2.ButtonResult().MoveY(y); this .m_chart_stat_2.ButtonsResultBringToTop(); this .m_chart_stat_1.ButtonsResultHide(); this .m_chart_stat_3.ButtonsResultHide(); this .m_chart_stat_4.ButtonsResultHide(); break ; case 3 : this .m_chart_stat_0.ButtonReplay().Hide(); y= this .m_chart_stat_3.ProgressBarY1()+CELL_H+ 2 ; this .m_chart_stat_3.ButtonResult().MoveY(y); this .m_chart_stat_3.ButtonsResultBringToTop(); this .m_chart_stat_1.ButtonsResultHide(); this .m_chart_stat_2.ButtonsResultHide(); this .m_chart_stat_4.ButtonsResultHide(); break ; case 4 : this .m_chart_stat_0.ButtonReplay().Hide(); y= this .m_chart_stat_4.ProgressBarY1()+CELL_H+ 2 ; this .m_chart_stat_4.ButtonResult().MoveY(y); this .m_chart_stat_4.ButtonsResultBringToTop(); this .m_chart_stat_1.ButtonsResultHide(); this .m_chart_stat_2.ButtonsResultHide(); this .m_chart_stat_3.ButtonsResultHide(); break ; default : break ; } :: ChartRedraw (); }

在优化完成后重放帧的方法：

void CFrameViewer::ReplayFrames( const int delay_ms) { string name; ulong pass; long id; double value, data[]; string params[]; uint par_count; int frame_counter= 0 ; this .m_progress_bar.Reset(); this .m_progress_bar.Update( false ); :: FrameFirst (); while (!:: IsStopped () && :: FrameNext (pass, name, id, value, data)) { frame_counter++; string text=:: StringFormat ( "Playing with pause %d ms: frame %d" , delay_ms, frame_counter); if ( this .DrawFrameData( 0 , text, clrNONE , 0 , pass, params, par_count, data)) :: ChartRedraw (); :: Sleep (delay_ms); } }

优化后，所有接收到的帧均可查看。在这里，在一个简单的循环中，从第一帧开始，我们遍历所有可用的帧，并将它们的数据打印到表格和图表中。

将指定帧的数据打印到优化图表上的方法：

bool CFrameViewer::DrawFrameDataByPass( const uint tab_id, const ulong pass_num, const string text, color clr, const uint line_width, double &data[]) { string name; ulong pass; long id; uint par_count; double value ; string params []; ::FrameFirst(); while (::FrameNext(pass, name, id, value , data)) { if (pass==pass_num) { if (DrawFrameData(tab_id, text, clr, line_width, pass, params , par_count, data)) return true ; } } return false ; }

由于优化后可用的帧只能通过循环遍历 FrameFirst() --> FrameNext() 并使用标准方法检索，因此我们遍历所有可用的帧，以查找我们想要的通过编号的帧。一旦找到所需的帧，其数据就会打印在图表上。

基本上，经过优化后，我们得到了一个现成的帧对象列表，我们可以快速地从列表中获取所需的对象。您可以使用这种方式访问所需的帧，但在这种情况下，您必须实现更多方法来从帧对象和序列数组中检索数据，将其转换为所需的格式并将其打印在图表上。但就目前而言，访问完全按照上述方法进行，以减少类中的代码量并简化其理解。

根据优化标准绘制三个最佳通过结果图表的方法：

void CFrameViewer::DrawBestFrameData( const uint tab_id, const int res_index) { if (tab_id< 1 || tab_id> 4 || res_index> 2 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Incorrect table (%u) or selected button (%d) identifiers passed" , __FUNCTION__ , tab_id, res_index); return ; } ulong array_passes[ 3 ]; double data[]; string res= ( tab_id== 1 ? "Results by Sharpe Ratio" : tab_id== 2 ? "Results by Net Profit" : tab_id== 3 ? "Results by Profit Factor" : tab_id== 4 ? "Results by Recovery Factor" : "" ); string text= "Optimization Completed: " +res; this .FillArrayBestFrames(tab_id, array_passes); if (res_index< 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ; i<( int )array_passes.Size(); i++) this .DrawFrameDataByPass(tab_id, array_passes[i], text, clrNONE , 0 , data); } else this .DrawFrameDataByPass(tab_id, array_passes[res_index], text, this .m_selected_color, this .m_line_width, data); }

首先，使用 FillArrayBestFrames() 方法将数组填充为三个最佳通过的帧索引，然后将所需的通过（或所有三个）打印到图表上。

该方法将指定优化标准下三个最佳通过的帧索引填充到一个数组中：

bool CFrameViewer::FillArrayBestFrames( const uint tab_id, ulong &array_passes[]) { :: ZeroMemory (array_passes); if (tab_id<FRAME_PROP_SHARPE_RATIO || tab_id>FRAME_PROP_RECOVERY_FACTOR) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error: Invalid tab ID passed (%u)" , __FUNCTION__ , tab_id); return false ; } ENUM_FRAME_PROP prop=(ENUM_FRAME_PROP)tab_id; this .m_list_frames.Sort(prop); int index= this .m_list_frames.Total()- 1 ; CFrameData *frame_next= this .m_list_frames.At(index); if (frame_next== NULL ) return false ; array_passes[ 2 ]=frame_next.Pass(); for ( int i= 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { frame_next= this .FrameSearchLess(frame_next, prop); array_passes[i]=(frame_next!= NULL ? frame_next.Pass() : array_passes[i+ 1 ]); } return true ; }

整个方法的逻辑在代码的注释中得到了充分的解释。在数组中方法运行结束时，将根据与标签编号对应的优化标准记录三个最佳通过的数量（大小为 3），这些通过的数据必须打印在该图表上。FrameSearchLess() 方法用于搜索属性值低于当前帧的帧。

用于查找并返回指向具有小于样本值的帧对象的指针的方法：

CFrameData *CFrameViewer::FrameSearchLess(CFrameData *frame, const int mode) { switch (mode) { case FRAME_PROP_SHARPE_RATIO : this .m_frame_tmp.SetSharpeRatio(frame.SharpeRatio()); break ; case FRAME_PROP_NET_PROFIT : this .m_frame_tmp.SetNetProfit(frame.NetProfit()); break ; case FRAME_PROP_PROFIT_FACTOR : this .m_frame_tmp.SetProfitFactor(frame.ProfitFactor()); break ; case FRAME_PROP_RECOVERY_FACTOR : this .m_frame_tmp.SetRecoveryFactor(frame.RecoveryFactor()); break ; default : this .m_frame_tmp.SetPass(frame.Pass()); break ; } this .m_list_frames.Sort(mode); int index= this .m_list_frames.SearchLess(& this .m_frame_tmp); CFrameData *obj= this .m_list_frames.At(index); return obj; }

将帧传递给该方法，在已排序的帧列表中，使用标准库的 CArrayObj 类的 SearchLess() 方法搜索属性值小于传递给该方法的帧的最近的对象。

在每个标签页的优化结果图表中打印出三个最佳优化结果的方法

void CFrameViewer::DrawBestFrameDataAll( void ) { for ( int i= 1 ; i< this .m_tab_control.TabsTotal(); i++) this .DrawBestFrameData(i,- 1 ); }

用于检索当前帧数据并将其打印到表格指定标签页和优化结果图表中的方法：

bool CFrameViewer::DrawFrameData( const uint tab_id, const string text, color clr, const uint line_width, ulong &pass, string ¶ms[], uint &par_count, double &data[]) { if (tab_id> 4 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error: Invalid tab ID passed (%u)" , __FUNCTION__ , tab_id); return false ; } CCanvas *foreground= this .m_tab_control.GetTabForeground(tab_id); CTableDataControl *table_stat= this .GetTableStats(tab_id); CTableDataControl *table_inp= this .GetTableInputs(tab_id); CStatChart *chart_stat= this .GetChartStats(tab_id); if (foreground== NULL || table_stat== NULL || table_inp== NULL || chart_stat== NULL ) return false ; :: ResetLastError (); if (:: FrameInputs (pass, params, par_count)) { this .TableInpDraw(tab_id, 4 , table_stat.Y2()+ 4 , CELL_W* 2 , CELL_H, par_count, false ); for ( uint i= 0 ; i<par_count; i++) { string array[]; if (:: StringSplit (params[i], '=' ,array)== 2 ) { bool enable= false ; double value= 0 , start= 0 , step= 0 , stop= 0 ; color clr= clrMistyRose ; if (:: ParameterGetRange (array[ 0 ], enable, value, start, step, stop)) clr=(enable ? clrLightYellow : clrNONE ); CTableCell *cell_0=table_inp.GetCell(i, 0 ); CTableCell *cell_1=table_inp.GetCell(i, 1 ); if (cell_0!= NULL && cell_1!= NULL ) { cell_0.SetText(array[ 0 ]); cell_1.SetText(array[ 1 ]); cell_0. TextOut (foreground, 4 , CELL_H/ 2 , clr, 0 , TA_VCENTER ); cell_1. TextOut (foreground, 4 , CELL_H/ 2 , clr, 0 , TA_VCENTER ); } } } foreground.FillRectangle(table_stat.X1()+ 1 , 4 + 1 , table_stat.X1()+CELL_W* 2 - 1 , 4 +CELL_H- 1 , 0x00FFFFFF ); foreground.FontSet( "Calibri" , - 100 , FW_BLACK ); foreground. TextOut ( 4 +(CELL_W* 2 )/ 2 , 4 +CELL_H/ 2 , :: StringFormat ( "Optimization results (pass %I64u)" , pass), :: ColorToARGB ( clrMidnightBlue ), TA_CENTER | TA_VCENTER ); int total=table_stat.RowsTotal(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { CTableCell *cell_0=table_stat.GetCell(i, 0 ); CTableCell *cell_1=table_stat.GetCell(i, 1 ); if (cell_0!= NULL && cell_1!= NULL ) { string text= "---" ; switch (i) { case 0 : text=:: StringFormat ( "%.2f" , data[ 0 ]); break ; case 1 : text=:: StringFormat ( "%.2f" , data[ 1 ]); break ; case 2 : text=:: StringFormat ( "%.2f" , data[ 2 ]); break ; case 3 : text=:: StringFormat ( "%.2f" , data[ 3 ]); break ; case 4 : text=:: StringFormat ( "%.0f" , data[ 4 ]); break ; case 5 : text=:: StringFormat ( "%.0f" , data[ 5 ]); break ; case 6 : text=:: StringFormat ( "%.2f%%" , data[ 6 ]); break ; case 7 : text=:: StringFormat ( "%G" , data[ 7 ]); break ; default : break ; } color clr=(tab_id> 0 ? (i==tab_id- 1 ? C'223,242,231' : clrNONE ) : clrNONE ); cell_0. TextOut (foreground, 4 , CELL_H/ 2 , clr, 0 , TA_VCENTER ); cell_1.SetText(text); cell_1. TextOut (foreground, 4 , CELL_H/ 2 , clr, 0 , TA_VCENTER ); } } double seria[]; :: ArrayCopy (seria, data, 0 , DATA_COUNT, :: ArraySize (data)-DATA_COUNT); chart_stat.AddSeria(seria, data[ 1 ]> 0 ); chart_stat.Update(clr, line_width, false ); if (tab_id== 0 ) this .m_progress_bar.AddResult(data[ 1 ]> 0 , false ); int x1=chart_stat.HeaderX1(); int y1=chart_stat.HeaderY1(); int x2=chart_stat.HeaderX2(); int y2=chart_stat.HeaderY2(); int x=(x1+x2)/ 2 ; int y=(y1+y2)/ 2 ; foreground.FillRectangle(x1, y1, x2, y2, 0x00FFFFFF ); foreground.FontSet( "Calibri" , - 100 , FW_BLACK ); foreground. TextOut (x, y, text, :: ColorToARGB ( clrMidnightBlue ), TA_CENTER | TA_VCENTER ); foreground.Update( false ); return true ; } else PrintFormat ( "%s: FrameInputs() failed. Error %d" , __FUNCTION__ , :: GetLastError ()); return false ; }

在该方法中，从帧中检索数据，用这些数据填充所有表格，并绘制此优化过程的余额图。

在指定标签页上绘制优化统计信息表的方法：

void CFrameViewer::TableStatDraw( const uint tab_id, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const bool chart_redraw) { if (tab_id> 4 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error: Invalid tab ID passed (%u)" , __FUNCTION__ , tab_id); return ; } CCanvas *background= this .m_tab_control.GetTabBackground(tab_id); CCanvas *foreground= this .m_tab_control.GetTabForeground(tab_id); CTableDataControl *table_stat= this .GetTableStats(tab_id); if (background== NULL || foreground== NULL || table_stat== NULL ) return ; background.FillRectangle(x, y, x+CELL_W* 2 , y+CELL_H, :: ColorToARGB ( C'195,209,223' )); foreground.FillRectangle(x+ 1 , y+ 1 , x+CELL_W* 2 - 1 , y+CELL_H- 1 , 0x00FFFFFF ); foreground.FontSet( "Calibri" , - 100 , FW_BLACK ); foreground. TextOut (x+(CELL_W* 2 )/ 2 , y+CELL_H/ 2 , "Optimization results" , :: ColorToARGB ( clrMidnightBlue ), TA_CENTER | TA_VCENTER ); table_stat.SetID(TABLE_OPT_STAT_ID+ 10 *tab_id); table_stat.DrawGrid(background, x, y+CELL_H, 0 , DATA_COUNT, 2 , CELL_H, CELL_W, C'200,200,200' , false ); int total=table_stat.RowsTotal(); for ( int row= 0 ; row<total; row++) { for ( int col= 0 ; col< 2 ; col++) { CTableCell *cell=table_stat.GetCell(row, col); if (col% 2 == 0 ) { string text= "OnTester()" ; switch (row) { case 0 : text= "Sharpe Ratio" ; break ; case 1 : text= "Net Profit" ; break ; case 2 : text= "Profit Factor" ; break ; case 3 : text= "Recovery Factor" ; break ; case 4 : text= "Trades" ; break ; case 5 : text= "Deals" ; break ; case 6 : text= "Equity DD" ; break ; default : break ; } cell.SetText(text); } else cell.SetText(tab_id== 0 ? " --- " : "" ); cell. TextOut (foreground, 4 , CELL_H/ 2 , clrNONE , 0 , TA_VCENTER ); } } background.Update( false ); foreground.Update(chart_redraw); }

该方法绘制优化结果表，仅填充表的行标题。使用上述方法将数据单元格输入表中。

在指定标签页上绘制输入优化参数表格的方法：

void CFrameViewer::TableInpDraw( const uint tab_id, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const uint rows, const bool chart_redraw) { if (tab_id> 4 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error: Invalid tab ID passed (%u)" , __FUNCTION__ , tab_id); return ; } CCanvas *background= this .m_tab_control.GetTabBackground(tab_id); CCanvas *foreground= this .m_tab_control.GetTabForeground(tab_id); CTableDataControl *table_inp= this .GetTableInputs(tab_id); if (background== NULL || foreground== NULL || table_inp== NULL ) return ; background.FillRectangle(x, y, x+CELL_W* 2 , y+CELL_H, :: ColorToARGB ( C'195,209,223' )); foreground.FillRectangle(x+ 1 , y+ 1 , x+CELL_W* 2 - 1 , y+CELL_H- 1 , 0x00FFFFFF ); foreground.FontSet( "Calibri" , - 100 , FW_BLACK ); foreground. TextOut (x+(CELL_W* 2 )/ 2 , y+CELL_H/ 2 , "Input parameters" , :: ColorToARGB ( clrMidnightBlue ), TA_CENTER | TA_VCENTER ); table_inp.SetID(TABLE_OPT_INP_ID+ 10 *tab_id); table_inp.DrawGrid(background, x, y+CELL_H, 0 , rows, 2 , CELL_H, CELL_W, C'200,200,200' , false ); background.Update( false ); foreground.Update(chart_redraw); }

与前面的方法一样，该方法绘制一个空的优化参数表，并在 DrawFrameData() 方法中填充数据，其中测试程序执行一次测试所用的参数已经已知。

在指定标签页上绘制优化图表的方法：

void CFrameViewer::ChartOptDraw( const uint tab_id, const bool opt_completed, const bool chart_redraw) { if (tab_id> 4 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error: Invalid tab ID passed (%u)" , __FUNCTION__ , tab_id); return ; } CCanvas *background= this .m_tab_control.GetTabBackground(tab_id); CCanvas *foreground= this .m_tab_control.GetTabForeground(tab_id); CTab *tab= this .m_tab_control.GetTab(tab_id); CTableDataControl *table_stat= this .GetTableStats(tab_id); CStatChart *chart_stat= this .GetChartStats(tab_id); if (background== NULL || foreground== NULL || tab== NULL || table_stat== NULL || chart_stat== NULL ) return ; int x1=table_stat.X2()+ 10 ; int y1=table_stat.Y1(); int x2=tab.GetField().Right()- 10 ; int y2=tab.GetField().Bottom()-tab.GetButton().Height()- 12 ; int w_min= 480 ; if (x2-x1<w_min) x2=x1+w_min; if (y2-y1< 180 ) y2=y1+ 180 ; chart_stat.SetChartBounds(x1, y1, x2, y2); color clr= clrLightGreen ; string suff= ( tab_id== 1 ? "Results by Sharpe Ratio" : tab_id== 2 ? "Results by Net Profit" : tab_id== 3 ? "Results by Profit Factor" : tab_id== 4 ? "Results by Recovery Factor" : "Click to Replay" ); string text= "Optimization Completed: " +suff; if (!opt_completed) { clr= C'195,209,223' ; text=:: StringFormat ( "Optimization%sprogress%s" , (tab_id== 0 ? " " : " in " ), (tab_id== 0 ? "" : ": Waiting ... " )); } background.FillRectangle(x1, 4 , x2, y1, :: ColorToARGB (clr)); foreground.FillRectangle(x1, 4 , x2, y2, 0x00FFFFFF ); foreground.FontSet( "Calibri" , - 100 , FW_BLACK ); foreground. TextOut ((x1+x2)/ 2 , 4 +CELL_H/ 2 , text, :: ColorToARGB ( clrMidnightBlue ), TA_CENTER | TA_VCENTER ); background.FillRectangle(x1, y1, x2, y2, 0x00FFFFFF ); foreground.FillRectangle(x1, y1, x2, y2, 0x00FFFFFF ); chart_stat.Update( clrNONE , 0 , chart_redraw); }

该方法生成一张带有标题的干净图表，图表上会打印出通过绘图方法完成的优化过程的余额线。

我们已完全实现了可视化优化所需的所有类。现在，可以将 CFrameViewer 类文件附加到任何 EA 交易，以便在终端的单独图表中查看其优化进度。





将功能连接到 EA 交易

让我们看看我们有什么。

从标准交付位置：\MQL5\Experts\Advisors\ExpertMAMA.mq5 获取 EA，并将其保存到新创建的文件夹 \MQL5\Experts\FrameViewer\中，命名为 ExpertMAMA_Frames.mq5 。

只需在列表末尾连接 CFrameViewer 类文件，声明一个与该类类型相同的对象，并添加处理函数，在该处理函数中必须调用与所创建类同名的处理函数。

通过从变量名中删除下划线（“_”），可以稍微缩短 EA 输入变量的长度。这样可以给它们更多空间来适应表格单元格的宽度。

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2025, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Expert\Expert.mqh> #include <Expert\Signal\SignalMA.mqh> #include <Expert\Trailing\TrailingMA.mqh> #include <Expert\Money\MoneyNone.mqh> input string InpExpertTitle = "ExpertMAMA" ; int Expert_MagicNumber = 12003 ; bool Expert_EveryTick = false ; input int InpSignalMAPeriod = 12 ; input int InpSignalMAShift = 6 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpSignalMAMethod = MODE_SMA ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpSignalMAApplied = PRICE_CLOSE ; input int InpTrailingMAPeriod = 12 ; input int InpTrailingMAShift = 0 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpTrailingMAMethod = MODE_SMA ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpTrailingMAApplied= PRICE_CLOSE ; CExpert ExtExpert; int OnInit ( void ) { if (!ExtExpert.Init( Symbol (), Period (),Expert_EveryTick,Expert_MagicNumber)) { printf ( __FUNCTION__ + ": error initializing expert" ); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return (- 1 ); } CSignalMA *signal= new CSignalMA; if (signal== NULL ) { printf ( __FUNCTION__ + ": error creating signal" ); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return (- 2 ); } if (!ExtExpert.InitSignal(signal)) { printf ( __FUNCTION__ + ": error initializing signal" ); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return (- 3 ); } signal.PeriodMA( InpSignalMAPeriod ); signal.Shift( InpSignalMAShift ); signal.Method( InpSignalMAMethod ); signal.Applied( InpSignalMAApplied ); if (!signal.ValidationSettings()) { printf ( __FUNCTION__ + ": error signal parameters" ); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return (- 4 ); } CTrailingMA *trailing= new CTrailingMA; if (trailing== NULL ) { printf ( __FUNCTION__ + ": error creating trailing" ); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return (- 5 ); } if (!ExtExpert.InitTrailing(trailing)) { printf ( __FUNCTION__ + ": error initializing trailing" ); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return (- 6 ); } trailing. Period ( InpTrailingMAPeriod ); trailing.Shift( InpTrailingMAShift ); trailing.Method( InpTrailingMAMethod ); trailing.Applied( InpTrailingMAApplied ); if (!trailing.ValidationSettings()) { printf ( __FUNCTION__ + ": error trailing parameters" ); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return (- 7 ); } CMoneyNone *money= new CMoneyNone; if (money== NULL ) { printf ( __FUNCTION__ + ": error creating money" ); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return (- 8 ); } if (!ExtExpert.InitMoney(money)) { printf ( __FUNCTION__ + ": error initializing money" ); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return (- 9 ); } if (!money.ValidationSettings()) { printf ( __FUNCTION__ + ": error money parameters" ); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return (- 10 ); } if (!ExtExpert.InitIndicators()) { printf ( __FUNCTION__ + ": error initializing indicators" ); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return (- 11 ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ExtExpert.Deinit(); } void OnTick ( void ) { ExtExpert. OnTick (); } void OnTrade ( void ) { ExtExpert. OnTrade (); } void OnTimer ( void ) { ExtExpert. OnTimer (); } #property tester_no_cache #define REPLAY_DELAY_MS 100 #define STAT_LINES 1 #define SELECTED_LINE_WD 3 #define SELECTED_LINE_CLR clrDodgerBlue #include "FrameViewer.mqh" CFrameViewer fw; double OnTester () { double TesterCritetia= MathAbs ( TesterStatistics ( STAT_SHARPE_RATIO )* TesterStatistics ( STAT_PROFIT )); TesterCritetia= TesterStatistics ( STAT_PROFIT )> 0 ?TesterCritetia:(-TesterCritetia); fw. OnTester (TesterCritetia); return (TesterCritetia); } void OnTesterInit () { fw. OnTesterInit (STAT_LINES, SELECTED_LINE_WD, SELECTED_LINE_CLR); } void OnTesterDeinit () { fw. OnTesterDeinit (); } void OnTesterPass () { fw. OnTesterPass (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { fw. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam,REPLAY_DELAY_MS); }

为了使可视化优化生效，必须对 EA 交易进行以下所有更改和添加（缩短变量名称除外）。

让我们编译 EA 交易并运行它进行优化。

程序本身的测试优化设置并不特别重要，可以这样设置：

并运行优化：

在开始优化过程之前，会打开一个新的图表窗口。所有控件都位于它的上面。这很方便，因此您不必在附带的优化结果图表和视觉优化聊天之间切换。您可以将此单独的窗口移动到终端外，或移动到第二个监视器上，同时可以访问所有优化图表。





结论

最后，我想说，我们只探讨了一个小例子，说明如何实现额外的功能来控制优化过程。在可视化优化图表上，您可以打印从测试器报告中获得的任何数据，或在每次优化通过后独立计算的数据。功能和视觉显示的内容取决于每个开发人员的品味和需求，他们使用视觉优化来实现所需的结果，并方便使用所获得的数据。在这里，在这种情况下，我们在具体的例子中讨论了如何实现和使用自己需要的一切，这一点很重要。

文章中讨论的所有文件都附在文章后面供自学。Old_article_files.zip 包含文章中的文件，今天的一切都是基于这些信息实现的。

MQL5.zip 压缩包也已附上。解压后，即可立即在终端的相应文件夹中获取已安装的测试文件。

文章中用到的程序：