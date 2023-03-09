Daily Channel Pro mt4

Use this indicator to help determine when to open buys or sells based on the slope and direction of the channel.

Excellent for scalping.

Settings:

TrendPeriod.

Deviation.

ChannelPeriod.

Features Alerts.

How to use:

Simply attach to any chart.

To use on lower timeframes (M1,M5,M30), you'll need to start setting the Deviation from 0.01 and increase it if needed.

If used on lower timeframes (M1,M5,M30,H1), confirm on higher timeframes (H4,D,W) before entering trades.

H1: Set Deviation to 0.5.

H4: Set Deviation to 1.0.

Daily: Set Deviation to 3.0.

Weekly: Set Deviation to 5.0.

Monthly: Set Deviation to 12.

Zoom chart in to get a better view of the channel and lines.

Buy:

Channel slope is upward and blue trend line.

Best results when channel sloping is upward on multiple timeframes.

Sell:

Channel slope is downward and red trend line.



