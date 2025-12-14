Ultimate Extractor MT4
- Yardımcı programlar
- Clifton Creath
- Sürüm: 1.15
- Etkinleştirmeler: 8
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4
Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard.
What It Does
Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time. Supports multi-account monitoring with a Portfolio Dashboard that consolidates data from multiple MT4 terminals.
Key Features
- Multi-EA Analytics: Track performance of unlimited Expert Advisors simultaneously with individual breakdowns
- Real-Time Monitoring: Live tracking of open positions, floating P/L, and current drawdown with auto-refresh
- Historical Equity Drawdown: Reconstructs true equity curve including unrealized P/L from price history (cached for performance)
- Interactive HTML Reports: Sortable tables, sparkline charts, heatmaps, and monthly calendar views
- Per-EA Analysis: Individual statistics including win/loss streaks, win rates, profit factors, and equity curves
- Time-of-Day Heatmap: Visual analysis showing which trading hours are most profitable
- Withdrawal Calculator: Calculates take-home profits with configurable tax rates and withdrawal percentages
- Portfolio Dashboard: PowerShell script included for consolidating multiple account reports as well as MT5 and MT4 accounts ****MT4 and Mt5 EA required****
- Input Parameters
- OutputFileName: Custom report filename
- EnableAutoRefresh: Automatic report updates (configurable interval)
- EnableLiveTracking: Real-time open position monitoring
- CalculateHistoricalEquityDD: Reconstruct equity drawdown from price history
- EnableWithdrawalCalculator: Show take-home profit calculations
- WeeklyWithdrawalPercent / MonthlyWithdrawalPercent: Withdrawal rate settings
- TaxRate: Tax percentage for profit calculations
- EnableJSONExport: Export data for multi-account dashboard
- EnableDrawdownAlert: Alert when drawdown exceeds threshold
- Up to 200 EA name mappings and 10 EA group configurations
How To Use
- Attach Ultimate Extractor to any chart
- Configure EA name mappings in inputs (or use auto-detection)
- Report generates automatically in MQL5/Files folder
- Open the HTML file in any browser to view your dashboard
Output Files
- TradeReport_[AccountNumber].html: Main interactive report
- ReportData_[AccountNumber].json: Data export for portfolio dashboard
Documentation and example configuration files available upon request through MQL5 messaging.