Smart Universal Expert Adviser

Akıllı Evrensel Uzman Danışman, alım ve satım tamponları sağlayan herhangi bir özel gösterge ile sorunsuz bir şekilde entegre olarak ticaret deneyiminizi artırmak için tasarlanmış bir uzman danışmandır. Benzersiz uyumluluğuyla, bu uzman, özel göstergelerinizin tam potansiyelini kullanmanıza ve işlemleri hassasiyet ve kontrolle gerçekleştirmenize olanak tanır.

Trend Kırılma Yakalayıcısı'nı yerleşik bir gösterge olarak ekledik. Trend Kırılma Yakalayıcısı, yeniden boyanmayan, geri boyanmayan ve gecikmeyen bir gösterge olup, artık akıllı evrensel uzman danışman içinde ana gösterge olarak hizmet edebilir.

Akıllı Evrensel Uzman Danışman, alım ve satım sinyalleri sağlayan herhangi bir özel gösterge ile çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmış esnek bir ticaret aracıdır. Özel gösterge tarafından oluşturulan sinyallere dayalı olarak işlemleri gerçekleştirebilen otomatik bir ticaret çözümü olarak hizmet eder. Uzman danışman, ticaret ortamını yönetmek ve kontrol etmek için çeşitli özelliklerle donatılmıştır; bunlar arasında el ile simülasyon gibi (Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini belirleme, trailing stop'ları uygulama ve karları korumak için breakeven fonksiyonlarını etkinleştirme gibi), ve karları korumak için breakeven fonksiyonlarını etkinleştirme gibi. Tüm bu teknikler, ayarlar panelinde kontrol edilebilir.

Ayrıca, Akıllı Evrensel Uzman Danışman, ticaret sermayesini korumak ve ticaret stratejilerini optimize etmek için çeşitli filtreler içerir. Bu filtreler arasında maksimum spread ve slippage'ı kontrol etme, haber etkinlikleri sırasında ticaret yapmaktan kaçınma, aynı anda alınan işlem sayısını sınırlama, günlük ticaret sıklığını, maksimum lotu ve ticaret zamanı filtresini yönetme bulunmaktadır. Ayrıca, aşırı kayıpları önlemek için önceden belirlenmiş bir çizgiye ulaşıldığında ticareti durduran veya hatta tüm ticaretleri sonlandıran bir maksimum drawdown filtresini içerir.

Özel göstergelerle sorunsuz entegrasyon sunarak ve kapsamlı risk yönetimi araçları sağlayarak, Evrensel Uzman Danışman, tüccarların verimliliğini ve performansını artırmayı hedeflerken sermaye korumasını sağlamayı amaçlar. Lütfen uzman danışmanın değerli bir araç olabileceğini unutmayın, ancak ticaret her zaman riskler içerir ve sorumlu bir şekilde ve uygun risk yönetimi uygulamaları ile kullanmak önemlidir.

Bu, kullanıcıların ticaret stratejilerini, risk yönetimini ve ticaret yürütme tercihlerini tanımlayabilecekleri ve çeşitli teknik göstergeleri ve ticaret koşullarını entegre edebilecekleri oldukça özelleştirilebilir bir Uzman Danışmandır. Bu esneklik, tüccarların EA'yı farklı piyasa koşullarına ve belirli ticaret hedeflerine uyarlamasına olanak tanır, sıfır özelleştirme olmayan bir uzman danışmanla sıkışıp kalmak yerine.

Özellikler:

- Özel Göstergelerle Entegrasyon
- Risk Yönetimi Araçları
- Ticaret Yönetimi Özellikleri
- Gösterge Tabanlı Ticaret
- Otomatik Ticaret Sistemi
- Evrensel Uzman Danışman
- Tüm Zaman Çerçeveleri ve Piyasaları Destekleme
- Birden Fazla Hesap Kullanımı
- Gerçek Zamanlı Analiz
- Birden Fazla Risk Yönetimi Filtresi
- Ticaret Zamanı Filtreleri
- Zarar Kurtarma
- Çekilme Kurtarma
- Çeşitlendirilmiş Giriş ve Çıkış Stratejileri
- Geriye Dönük Test ve Optimizasyon
- Pozisyon Boyutlandırma Stratejileri
İncelemeler 3
Ross Rodgers
158
Ross Rodgers 2024.05.28 14:07 
 

This is the ultimate Universal EA -- many options for any strategy you have in mind, while also having a very clean and well-organized input panel. I have tried one other universal EA from another vendor and investigated a 3rd Universal EA... both of those vendors did not respond to any of my questions about their EA before or after sale. Issam's commitment to continuing improvement of an already polished tool is obvious, and he responded quickly and helpfully to my questions before and after sale, as well as implementing my suggestion in latest version.

Csanya
55
Csanya 2023.12.26 01:38 
 

Excellent Complimentary Expert System from a developer that is committed to adding value to his customers and community. I am impressed with with this system and will like to thank Issam Kassas for demonstrating genuine character and integrity. Looking forward to exploring other product offerings to achieve my goal to be a consistent successful trader.CS

Filtrele:
Ross Rodgers
158
Ross Rodgers 2024.05.28 14:07 
 

This is the ultimate Universal EA -- many options for any strategy you have in mind, while also having a very clean and well-organized input panel. I have tried one other universal EA from another vendor and investigated a 3rd Universal EA... both of those vendors did not respond to any of my questions about their EA before or after sale. Issam's commitment to continuing improvement of an already polished tool is obvious, and he responded quickly and helpfully to my questions before and after sale, as well as implementing my suggestion in latest version.

Osman Osman
78
Osman Osman 2024.01.25 04:30 
 

THE TP AND SL is wrong man!!! i was back testing and back testing for days till realized the EA logic for TP and SL is absolutely TRASH

Issam Kassas
511775
Geliştiriciden yanıt Issam Kassas 2024.03.02 15:18
Its NOT Wrong If you know the concept behind it! There is a filter implemented in the back end that protect from premature SL triggering! and it works typically this way! what ever SL you put it will start counting pips from the Low of the last candle if you are buying and from the high of the last candle if you are selling! this is want professional trader are doing! and its great option! as for the TP it will be in multiple of the SL! if you put 2 in the SL then you TP will be double the SL! 90% of the users misunderstand this EA! This EA is created for people who dont know how to code and who want to create their own personal EA! Using their own Indicator and their own Strategies! Yes I do Offer 3 Indicators that you can connect to the EA! The point of that is to educate the user and open their eyes of the possibilities! Again I repeat this EA will allow the user to create their own custom strategy with out any coding knowledge THIS IS THE GOAL OF THIS EA!
Inside of the EA you will find different Tools and Functions and Techniques that you can mix and match and test:
- Manual simulation: where you can use SL and TP as well as Trailing Stop and Breakeven, and much more..
- Famous EA Tactics and Techniques like Loss recovery, martingale and grid system.
- Lot of filters that can avoid news and trade on specific days full control over the time to trade in general..
- Lot of filters to control the Max spread, slippage and many variables that brokers use which can be fully controlled hustle free..
- And much more that I dont have time to mention here.
The point here is that this tool is universal and can be used for life! but only if you know how to use it and you are open to test new ideas and connect new indicators! BUT as I said 90% of users dont understand this EA and they are looking for a ready made EA with out effort to be put in the line! this EA is not made for that! If you are looking for a long term investment that will stay with you in the long run and which will teach you how to trade and how to use EAs This EA is for you! On top of that I have gone extra mile and created an online course to teach you how to use it from start to finish!
Csanya
55
Csanya 2023.12.26 01:38 
 

Excellent Complimentary Expert System from a developer that is committed to adding value to his customers and community. I am impressed with with this system and will like to thank Issam Kassas for demonstrating genuine character and integrity. Looking forward to exploring other product offerings to achieve my goal to be a consistent successful trader.CS

