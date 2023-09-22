Smart Universal Expert Adviser
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Issam Kassas
- Sürüm: 4.20
- Güncellendi: 28 Mayıs 2024
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
Excellent Complimentary Expert System from a developer that is committed to adding value to his customers and community. I am impressed with with this system and will like to thank Issam Kassas for demonstrating genuine character and integrity. Looking forward to exploring other product offerings to achieve my goal to be a consistent successful trader.CS
This is the ultimate Universal EA -- many options for any strategy you have in mind, while also having a very clean and well-organized input panel. I have tried one other universal EA from another vendor and investigated a 3rd Universal EA... both of those vendors did not respond to any of my questions about their EA before or after sale. Issam's commitment to continuing improvement of an already polished tool is obvious, and he responded quickly and helpfully to my questions before and after sale, as well as implementing my suggestion in latest version.
THE TP AND SL is wrong man!!! i was back testing and back testing for days till realized the EA logic for TP and SL is absolutely TRASH
Excellent Complimentary Expert System from a developer that is committed to adding value to his customers and community. I am impressed with with this system and will like to thank Issam Kassas for demonstrating genuine character and integrity. Looking forward to exploring other product offerings to achieve my goal to be a consistent successful trader.CS
Gizlilik ve Veri Koruma Politikasını ve MQL5.com Kullanım Şartlarını kabul edersiniz
This is the ultimate Universal EA -- many options for any strategy you have in mind, while also having a very clean and well-organized input panel. I have tried one other universal EA from another vendor and investigated a 3rd Universal EA... both of those vendors did not respond to any of my questions about their EA before or after sale. Issam's commitment to continuing improvement of an already polished tool is obvious, and he responded quickly and helpfully to my questions before and after sale, as well as implementing my suggestion in latest version.