TradeWise EA

TradeWise EA is a compact yet powerful tool loaded with robust features. It offers a 30-trades compounding challenge, Risk-Management, Performance Tracking, Break-Even Calculation, Automated SR Zones, Trailing Stop-loss by ATR or PIPS, Automatic Risk-to Reward Ratio based on Stop-loss, Easy Order Adjustments, Calculates Total Stop Loss and Take Profit, Automatic buy and sell orders on manually placed SR Zones, and more. These features are designed to cater to both scalpers and long-term traders and can be activated with a single click. If you’re looking for a tool that offers these features, TradeWise EA is the perfect choice.

TradeWise EA is designed to make trading straightforward and simple and will remain committed to traditional methods, offering powerful and user-friendly features, making it a suitable choice for traders at any level of experience.

For more details check my Blog: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mslint01/blog


Features:

  1. Performance Tracking
  2. Auto Support and Resistance based on recent day, week, and month highs and lows
  3. Can also enable the feature to automatically place buy or sell orders on the Support and resistance zones
  4. Auto Risk-to-Reward
  5. Automatic calculations of breakeven and display it on the chart as a horizontal line
  6. Automatic calculation of average entry price and display it as label
  7. Trailing by ATR
  8. Trailing by PIPS
  9. Smart buttons for Limit and Stop order placement
  10. Easy adjustments of TP SL
  11. Average holding time for buy or sell orders
  12. Total calculation of buy and sell lots
  13. Total calculation of all TP SL on open orders
  14. Risk management based on percent or amount
  15. Auto TP SL on newly open or all opened orders
  16. Supports mobile MT4 Notification when the symbol price touches the support or resistance zone.
  17. Close all open buy, sell, orders in profit, orders in loss and option to closs all open positions.


In markets where prices change rapidly, placing orders should be straightforward. However, with Metatrader, you’re required to enter numerous details each time you place an order. You also need to work out the trade size, the risk, and the potential profit.

Now, envision a tool that simplifies all these tasks. All you need to do is set the values and click “Buy” or “Sell”. TradeWise EA takes care of the rest, showing you the total profit and loss based on the open order’s TP SL, and allowing you to trail the stop-loss with just one click.

Lastly, you determine the level of risk, such as a percentage or dollar value of the available capital, that you’re willing to undertake in this transaction. TradeWise EA will automatically calculate:

  • The maximum lot size you need

  • The total break-even price for all open orders on the selected symbol

  • The total take-profit and stop-loss value based on the TP SL on the selected symbol

  • Total buy and sell lots you’ve traded

  • The average time you’re holding all open buy and sell orders on the selected symbol

TradeWise EA offers more features than you can imagine. It’s up to you to explore them.


Note:

  • Demo is not working on Strategy Tester since this is Trading Utility not automated EA.

  • Make sure to test the EA on the DEMO account first to familiarize yourself with the functions.


Risk Disclaimer: These features make the MT4 EA a powerful tool for fast-paced and long term trading, helping you to make informed decisions and manage your trades effectively. Remember, while EAs can assist in trading, they do not guarantee profits. Always use them as part of a broader trading strategy.

İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt