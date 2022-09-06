Discord To MT4 Copier
The product will copy all Discord signal to MT4 ( which you are member ) , also it can work as remote copier.
- Easy to set up.
- Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English
- Work with multi channel, multi MT4.
- Work with Image signal.
- Copy order instant, auto detect symbol.
- Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number.
How to setup and guide:
Great product, responsive support, definitely recommend it, once you get it setup correctly it just works!