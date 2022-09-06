Discord To MT4 Copier

5

The product will copy all Discord signal to MT4 ( which you are member ) , also it can work as remote copier. 

  • Easy to set up.
  • Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English
  • Work with multi channel, multi MT4.
  • Work with Image signal.
  • Copy order instant, auto detect symbol.
  • Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number.

      How to setup and guide:

      • Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader Apps here

      We always bring customers high quality products with the most professional service. Try with demo version here .

      Discord Signal Copier / Discord Copier


      adrian
      389
      adrian 2024.10.24 14:03 
       

      Great product, responsive support, definitely recommend it, once you get it setup correctly it just works!

      Robert Victor Huizar
      461
      Robert Victor Huizar 2023.04.07 17:47 
       

      Fantastic product with very robust customization options which you can tailor individually for each unique channel/provider! Delay between signal and order execution is less than 1 second!!

      Robert Jagger
      946
      Robert Jagger 2023.03.21 19:19 
       

      Works perfectly. I had a small issue importing some signals from one Discord channel, which was due to the format of the signal (not an issue with the EA). Trinh Dat responded quickly to my questions, and the EA is working happily!

