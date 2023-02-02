FRB Candle Time Mt4
- Göstergeler
- Fernando Baratieri
- Sürüm: 1.12
- Güncellendi: 2 Şubat 2023
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
FRB Candle Time
Indicator showing the time left for the next candle
You can edit font color and size. Very important indicator for Traders.
To move time, just click on it and move the mouse to where you want to leave it. After positioning the time where you want it, click again or press "ESC" and the time will stay where you left it.
Settings font color Font size Background color