FRB Candle Time Mt4

FRB Agression Opposite Candle This indicator shows when the candle has opposite direction to the aggression balance of the same period. Not intended to be used in the Forex market. Only use markets that have volume and aggression information, such as B3 (Brazil) Settings Color - Define the color that will be shown for the candle ( Color 1 - When the candle is positive and the balance of aggression is negative / Color 2 - When the candle is negative and the balance of aggression is positive )