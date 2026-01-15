Smart ZigZag AI

Smart ZigZag AI: Adaptive Market Structure Indicator

The traditional ZigZag indicator uses fixed parameters (Depth, Deviation, Backstep) that may not adapt when market volatility changes. Smart ZigZag AI offers an alternative mode that automatically adjusts its internal parameters based on current market conditions.

Main differences with traditional ZigZag

The adaptive algorithm included in this indicator analyzes volatility in real time and applies dynamic filters to identify structural turning points. This reduces the number of secondary signals during low volatility periods and improves trend change detection in active markets.

Feature Traditional ZigZag Smart ZigZag AI (Adaptive Mode)
Parameters                      Fixed       Automatic adjustment based on volatility
Noise filtering                      Static                          Dynamic
Detection             Extreme High/Low                High/Low + close structure
Configuration  Manual (Depth/Deviation/Backstep)       Calibrated presets (Swing, Intraday, Scalping)

Included features

  1. Adaptive Mode: The indicator internally calculates volatility and adjusts detection thresholds without manual intervention.

  2. Dual analysis (High/Low + Close):

    • HL Line: Shows extremes based on candle wicks.

    • Close Line: Filters extremes based only on closing prices, useful for reducing signals from manipulation wicks.

  3. Predefined presets:

    • SW (Swing): Configuration for long-term trends.

    • IN (Intraday): Configuration for intraday movements.

    • SC (Scalping): Configuration for short-term movements.

  4. Chart control buttons: Allows enabling or disabling lines and switching between presets without opening the properties window.

  5. Classic Mode included: The indicator also includes the traditional MetaTrader 5 ZigZag algorithm for easy visual comparison.

Applications in different trading styles

  • Market structure: Helps identify structure changes (Break of Structure and Change of Character) in institutional analysis.

  • Price Action: Facilitates visualization of rising or falling highs and lows.

  • Wave analysis: Simplifies wave counting by removing minor movements from the chart.

Main parameters

  • UseAI_Algorithm: Activates adaptive mode (true) or classic mode (false).

  • Presets (SW, IN, SC): Buttons to apply predefined configurations optimized for different timeframes.

  • Visual controls: Enables or disables visualization of High/Low lines, Close, and pivot points.

The indicator is designed for traders seeking a structural analysis tool that automatically adjusts to market conditions without requiring constant manual recalibration.

Önerilen ürünler
Rocket Trend
Andriy Sydoruk
Göstergeler
The Rocket Trend indicator is trending. The indicator draws two-color points connected by lines along the chart. This is a trend indicator, it is an algorithmic indicator. It is easy to work and understand when a blue circle appears, you need to buy, when a red one appears, sell. The indicator is used for scalping and pipsing, and has proven itself well. Rocket Trend is available for analyzing the direction of the trend for a specific period of time. Ideal for novice traders learning the laws o
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
Göstergeler
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
Rubdfx Divergence Detector
Namu Makwembo
Göstergeler
The rubdfx divergence indicator is a technical analysis tool that compares a security's price movement. It is used to identify potential changes in the price trend of a security. The indicator can be applied to any type of chart, including bar charts and candlestick charts. The algorithm is based on MACD, which has been modified to detect multiple positive and negative divergences. Settings  ___settings___ * fastEMA * slowEMA * signalSMA *Alerts:   True/False     #Indicator Usage Buying :
Trendline with Fibonacci Retracement
Abdelkhabir Yassine Alaoui
Göstergeler
The Swing High Low and Fibonacci Retracement Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to identify key price levels and potential reversal zones in the market. It automatically detects recent swing highs and swing lows on the chart and overlays Fibonacci retracement levels based on these points. This indicator helps traders: Visualize market structure by highlighting recent swing points. Identify support and resistance zones using Fibonacci ratios (e.g., 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%). Adapt
Fibaction
Abdelkhalek Orabi
Göstergeler
Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
Better RSI With Tester
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Göstergeler
Category: Trend Indicator Platform: MetaTrader 5 Type: Entry Indicator Timeframes: All Trader Styles: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading, Binary Options Markets: All Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) with additional features for visual clarity and cycle detection. It is designed to provide traders with a clearer view of momentum conditions and potential turning points. Main features: Improved RSI Visualization – The indicator displays RSI va
Auto Fib Retracements
Ross Adam Langlands Nelson
4.2 (5)
Göstergeler
Automatic Fibonacci Retracement Line Indicator. This indicator takes the current trend and if possible draws Fibonacci retracement lines from the swing until the current price. The Fibonacci levels used are: 0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 76.4%, 100%. This indicator works for all charts over all timeframes. The Fibonacci levels are also recorded in buffers for use by other trading bots. Any comments, concerns or additional feature requirements are welcome and will be addressed promptly. 
FREE
Volume Trade Levels
Mahmoud Sabry Mohamed Youssef
Göstergeler
The idea behind this indicator is very simple , First it contains 2 mechanisms to place your trades: 1- Enter the Pips you want to duplicate to price levels. 2- Automatically let the indicator specify the largest Buy / Sell Volume Candle and place duplicated levels based on the candle itself. How it works: 1- Enter the Pips you want to duplicate to price levels:    1- once the indicator is loaded you will need first to Specify the number of pips in the indicator Configuration window ,you can g
Pattern Trader No Repaint MT5
Elmira Memish
Göstergeler
Pattern Trader No Repaint Indicator MT5 Version Indicator searches for 123 Pattern, 1234 Pattern, Double Top, Double Bottom Patterns , Head and Shoulders, Inverse Head and Shoulders, ZigZag 1.618 and Father Bat Pattern. Pattern Trader indicator uses Zig Zag Indicator and Improved Fractals to determine the patterns. Targets and Stop Loss Levels are defined by Fibonacci calculations.  Those levels must be taken as a recommendation. The trader may use different tools like Moving Avarages,
FibExtender
Syed Oarasul Islam
Göstergeler
This Indicator draws Fibonacci Extension levels in two different ways. You can select whether to draw Fibonacci Extension levels based on your favourite ZigZag settings or you can let the indicator to draw Fibonacci Extension  level based on given number of Bars or Candles.  You can also set Mobile and Email notification for your favourite Extension  levels individually. With this indicator you will not have to feel lonely as the it can generate Voice alerts, which will keep you focused on your
Trend Analyzers
Nadiya Mirosh
Göstergeler
SmartTrend Analyzer   is a reliable non-repainting indicator that will interest any trader. SmartTrend Analyzer is a tool that analyzes all five aspects (opening price, high, low, closing price, and volume) based on mathematical calculations. With the algorithm of the forex indicator SmartTrend Analyzer, you can quickly determine which trend is developing in the market at the moment. The SmartTrend Analyzer technical indicator is presented on the chart as a set of points for easy interpretatio
RC Range Filtered AlgoAlpha MT5
Francisco Rayol
Göstergeler
Range Filtered AlgoAlpha, piyasa oynaklığını analiz ederek potansiyel işlem fırsatlarını belirlemek için tasarlanmış bir teknik analiz aracıdır. AlgoAlpha'nın orijinal TradingView göstergesinin MetaTrader uyarlaması olan bu araç, görsel piyasa değerlendirmeleri sağlamak için çeşitli analitik yöntemleri birleştirir. Teknik Özellikler Fiyat düzleştirme için Kalman Filtreleme (Kalman Filtering) kullanır Oynaklık ölçümü için ATR tabanlı bantlar (ATR-based Bands) içerir Trend analizi için Süpertrend
Bollinger Bands Advanced Edition For 5
Kaijun Wang
4.4 (5)
Göstergeler
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Advanced Bollinger Bands: 1. The Bollinger rail will change color with the direction" 2. The
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
Göstergeler
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
RSI Bollinger Bands Arrow Strategy
Abdullah Alhariri
Göstergeler
SI Bollinger Bantları Ok Stratejisi (RSI Bollinger Bands Arrow Strategy) RSI Bollinger Bantları Ok Stratejisi, RSI ve Bollinger Bantlarının kombinasyonunu kullanarak yüksek olasılıklı dönüş noktalarını belirlemek için tasarlanmış temiz ve etkili bir teknik göstergedir. Bu strateji, RSI göstergesini Bollinger Bantları ile birlikte kullanarak: Fiyat, üst Bollinger Bandının üzerindeyken satar . Fiyat, alt Bollinger Bandının altındayken alır . Sinyaller, yalnızca her iki göstergenin de aynı piyasa k
Vwap Custom Date
Sidnei Da Silva Santos Junior
Göstergeler
About the VWAP Custom Date This indicator can be calculated from a specified date and hour, being not only a Day Trading indicator but also Swing Trading indicator. What is the VWAP indicator? The volume weighted average price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark used by traders that gives the average price a security has traded at throughout the day, based on both volume and price. It is important because it provides traders with insight into both the trend and value of a security. Large institution
IQ Star Lines MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Göstergeler
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on   Vedic astrology   calculations, published for the   first time on Metatrader.  This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot t
GCA Scalping Ranges Indicator
James Peyton Jr Page
Göstergeler
General Description In the simplest terms this is a contrarian intra-day scalping system. Built to try and let correct trades run as far as possible and flip the trade when indicated. The indicator looks at historical daily trading ranges to lay out levels at which it takes long and short positions based on the statistical levels. The indicator is built around index futures, mainly around S&P and the DOW but can be used an any futures contract mainly using AMP Futures to trade. The indicator is
MarketMagnet
Kelly Adediran Raymond
Göstergeler
Are you ready to take your trading journey to new heights? Look no further than MarketMagnet, this groundbreaking indicator designed to propel your trading success with excitement and accuracy. Powered by the convergence of Momentum and CCI (Commodity Channel Index), MarketMagnet equips traders with the ultimate tool to determine direction and entry prices for a wide range of recommended currency pairs and instruments. It is designed for traders seeking to scalp for a few pips on lower timeframe
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Göstergeler
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
One to Three Trendline Breakout MT5
Noiros Tech
Göstergeler
This indicator scans the 1-3 Trendline pattern . The indicator is a 100 % non repaint low risk breakout system . The patterns are formed around swing high and swing lows which make them a low risk pattern with high reward. PATTERN BACKGROUND The 1-3 Trendline Breakout pattern is formed by four(4) points which are composed of three (3) primary points and the pattern neck. A trendline is always formed by the point 1 and the neck of the pattern . When price breaks out of the trendline formed , it
Smart Engulfing MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Göstergeler
Smart Engulfing MT5'e Hoş Geldiniz: Smart Engulfing MT5 ile sofistike bir ticaretin dünyasına adım atın - en üst düzey engulf desenlerini tanımlamak için profesyonel bir gösterge. Hassasiyet ve kullanım kolaylığı göz önünde bulundurularak tasarlanan bu araç, sadece MetaTrader 5 kullanıcıları için özel olarak hazırlanmıştır. Smart Engulfing MT5 size uyarılar, oklar ve üç farklı kar alma seviyesi ile rehberlik ederek karlı ticaret fırsatlarını kolayca keşfetmenizi sağlar, bu da basitlik ve etkinl
First Dawn MT5
Innovicient Limited
Göstergeler
The First Dawn indicator uses a unique mechanism to search and plot signals. This keeps searching for signals, making it a great indicator for scaping and identification of changes in direction, swing trading and trend trading. The    First Dawn     helps you get early signals. The backtest gives the true picture of how the indicator works with real/demo accounts. Although this is a tiny indicator it is packed with advantageous settings that will help you whether you desire to: Snap the Peaks a
Stop Grabber Pattern MT5
Samil Bozuyuk
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The indicator determines a special pattern of Joe Dinapoli. It gives very high probability buy and sell signals. Indicator does not repaint. Indicator Usage Buy Signal ''B'' Entry : Market buy order at signal bar close Stop : Low of signal bar Take Profit : First swing high Sell Signal ''S'' Entry : Market sell order at signal bar close Stop : High of signal bar Take Profit : First swing low Indicator Parameters Fast EMA : External Parameter (should be kept as default) Slow EMA: External Param
Over Trend MT5
Mansour Babasafary
Göstergeler
Trend based indicator Identify trends with this indicator A simple-to-use trend indicator No complicated settings Attributes: Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Relatively high signals No complicated settings Specific to the trend Lifetime support Settings: Alarm Show Alert: By activating these settings, after receiving the signal, you will receive an alarm in Metatrader Alarm Show Notification: By activating these settings, after receiving the signal, you will receive a
Patterns Explorer for Triangle Wedge Trend Channel
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Simetrik üçgen, asimetrik üçgen veya dik açılı üçgen gibi Üçgen modeli için Model Gezgini, Yükselen kama veya Düşen kama gibi Kama modeli, Genişleme modeli ve Trend Kanalı Bu gösterge, mevcut kalıpların yanı sıra geçmiş kalıpları da araştırır, Trend çizgisini veya üçgeni manuel olarak çizerek zamandan tasarruf etmeye çalışanlar ve bunu grafikte en iyi kalıpları çizmenin otomatik analizi için kullanmak isteyenler için en iyi göstergedir. Özellikler : - En iyi deseni ayarlamak ve bulmak için a
KT Horizontal Lines MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Göstergeler
MetaTrader’da birden fazla   yatay çizgi   çizmek ve bu çizgilerin fiyat seviyelerini takip etmek zahmetli olabilir. Bu gösterge, fiyat uyarıları ayarlamak, destek/direnç seviyelerini çizmek ve diğer manuel işlemler için eşit aralıklarla otomatik olarak birden fazla yatay çizgi çizer. Bu gösterge, hızlı alım-satımlarla kâr elde etmeyi hedefleyen yeni başlayan Forex yatırımcıları için uygundur. Yatay çizgiler, piyasa bir trend izliyorken ya da yatay seyrederken işlem başlatılabilecek potansiyel a
Golden Vector
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Göstergeler
Golden Vector — Precision Market Geometry for the Modern Trader Golden Vector is a cutting‑edge trading indicator that fuses advanced Fibonacci analytics with high‑level mathematical modeling to reveal the hidden vectors driving market movement. Engineered for traders who demand more than basic retracement lines, it transforms raw price data into a geometrically structured roadmap for strategic entries and exits. Core Advantages Next‑Gen Fibonacci Engine — Goes beyond standard ratios, dynamical
ArcTracer
Syed Oarasul Islam
Göstergeler
This Indicator draws Fibonacci Arc levels in two different ways. You can select whether to draw Fibonacci Arc levels based on your favourite ZigZag settings or you can let the indicator to draw Arc levels based on given number of bars or candles.  You can also set Mobile and Email notification for your favourite Arc levels individually. With this indicator you will not have to feel lonely as the it can generate Voice alerts, which will keep you focused on your trading and remove boredom.  Produc
Candle Smart Range
Gianny Alexander Lugo Sanchez
Göstergeler
MetaTrader 5 için Candle Smart Range (CSR) Candle Smart Range, birden fazla zaman diliminde fiyat aralıklarının otomatik olarak tanımlanması için tasarlanmış teknik bir göstergedir. Bu araç, piyasa yapısını mum formasyonlarına ve fiyatın önceki en yüksek/en düşük seviyelerle olan etkileşimine dayanarak analiz eder. Ana Özellikler: Aralık Tespiti: İmpulsif hareketlerden önceki konsolidasyon bölgelerini tanımlar. Sahte Kırılma Tanımlama: Fiyatın önceki seviyeyi aştığı ancak mum kapanış kriterlerin
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (59)
Göstergeler
Bu indikatörü satın alırsanız, Profesyonel Trade Manager’ımı  + EA ÜCRETSİZ olarak alacaksınız. Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Sistemi'nin Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Göstergesi olduğunu vurgulamak önemlidir, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Online kurs, kılavuz ve ön ayarları indir. "Smart Trend Trading System MT5", yeni ve deneyimli tüccarlar için özelleştirilmiş kapsamlı bir ticaret çözümüdür. 10'dan fazla premium göstergeyi birleştiriyor ve 7'den fazla
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Power Candles – Tüm Piyasalar İçin Güce Dayalı Giriş Sinyalleri Power Candles , Stein Investments’ın kanıtlanmış güç analizini doğrudan fiyat grafiğinize taşır. Sadece fiyata tepki vermek yerine, her mum gerçek piyasa gücüne göre renklendirilir. Bu sayede momentum birikimleri, güç hızlanmaları ve net trend geçişleri anında görülebilir. Tüm Piyasalar İçin Tek Mantık Power Candles tüm işlem sembollerinde otomatik olarak çalışır. Gösterge, mevcut sembolün Forex mi yoksa Forex dışı bir piyasa mı old
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.9 (79)
Göstergeler
Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkese aşağıdaki ekstra içerikler ücretsiz olarak sunulmaktadır: Her işlemi otomatik olarak yöneten, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini ayarlayan ve işlemleri strateji kurallarına göre kapatan özel yardımcı araç: "Bomber Utility" Göstergenin farklı varlıklar üzerinde kullanılmasına yönelik ayar dosyaları (set dosyaları) Bomber Utility için 3 farklı modda kullanım sunan ayar dosyaları: "Minimum Risk", "Dengeli Risk" ve "Bekle-Gör Stratejisi" Bu ticaret stratejisini hı
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.92 (36)
Göstergeler
*** Entry In The Zone ve SMC Multi Timeframe, Smart Money Concepts (SMC) çerçevesine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş gerçek zamanlı bir piyasa analiz aracıdır. Entry In The Zone ve SMC Multi Timeframe, yatırımcıların piyasa yapısını daha sistematik ve net bir şekilde analiz etmelerine yardımcı olmak, işlem verimliliğini artırmak ve stratejiniz için uzun vadeli sürdürülebilirlik yaratmak amacıyla geliştirilmiştir. Bu araç, Smart Money Concepts (SMC) çerçevesine dayanmaktadır. Birden fazla zaman dilim
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Göstergeler
ÜCRETSİZ AUX Göstergesi ve EA Desteğini Alın  Doğrudan indirme — Buraya tıklayın [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator  Divergence in Chaos Environment, Elliott Dalga Teorisi’ni Trading Chaos teknikleriyle birleştiren trader’lar için geliştirilmiş özel bir MT5 aracıdır. Bill Williams’ın tanımladığı kaotik piyasa ortamıyla senkronize olarak fiyat hareketlerindeki gizli ve normal uyumsuzlukları tespit eder. Ana Özellikler Elliott Dalgası Uyumlu Uyumsuzluk: Dalga yapılarıyla uyumlu boğa ve ayı uyumsuzluk
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Göstergeler
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Göstergeler
Tanıtım       Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göstergesi   , trend tersine dönmeleri belirleme ve ticaret yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 Göstergesi! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli tüccarlardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir.       Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göstergesi       trend dönüşlerini son derece yüksek doğrulukla belirlemenin yenilikçi yolu ile ticaret yolculuğunuzu yeni zirvelere taşımak için tasarlanmıştır. ***Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göst
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (10)
Göstergeler
Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (100)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. Trend Screener, grafikte noktalarla ok trend sinyalleri sağlayan etkili bir trend trend göstergesidir. Trend analizörü göstergesinde bulunan özellikler: 1.
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle belirtmek gerekir ki bu Ticaret Göstergesi Yeniden Çizim Yapmaz, Gecikmez ve Gecikme Göstermez, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Kullanıcı kılavuzu: ayarlar, girişler ve strateji. Atom Analisti, Piyasada Daha İyi Bir Avantaj Bulmak İçin Fiyatın Gücünü ve Momentumunu Kullanan PA Fiyat Hareketi Göstergesidir. Gürültüleri ve Yanlış Sinyalleri Kaldırmaya ve Ticaret Potansiyelini Artırmaya Yardımcı Olan Gelişmiş Filtrelerle Donatılmıştır. Birden fazla katmanl
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
SuperScalp Pro – Gelişmiş Çoklu Filtreli Scalping Gösterge Sistemi SuperScalp Pro, klasik Supertrend ile çok sayıda akıllı onay filtresini birleştiren gelişmiş bir scalping gösterge sistemidir. Gösterge M1’den H4’e kadar tüm zaman dilimlerinde verimli çalışır ve özellikle XAUUSD, BTCUSD ve ana Forex pariteleri için uygundur. Bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir veya mevcut ticaret stratejilerine esnek şekilde entegre edilebilir. Gösterge, hız ve yavaş EMA’lar, trend belirleyen üç EMA, EMA e
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Göstergeler
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (29)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Smart Stop Indicator – Stop-loss düzeylerini doğrudan grafikte akıllı ve hassas şekilde belirleyin Genel Bakış Smart Stop Indicator, stop-loss seviyesini tahmin ederek veya sezgilere güvenerek değil, net ve sistematik bir şekilde belirlemek isteyen traderlar için özel olarak geliştirilmiştir. Bu araç, klasik price-action mantığını (yükselen tepeler, düşen dipler) modern breakout algılama ile birleştirerek bir sonraki mantıklı stop seviyesini belirler. Trendlerde, yatay piyasalarda veya hızlı k
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (5)
Göstergeler
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Profesyonel No-Repaint / Gecikmesiz Trend Sinyal Sistemi, Olağanüstü Kazanma Oranı ile | MT4 / MT5 için Temel Özellikler: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition, özellikle trend bazlı işlemler için geliştirilmiş akıllı bir sinyal sistemidir. Yalnızca güçlü, yönlü ve gerçek momentum destekli piyasa hareketlerini tespit etmek amacıyla çok katmanlı bir filtreleme yapısı kullanır. Bu sistem zirve veya dip noktaları tahmin etmeye çalışmaz. Aşağıdaki üç koşul aynı anda kar
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Göstergeler
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro, trader'ların giriş noktalarını belirlemesine ve riski etkili bir şekilde yönetmesine destek olmak için tasarlanmış MetaTrader 5 için profesyonel bir göstergedir. Gösterge, sinyal tespit sistemi, otomatik Entry/SL/TP yönetimi, hacim analizi ve gerçek zamanlı performans istatistikleri içeren kapsamlı bir analiz araçları seti sunar. Sistemi anlamak için kullanım kılavuzu   |   Diğer diller için kullanım kılavuzu ANA ÖZELLİKLER Sinyal tespit sistemi Gösterge, price action a
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Göstergeler
Size mükemmel bir teknik gösterge olan Grabber’ı tanıtıyorum. Bu araç, kullanıma hazır bir “her şey dahil” işlem stratejisi olarak çalışır. Tek bir yazılım kodu içinde güçlü piyasa teknik analiz araçları, işlem sinyalleri (oklar), uyarı işlevleri ve push bildirimleri entegre edilmiştir. Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkes aşağıdaki hediyeleri ücretsiz olarak alır: Açık emirleri otomatik yönetmek için Grabber Yardımcı Aracı Kurulum, yapılandırma ve nasıl işlem yapılacağını adım adım anlatan video kıl
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Göstergeler
SuperTrend   ,   RSI   ve   Stochastic'in   gücünü tek bir kapsamlı göstergede birleştirerek işlem potansiyelinizi en üst düzeye çıkaran nihai işlem aracı olan   Quantum TrendPulse'u   tanıtıyoruz. Hassasiyet ve verimlilik arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanan bu gösterge, piyasa trendlerini, momentum değişimlerini ve en uygun giriş ve çıkış noktalarını güvenle belirlemenize yardımcı olur. Temel Özellikler: SuperTrend Entegrasyonu:   Güncel piyasa trendlerini kolayca takip edin ve karlılık dalgası
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yü
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Göstergeler
MetaForecast, fiyat verilerindeki harmonileri kullanarak herhangi bir piyasanın geleceğini tahmin eder ve görselleştirir. Piyasa her zaman tahmin edilemezken, fiyatlarda bir desen varsa, MetaForecast geleceği mümkün olduğunca doğru bir şekilde tahmin edebilir. Benzer ürünlere göre, MetaForecast piyasa eğilimlerini analiz ederek daha kesin sonuçlar üretebilir. Giriş Parametreleri Past size (Geçmiş boyut) MetaForecast'ın gelecekteki tahminler oluşturmak için kullandığı çubuk sayısını belirtir. Mo
ON Trade Optuma Astro MT5
Abdullah Alrai
Göstergeler
MT4 / MT5 için Astronomi Göstergesini Tanıtıyoruz: En İleri Göksel Ticaret Arkadaşınız Ticaret deneyiminizi göksel seviyelere yükseltmeye hazır mısınız? MT4 için devrim niteliğindeki Astronomi Göstergemizi arayın. Bu yenilikçi araç karmaşık algoritmaları kullanarak eşsiz astronomik içgörüler ve hassas hesaplamalar sunmak için geleneksel ticaret göstergelerini aşmaktadır. Bilgi Evreni Parmaklarınızın Ucunda:   Göksel verilerin hazinelerini açığa çıkaran kapsamlı bir paneli gözlemleyin. Gezegenl
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Berma Bantları (BB'ler) göstergesi, piyasa trendlerini belirlemeyi ve bunlardan yararlanmayı amaçlayan yatırımcılar için değerli bir araçtır. Fiyat ile BB'ler arasındaki ilişkiyi analiz ederek, yatırımcılar bir piyasanın trend veya aralıklı fazda olup olmadığını ayırt edebilir. Daha fazla bilgi edinmek için [ Berma Home Blog ] adresini ziyaret edin. Berma Bantları üç belirgin çizgiden oluşur: Üst Berma Bandı, Orta Berma Bandı ve Alt Berma Bandı. Bu çizgiler fiyatın etrafına çizilir ve genel tren
Market Structure Patterns
Samuel Manoel De Souza
4.47 (19)
Göstergeler
Uygun sürümler:   MT4   ve   MT5 . Market Structure Patterns kanalına katılın – çalışma materyallerini indirin ve ek bilgiler edinin. İlgili gönderiler: Market Structure Patterns – Giriş Şimdi %50 indirimle edinin | Önceki fiyat 90 $ | Kampanya 31 Aralık tarihine kadar geçerlidir | Büyük bir güncelleme yakında geliyor ve orijinal fiyat güncellenecektir. Market Structure Patterns , smart money concepts (akıllı para kavramları) temelinde geliştirilen ve SMC/ICT öğelerini grafik üzerinde gösteren
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Aracının Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Gösterge olduğunu vurgulamakta fayda var, bu da onu profesyonel ticaret için ideal hale getiriyor. Çevrimiçi kurs, kullanıcı kılavuzu ve demo. Akıllı Fiyat Hareketi Kavramları Göstergesi, hem yeni hem de deneyimli tüccarlar için çok güçlü bir araçtır. İleri ticaret fikirlerini, Inner Circle Trader Analizi ve Smart Money Concepts Ticaret Stratejileri gibi 20'den fazla kullanışlı göstergeyi bir araya getirerek bir araya
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.48 (138)
Göstergeler
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Göstergeler
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Göstergeler
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Basitçe söylemek gerekirse, mevcut mum çubuğunun yanında “pip” olarak bilinen beyaz sayıların hareketi görünmeye başladığında işlem yapmaya başlayabilirsiniz. Beyaz “pip”ler, bir alım veya satım işleminin şu anda aktif olduğunu ve beyaz renkleriyle belirtildiği gibi doğru yönde ilerlediğini gösterir. Beyaz pip hareketi durduğunda ve sabit yeşil renge dönüştüğünde, bu mevcut ivmenin sona erdiğini gösterir. Sayıların yeşil rengi, alım veya satım işlemiyle elde edilen toplam kârı “pip” cinsinden t
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Göstergeler
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Candle Smart Range
Gianny Alexander Lugo Sanchez
Göstergeler
MetaTrader 5 için Candle Smart Range (CSR) Candle Smart Range, birden fazla zaman diliminde fiyat aralıklarının otomatik olarak tanımlanması için tasarlanmış teknik bir göstergedir. Bu araç, piyasa yapısını mum formasyonlarına ve fiyatın önceki en yüksek/en düşük seviyelerle olan etkileşimine dayanarak analiz eder. Ana Özellikler: Aralık Tespiti: İmpulsif hareketlerden önceki konsolidasyon bölgelerini tanımlar. Sahte Kırılma Tanımlama: Fiyatın önceki seviyeyi aştığı ancak mum kapanış kriterlerin
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt