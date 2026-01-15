Smart ZigZag AI

Smart ZigZag AI: Adaptive Market Structure Indicator

The traditional ZigZag indicator uses fixed parameters (Depth, Deviation, Backstep) that may not adapt when market volatility changes. Smart ZigZag AI offers an alternative mode that automatically adjusts its internal parameters based on current market conditions.

Main differences with traditional ZigZag

The adaptive algorithm included in this indicator analyzes volatility in real time and applies dynamic filters to identify structural turning points. This reduces the number of secondary signals during low volatility periods and improves trend change detection in active markets.

Feature Traditional ZigZag Smart ZigZag AI (Adaptive Mode)
Parameters                      Fixed       Automatic adjustment based on volatility
Noise filtering                      Static                          Dynamic
Detection             Extreme High/Low                High/Low + close structure
Configuration  Manual (Depth/Deviation/Backstep)       Calibrated presets (Swing, Intraday, Scalping)

Included features

  1. Adaptive Mode: The indicator internally calculates volatility and adjusts detection thresholds without manual intervention.

  2. Dual analysis (High/Low + Close):

    • HL Line: Shows extremes based on candle wicks.

    • Close Line: Filters extremes based only on closing prices, useful for reducing signals from manipulation wicks.

  3. Predefined presets:

    • SW (Swing): Configuration for long-term trends.

    • IN (Intraday): Configuration for intraday movements.

    • SC (Scalping): Configuration for short-term movements.

  4. Chart control buttons: Allows enabling or disabling lines and switching between presets without opening the properties window.

  5. Classic Mode included: The indicator also includes the traditional MetaTrader 5 ZigZag algorithm for easy visual comparison.

Applications in different trading styles

  • Market structure: Helps identify structure changes (Break of Structure and Change of Character) in institutional analysis.

  • Price Action: Facilitates visualization of rising or falling highs and lows.

  • Wave analysis: Simplifies wave counting by removing minor movements from the chart.

Main parameters

  • UseAI_Algorithm: Activates adaptive mode (true) or classic mode (false).

  • Presets (SW, IN, SC): Buttons to apply predefined configurations optimized for different timeframes.

  • Visual controls: Enables or disables visualization of High/Low lines, Close, and pivot points.

The indicator is designed for traders seeking a structural analysis tool that automatically adjusts to market conditions without requiring constant manual recalibration.

