Smart ZigZag AI

Smart ZigZag AI: Adaptive Market Structure Indicator

The traditional ZigZag indicator uses fixed parameters (Depth, Deviation, Backstep) that may not adapt when market volatility changes. Smart ZigZag AI offers an alternative mode that automatically adjusts its internal parameters based on current market conditions.

Main differences with traditional ZigZag

The adaptive algorithm included in this indicator analyzes volatility in real time and applies dynamic filters to identify structural turning points. This reduces the number of secondary signals during low volatility periods and improves trend change detection in active markets.

Feature Traditional ZigZag Smart ZigZag AI (Adaptive Mode)
Parameters                      Fixed       Automatic adjustment based on volatility
Noise filtering                      Static                          Dynamic
Detection             Extreme High/Low                High/Low + close structure
Configuration  Manual (Depth/Deviation/Backstep)       Calibrated presets (Swing, Intraday, Scalping)

Included features

  1. Adaptive Mode: The indicator internally calculates volatility and adjusts detection thresholds without manual intervention.

  2. Dual analysis (High/Low + Close):

    • HL Line: Shows extremes based on candle wicks.

    • Close Line: Filters extremes based only on closing prices, useful for reducing signals from manipulation wicks.

  3. Predefined presets:

    • SW (Swing): Configuration for long-term trends.

    • IN (Intraday): Configuration for intraday movements.

    • SC (Scalping): Configuration for short-term movements.

  4. Chart control buttons: Allows enabling or disabling lines and switching between presets without opening the properties window.

  5. Classic Mode included: The indicator also includes the traditional MetaTrader 5 ZigZag algorithm for easy visual comparison.

Applications in different trading styles

  • Market structure: Helps identify structure changes (Break of Structure and Change of Character) in institutional analysis.

  • Price Action: Facilitates visualization of rising or falling highs and lows.

  • Wave analysis: Simplifies wave counting by removing minor movements from the chart.

Main parameters

  • UseAI_Algorithm: Activates adaptive mode (true) or classic mode (false).

  • Presets (SW, IN, SC): Buttons to apply predefined configurations optimized for different timeframes.

  • Visual controls: Enables or disables visualization of High/Low lines, Close, and pivot points.

The indicator is designed for traders seeking a structural analysis tool that automatically adjusts to market conditions without requiring constant manual recalibration.

제작자의 제품 더 보기
Candle Smart Range
Gianny Alexander Lugo Sanchez
지표
MetaTrader 5용 Candle Smart Range (CSR) Candle Smart Range는 여러 타임프레임에서 가격 범위를 자동으로 식별하도록 설계된 기술 지표입니다. 이 도구는 캔들 형성 및 이전 고점/저점과의 상호작용을 바탕으로 시장 구조를 분석합니다. 주요 기능: 범위 감지: 급격한 변동 전의 횡보 구간을 자동으로 식별합니다. 거짓 돌파 식별: 가격이 이전 수준을 넘어섰으나 캔들 종가 기준으로 범위 내에서 마감된 경우를 표시합니다. 멀티 타임프레임 분석: 사용자 정의 주기를 포함하여 최대 19개의 타임프레임 데이터를 한 차트에 표시합니다. 내부 시각화 (줌): 차트 변경 없이 상위 타임프레임 캔들 내부의 가격 움직임을 확인할 수 있습니다. 시간 필터: 주요 시장 세션 등 특정 시간대에만 작동하도록 설정 가능합니다. 과거 데이터 복기 모드: 과거 데이터를 단계별로 탐색하며 지표의 작동을 분석할 수 있습니다. 알림 시스템: 캔들 마감 및 새로운 범위 감지에 대한 사용
