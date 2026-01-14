Smart ZigZag AI

Smart ZigZag AI: Adaptive Market Structure Indicator

The traditional ZigZag indicator uses fixed parameters (Depth, Deviation, Backstep) that may not adapt when market volatility changes. Smart ZigZag AI offers an alternative mode that automatically adjusts its internal parameters based on current market conditions.

Main differences with traditional ZigZag

The adaptive algorithm included in this indicator analyzes volatility in real time and applies dynamic filters to identify structural turning points. This reduces the number of secondary signals during low volatility periods and improves trend change detection in active markets.

Feature Traditional ZigZag Smart ZigZag AI (Adaptive Mode)
Parameters                      Fixed       Automatic adjustment based on volatility
Noise filtering                      Static                          Dynamic
Detection             Extreme High/Low                High/Low + close structure
Configuration  Manual (Depth/Deviation/Backstep)       Calibrated presets (Swing, Intraday, Scalping)

Included features

  1. Adaptive Mode: The indicator internally calculates volatility and adjusts detection thresholds without manual intervention.

  2. Dual analysis (High/Low + Close):

    • HL Line: Shows extremes based on candle wicks.

    • Close Line: Filters extremes based only on closing prices, useful for reducing signals from manipulation wicks.

  3. Predefined presets:

    • SW (Swing): Configuration for long-term trends.

    • IN (Intraday): Configuration for intraday movements.

    • SC (Scalping): Configuration for short-term movements.

  4. Chart control buttons: Allows enabling or disabling lines and switching between presets without opening the properties window.

  5. Classic Mode included: The indicator also includes the traditional MetaTrader 5 ZigZag algorithm for easy visual comparison.

Applications in different trading styles

  • Market structure: Helps identify structure changes (Break of Structure and Change of Character) in institutional analysis.

  • Price Action: Facilitates visualization of rising or falling highs and lows.

  • Wave analysis: Simplifies wave counting by removing minor movements from the chart.

Main parameters

  • UseAI_Algorithm: Activates adaptive mode (true) or classic mode (false).

  • Presets (SW, IN, SC): Buttons to apply predefined configurations optimized for different timeframes.

  • Visual controls: Enables or disables visualization of High/Low lines, Close, and pivot points.

The indicator is designed for traders seeking a structural analysis tool that automatically adjusts to market conditions without requiring constant manual recalibration.

Рекомендуем также
Rocket Trend
Andriy Sydoruk
Индикаторы
Индикатор Rocket Trend трендовый. Индикатор рисует вдоль графика двухцветные точки соединенные между собой линиями. Это трендовый индикатор, представляет из себя алгоритмический индикатор. Прост в работе и понимании при появлении синего кружка необходимо покупать, при появлении красного - продавать. Индикатор используется для скальпинга и пипсовки, не плохо себя зарекомендовал. Rocket Trend доступный для анализа направления тренда за конкретный отрезок времени. Идеально подходит для начинающих
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
Индикаторы
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
Rubdfx Divergence Detector
Namu Makwembo
Индикаторы
The rubdfx divergence indicator is a technical analysis tool that compares a security's price movement. It is used to identify potential changes in the price trend of a security. The indicator can be applied to any type of chart, including bar charts and candlestick charts. The algorithm is based on MACD, which has been modified to detect multiple positive and negative divergences. Settings  ___settings___ * fastEMA * slowEMA * signalSMA *Alerts:   True/False     #Indicator Usage Buying :
Trendline with Fibonacci Retracement
Abdelkhabir Yassine Alaoui
Индикаторы
The Swing High Low and Fibonacci Retracement Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to identify key price levels and potential reversal zones in the market. It automatically detects recent swing highs and swing lows on the chart and overlays Fibonacci retracement levels based on these points. This indicator helps traders: Visualize market structure by highlighting recent swing points. Identify support and resistance zones using Fibonacci ratios (e.g., 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%). Adapt
Fibaction
Abdelkhalek Orabi
Индикаторы
Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
Better RSI With Tester
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Индикаторы
Category: Trend Indicator Platform: MetaTrader 5 Type: Entry Indicator Timeframes: All Trader Styles: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading, Binary Options Markets: All Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) with additional features for visual clarity and cycle detection. It is designed to provide traders with a clearer view of momentum conditions and potential turning points. Main features: Improved RSI Visualization – The indicator displays RSI va
Auto Fib Retracements
Ross Adam Langlands Nelson
4.2 (5)
Индикаторы
Automatic Fibonacci Retracement Line Indicator. This indicator takes the current trend and if possible draws Fibonacci retracement lines from the swing until the current price. The Fibonacci levels used are: 0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 76.4%, 100%. This indicator works for all charts over all timeframes. The Fibonacci levels are also recorded in buffers for use by other trading bots. Any comments, concerns or additional feature requirements are welcome and will be addressed promptly. 
FREE
Volume Trade Levels
Mahmoud Sabry Mohamed Youssef
Индикаторы
The idea behind this indicator is very simple , First it contains 2 mechanisms to place your trades: 1- Enter the Pips you want to duplicate to price levels. 2- Automatically let the indicator specify the largest Buy / Sell Volume Candle and place duplicated levels based on the candle itself. How it works: 1- Enter the Pips you want to duplicate to price levels:    1- once the indicator is loaded you will need first to Specify the number of pips in the indicator Configuration window ,you can g
Pattern Trader No Repaint MT5
Elmira Memish
Индикаторы
Pattern Trader No Repaint Indicator MT5 Version Indicator searches for 123 Pattern, 1234 Pattern, Double Top, Double Bottom Patterns , Head and Shoulders, Inverse Head and Shoulders, ZigZag 1.618 and Father Bat Pattern. Pattern Trader indicator uses Zig Zag Indicator and Improved Fractals to determine the patterns. Targets and Stop Loss Levels are defined by Fibonacci calculations.  Those levels must be taken as a recommendation. The trader may use different tools like Moving Avarages,
FibExtender
Syed Oarasul Islam
Индикаторы
This Indicator draws Fibonacci Extension levels in two different ways. You can select whether to draw Fibonacci Extension levels based on your favourite ZigZag settings or you can let the indicator to draw Fibonacci Extension  level based on given number of Bars or Candles.  You can also set Mobile and Email notification for your favourite Extension  levels individually. With this indicator you will not have to feel lonely as the it can generate Voice alerts, which will keep you focused on your
Trend Analyzers
Nadiya Mirosh
Индикаторы
SmartTrend Analyzer   - это надежный индикатор без перерисовки, который заинтересует любого трейдера. SmartTrend Analyzer - это инструмент, который проводит анализ всех пяти аспектов (цены открытия, максимума, минимума, цены закрытия и объема) на основе математических вычислений. С помощью алгоритма форекс-индикатора SmartTrend Analyzer вы быстро сможете определить, какая тенденция развивается на рынке в данный момент. Технический индикатор SmartTrend Analyzer строится на графике в виде набора
RC Range Filtered AlgoAlpha MT5
Francisco Rayol
Индикаторы
Range Filtered AlgoAlpha — это инструмент технического анализа, предназначенный для выявления потенциальных торговых возможностей путем анализа рыночной волатильности. Эта адаптация индикатора AlgoAlpha с TradingView для MetaTrader сочетает в себе несколько аналитических методов для визуальной оценки рынка. Технические особенности Использует фильтр Калмана для сглаживания цен Включает полосы на основе ATR для измерения волатильности Содержит элементы Supertrend для анализа тренда Предоставляет в
Bollinger Bands Advanced Edition For 5
Kaijun Wang
4.4 (5)
Индикаторы
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Расширенные полосы Боллинджера: 1. Рельс Боллинджера изменит цвет в зависимости от направлени
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
Индикаторы
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
RSI Bollinger Bands Arrow Strategy
Abdullah Alhariri
Индикаторы
Стратегия RSI Bollinger Bands Arrow Стратегия RSI Bollinger Bands Arrow – это чистый и эффективный технический индикатор, разработанный для выявления высоковероятных точек разворота с использованием комбинации RSI и полос Боллинджера. Эта стратегия использует индикатор RSI вместе с полосами Боллинджера, чтобы: Продавать , когда цена находится выше верхней полосы Боллинджера. Покупать , когда цена находится ниже нижней полосы Боллинджера. Сигналы генерируются только тогда, когда оба индикатора по
Vwap Custom Date
Sidnei Da Silva Santos Junior
Индикаторы
About the VWAP Custom Date This indicator can be calculated from a specified date and hour, being not only a Day Trading indicator but also Swing Trading indicator. What is the VWAP indicator? The volume weighted average price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark used by traders that gives the average price a security has traded at throughout the day, based on both volume and price. It is important because it provides traders with insight into both the trend and value of a security. Large institution
IQ Star Lines MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Индикаторы
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on   Vedic astrology   calculations, published for the   first time on Metatrader.  This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot t
GCA Scalping Ranges Indicator
James Peyton Jr Page
Индикаторы
General Description In the simplest terms this is a contrarian intra-day scalping system. Built to try and let correct trades run as far as possible and flip the trade when indicated. The indicator looks at historical daily trading ranges to lay out levels at which it takes long and short positions based on the statistical levels. The indicator is built around index futures, mainly around S&P and the DOW but can be used an any futures contract mainly using AMP Futures to trade. The indicator is
MarketMagnet
Kelly Adediran Raymond
Индикаторы
Готовы ли вы выйти на новый уровень в своем торговом путешествии? Не ищите ничего, кроме MarketMagnet, этого новаторского индикатора, разработанного, чтобы стимулировать ваш торговый успех с волнением и точностью. Основанный на слиянии Momentum и CCI (индекс товарного канала), MarketMagnet предоставляет трейдерам окончательный инструмент для определения направления и цен входа для широкого спектра рекомендуемых валютных пар и инструментов. Если вы новичок, трейдер среднего уровня, у которого ес
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Индикаторы
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
One to Three Trendline Breakout MT5
Noiros Tech
Индикаторы
This indicator scans the 1-3 Trendline pattern . The indicator is a 100 % non repaint low risk breakout system . The patterns are formed around swing high and swing lows which make them a low risk pattern with high reward. PATTERN BACKGROUND The 1-3 Trendline Breakout pattern is formed by four(4) points which are composed of three (3) primary points and the pattern neck. A trendline is always formed by the point 1 and the neck of the pattern . When price breaks out of the trendline formed , it
Smart Engulfing MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Индикаторы
Введение в Smart Engulfing MT5: Войдите в мир изысканной торговли с Smart Engulfing MT5 - вашим профессиональным индикатором для выявления высококлассных моделей поглощения. Разработанный с учетом точности и простоты использования, этот инструмент создан исключительно для пользователей MetaTrader 5. Обнаруживайте прибыльные торговые возможности легко, поскольку Smart Engulfing MT5 направляет вас с помощью оповещений, стрелок и трех различных уровней прибыли, делая его идеальным спутником для тр
First Dawn MT5
Innovicient Limited
Индикаторы
The First Dawn indicator uses a unique mechanism to search and plot signals. This keeps searching for signals, making it a great indicator for scaping and identification of changes in direction, swing trading and trend trading. The    First Dawn     helps you get early signals. The backtest gives the true picture of how the indicator works with real/demo accounts. Although this is a tiny indicator it is packed with advantageous settings that will help you whether you desire to: Snap the Peaks a
Stop Grabber Pattern MT5
Samil Bozuyuk
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The indicator determines a special pattern of Joe Dinapoli. It gives very high probability buy and sell signals. Indicator does not repaint. Indicator Usage Buy Signal ''B'' Entry : Market buy order at signal bar close Stop : Low of signal bar Take Profit : First swing high Sell Signal ''S'' Entry : Market sell order at signal bar close Stop : High of signal bar Take Profit : First swing low Indicator Parameters Fast EMA : External Parameter (should be kept as default) Slow EMA: External Param
Over Trend MT5
Mansour Babasafary
Индикаторы
Trend based indicator Identify trends with this indicator A simple-to-use trend indicator No complicated settings Attributes: Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Relatively high signals No complicated settings Specific to the trend Lifetime support Settings: Alarm Show Alert: By activating these settings, after receiving the signal, you will receive an alarm in Metatrader Alarm Show Notification: By activating these settings, after receiving the signal, you will receive a
Patterns Explorer for Triangle Wedge Trend Channel
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Обозреватель паттернов для паттерна треугольника, такого как симметричный треугольник, асимметричный треугольник или прямоугольный треугольник, паттерна клина, такого как восходящий клин или падающий клин, паттерна расширения и канала тренда. Этот индикатор исследует исторические паттерны, а также текущие паттерны. Это лучший индикатор для тех, кто пытается сэкономить время, вручную рисуя линию тренда или треугольник, и хочет использовать это для автоматического анализа построения лучших патте
KT Horizontal Lines MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
В MetaTrader построение нескольких   горизонтальных линий   и отслеживание их ценовых уровней может быть утомительным. Этот индикатор автоматически строит горизонтальные линии на равных интервалах для установки ценовых оповещений, отображения уровней поддержки и сопротивления и других ручных целей. Этот индикатор идеально подходит для начинающих трейдеров на рынке Форекс, стремящихся быстро заработать на покупке и продаже. Горизонтальные линии помогают определить возможные зоны для входа в рынок
Golden Vector
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Индикаторы
Golden Vector — Precision Market Geometry for the Modern Trader Golden Vector is a cutting‑edge trading indicator that fuses advanced Fibonacci analytics with high‑level mathematical modeling to reveal the hidden vectors driving market movement. Engineered for traders who demand more than basic retracement lines, it transforms raw price data into a geometrically structured roadmap for strategic entries and exits. Core Advantages Next‑Gen Fibonacci Engine — Goes beyond standard ratios, dynamical
ArcTracer
Syed Oarasul Islam
Индикаторы
This Indicator draws Fibonacci Arc levels in two different ways. You can select whether to draw Fibonacci Arc levels based on your favourite ZigZag settings or you can let the indicator to draw Arc levels based on given number of bars or candles.  You can also set Mobile and Email notification for your favourite Arc levels individually. With this indicator you will not have to feel lonely as the it can generate Voice alerts, which will keep you focused on your trading and remove boredom.  Produc
Candle Smart Range
Gianny Alexander Lugo Sanchez
Индикаторы
Candle Smart Range (CSR) для MetaTrader 5 Candle Smart Range — это технический индикатор, предназначенный для автоматического определения ценовых диапазонов на нескольких таймфреймах. Инструмент анализирует структуру рынка на основе свечных формаций и взаимодействия цены с предыдущими максимумами и минимумами. Основные характеристики: Определение диапазонов: Идентификация зон консолидации перед импульсивными движениями. Идентификация ложных пробоев: Маркировка случаев, когда цена выходит за пред
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (59)
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Power Candles – Входные сигналы на основе силы для любого рынка Power Candles переносит проверенный анализ силы Stein Investments прямо на ценовой график. Вместо реакции только на цену каждая свеча окрашивается на основе реальной рыночной силы, позволяя мгновенно распознавать накопление импульса, ускорение силы и четкие смены тренда. Одна логика для всех рынков Power Candles автоматически работает со всеми торговыми инструментами . Индикатор определяет, является ли текущий символ валютной парой
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.9 (79)
Индикаторы
Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Минимум Риска", "Взвешенный Риск" и "Стратегия Выжидания", Пошаговый видео-мануал, который поможет вам быстро установить, на
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.92 (36)
Индикаторы
Entry In The Zone и SMC Multi Timeframe — это инструмент для анализа рынка в реальном времени, разработанный на основе концепций Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Он создан для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам системно анализировать рыночную структуру и получать более ясное представление об общем направлении рынка. Система автоматически анализирует точки разворота, ключевые зоны и рыночную структуру на нескольких таймфреймах, отображая точки интереса (POI), сигналы без перерисовки и автоматические уровни
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Индикаторы
Получите БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ AUX индикатор и поддержку EA  Прямая загрузка — Нажмите здесь [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator Divergence in Chaos Environment — это специализированный инструмент MT5, созданный для трейдеров, использующих Теорию волн Эллиотта в рамках методов Trading Chaos. Он выявляет скрытые и обычные дивергенции в ценовом движении, синхронизированные с хаотичной рыночной средой, описанной Биллом Уильямсом. Ключевые особенности Дивергенция, согласованная с волнами Эллиотта: определяет бычьи
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
АКЦИЯ НА ЗАПУСК Цена Azimuth Pro установлена на уровне 299$ для первых 100 покупателей. Финальная цена составит 499 $ . РАЗНИЦА МЕЖДУ РОЗНИЧНЫМИ И ИНСТИТУЦИОНАЛЬНЫМИ ВХОДАМИ — НЕ В ИНДИКАТОРЕ, А В МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИИ. Большинство трейдеров входят на произвольных ценовых уровнях, гонясь за импульсом или реагируя на запаздывающие сигналы. Институциональные игроки ждут, пока цена достигнет структурных уровней, где спрос и предложение действительно меняются. Azimuth Pro автоматически определяет эти у
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper   , инновационный индикатор MQL5, который меняет способ определения разворотов тренда и торговли ими! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Снайперский индикатор Quantum Trend       разработан, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря инновационному способу определения разворотов тренда с чрезвычайно высокой точностью. ***Купите индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper и получите индикатор Qu
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (10)
Индикаторы
Game Changer — это революционный трендовый индикатор, разработанный для использования с любым финансовым инструментом, который превратит ваш MetaTrader в мощный анализатор трендов. Индикатор не перерисовывается и не запаздывает. Он работает на любом таймфрейме и помогает определять тренд, сигнализирует о потенциальных разворотах, служит механизмом трейлинг-стопа и выдает оповещения в режиме реального времени для оперативной реакции рынка. Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы опытным трейдером, пр
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (100)
Индикаторы
Раскройте силу торговли трендами с помощью индикатора Trend Screener: вашего идеального решения для торговли трендами, основанного на нечеткой логике и мультивалютной системе! Повысьте уровень своей торговли по тренду с помощью Trend Screener, революционного индикатора тренда, основанного на нечеткой логике. Это мощный индикатор отслеживания тренда, который сочетает в себе более 13 инструментов и функций премиум-класса и 3 торговые стратегии, что делает его универсальным выбором для превращения
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый индикатор не перерисовывается, не перерисовывает и не отставает, что делает его идеальным как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Руководство пользователя: настройки, вводы и стратегия. Атомный аналитик - это индикатор ценового действия PA, который использует силу и импульс цены, чтобы найти лучший край на рынке. Оборудованный расширенными фильтрами, которые помогают убирать шумы и ложные сигналы, и повышают торговый потенциал. Испо
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SuperScalp Pro – Продвинутая система скальпингового индикатора с множеством фильтров SuperScalp Pro — это продвинутая система скальпингового индикатора, объединяющая классический Supertrend и множество интеллектуальных подтверждающих фильтров. Индикатор эффективно работает на всех таймфреймах от M1 до H4 и особенно подходит для XAUUSD, BTCUSD и основных валютных пар. Может использоваться как самостоятельная система или гибко интегрироваться в существующие торговые стратегии. Индикатор включает б
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Свинг-трейдинг - это первый индикатор, предназначенный для обнаружения колебаний в направлении тренда и возможных разворотов. Он использует базовый подход свинговой торговли, широко описанный в торговой литературе. Индикатор изучает несколько векторов цен и времени для отслеживания направления совокупного тренда и выявляет ситуации, когда рынок перепродан или перекуплен и готов к исправлению. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] П
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (29)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Smart Stop Indicator – Интеллектуальная точность стоп лоссов прямо на графике Обзор Smart Stop Indicator это специализированное решение для трейдеров, которые хотят устанавливать стоп лоссы чётко и методично, а не на интуитивной основе. Индикатор объединяет классическую логику прайс экшн (higher highs, lower lows) с современной системой распознавания пробоев, чтобы определить действительно логичный уровень стопа. В трендах, диапазонах или фазах резких движений он показывает оптимальные зоны SL
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Профессиональная система трендовых сигналов без перерисовки и без задержек с исключительным процентом выигрышей | Для MT4 / MT5 Основные характеристики: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition — это интеллектуальная система сигналов, специально разработанная для трендовой торговли. Она использует многоуровневую фильтрацию, чтобы выявлять только сильные направленные движения, подкреплённые реальным рыночным импульсом. Данный индикатор   не пытается предсказать вершины или
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Индикаторы
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro — это профессиональный индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для помощи трейдерам в определении точек входа и эффективном управлении рисками. Индикатор предоставляет комплексный набор аналитических инструментов, включая систему обнаружения сигналов, автоматическое управление Entry/SL/TP, анализ объемов и статистику эффективности в режиме реального времени. Руководство пользователя для понимания системы   |   Руководство пользователя на других языках ОСНОВНЫЕ ФУНКЦИИ
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
Представляю Вам отличный технический индикатор GRABBER, который работает, как готовая торговая стратегия "Все включено"! В одном программном коде интегрированы мощные инструменты для технического анализа рынка, торговые сигналы (стрелки), функции алертов и Push уведомлений.  Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно БЕСПЛАТНО:  Grabber Утилиту для автоматического управления открытыми ордерами, Пошаговый видео-мануал : как установить, настроить и торговать, Авторские сет-файлы дл
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Индикатор " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " разработан для скальпингового метода торговли внутри трендовых волн. Тестировался на основных валютных парах и золоте, возможна совместимость с другими торговыми инструментами. Дает сигналы для кратковременного открытия позиций по тренду с дополнительным сопровождением движения цены. Принцип действия индикатора. Большие стрелки определяют направление тренда. Внутри трендовых волн действует алгоритм генерации сигналов для скальпинга в виде маленьких ст
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Индикаторы
MetaForecast предсказывает и визуализирует будущее любого рынка на основе гармонии в данных о ценах. Хотя рынок не всегда предсказуем, если существует узнаваемый паттерн в ценах, то MetaForecast способен предсказать будущее с наибольшей точностью. По сравнению с другими аналогичными продуктами, MetaForecast способен генерировать более точные результаты, анализируя тренды на рынке. Входные параметры Past size (Размер прошлых данных) Указывает количество баров, которые MetaForecast использует для
ON Trade Optuma Astro MT5
Abdullah Alrai
Индикаторы
Представляем индикатор астрономии для   MT4 / MT5 : Ваш незаменимый небесный товарищ в торговле Готовы ли вы поднять свой опыт торговли до небесных высот? Не ищите дальше, чем наш революционный индикатор астрономии для MT4. Этот инновационный инструмент выходит за рамки традиционных торговых индикаторов, используя сложные алгоритмы для предоставления вам беспрецедентных астрономических понимания и точных расчетов. Вселенская информация под рукой:   Взгляните на обширную панель, раскрывающую сокр
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Berma Bands (BBs) является ценным инструментом для трейдеров, стремящихся определить и извлечь выгоду из рыночных тенденций. Анализируя взаимосвязь между ценой и BBs, трейдеры могут определить, находится ли рынок в фазе тренда или диапазона. Посетите [ Блог Berma Home ], чтобы узнать больше. Berma Bands состоят из трех отдельных линий: Upper Berma Band, Middle Berma Band и Lower Berma Band. Эти линии наносятся вокруг цены, создавая визуальное представление движения цены относительно об
Market Structure Patterns
Samuel Manoel De Souza
4.47 (19)
Индикаторы
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tra
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот Торговый Инструмент является Неперерисовывающимся Нерепейнтинговым Индикатором, что делает его идеальным для профессиональной торговли. Онлайн-курс, руководство пользователя и демонстрация. Индикатор Концепций Умного Действия Цены - очень мощный инструмент как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 20 полезных индикаторов в одном, комбинируя передовые торговые идеи, такие как анализ Inner Circle Trader и стратегии торговли концеп
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.48 (138)
Индикаторы
Топовый индикатор МТ5, дающий сигналы для входа в сделки без перерисовки! Идеальные точки входа в сделки для  валют, крипты, металлов, акций, индексов !  Смотрите  видео  (6:22) с примером отработки всего одного сигнала, окупившего индикатор. Версия индикатора для MT4 Преимущества индикатора Сигналы на вход без перерисовки Если сигнал появился, он никуда НЕ исчезает! В отличие от индикаторов с перерисовкой, которые ведут к потере депозита, потому что могут показать сигнал, а потом убрать его. Б
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Forecaster использует уникальный авторский алгоритм для определения точек входа в сделку по пробойной стратегии. Индикатор определяет ценовые скопления и анализирует движение цены возле уровней и показывает сигнал, когда цена пробивает уровень. Индикатор Trend Forecaster подходит для любых финансовых активов: валюты (Форекс), металлы, акции, индексы, криптовалюты. Также индикатор можно настроить для работы на любых тайм-фреймах, однако в качестве рабочего тайм-фрейма все же реком
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Проще говоря, вы можете начать торговлю, когда рядом с текущей свечой начинают появляться белые цифры — так называемые «пипсы». Белые «пипсы» указывают на то, что сделка на покупку или продажу в данный момент активна и движется в правильном направлении, что обозначается их белым цветом. Когда движение белых пипсов прекращается и превращается в статичный зелёный цвет, это сигнализирует об окончании текущего импульса. Зелёный цвет цифр представляет собой общий заработанный профит в «пипсах», незав
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор обнаруживает разворот цены зигзагообразно, используя только анализ ценового действия и канал Дончиана. Он был специально разработан для краткосрочной торговли, без перекраски или перекраски вообще. Это фантастический инструмент для проницательных трейдеров, стремящихся увеличить сроки своих операций. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Удивительно легко торговать Это обеспечивает ценность на каждом таймфрейме Реал
Другие продукты этого автора
Candle Smart Range
Gianny Alexander Lugo Sanchez
Индикаторы
Candle Smart Range (CSR) для MetaTrader 5 Candle Smart Range — это технический индикатор, предназначенный для автоматического определения ценовых диапазонов на нескольких таймфреймах. Инструмент анализирует структуру рынка на основе свечных формаций и взаимодействия цены с предыдущими максимумами и минимумами. Основные характеристики: Определение диапазонов: Идентификация зон консолидации перед импульсивными движениями. Идентификация ложных пробоев: Маркировка случаев, когда цена выходит за пред
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв