Bitcoin Ultra Power

Overview

Bitcoin Ultra Power is an advanced algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for BTCUSD trading on the 5-minute timeframe. This EA combines institutional-grade risk management with adaptive market analysis to deliver consistent performance in the volatile cryptocurrency market.

Key Features

✅ Multi-Asset Compatibility

  • Primary Mode: Full algorithmic strategy for BTCUSD/Bitcoin pairs
  • Universal FX Mode: Automatically adapts to any Forex pair with conservative settings
  • Smart symbol detection switches between modes seamlessly

✅ Advanced Entry System

  • Proprietary breakout detection algorithm
  • Multi-timeframe trend confirmation
  • Dynamic volatility-based filtering
  • Volume-weighted entry validation
  • Intelligent pyramid position scaling (up to 4 positions)

✅ Professional Risk Management

  • ATR-based dynamic stop loss calculation
  • Adjustable risk per trade (0.5% - 1.5%)
  • Multiple risk modes: Low, Medium, High
  • Broker stop level compliance
  • Strict SL/TP validation system

✅ Intelligent Exit Strategy

  • 5-level progressive profit locking system ($1, $5, $10, $15, $20)
  • Automatic trailing stop activation
  • Peak profit pullback protection
  • Dynamic channel-based exits
  • Trend reversal detection for early exit

✅ Adaptive Filtering (BTCUSD)

  • Proprietary Supertrend trend filter
  • Higher timeframe alignment (H4 confirmation)
  • Volatility regime detection
  • Low-volume breakout rejection

Recommended Settings

Account Requirements

  • Minimum Deposit: $3000 USD
  • Recommended brokers: Deriv and XM or a broker with ECN/RAW/LOW spread type (check the article)
  • Recommended Deposit: $1,000+ USD for optimal performance
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher
  • Account Type: Standard/ECN accounts with low spreads

Optimal Configuration

  • Timeframe: M5 (5 Minutes) - MANDATORY
  • Symbol: BTCUSD, BTCUSDT, or any BTC pair
  • Risk Mode: Medium (1% per trade)
  • Fixed Lot (BTC): 0.10 (adjust based on account size)
  • Max Positions: 4 (pyramid scaling)

Broker Requirements

  • Spread: < 50 points on BTCUSD
  • Execution: Market execution or instant execution
  • Stop Level: Minimum 10 points
  • Trading sessions: 24/7 cryptocurrency trading

Important Parameters

Core Trading Settings

InpShortPeriod = 20 // Breakout detection period InpLongPeriod = 55 // Trend confirmation period InpExitPeriod = 10 // Exit signal period InpATRPeriod = 20 // Volatility measurement InpATRMultiplier = 2.0 // Stop loss distance multiplier InpFixedLot_BTC = 0.10 // Lot size for BTCUSD InpMaxPositions = 4 // Maximum pyramid levels

Smart Filters (Enabled by default)

InpUseSupertrend = true // Trend filter InpSupertrendPeriod = 10 InpSupertrendMultiplier = 3.0 InpUseHigherTF = true // H4 confirmation InpHigherTF = PERIOD_H4 InpUseVolatilityFilter = true // Market activity filter InpMinVolatility = 50.0

Risk Management

InpRiskMode = RISK_MEDIUM // Low/Medium/High InpUseStrictSL = true // Enhanced stop loss InpStrictSLMultiplier = 1.0 InpPyramidDistance = 0.5 // ATR multiplier for scaling

Performance Optimization

For Conservative Trading

  • Set InpRiskMode = RISK_LOW (0.5% per trade)
  • Set InpMaxPositions = 2
  • Keep all filters enabled

For Aggressive Trading

  • Set InpRiskMode = RISK_HIGH (1.5% per trade)
  • Set InpMaxPositions = 4
  • Consider disabling InpUseHigherTF for more entries

For Maximum Entries

  • Set InpUseSupertrend = false
  • Set InpUseHigherTF = false
  • Set InpUseVolatilityFilter = false
  • WARNING: Higher risk, more losing trades possible

Universal FX Mode

When attached to non-Bitcoin pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, etc.), the EA automatically switches to safe FX mode:

  • Fixed 0.01 lot size
  • 1800 points stop loss
  • 3600 points take profit
  • Margin safety check (max 10% account risk)
  • Requires InpEnableFXMode = true

Installation & Setup

  1. Install the EA in your MT5 terminal
  2. Attach to M5 BTCUSD chart
  3. Enable AutoTrading (green button)
  4. Check Expert tab for initialization message
  5. Monitor first trades before leaving unattended

Visualization Features

The EA draws real-time channel indicators on your chart:

  • Blue Lines: Short-term breakout levels (entry signals)
  • Red Lines: Long-term trend channels (pyramid levels)
  • Orange Lines: Exit trigger levels (close signals)

Disable with InpShowChannels = false if you prefer clean charts.

Disclaimer

Trading cryptocurrencies and forex involves substantial risk of loss. This Expert Advisor is a tool to assist in trading decisions but does not guarantee profits. The developer is not responsible for any financial losses incurred while using this software. Always trade responsibly and never invest money you cannot afford to lose.



Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Gold Honey Badger
Premananth R
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Honey Badger is an automated trading system developed for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe. It uses algorithmic logic and data-driven analysis to identify trading opportunities based on predefined rules. Supported Settings Symbol: XAUUSD Recommended brokers:   Deriv  and  XM  or a broker with ECN/RAW/LOW spread type (check the article) Timeframe: M5 Strategy Type: Algorithmic / Data-Based Single Order Trading: Yes Minimum Deposit: 1000 USD (or equivalent) for 0.1 Lot Broker Compatibility: Works w
Gold Smart Turtle
Premananth R
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Smart Turtle Expert Advisor by Premananth Version: 3.2 Updated: 18 November 2025 Activations: 5 Supported Settings Symbol: XAUUSD Recommended brokers:   Deriv  and  XM  or a broker with ECN/RAW/LOW spread type (check the article) Timeframe: M5 (Fixed) Strategy Type: Artificial Intelligence / Technical Model Single-Order Trading: YES Minimum Deposit: 100 USD (or equivalent) Broker Compatibility: Works with all brokers (2-digit / 3-digit quotes) Any account currency Any XAUUSD symbol name An
Bitcoin Honey Badger
Premananth R
Uzman Danışmanlar
Recommended EA Settings for Bitcoin Honey Badger For BTCUSD (Main Strategy): Symbol: BTCUSD Recommended brokers:   Deriv  and  XM  or a broker with ECN/RAW/LOW spread type (check the article) Timeframe: M15 (recommended) Lot Size: 0.10 (adjust based on account size) Risk Percent: 1.0% ATR Multiplier: 2.0 Max Positions: 4 Pyramid Distance: 0.5 Installation Steps: Download and install MetaTrader 5 Open a BTCUSD M15 chart Drag the Honey Badger EA onto the chart Enable AutoTrading in MT5 Set lot siz
Gold Ultra Beast
Premananth R
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Ultra Beast – Advanced XAUUSD M15 Expert Advisor Gold Ultra Beast is a high-performance Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe. Built using years of trading experience in Gold markets, this system combines aggressive entry behaviour with controlled risk logic to capture short-term momentum and volatility-driven opportunities. The strategy is designed for traders who prefer fast execution, strong directional bias detection, and an algorithm capable of adapting
Bitcoin Ultra Beast
Premananth R
Uzman Danışmanlar
Short Description Expert Advisor for BTCUSD on the M30 timeframe. Uses volatility analysis, breakout structure and ATR based risk control. No martingale. No grid. Overview Bitcoin Ultra Beast is an Expert Advisor created for BTCUSD on M30. The system checks volatility, trend direction and breakout conditions before placing a trade. Each trade uses an ATR based stop loss, and lot size is calculated from account balance and user defined risk.  The EA uses one trade per direction and does not appl
Ultimate Gold Sniper
Premananth R
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ultimate Gold Snipper Ultimate Gold Snipper is an automated trading system developed for XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe . It uses algorithmic logic and data-driven analysis to identify trading opportunities based on predefined rules. Supported Settings Symbol: XAUUSD Recommended brokers:   Deriv  and  XM  or a broker with ECN/RAW/LOW spread type (check the article) Timeframe: M15 - M30 Strategy Type: Algorithmic / Data-Based Single Order Trading: Yes Minimum Deposit: 100 USD (or equivalent) Broker
Ultra Power Infinity
Premananth R
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ultra Power Infinity (UPI) Ultra Power Infinity is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15–M30 timeframe. The EA combines structured algorithmic logic with internal data-driven decision models to detect high-probability trade setups while maintaining strict risk discipline. Supported Settings Symbol: XAUUSD Recommended brokers:   Deriv  and  XM  or a broker with ECN/RAW/LOW spread type (check the article) Timeframe: M15 – M30 Strategy Type: Algorit
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt