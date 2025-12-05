Overview

Bitcoin Ultra Power is an advanced algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for BTCUSD trading on the 5-minute timeframe. This EA combines institutional-grade risk management with adaptive market analysis to deliver consistent performance in the volatile cryptocurrency market.

Key Features

✅ Multi-Asset Compatibility

Primary Mode : Full algorithmic strategy for BTCUSD/Bitcoin pairs

: Full algorithmic strategy for BTCUSD/Bitcoin pairs Universal FX Mode : Automatically adapts to any Forex pair with conservative settings

: Automatically adapts to any Forex pair with conservative settings Smart symbol detection switches between modes seamlessly

✅ Advanced Entry System

Proprietary breakout detection algorithm

Multi-timeframe trend confirmation

Dynamic volatility-based filtering

Volume-weighted entry validation

Intelligent pyramid position scaling (up to 4 positions)

✅ Professional Risk Management

ATR-based dynamic stop loss calculation

Adjustable risk per trade (0.5% - 1.5%)

Multiple risk modes: Low, Medium, High

Broker stop level compliance

Strict SL/TP validation system

✅ Intelligent Exit Strategy

5-level progressive profit locking system ($1, $5, $10, $15, $20)

Automatic trailing stop activation

Peak profit pullback protection

Dynamic channel-based exits

Trend reversal detection for early exit

✅ Adaptive Filtering (BTCUSD)

Proprietary Supertrend trend filter

Higher timeframe alignment (H4 confirmation)

Volatility regime detection

Low-volume breakout rejection

Recommended Settings

Account Requirements

Minimum Deposit : $3000 USD

: $3000 USD Recommended brokers: Deriv and XM or a broker with ECN/RAW/LOW spread type (check the article)

Deriv and XM or a broker with ECN/RAW/LOW spread type (check the article) Recommended Deposit : $1,000+ USD for optimal performance

: $1,000+ USD for optimal performance Leverage : 1:100 or higher

: 1:100 or higher Account Type: Standard/ECN accounts with low spreads

Optimal Configuration

Timeframe : M5 (5 Minutes) - MANDATORY

: M5 (5 Minutes) - Symbol : BTCUSD, BTCUSDT, or any BTC pair

: BTCUSD, BTCUSDT, or any BTC pair Risk Mode : Medium (1% per trade)

: Medium (1% per trade) Fixed Lot (BTC) : 0.10 (adjust based on account size)

: 0.10 (adjust based on account size) Max Positions: 4 (pyramid scaling)

Broker Requirements

Spread: < 50 points on BTCUSD

Execution: Market execution or instant execution

Stop Level: Minimum 10 points

Trading sessions: 24/7 cryptocurrency trading

Important Parameters

Core Trading Settings

InpShortPeriod = 20 // Breakout detection period InpLongPeriod = 55 // Trend confirmation period InpExitPeriod = 10 // Exit signal period InpATRPeriod = 20 // Volatility measurement InpATRMultiplier = 2.0 // Stop loss distance multiplier InpFixedLot_BTC = 0.10 // Lot size for BTCUSD InpMaxPositions = 4 // Maximum pyramid levels

Smart Filters (Enabled by default)

InpUseSupertrend = true // Trend filter InpSupertrendPeriod = 10 InpSupertrendMultiplier = 3.0 InpUseHigherTF = true // H4 confirmation InpHigherTF = PERIOD_H4 InpUseVolatilityFilter = true // Market activity filter InpMinVolatility = 50.0

Risk Management

InpRiskMode = RISK_MEDIUM // Low/Medium/High InpUseStrictSL = true // Enhanced stop loss InpStrictSLMultiplier = 1.0 InpPyramidDistance = 0.5 // ATR multiplier for scaling

Performance Optimization

For Conservative Trading

Set InpRiskMode = RISK_LOW (0.5% per trade)

Set InpMaxPositions = 2

Keep all filters enabled

For Aggressive Trading

Set InpRiskMode = RISK_HIGH (1.5% per trade)

Set InpMaxPositions = 4

Consider disabling InpUseHigherTF for more entries

For Maximum Entries

Set InpUseSupertrend = false

Set InpUseHigherTF = false

Set InpUseVolatilityFilter = false

WARNING: Higher risk, more losing trades possible

Universal FX Mode

When attached to non-Bitcoin pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, etc.), the EA automatically switches to safe FX mode:

Fixed 0.01 lot size

1800 points stop loss

3600 points take profit

Margin safety check (max 10% account risk)

Requires InpEnableFXMode = true

Installation & Setup

Install the EA in your MT5 terminal Attach to M5 BTCUSD chart Enable AutoTrading (green button) Check Expert tab for initialization message Monitor first trades before leaving unattended

Visualization Features

The EA draws real-time channel indicators on your chart:

Blue Lines : Short-term breakout levels (entry signals)

: Short-term breakout levels (entry signals) Red Lines : Long-term trend channels (pyramid levels)

: Long-term trend channels (pyramid levels) Orange Lines: Exit trigger levels (close signals)

Disable with InpShowChannels = false if you prefer clean charts.

Disclaimer

Trading cryptocurrencies and forex involves substantial risk of loss. This Expert Advisor is a tool to assist in trading decisions but does not guarantee profits. The developer is not responsible for any financial losses incurred while using this software. Always trade responsibly and never invest money you cannot afford to lose.