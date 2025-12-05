Bitcoin Ultra Power
- Premananth R
- Versione: 2.13
- Aggiornato: 5 dicembre 2025
- Attivazioni: 5
Overview
Bitcoin Ultra Power is an advanced algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for BTCUSD trading on the 5-minute timeframe. This EA combines institutional-grade risk management with adaptive market analysis to deliver consistent performance in the volatile cryptocurrency market.
Key Features
✅ Multi-Asset Compatibility
- Primary Mode: Full algorithmic strategy for BTCUSD/Bitcoin pairs
- Universal FX Mode: Automatically adapts to any Forex pair with conservative settings
- Smart symbol detection switches between modes seamlessly
✅ Advanced Entry System
- Proprietary breakout detection algorithm
- Multi-timeframe trend confirmation
- Dynamic volatility-based filtering
- Volume-weighted entry validation
- Intelligent pyramid position scaling (up to 4 positions)
✅ Professional Risk Management
- ATR-based dynamic stop loss calculation
- Adjustable risk per trade (0.5% - 1.5%)
- Multiple risk modes: Low, Medium, High
- Broker stop level compliance
- Strict SL/TP validation system
✅ Intelligent Exit Strategy
- 5-level progressive profit locking system ($1, $5, $10, $15, $20)
- Automatic trailing stop activation
- Peak profit pullback protection
- Dynamic channel-based exits
- Trend reversal detection for early exit
✅ Adaptive Filtering (BTCUSD)
- Proprietary Supertrend trend filter
- Higher timeframe alignment (H4 confirmation)
- Volatility regime detection
- Low-volume breakout rejection
Recommended Settings
Account Requirements
- Minimum Deposit: $3000 USD
- Recommended brokers: Deriv and XM or a broker with ECN/RAW/LOW spread type (check the article)
- Recommended Deposit: $1,000+ USD for optimal performance
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher
- Account Type: Standard/ECN accounts with low spreads
Optimal Configuration
- Timeframe: M5 (5 Minutes) - MANDATORY
- Symbol: BTCUSD, BTCUSDT, or any BTC pair
- Risk Mode: Medium (1% per trade)
- Fixed Lot (BTC): 0.10 (adjust based on account size)
- Max Positions: 4 (pyramid scaling)
Broker Requirements
- Spread: < 50 points on BTCUSD
- Execution: Market execution or instant execution
- Stop Level: Minimum 10 points
- Trading sessions: 24/7 cryptocurrency trading
Important Parameters
Core Trading Settings
InpShortPeriod = 20 // Breakout detection period InpLongPeriod = 55 // Trend confirmation period InpExitPeriod = 10 // Exit signal period InpATRPeriod = 20 // Volatility measurement InpATRMultiplier = 2.0 // Stop loss distance multiplier InpFixedLot_BTC = 0.10 // Lot size for BTCUSD InpMaxPositions = 4 // Maximum pyramid levels
Smart Filters (Enabled by default)
InpUseSupertrend = true // Trend filter InpSupertrendPeriod = 10 InpSupertrendMultiplier = 3.0 InpUseHigherTF = true // H4 confirmation InpHigherTF = PERIOD_H4 InpUseVolatilityFilter = true // Market activity filter InpMinVolatility = 50.0
Risk Management
InpRiskMode = RISK_MEDIUM // Low/Medium/High InpUseStrictSL = true // Enhanced stop loss InpStrictSLMultiplier = 1.0 InpPyramidDistance = 0.5 // ATR multiplier for scaling
Performance Optimization
For Conservative Trading
- Set InpRiskMode = RISK_LOW (0.5% per trade)
- Set InpMaxPositions = 2
- Keep all filters enabled
For Aggressive Trading
- Set InpRiskMode = RISK_HIGH (1.5% per trade)
- Set InpMaxPositions = 4
- Consider disabling InpUseHigherTF for more entries
For Maximum Entries
- Set InpUseSupertrend = false
- Set InpUseHigherTF = false
- Set InpUseVolatilityFilter = false
- WARNING: Higher risk, more losing trades possible
Universal FX Mode
When attached to non-Bitcoin pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, etc.), the EA automatically switches to safe FX mode:
- Fixed 0.01 lot size
- 1800 points stop loss
- 3600 points take profit
- Margin safety check (max 10% account risk)
- Requires InpEnableFXMode = true
Installation & Setup
- Install the EA in your MT5 terminal
- Attach to M5 BTCUSD chart
- Enable AutoTrading (green button)
- Check Expert tab for initialization message
- Monitor first trades before leaving unattended
Visualization Features
The EA draws real-time channel indicators on your chart:
- Blue Lines: Short-term breakout levels (entry signals)
- Red Lines: Long-term trend channels (pyramid levels)
- Orange Lines: Exit trigger levels (close signals)
Disable with InpShowChannels = false if you prefer clean charts.
Disclaimer
Trading cryptocurrencies and forex involves substantial risk of loss. This Expert Advisor is a tool to assist in trading decisions but does not guarantee profits. The developer is not responsible for any financial losses incurred while using this software. Always trade responsibly and never invest money you cannot afford to lose.