Swift Sniper

SWIFT SNIPER COMBO - Advanced Trading Signal Indicator

Overview

The SWIFT SNIPER COMBO is a sophisticated custom indicator that combines two proven trading methodologies into a single, powerful signal generation system. This indicator merges the precision of SNIPER's moving average crossover strategy with SWIFT's swing pivot detection to deliver high-probability entry signals with built-in risk management levels.

How It Works

SNIPER Component:

  • Calculates fast and slow moving averages with customizable periods (default: 1 and 34)

  • Generates a signal line using weighted moving average smoothing

  • Detects bullish and bearish crossover patterns between the MA difference and signal line

SWIFT Component:

  • Identifies swing high and swing low pivot points using configurable lookback periods

  • Confirms trend reversal zones at meaningful price extremes

  • Filters false signals by requiring structural price confirmation

Combined Signal Logic:

  • BUY Signal: Generated when SNIPER shows bullish crossover AND price forms a swing low

  • SELL Signal: Generated when SNIPER shows bearish crossover AND price forms a swing high

Key Features

 Dual Strategy Confirmation - Reduces false signals through multi-layer validation
 Automatic TP/SL Levels - Displays three take-profit targets and stop-loss lines
 Visual Arrows - Clear buy (lime) and sell (red) arrows on chart
 Real-Time Alerts - Popup notifications when new signals form
 Non-Repainting - Uses confirmed bar data only (i-1 to i-2 comparison)
 Customizable Parameters - Full control over MA periods, swing length, and TP/SL percentages

Input Parameters

SNIPER Settings:

  • Fast MA Period (default: 1)

  • Slow MA Period (default: 34)

  • Signal Line Period (default: 5)

  • Price Type (Close/Open/High/Low/Median/Typical/Weighted)

  • Buy/Sell Arrow Colors

SWIFT Settings:

  • Swing Detection Length (default: 10 bars)

  • Take Profit 1/2/3 Percentages (default: 1.0%, 1.5%, 2.0%)

  • Stop Loss Percentage (default: 0.5%)

Visual Settings:

  • Arrow Size

  • Show/Hide TP Lines

  • Show/Hide SL Lines

Display Elements

  • Buy Arrows: Lime-colored triangle pointing up (below price bar)

  • Sell Arrows: Red-colored triangle pointing down (above price bar)

  • TP Levels: Blue (TP1), Magenta (TP2), Deep Sky Blue (TP3) dotted lines

  • SL Level: Maroon dotted line

  • Dashboard: Indicator title and contact information displayed on chart

Best Use Cases

  • Trend reversal identification at key swing points

  • Multi-timeframe confirmation strategies

  • Scalping on lower timeframes (M1-M15)

  • Swing trading on higher timeframes (H1-D1)

  • Gold (XAUUSD), Forex pairs, and indices


Copyright

©jayapatel109 - Version 3.00

 Telegram : @abhaykushwaha1

