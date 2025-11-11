SWIFT SNIPER COMBO - Advanced Trading Signal Indicator

Overview

The SWIFT SNIPER COMBO is a sophisticated custom indicator that combines two proven trading methodologies into a single, powerful signal generation system. This indicator merges the precision of SNIPER's moving average crossover strategy with SWIFT's swing pivot detection to deliver high-probability entry signals with built-in risk management levels.

How It Works

SNIPER Component:

Calculates fast and slow moving averages with customizable periods (default: 1 and 34)

Generates a signal line using weighted moving average smoothing

Detects bullish and bearish crossover patterns between the MA difference and signal line

SWIFT Component:

Identifies swing high and swing low pivot points using configurable lookback periods

Confirms trend reversal zones at meaningful price extremes

Filters false signals by requiring structural price confirmation

Combined Signal Logic:

BUY Signal: Generated when SNIPER shows bullish crossover AND price forms a swing low

SELL Signal: Generated when SNIPER shows bearish crossover AND price forms a swing high

Key Features

✓ Dual Strategy Confirmation - Reduces false signals through multi-layer validation

✓ Automatic TP/SL Levels - Displays three take-profit targets and stop-loss lines

✓ Visual Arrows - Clear buy (lime) and sell (red) arrows on chart

✓ Real-Time Alerts - Popup notifications when new signals form

✓ Non-Repainting - Uses confirmed bar data only (i-1 to i-2 comparison)

✓ Customizable Parameters - Full control over MA periods, swing length, and TP/SL percentages

Input Parameters

SNIPER Settings:

Fast MA Period (default: 1)

Slow MA Period (default: 34)

Signal Line Period (default: 5)

Price Type (Close/Open/High/Low/Median/Typical/Weighted)

Buy/Sell Arrow Colors

SWIFT Settings:

Swing Detection Length (default: 10 bars)

Take Profit 1/2/3 Percentages (default: 1.0%, 1.5%, 2.0%)

Stop Loss Percentage (default: 0.5%)

Visual Settings:

Arrow Size

Show/Hide TP Lines

Show/Hide SL Lines

Display Elements

Buy Arrows: Lime-colored triangle pointing up (below price bar)

Sell Arrows: Red-colored triangle pointing down (above price bar)

TP Levels: Blue (TP1), Magenta (TP2), Deep Sky Blue (TP3) dotted lines

SL Level: Maroon dotted line

Dashboard: Indicator title and contact information displayed on chart

Best Use Cases

Trend reversal identification at key swing points

Multi-timeframe confirmation strategies

Scalping on lower timeframes (M1-M15)

Swing trading on higher timeframes (H1-D1)

Gold (XAUUSD), Forex pairs, and indices





Copyright

©jayapatel109 - Version 3.00

Telegram : @abhaykushwaha1