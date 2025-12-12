Trade Control Panel

Trade Control Panel Function

Normal One Click Function
  • Close All
  • Close All Profit
  • Close All Loss
  • Close All Pending Order
  • Close All Sell
  • Close All Buy

Advance One Click Function

1. Close Partial Lot Sell by Percent

  • It will help you partial close for all open position by desire percent you wanted.
  • No longer partial close one by one for every open position
  • Manual input for desire percent

2. Close Partial Lot Buy by Percent

  • It will help you partial close for all open position by desire percent you wanted.
  • No longer partial close one by one for every open position
  • Manual input for desire percent

3. Auto Break Even

  • Can be set Auto ON or Auto OFF
  • Auto Break Even after higher buy  / lower Sell entry in profit
  • Auto Break Even for all position
  • No Longer set Break Even one by one
  • Manual Input for Break Even Start and Stop

4. Auto Trailing Stop

  • Can be set Auto ON or Auto OFF
  • Auto Trailing Stop for all position
  • No Longer set Trailing Stop one by one
  • Manual Input for Trailing Stop

5. Delete All Stop Loss

6. Delete All Take Profit


Hidden Function

  • Sync All Stop Loss & Take Profit

Display Function

  • Show current Balance
  • Show Current Equity
  • Show total lot - very useful for scaling / martingale strategies trader
  • Show Running Profit
  • Show Profit & Loss Taken base on Stop Loss
  • Show Chart Time


Information

  • This Trade Control Panel are locked base on User Account Name & Account Number
  • Non Share-able file

Note Before Purchase

  • This file I place inside here are dummy File
  • You have to contact me through Telegram for purchase
  • Telegram Account @DrNihilo
  • Reason, I need to have your MT5 Account Name & Account Number for me to set up your File
  • 1 File can have Multiple Account Name & Account Number 
  • 10USD additional price for each Account Name & Account Number include (For User who use multiple account to trade)
  • It's Available for Free if you Join Under Me

