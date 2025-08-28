DTK Scalping Panel

A powerful and intuitive trade management tool designed for scalpers and intraday traders.
Created to complement the Nampim Samba Scalper strategy, it allows traders to open, manage, and close positions quickly without leaving the chart.

✨ Key Features:

  • 🎛️ Customizable trading panel – choose position (left, right, center, top, bottom).

  • 🟢 One-click trading buttons – instantly open Buy/Sell trades with pre-set lot sizes.

  • Close management – close last 1/2/3 trades or all Buy/Sell positions with one click.

  • Automatic TP/SL in USD – set global profit/loss targets for Buy and Sell positions.

  • 📊 Live profit tracking – panel displays real-time profit/loss for both Buy and Sell sides.

  • ⏱️ Candle timer – shows remaining seconds and progress of the current M5 candle.

  • 📐 Resizable panel – adjust panel size and height with quick buttons.

  • 🎨 Modern interface – clean design with custom colors and gradient background.

📊 How to Use:

  1. Place the EA on the desired chart.

  2. Choose panel position (default: bottom-left).

  3. Use the lot input fields to set your preferred trade sizes.

  4. Open trades with one click, monitor profits in real-time, and manage them directly from the panel.

  5. Set Take Profit and Stop Loss in USD to automatically close all positions when targets are reached.

🚀 Benefits for Traders:

  • Eliminates the need to manually manage trades in the terminal.

  • Increases speed and precision – ideal for scalping and fast intraday strategies.

  • Reduces emotional decision-making by using predefined TP/SL in monetary values.

  • Works on Forex, Indices, Commodities, Stocks, and Crypto.


Önerilen ürünler
LT Easy Trade Manager
Thiago Duarte
4.39 (33)
Yardımcı programlar
LT Easy Trade Manager is a tool in EA type that makes operation more intuitive. As in other programs, Meta Trader lacks graphical information, even though it is an excellent program. With that in mind we have created this tool. It makes it easy to view the entry point, Take Profit and Stop Loss, as well as the floating profit from operation. It also automatically corrects the SL and TP price (optional) and highlights the price and opening time of the operation (optional). Plus, you can close par
FREE
LT Trade Panel Lite
Thiago Duarte
4.74 (47)
Yardımcı programlar
Have you missed any tools or shortcuts in Meta Trader? Simple things that would make your daily trading much easier ? We have the solution for you: our Trade Panel! This is an EA tool (Expert Advisor) that, if configured to controll all symbols, needs to be loaded only once. This is the Lite version (free) of our tool. Professional version:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42658 If you have some problemas with the shortcut buttons on chart on unpinned mode try change the tickets digi
FREE
Trade Panel R3d
Eduardo Terra
Yardımcı programlar
Simple and easy-to-use trading panel. Replaces the standard Meta Trader 5 panel. This TRADE PANEL R3d will only work on Demo Accounts. You can purchase the TRADE PANEL R3p for Live Accounts. This new panel allows you to add stop loss and take profit (in points). It also allows you to click and drag it to any place on the screen, making it easier to view and operate. Redesigned to focus on risk control, with a limit on the margin that can be used and a limit on possible loss per stop loss. With t
FREE
Concurent Risk Management
Kai Lim
Yardımcı programlar
EA Utility Tool: Risk Consistency Manager The Risk Consistency Manager EA is a simple yet powerful tool that automates risk management across multiple open positions. It dynamically adjusts stop-loss levels to distribute a predefined total risk value (e.g., $10,000) evenly among all active trades. Key Features: Dynamic Risk Distribution: Automatically allocates an equal share of risk to each position (e.g. with total risk capital of $10,000, its will be distribute each trade with $3,333.33 risk
FREE
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
Uzman Danışmanlar
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and nett ing accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL
FREE
OpenAllSymbols
Roman Lomaev
Yardımcı programlar
Amaç: Market Watch 'taki tüm sembolleri default.tpl şablonu ile mevcut zaman diliminde (TF) otomatik olarak açar ve aktif olmayan tüm grafikleri kapatır. Manuel işlem gerektirmeden birden fazla enstrümanı hızlı analiz etmek için idealdir! Özellikler: Otomasyon: Tek tıklamayla onlarca grafiği açar. Güvenlik: Gereksiz grafikleri kapatır, aktif grafiği korur. Esneklik: Özel default.tpl şablonunuzu kullanır (önceden yapılandırın!). Mevcut Zaman Dilimi: Grafikler, script çalıştırıldığı
FREE
One Click Trader MT5 Demo
Andrzej Pierz
Yardımcı programlar
Important! Demo version will work only on EURGBP. One Click Trader  is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 platform, which enables you to take your trading to the next level. It enables you to open, manage and close your trades in simple an efficient way by just one click of your mouse button. "-"   ,  "+"  change OCT window size  Up arrow minimizes the OCT panel Down arrow maximizes the OCT panel Right arrow displays the next panel with additional features Left arrow hides the panel with additiona
FREE
Boleta Easy Trade
Silvio Garcia Wohl
Yardımcı programlar
When executing an order, whether through the Metatrader ticket on a computer or the Metatrader app on a mobile device, either manual or pending, Easy Trade will automatically set the take profit and stop loss levels, as well as a limit order with its respective take profit and stop loss levels. It follows the trading strategy for market open (US30, US100, US500), but it can be applied to any market asset.
FREE
Close all Orders Trailing Stop
Marcelo Guimaraes de Lima
Yardımcı programlar
Bu yardımcı program EA, istenen kar değerine ulaştığında veya kazancı durdurma etkinleştirildiğinde herhangi bir alım veya satım emrini kapatır. Manuel olarak veya diğer robotlar tarafından açılan siparişleri kapatır.  Hızlı fiyat hareketlerinde kazancın korunması veya garanti altına alınmasında oldukça etkilidir. MT5'te mevcut olan herhangi bir dönemde ve herhangi bir varlıkta çalışır. İzleyen Başlangıç: Örnek, eğer fiyat 70 pip lehte hareket ederse, kazancı durdurmayı etkinleştirir.  Traling
FREE
LT Round Numbers MT5
Thiago Duarte
4.88 (17)
Yardımcı programlar
Round numbers (or key levels) is an amazing strategy. These numbers are strong support and resistance levels. So what this indicator does is draw horizontal lines on the chart to help you find these levels. Configurations: Key levels in pips - distance between the lines. Color -   lines color. Style -   lines style. Width -  lines width. Display at background -  draw lines in front or back of candles. Selectable -  turn on or off the option to select the lines. Lines identification -  identifica
FREE
MJ Risk Management Tool
Seyed Mohammad Hosseini Hejazi
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Overview This Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 is a robust tool designed to optimize money and risk management. It allows users to calculate position sizes based on account balance, desired risk percentage, and trade parameters like stop loss and entry points. Additionally, it offers a clear view of reward-to-risk ratios and allows for the inclusion of broker commission, recalculating data accordingly. Key Features 1. Risk-Based Position Sizing The EA calculates position sizes by taking
FREE
Lot by Risk MT5
Sergey Vasilev
5 (12)
Yardımcı programlar
Lot by Risk ticaret paneli elle işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Bu, emir göndermek için alternatif bir araçtır. Panelin ilk özelliği, kontrol hatlarını kullanarak siparişlerin uygun bir şekilde düzenlenmesidir. İkinci özellik, stop loss hattı mevcut olduğunda belirli bir risk için işlem hacminin hesaplanmasıdır. Kontrol hatları kısayol tuşları kullanılarak ayarlanır: kar al - varsayılan olarak T tuşu; price - varsayılan olarak P tuşu; kaybı durdur - varsayılan olarak S tuşu; Tuşları ticar
FREE
EmaRsi robot
Deepak Saini
Uzman Danışmanlar
https://youtu.be/KHhg88fXWTk?si=ZoVtpc-wpfTVImSL 5-Minute Trading Strategy | Quick & Effective for Beginners Welcome to our trading channel- the deepak trading In this video, we'll be exploring a simple 5-minute trading strategy that can help you capture quick market movements and make profitable trades. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this strategy is designed to give you clear entry and exit points using technical indicators like EMA, RSI, and Stochastic Oscillator.
FREE
Panel Pro Max 1
AS Trend LLC
Yardımcı programlar
Панель облегчает работу трейдера во время постановки стоп лоссов и тейк профитов. Отображает информацию о потенциальных профитах и лоссах.  Удобно работать когда требуется массовая установка стопов и профитов. Создавалось как инструмент плавного набора позиции на m1 и быстрого перевода стопов в безубыток. Выглядит эстетично, вписывается в родной интерфейс MT5 идеально. Рекомендуемый брокер ByBit MT5. описание кнопок панели и функций: BE SELL - перевод в безубыток всех Sell сделок открытых на
FREE
Market Price Risk Split PnL Manager
Ling Bing Zhao
Yardımcı programlar
Market & Pending Risk Manager EA Operation Manual Market & Pending Risk Manager is a professional MT5 trading panel EA that integrates multiple functions such as market order trading, pending order trading, risk management, and trailing stop loss, providing traders with a comprehensive trading solution. Core Advantages Intelligent Dual-Mode Trading Market Order Mode: One-click buy/sell for fast execution Pending Order Mode: Precise entry to wait for the optimal timing Seamless Switching
FREE
Trade mgr
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
Yardımcı programlar
This Tool is designed to automate one of the most critical aspects of trade management — setting and managing Stop Loss, Take Profit , and Trailing Stop levels — directly on your MetaTrader 5 platform. Key Features: Automatic SL, TSL and TP Placement: Instantly sets initial Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on any new position based on customizable parameters, helping to enforce disciplined risk and reward management. Dynamic Trailing Stop: Automatically moves the Stop Loss to lock in profits
FREE
EasyClose MT5
Nina Yermolenko
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
A simple and convenient utility for closing orders. It can close both all orders together as well as buy, sell or pending orders separately. Has an intuitive graphical interface. MT4 version of the utility -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/78601 If you like this utility, take a look at my other products -   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/nina_yermolenko/seller
FREE
Panel Orders Easy MT5
Maksim Novikov
Yardımcı programlar
This utility (as an advisor) allows you to open and close positions in a couple of clicks. Panel Orders Easy is a Lite version of the Panel Orders program. Opening and closing positions in it is not available. You can see the full version among my other products. The control panel , in the form of graphical objects, allows you to manage orders without the help of third-party programs. Program Features: 1. There is a lot selection option. Either the usual fixed or a percentage of the depos
FREE
Crystal Trade Manager
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
4 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Crystal Trade Manager – Profesyonel MT5 Risk ve İşlem Paneli Genel Bakış Crystal Trade Manager (CTM), MetaTrader 5 için geliştirilmiş tam kapsamlı risk ve işlem yönetim aracıdır. Prop firm, scalper ve manuel trader’lar için uygundur. Özellikler Günlük max. drawdown limiti (1–70%) + otomatik kapanış. Kar/zarar hedefi ile otomatik tüm pozisyon kapanışı. Yeni işlemlere otomatik SL/TP ekleme. Break-Even koruması. Dinamik trailing stop. Maksimum lot limiti kontrolü. Magic Keys panel (6 kısayol). Ca
FREE
DynamicTrader 1
Markus Christer Ekengren
Yardımcı programlar
Smart Trade Manager EA – Simple, Visual, and Risk-Based Trading Take control of your trades with ease! This free Expert Advisor is designed for traders who want a fast, intuitive, and risk-based way to manage entries directly from the chart. Risk-Based Position Sizing – Just set your preferred % risk in the EA settings, and lot size is calculated automatically. One-Click Trading – Place trades instantly with two simple buttons: BUY or SELL . Interactive SL & TP Lines – Drag and drop stop-
FREE
CAP Trade Pad EA MT5
MEETALGO LLC
4.56 (16)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade easily from the chart with  CAP Trade Pad EA . It handles risk management for you and can perform several useful tasks with your existing trades. Trade easily from the chart Trade with precise risk management hassle free Set your desired stop loss and take profit levels Close all existing trades with a single click Delete all pending orders with a single click Reap partial profits with a single click It has no input parameters How to Use Please Read this blog -   Details Information in ou
FREE
Manual Turlte Quant
Manh Viet Tien Vu
Yardımcı programlar
This is an EA designed to support manual trading. It can accurately calculate risk, automatically enter trades, set stop loss, and perform trailing stop loss using buttons on the chart. There are many features for risk calculation, setting stop loss, and trailing stop loss to suit various trading styles. It can also automatically manage prop firms by closing trades when reaching the target profit level or maximum daily loss. Additionally, it can perform manual backtesting using the strategy test
FREE
Ora Trade Manager Dashbord
Galauda Kandalage Buddika Prasad Athukorala
Yardımcı programlar
Overview ORA Trade Manager 2 MT5 is a powerful manual trade management dashboard designed for MetaTrader 5. It provides traders with quick and efficient control over their open positions, allowing them to modify SL/TP, set breakeven, and close trades with just one click. This EA is not an automated trading system—it’s a manual trade assistant that helps traders manage multiple positions efficiently without manually adjusting each one. Key Features One-Click Trade Management Modify Stop
FREE
Lucky Trade Panel EurUsd MT5
Nina Yermolenko
Yardımcı programlar
Trading panel for manual trading. Has a fairly wide functionality. Allows you to automatically calculate the order size, open both market and pending orders. It has a wide range of options for closing orders, it is possible to partially close orders, close orders after reaching a certain profit or loss, separately close profitable and unprofitable, buy and sell, as well as pending orders. The panel also contains a simple implementation of a grid of pending orders, reverse and lock functions, tr
FREE
Bundle Risk Manager Pro
Kai Lim
Yardımcı programlar
Bundle Risk Manager Pro EA "Risk Manager Pro EA is an all-in-one trading utility that combines advanced risk management tools, ensuring full control over your trading account while protecting your capital and complying with trading regulations. By bundling Limit Positions , Concurrent Risk Capital , and the newly added Limit Profit , this EA is the ultimate solution for disciplined trading and achieving evaluation goals. Key Features: 1. Limit Positions : Enforces a maximum number of open posi
FREE
TradeGacha
Phongsphat Chanswat
Yardımcı programlar
## Version 2.50 I created this EA with the intention of making it free for everyone to use. It serves as a tool to assist in trading with money management, entering order lots according to a percentage of the account balance, and automatically setting TP/SL based on high/low prices. In Version 2.50, The Auto TP/SL feature adjusts from the Line In (entry point), and Auto price in this version only shifts the entry line to the current price. Input settings: Ato update SL/TP Line >>> In version
FREE
FXTrade Panel
Sakariya Bhaskar Nitinbhai
Yardımcı programlar
FXTrade Panel – Akıllı ve Hızlı MT5 İşlem Yöneticisi FXTrade Panel, MetaTrader 5 için tek tıklamayla işlem yürütme ve yönetimi ile alım satım verimliliğinizi artırmak için tasarlanmış gelişmiş ama kullanımı kolay bir işlem aracıdır. Ana Özellikler: • Hesap Genel Bakış: hesap numarası, kaldıraç, bakiye ve mevcut spread’i gösterir.   • Lot Boyutu Kontrolü: sezgisel artı/eksi düğmelerle ayarlanabilir lot boyutu.   • Risk Yönetimi: pip cinsinden Stop Loss (SL), Take Profit (TP1, TP2) ve Trailing
FREE
Manual Assistant MT5
Igor Kotlyarov
4.67 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Bonus when buying an indicator or an advisor from my list. Write to me in private messages to receive a bonus. Manual Assistant MT5 is a professional manual trading tool that will make your trading fast and comfortable. It is equipped with all the necessary functions that will allow you to open, maintain and close orders and positions with one click. It has a simple and intuitive interface and is suitable for both professionals and beginners. The panel allows you to place buy and sell orders w
FREE
VR Color Levels MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
Yardımcı programlar
VR Renk Seviyeleri, trend çizgisi, dikdörtgen ve metin gibi unsurları kullanarak teknik analiz uygulayanlar için kullanışlı bir araçtır. Grafiğe doğrudan metin eklemek ve ekran görüntüsü almak mümkündür. Ayarlar, set dosyaları, demo versiyonları, talimatlar, problem çözme, adresinden edinilebilir. [Blog] İncelemeleri şu adresten okuyabilir veya yazabilirsiniz: [bağlantı] Sürümü [MetaTrader 4] Göstergeyle çalışma tek tıklamayla gerçekleştirilir. Bunu yapmak için, çizginin bulunduğu düğmeye tıkl
FREE
FXPosition Size Calculator
Meshack M Masinda
Yardımcı programlar
Risk Properly with FXPosition Size Calculator which calculated the optimal Lot sSize based on your desired Risk Percentage and Stop-Loss, ensuring precise Risk Management. Enter your account balance, risk percentage, and Stop-Loss(either in points or price levels), and the calculator instantly determines the required lot size so that you don't risk too much. Protect your capital and trade with confidence with Accurate Position Sizing and Simplicity.
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.44 (192)
Yardımcı programlar
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (551)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Manager EA’ye hoş geldiniz! Ticaretin daha sezgisel, hassas ve verimli hale gelmesi için tasarlanmış nihai risk yönetim aracı ile tanışın. Bu sadece bir emir verme aracı değil; ticaret planlaması, pozisyon yönetimi ve risk kontrolü için kapsamlı bir çözüm. İster yeni başlayan bir yatırımcı olun, ister deneyimli bir trader ya da hızlı emir gerektiren bir scalper, Trade Manager EA ihtiyaçlarınıza uyum sağlar ve forex, endeksler, emtialar ve kripto paralar dahil tüm piyasalarda esneklik sunar
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.99 (106)
Yardımcı programlar
Local Trade Copier EA MT5   ile olağanüstü hızlı işlem kopyalama deneyimi yaşayın. Kolay 1 dakikalık kurulumuyla bu işlem kopyalayıcısı, aynı Windows bilgisayarda veya Windows VPS'te birden fazla MetaTrader terminali arasında işlemleri kopyalamanıza olanak tanır ve 0.5 saniyenin altındaki şimşek hızında kopyalama hızları sunar. Başlangıç seviyesinde veya profesyonel bir tüccar olsanız da,   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 , spesifik ihtiyaçlarınıza göre özelleştirmek için geniş bir seçenek yelpazesi s
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (140)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret Paneli çok işlevli bir ticaret asistanıdır. Uygulama, manuel ticaret için 50'den fazla ticaret işlevi içerir ve çoğu ticaret işlemini otomatikleştirmenize olanak tanır. Dikkat, uygulama strateji test cihazında çalışmıyor. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo sürümü burada . Talimatların tamamı buraya . Ticaret. Tek tıklamayla alım satım işlemlerini gerçekleştirmenizi sağlar: Otomatik risk hesaplaması ile bekleyen emir ve pozisyonları açın. Tek tıkl
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (8)
Yardımcı programlar
Beta Sürümü Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader şu anda beta aşamasında. Bazı özellikler hala geliştirilme aşamasında olabilir ve küçük hatalar oluşabilir. Sorunla karşılaşırsanız lütfen bildirin – geri bildiminiz ürünü geliştirmeye yardımcı olur. Resmi sürümden sonra fiyat artacaktır. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader , Telegram kanallarından veya gruplarından gelen işlem sinyallerini otomatik olarak MetaTrader 5 hesabınıza kopyalayan güçlü bir araçtır. Herkese açık ve özel kanalları destekler ve birden
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Yardımcı programlar
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.89 (19)
Yardımcı programlar
Grid Manual, sipariş ızgarasıyla çalışmak için kullanılan bir ticaret yardımcı programıdır. Yardımcı program evrenseldir, esnek ayarlara ve sezgisel bir arayüze sahiptir. Sadece kayıpların ortalaması yönünde değil, aynı zamanda kazanç artışı yönünde de bir emir ızgarası ile çalışır. Tüccarın bir emir ızgarası oluşturmasına ve eşlik etmesine gerek yoktur, bu yardımcı programı yapacaktır. Emri açmanız yeterlidir ve Grid manual otomatik olarak ona bir emir ızgarası oluşturacak ve kapanana kadar ona
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (85)
Yardımcı programlar
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.96 (27)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider , hesabınızı bir sinyal sağlayıcı haline getirerek belirtilen sinyalleri Telegram'ın sohbetine, kanalına veya grubuna göndermeyi sağlayan kullanımı kolay, tamamen özelleştirilebilir bir araçtır. Rakip ürünlerin çoğunun aksine, DLL içe aktarması yapmaz. [ Demo ] [ Kılavuz ] [ MT4 Versiyonu ] [ Discord Versiyonu ] [ Telegram Kanalı ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Kurulum Adım adım bir kullanıcı kılavuzu mevcuttur. Telegram API'si hakkında bilgi gerekmemektedir; ihtiyac
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Kopyalayıcı Kedi MT5) , günümüzün ticaret zorluklarına yönelik tasarlanmış yerel bir ticaret kopyalayıcısı ve eksiksiz risk yönetimi ve yürütme çerçevesidir. Prop firması zorluklarından kişisel portföy yönetimine kadar, sağlam yürütme, sermaye koruması, esnek yapılandırma ve gelişmiş ticaret işleme kombinasyonu ile her duruma uyum sağlar. Kopyalayıcı hem Master (gönderici) hem de Slave (alıcı) modunda çalışır, piyasa ve bekleyen emirlerin, ticaret değişikliklerini
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (47)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.89 (9)
Yardımcı programlar
EASY Insight AIO – Akıllı ve zahmetsiz yatırım için hepsi bir arada çözüm Genel Bakış Tüm piyasayı — Forex, Altın, Kripto, Endeksler ve hatta Hisseler — saniyeler içinde, manuel grafik incelemesi, gösterge kurulumu ya da karmaşık ayarlar olmadan analiz edebildiğinizi hayal edin. EASY Insight AIO , yapay zekâ destekli yatırım için nihai, kullanıma hazır dışa aktarma aracınızdır. Tüm piyasanın kapsamlı bir anlık görüntüsünü tek bir temiz CSV dosyasında sunar; bu dosya ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Pe
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 için ticari kopyalayıcı, МetaТrader 5 platformu için bir ticari kopyalayıcıdır   . arasındaki   forex işlemlerini kopyalar.       COPYLOT MT5 sürümü için   herhangi bir hesap   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 (veya COPYLOT MT4 sürümü için   MT4 -   MT4 MT5   -  MT4) Güvenilir fotokopi makinesi! MT4 sürümü Tam tanım   +DEMO +PDF Nasıl alınır Nasıl kurulur     Günlük Dosyaları nasıl alınır?     Nasıl Test Edilir ve Optimize Edilir     Expforex'in tüm ürünleri Ayrıca МТ4 terminali   (МТ4   -  
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.33 (6)
Yardımcı programlar
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Telegram'dan MT5'e:   Nihai Sinyal Kopyalama Çözümü Telegram'dan MT5'e işlemlerinizi basitleştirin, DLL'lere ihtiyaç duymadan işlem sinyallerini doğrudan Telegram kanallarından ve sohbetlerinden MetaTrader 5 platformunuza kopyalayan modern araç. Bu güçlü çözüm hassas sinyal yürütme, kapsamlı özelleştirme seçenekleri sağlar, zamandan tasarruf sağlar ve verimliliğinizi artırır. [Talimatlar   ] [   DEMO   ] Temel Özellikler Doğrudan Telegram API Entegrasyonu Telefon numarası ve güvenli kod ile kiml
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Copier, ticaret hesapları arasındaki işlemleri kopyalamak ve senkronize etmek için tasarlanmış profesyonel bir yardımcı programdır. Kopyalama, tedarikçinin hesabından/terminalinden alıcının aynı bilgisayarda veya vps'de kurulu olan hesabına/terminaline gerçekleşir. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo versiyonu burada . Tüm talimatlar burada . Ana işlevler ve avantajlar: Emirlerin kopyalanmasını destekler: МТ5> МТ5, МТ4> МТ5, МТ5> МТ4. Emirlerin kopy
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.56 (16)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 için Expert Advisor Risk Manager çok önemli ve bence her yatırımcı için gerekli bir program. Bu Uzman Danışman ile ticaret hesabınızdaki riski kontrol edebileceksiniz. Risk ve kar kontrolü hem parasal hem de yüzdesel olarak yapılabilir. PROMO BUY 1 GET 2 FREE -   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754725 Danışman işlevleri Bu risk yöneticisi, riskleri kontrol etmenize yardımcı olacaktır: - bir anlaşma için - günlük - bir hafta için - Bir ay için Ayrıca kontrol edebilirsiniz 1) Ticare
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.31 (26)
Yardımcı programlar
Riskinizi otomatik olarak hesaplarken işlemlere hızlı bir şekilde girip çıkmanıza yardımcı olacak Ticaret Yöneticisi. Aşırı Ticaret, İntikam Ticareti ve Duygusal Ticaretten korunmanıza yardımcı olacak özellikler içerir. İşlemler otomatik olarak yönetilebilir ve hesap performans ölçümleri bir grafikte görselleştirilebilir. Bu özellikler, bu paneli tüm manuel yatırımcılar için ideal kılar ve MetaTrader 5 platformunun geliştirilmesine yardımcı olur. Çoklu Dil desteği. MT4 Sürümü  |  Kullanım Kılavu
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Yardımcı programlar
Üye olduğunuz herhangi bir kanaldan (özel ve kısıtlı olanlar dahil) sinyalleri doğrudan MT5'inize kopyalayın.  Bu araç, kullanıcıyı göz önünde bulundurarak tasarlanmış olup işlemleri yönetmek ve izlemek için ihtiyacınız olan birçok özelliği sunar. Bu ürün, kullanıcı dostu ve görsel olarak çekici bir arayüzde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü dakikalar içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT4 Sürümü | Discord Sürümü Demo denemek isterseniz lütfen kullanıcı kı
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.67 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe , Akıllı Para Konseptleri (Smart Money Concepts - SMC) çerçevesine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş, gerçek zamanlı piyasa analiz aracıdır. Çoklu zaman dilimlerinde dönüş noktalarını ve önemli bölgeleri otomatik olarak analiz eder, yeniden boyama (repaint) yapmayan sinyaller sağlamaya ve İlgi Noktalarını (Points of Interest - POI) vurgulamaya odaklanır. Ayrıca, geri çekilme ve dönüş noktalarını tespit etmeye yardımcı olmak için otomatik Fibonacci seviyeleri ç
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Cerberus the Equity Watcher , hesap öz sermayenizi sürekli olarak izleyen ve hatalı EA'ların veya isteğe bağlı bir tüccarsanız duygusal davranışınızın neden olduğu büyük düşüşlerden kaçınan bir risk yönetimi aracıdır. Hatalar içerebilecek veya beklenmedik piyasa koşullarında iyi performans göstermeyebilecek EA'lara güvenen sistematik tüccarlar için son derece yararlıdır. Cerberus, bir minimum öz sermaye değeri ve (isteğe bağlı olarak) bir maksimum değer belirlemenize izin verir, bunlardan herhan
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (41)
Yardımcı programlar
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Take a Break MT5
Eric Emmrich
4.83 (23)
Yardımcı programlar
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
DrawDown Limiter
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (20)
Yardımcı programlar
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Yardımcı programlar
OrderManager 'ı Tanıtıyoruz: MT5 için Devrim Niteliğinde Bir Yardımcı Program Yepyeni Order Manager yardımcı programı ile MetaTrader 5 için işlemlerinizi bir profesyonel gibi yönetin. Basitlik ve kullanım kolaylığı göz önünde bulundurularak tasarlanmış olan Order Manager, her işlemle ilişkilendirilen riski kolayca tanımlamanıza ve görselleştirmenize olanak tanır, böylece bilinçli kararlar alabilir ve ticaret stratejinizi optimize edebilirsiniz. OrderManager hakkında daha fazla bilgi için lütfen
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.72 (18)
Yardımcı programlar
Bu ürün, haber saatlerinde tüm uzman danışmanları ve manüel grafikleri filtreler, böylece manüel ticaret kurulumlarınızı veya diğer uzman danışmanlar tarafından girilen işlemleri yok edebilecek ani fiyat dalgalanmaları konusunda endişelenmenize gerek kalmaz. Bu ürün, herhangi bir haber yayınlanmadan önce açık pozisyonlarınızı ve bekleyen emirlerinizi yönetebilen tam bir sipariş yönetim sistemi ile birlikte gelir.   The News Filter'ı   satın aldığınızda, gelecekteki uzman danışmanlar için yerleşi
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Yardımcı programlar
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 5 için saniye bazlı grafikler oluşturmanıza olanak sağlayan eşsiz bir araçtır. Seconds Chart sayesinde saniye cinsinden zaman dilimleriyle grafik oluşturabilir, standart dakika veya saatlik grafiklerde mümkün olmayan esneklik ve analiz hassasiyetine ulaşabilirsiniz. Örneğin, S15 zaman dilimi 15 saniyelik mum çubuklarını ifade eder. Desteklenen özel sembollerle herhangi bir gösterge ve danışman kullanabilirsiniz. Onlarla çalışmak, standart grafiklerde işlem yapmak kadar
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Tick Volume Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Göstergeler
A professional order flow and volume analysis tool that tracks real-time tick dominance between buyers and sellers, highlighting strength, weakness, and absorption zones through dynamic histogram layers . Unlike traditional tick volume indicators, this tool introduces a multi-layer system with variable thickness, providing an intuitive view of market aggression and absorption directly on the chart. Key Features: Real-time tick tracking : counts bullish and bearish ticks during the current c
Indicador Fimathe
Thiago Pereira Pinho
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Fimathe Indicator The   Fimathe Indicator   is a tool for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders identify support, resistance, neutral zones, and price channels. It features an interactive interface for drawing and managing support and resistance levels, generating take-profit channels and neutral zones, and providing visual and sound alerts for breakouts. Key Features Support and Resistance Lines: Dynamic and draggable lines to identify key levels. Reference Channel: Creates a channel between su
FREE
Tick Volume
Thiago Pereira Pinho
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Professional Tick Volume Indicator with Strength & Absorption Detection Enhance your trading strategy with the   TickVolumeMedian   indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed to analyze tick volume dynamics with precision. This advanced tool helps identify strong buying/selling pressure, absorption patterns, and volume-based market structure shifts. Key Features:   Visual Strength Detection   – Distinguishes between   strong   and   absorbed   moves using histogram colors.   Smart Volume Classi
ADX Histogram Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Göstergeler
The ADX  Histogram is a modern and visual upgrade of the classic Average Directional Index (ADX) . It transforms the standard ADX and DI+ / DI– values into a color-coded histogram , making trend analysis much clearer and faster. Key Features: Histogram with four states : Blue = Normal Buy Trend Green = Strong Buy Trend Orange = Normal Sell Trend Red = Strong Sell Trend Automatic strength detection : uses the ADX line to separate “normal” vs. “strong” signals. Fully customiz
FREE
Keltner Channels Modern
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Göstergeler
The Keltner Channel Pro is a modern and enhanced version of the classic Keltner Channel , designed for traders who want to identify trends, reversals, and overbought/oversold zones with greater accuracy. Built with EMA (Exponential Moving Average) and ATR (Average True Range) , this indicator automatically adapts to market volatility, providing dynamic channels that help filter noise and improve trade timing. Key Features: Main channel (upper, middle, and lower) based on EMA + ATR. Opt
FREE
Volume Compair
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Göstergeler
Professional Cumulative Delta & Volume Median Indicator Track   real buying/selling pressure   with this powerful volume analysis tool. The   Volume Compare Indicator   combines   Cumulative Delta   and   Volume Medians   to help you identify institutional activity, imbalances, and potential reversals. Key Features:   Cumulative Delta Histogram   – Visualizes net buying vs. selling volume in real-time.   Buy/Sell Volume Medians   – Horizontal lines showing average buy & sell volume lev
CMF Scalping
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Göstergeler
Dynamic CMF Calculation: Customize the period for the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) to fine-tune your analysis and maximize signal precision. Intuitive Color-Coded Alerts: Instantly interpret market conditions with clear visual cues: Green Alert: Indicates the Overbought zone – signaling a potential selling opportunity. Red Alert: Indicates the Oversold zone – suggesting a potential buying opportunity. Gray Alert: Represents the Neutral zone – a signal to wait for a confirmed trend or re
Volume Compair Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Göstergeler
It allows traders to better understand the balance between buying and selling pressure, providing clear visual signals for potential reversals and breakouts . Key Features: Cumulative Delta Volume : separates buying and selling pressure in real time. Median Buy & Sell Volume lines : highlight equilibrium zones in order flow. Volume Velocity Factor : adjusts delta strength based on sudden volume changes. Smart MFI Alerts : automatic buy/sell arrows appear when Money Flow Index (MFI)
CMF Scalping Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Göstergeler
Dynamic CMF Calculation: Customize the period for the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) to fine-tune your analysis and maximize signal precision. Intuitive Color-Coded Alerts: Instantly interpret market conditions with clear visual cues: Green Alert: Indicates the Overbought zone – signaling a potential selling opportunity. Red Alert: Indicates the Oversold zone – suggesting a potential buying opportunity. Gray Alert: Represents the Neutral zone – a signal to wait for a confirmed trend or re
Market Profile TPO Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Göstergeler
The MarketProfileTPO indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool designed to bring the Market Profile concept, based on Time Price Opportunity (TPO) analysis , directly onto your main chart window. This indicator calculates and displays the price distribution over a specified period, highlighting key areas of market activity and concentration. It is particularly optimized for high-volatility instruments like NAS100, US30, and XAUUSD when used on the M1 (1-minute) timeframe, offering a detailed
Real Flow Defense Levels
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Göstergeler
The   Real Flow Defense Levels   indicator is a proprietary tool designed to identify and plot   significant, high-conviction price zones   directly onto your main trading chart. It uses a dynamic, volume-based analysis to determine where the market has previously demonstrated the   strongest defense or concentration of activity . These plotted lines serve as   dynamic support and resistance levels , highlighting the prices where major participants are most likely to enter or defend their positi
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt