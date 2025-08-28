DTK Scalping Panel

Simple and easy-to-use trading panel. Replaces the standard Meta Trader 5 panel. This TRADE PANEL R3d will only work on Demo Accounts. You can purchase the TRADE PANEL R3p for Live Accounts. This new panel allows you to add stop loss and take profit (in points). It also allows you to click and drag it to any place on the screen, making it easier to view and operate. Redesigned to focus on risk control, with a limit on the margin that can be used and a limit on possible loss per stop loss. With t

FREE