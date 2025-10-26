Nasdaq Apex EA

Nasdaq Apex EA

💡 Launch Offer:
Every new strategy developed by Alpha Structure FX starts at an introductory price of $30.
The price increases every Saturday until it reaches its final value of the strategy.
This limited-time model rewards early adopters while the strategy’s live performance builds verified results.

Overview

Nasdaq Apex EA is a fully automated trading system designed for the Nasdaq 100 (USATECHIDXUSD) index on the H1 timeframe.
The algorithm combines daily market direction with SuperTrend confirmation and breakout logic, targeting momentum continuation after structural price breaks.
It is engineered to identify powerful trend movements while maintaining precise trade management and consistent risk control.

⚙️ Main Features

  • Fully automated Expert Advisor – no manual intervention required

  • SuperTrend confirmation filters false signals and ensures trend alignment

  • Daily candle bias defines market direction for higher accuracy

  • Breakout entries at key structural highs/lows

  • Fixed Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop for strict risk control

  • ✅ No martingale, no grid, no hedging – stable and realistic approach

  • Time-based order validation to prevent stale entries

  • ✅ Optimized for Nasdaq volatility from 2011.09.19 – 2025.10.24

📈 Trading Logic

  • Long trades: Triggered when the previous daily candle closes bullish and price breaks the recent H1 high with SuperTrend confirmation.

  • Short trades: Activated when the SuperTrend confirms a downtrend and price breaks below recent multi-bar lows.

  • Both directions use stop orders for efficient execution and built-in filters to avoid false breakouts.

⚖️ Risk Management

  • Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit per position

  • Trailing Stop ensures profits are protected during strong movements

  • One open trade per direction

  • No overlapping or duplicate orders

  • Fully compatible with Alpha Structure FX global money management models

🧩 Recommended Setup

  • Symbol: USATECHIDXUSD / NAS100 / US100

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Broker Type: ECN / low spread

  • Minimum deposit: $100

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

🧠 Technology & Development

Developed by Alpha Structure FX, using professional quantitative tools for robust system generation and validation.
The strategy has passed:

  • 14+ years of historical testing on tick data

  • Monte Carlo randomization to verify consistency

  • Walk-Forward analysis to confirm adaptability

  • Variable spread simulation for realistic backtesting

💬 Summary

Nasdaq Apex EA is a trend-continuation breakout system built for the volatility of the Nasdaq 100 index.
It captures momentum from daily and H1 structures while maintaining disciplined risk control and professional-grade robustness.
Designed for traders who seek data-driven, non-martingale automation from a trusted quantitative development team.

Catch the Breakout. Ride the Apex. — Alpha Structure FX


