MoonWalker MT4

MoonWalkerEA is an intelligent forex trading advisor that employs a nighttime scalping strategy. 

MT5 version

User Manual

Supported currency pairs:

AUDCAD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURCHF,EURGBP,EURUSD,GBPAUD,GBPCAD,GBPCHF,GBPUSD,USDCHF

Features:

- Full automatic mode, automatically switch pairs every month

- Automatically detects the time zone and daylight saving time

- One order at a time, no martingale and grid

- Avoid slippage to the greatest extent by pending orders

- Advanced algorithms for tracking location, modification, and exiting

- Multiple exit mechanisms

-Strategies with high profit/loss ratios

-Strictly use stop-loss management so that every trade is guaranteed in advance

- Just install in one chart to run multiple pairs


Requirements:
  Time frame:    any period
  Minimum deposit:   $50
  Leverage:   1:500 and above
  Broker:   ECN account, hedge account
  VPS：   visual Windows desktop


Eternal Engine EA MT5
Wei Tu
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Eternal Engine, birden fazla göstergeyi grid ve Martingale stratejileriyle birleştiren gelişmiş bir EA’dır. Ana özelliği, giriş noktalarının hassas kontrolüdür ve bu, karmaşık piyasa ortamlarında bile üstün performans göstermesini sağlar. Eternal Engine EA, birçok işlem fırsatı sunar, spreadlere duyarlı değildir ve her işlemin doğru bir şekilde gerçekleştirilmesini sağlamak için katı giriş noktası yönetimi kullanır. Strateji, gerçek işlemde kendini kanıtlamış ve bir yıldan uzun süredir düşük ge
Close All Windows
Wei Tu
Yardımcı programlar
这款专为MetaTrader 5设计的EA（Expert Advisor），能够在加载后自动关闭所有图表，并立即从当前图表中自行移除。它适合那些希望快速清理所有图表，并避免手动关闭每个图表的用户。 功能特点： 一次性清理： 加载后立即关闭所有打开的图表。 自动移除： 执行完毕后，EA自动从当前图表中移除，无需手动操作。 快速高效： 适用于快速清理交易环境，特别适合在需要快速重置或结束交易日的情境。 使用说明： 只需将此EA添加到任何一个图表上，它将自动执行关闭所有图表的操作并自行移除。使用前，请确保已保存所有重要的图表数据和设置。 风险提示： 请谨慎使用此EA，以防不小心关闭重要图表。 适用于MetaTrader 5平台。 技术支持： 如有任何技术问题或需求，请联系我以获得帮助。
FREE
Eternal Engine EA MT4
Wei Tu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Eternal Engine, birden fazla göstergeyi grid ve Martingale stratejileriyle birleştiren gelişmiş bir EA’dır. Ana özelliği, giriş noktalarının hassas kontrolüdür ve bu, karmaşık piyasa ortamlarında bile üstün performans göstermesini sağlar. Eternal Engine EA, birçok işlem fırsatı sunar, spreadlere duyarlı değildir ve her işlemin doğru bir şekilde gerçekleştirilmesini sağlamak için katı giriş noktası yönetimi kullanır. Strateji, gerçek işlemde kendini kanıtlamış ve bir yıldan uzun süredir düşük ge
Way To Stars MT4
Wei Tu
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Way To Stars, düşük riskli fırsatlardan yararlanmak için düşük piyasa oynaklığı dönemlerinde ticaret yapmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir gece scalping EA'sıdır. Bu gece scalping EA, sık ticaret için küçük fiyat hareketlerini yakalamaya ve böylece zaman içinde kar biriktirmeye odaklanır. İşlem başına potansiyel kayıpları sınırlamak için katı stop-loss önlemleri kullanır ve etkili risk yönetimi sağlar. Way To Stars, sözde sinir ağlarına, yapay zekaya, ChatGPT'ye veya mükemmel düz çizgi geriye
MoonWalker MT5
Wei Tu
Uzman Danışmanlar
MoonWalkerEA is an intelligent forex trading advisor that employs a nighttime scalping strategy. MT4 version User Manual Supported currency pairs: AUDCAD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURCHF,EURGBP,EURUSD,GBPAUD,GBPCAD,GBPCHF,GBPUSD,USDCHF Features: - Full automatic mode, automatically switch pairs every month - Automatically detects the time zone and daylight saving time - One order at a time, no martingale and grid - Avoid slippage to the greatest extent by pending orders - Advanced algorithms for tra
