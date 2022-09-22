MoonWalker MT4
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Wei Tu
- Sürüm: 1.36
- Güncellendi: 17 Ocak 2023
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
MoonWalkerEA is an intelligent forex trading advisor that employs a nighttime scalping strategy.
AUDCAD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURCHF,EURGBP,EURUSD,GBPAUD,GBPCAD,GBPCHF,GBPUSD,USDCHF
Features:
- Full automatic mode, automatically switch pairs every month
- Automatically detects the time zone and daylight saving time
- One order at a time, no martingale and grid
- Avoid slippage to the greatest extent by pending orders
- Advanced algorithms for tracking location, modification, and exiting
- Multiple exit mechanisms
-Strategies with high profit/loss ratios
-Strictly use stop-loss management so that every trade is guaranteed in advance
- Just install in one chart to run multiple pairs
|Requirements:
|Time frame:
|any period
|Minimum deposit:
|$50
|Leverage:
|1:500 and above
|Broker:
|ECN account, hedge account
|VPS：
|visual Windows desktop
Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı