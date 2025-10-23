High frequency scalper for major currency pairs. By default, the EA parameters are set for trading on the EUR/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD currency pairs. The Expert Advisor controls the trading lot in accordance with the risk specified as a percentage of the deposit. It has protection against failures, when the connection is restored, the adviser will continue to work with its orders. The robot controls slippage and spread changes, according to a special algorithm, it performs an additional calculation of the reliability of input signals.

Depending on the current state of the market, the Expert Advisor works with pending orders or opens positions according to the market.

Works with a deposit of any size. The Expert Advisor can work in multi-currency mode. When using several pairs, the risk is set on each, in proportion to the number of currencies involved. An expert can work together with other experts, while controlling only his own positions. The advisor's time mode, the beginning and end of trading on Monday and Friday, is set by setting the corresponding parameters.

Options: