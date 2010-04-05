PandaMan

Pandaman is a state-of-the-art mean reversion trading system that operates during US trading hours. It is very different from most other scalping systems in that it uses unique trading logic on cross pairs that have a strong tendency towards mean reversions with high profit targets. EA enters the market with a 19-23 hour market order and does not open positions during the extension period (0:00-1:00). In terms of trading duration, this is classic scalping: in and out of trades within a few hours at most. EA uses a number of advanced techniques to identify the most accurate entry and exit points. Is that why the win rate is so high

TF:M5

Supported currency pairs:EURNZD,EURAUD,AUDNZD,NZDCAD

EA does not use Martingel or grid. It enters trades using only market orders and uses stops for each trade!

request

  • EA needs good brokerage conditions: low spread and slip point during rollover. I recommend using a very good ECN broker
  • EA should run continuously on VPS

Setting

  • Allow Opening a new Trade - on/off opening new trades
  • Lot-sizing Method - select the lot sizing method according to the risk you want to take: Fixed Lots will use fixed lot size from the "Fixed lot" parameter, Dynamic Lots will use Dynamic Lot parameter, Max Risk per Trade will calculate lots based on % risk per trade, 3 predefined presets will calculate risk automatically for you
  • Fixed Lot - fixed trading lot
  • Dynamic Lot - balance/equity to be used per 0.01 lot
  • Maximum Lot - max allowed trading lot
  • Maximum Spread, in pips - max allowed spread for position closing
  • Maximum Slippage for a non-ECN acc, in pips - max allowed slippage
  • Maximum Symbols at a time - max allowed number of symbols that can be opened at the same time
  • Allow to Buy/Sell - on/off Buy/Sell trades
  • Maximum Drawdown Percent - if current floating drawdown exceeds the specified % the EA will close open positions

  • Please allow network requests for the following URL

    1. https: //ec.forexprostools.com
    2. https: //www. worldtimeserver.com
    3. http: //timesrv. online

Önerilen ürünler
Golden Harmony
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Logic of Gold Trading  the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Gold trading, like any other form of investment activity, requires a deep understanding of the market, strategic planning, and close attention to numerous factors influencing its price. The logic behind gold trading is based on fundamental principles of supply and demand as well as analysis of macroeconomic indicators, geopolitical events, and investor sentiment. Gold has
TaiChi3
Haimin Li
Uzman Danışmanlar
TaiChi3 Tai Chi3EA Tai Chi2EA is according to MACD indicator deviation written a trend oriented EA。 Broker:  ECN broker, low communication / Commission, 1:400 leverage, non FIFO or FIFO. If you want to run in different currency pairs, please modify the parameters BM and SM。 Please use default parameters.  As the world's most knowledgeable person, I've set the parameters to the optimal parameters, users can directly use, without modification. The historical data of the test may not be accurate, b
NavigatorGold EA
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Profit Navigator - Your Path to Consistent Forex Profits Unlock the Power of Smart Trading with EA Profit Navigator! EA Profit Navigator is a sophisticated, RSI-based automated trading robot designed to help traders navigate the Forex market with precision and confidence. Built for MetaTrader 4, this Expert Advisor combines robust trading logic with dynamic risk management to deliver consistent results, whether you're a beginner or a seasoned trader. With its user-friendly interface and cust
BlackCardinal
Evgeniy Zhdan
Uzman Danışmanlar
The strategy of the adviser is based on the theory of falsals: a fractal is a set that has the property of self-similarity (an object that exactly or approximately coincides with a part of itself, that is, the whole has the same shape as one or more parts). A trading expert analyzes four fractal orders of price formations - one fractal order down, the fractal order of the current timeframe and two orders of fractals higher than the timeframe. Recommended trading tools for the default settings
MelBar HedgeScalper RoboTrader
Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
Uzman Danışmanlar
The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader MAXIMUM LOTSIZE : 100 Lots (US$10,000,000) per TRADE/POSITION FULLY TRIED, TESTED, PROVEN & VERIFIED ON A REAL LIVE TRADING ACCOUNT! TRY OUT THE DEMO! The Experienced Trader & Global Money Manager Version. 89% Trade Winning Percentage. 32.679% Profit Gain or ROI in 2 Trading Days. Profit Factor 3.59 Average Trade Length 1h 22m. The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader is easy to use. Has the Advantage of Retiring Unnecessary "Debt" Positi
Inferno Signals EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Uzman Danışmanlar
Inferno Signals EA , piyasanın önemli hareketlerinden yararlanmak üzere tasarlanmıştır ve sağlam M30 zaman diliminde çalışmaktadır. Bu EA, düşük bir başlangıç sermayesi ile başlamak isteyenler için idealdir ve çift başına sadece 100 $'dan başlayan, otomatik sermaye yönetimi, dinamik lot ayarlamaları ve Stop-Loss (SL) gibi güvenlik seviyelerini içermektedir. Düşük bir drawdown ve en iyi fırsatları yakalamaya odaklanan bir strateji ile Inferno Signals EA, yatırımınızın güvenliğini riske atmadan ge
Darwin Swing MT4
Guillaume Duportal
4.79 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Darwin Swing MT4 Genel bakış: Darwin Swing, orta vadeli swing trading için tasarlanmış bir Expert Advisor’dır (EA). Destek ve direnç bölgelerini analiz eder ve “sanal pozisyonlar” kullanarak olası kırılmaları öngörür. Gerçek emirler yalnızca önceden tanımlanmış koşullar sağlandığında verilir. Darwin Evolution’ın başarısının ardından, paralel olarak kullanılabilen Darwin Swing’i sunuyoruz. Amaç, uzun vadeli bir bakışla manuel işleme mümkün olduğunca yakın bir davranış elde etmektir. Bu EA ne hızl
WONNFX iEQ EA MT4
Sergei Tsirat
Uzman Danışmanlar
WONNFX iEQ EA MT4 automatic advisor/scalper. Intraday trading. The advisor does not use grids, martingale or other dangerous strategies. All trades are opened and closed during the trading day Each trade is opened with a take profit and stop loss. Trades are also accompanied by a trailing stop. Recommendations: Symbol:   AUDCAD, EURUSD / EURCAD, USDCAD (GBPJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD) (mod1/2/3) Timeframe:   M1 Requirements: The minimum deposit is from 100 dollars in 0.01 lot. 1:100/500. Broker with
Inversus TS
Eva Carmelina Hernandez Matias
Uzman Danışmanlar
Inversus Trend Scalper es una gran herramienta programado con una estrategia apoyada con un indicador tendencial para entrar al mercado en el mejor momento,  cuenta con un sistema de trailing dinámico para proteger las ordenes ganadoras y un sistema de coberturas para cubrir las perdidas con nuevas ordenes y cerrar en positivo una vez que se alcance el objetivo. Puedes invertir desde 100 dlls en cuenta cent y 1,000 usd en cuenta estándar por cada par de balance en la cuenta, no es necesario que
Trend thrreecoins
Chunwei Guan
Uzman Danışmanlar
The trend triangle is quite complex. It is a hedge between two straight currencies and one cross currency, or between two cross currencies. Traders are often affected by external factors and cannot strictly execute it, resulting in losses. After a large number of data statistical analysis and strict scientific demonstration calculation, the system can achieve stable profits through many years of real transaction verification. Traders are expected to strictly follow the trading rules. Trend trian
RCGold
Maxim Zhuykov
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA is based on RCI and CCi indicators, uses StopLoss and Trailing Stop. Designed for trading the XAUUSD pair. The Expert Advisor was created for people who do not have a large stock of knowledge about the Forex market and with a small deposit. It is mandatory to have an ECN account with the lowest spread and slippage for the EA to work correctly. Timeframe doesn't matter, but M1 is preferable. Robot settings: flot = fixed lot size, dlot = dynamic lot (as a percentage of margin), dyn = enable
FXS Forex EA
Milan Asenov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Uzman Danışman Geliştirici ve Ticaret Sinyali Sağlayıcısı Ticaret dünyama hoş geldiniz! Ben Milan, 15 yıldan fazla deneyime sahip deneyimli bir bilgisayar mühendisliği uzmanı ve finansal piyasalarda 7 yıldan fazla uygulamalı deneyime sahip özel bir forex yatırımcısıyım. Uzman danışmanlar (EA'lar) oluşturma ve diğer yatırımcıların ticaretin karmaşıklıklarını güvenle aşmalarına yardımcı olmak için yüksek kaliteli ticaret sinyalleri sağlama konusunda uzmanım. FXS Forex EA: GBPUSD ve Daha Fazlası
Promex MT4
Evgeniia Terekhova
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Promex is a unique Expert Advisor that trades when there is a strong deviation of the price from the normal value. By opening trades at the moment when it is very likely to move in the opposite direction the Promex Expert Advisor accompanies it with a short trailing stop, thus collecting a small profit from the market, but with a probability of 95%. Trading account requirements. • Account types: ECN and RAW • Leverage: 1:30 or more • Minimum deposit: 100 USD • EURUSD spread: up to 6 pips Prop
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Uzman Danışmanlar
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT4 Precision Trading Powered by AI, Fibonacci, and Market Logic - Note Set file for BTCUSD is attached in Comment Section Introducing SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT4 — a next-generation Expert Advisor built to trade Bitcoin/BTCUSD and XAUUSD/Gold with intelligent precision, using a unique blend of technical mastery and AI-driven decision-making. This EA is engineered for serious traders who demand accuracy, discipline, and consistency in every trade. This Expert Ad
Big Bang EA4
Lee Munday
4 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Big Bang is a result of months and months of development. It perfectly presents the combination of my trading & coding skills. This is a fully automated, multicurrency Expert Advisor with a bunch of customizable inputs that can be optimized if you wish to do so. This algorithm has been tested on a number of currency pairs and the best performing are in the defaults: CHFJPY,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,EURGBP,USDCAD,NZDCAD,GBPNZD. Even though you are able to add other pairs I do not recommend you doing so. Prem
Scalper MultiCharts
Denis Nikolaev
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ScalperMultiChartsMT5   is a fully automatic multi-currency trading system for night scalping.  Features The Expert Advisor trades on 28 major majors and crosses   , Gold, Silver   . The Expert Advisor does not use risky methods The Expert Advisor uses the minimum number of input parameters available for understanding The Expert Advisor sets a fixed and hidden stop loss and take profit for all orders from the broker The Expert Advisor uses the magic number Magic to identify its orders Recommend
R trend sync robot mt4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Uzman Danışmanlar
r-Trend Sync Robot is an expert advisor for extra volatility markets like XAUUSD with dynamic lot size. Main EA features : The advisor's algorithm is based on the analysis of an extensive array of historical data (from 1995 for EURUSD & EURJPY and from 2004 for XAUUSD), which ensured the identification of general patterns in the behavior of these pairs across a wide range of timeframes. The analysis of historical data helped the advisor learn to recognize market triggers for medium-term trends a
ThreeFold Momentum
Jason Edward Todt
Uzman Danışmanlar
Özel Uzman Danışmanlarımızla alım satım potansiyelinizi ortaya çıkarın!   Alım satım deneyiminizde devrim yaratmak için tasarlanmış son teknoloji MetaTrader 4 Uzman Danışmanı ile tanışın. Bir forex ticaret firması olan Live Oak'taki uzmanlar tarafından geliştirilen bu güçlü Uzman Danışman, ticaret oyununuzu artırmanıza ve kârınızı en üst düzeye çıkarmanıza olanak tanıyan özelliklerle doludur. İşte bu yüzden bunu ticaret cephaneliğinizin ayrılmaz bir parçası olarak görmelisiniz: Bu EA, e-posta da
Night Vision Scalper EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Night Vision Scalper EA is a scalping system for working in a calm market at night. Does not use martingale or grid. Suitable for all brokers, including American brokers with FIFO rules. All orders are accompanied by a virtual stop loss and take profit in pips, the values can be either fixed or dynamic. It also has a virtual trailing stop and breakeven. The chart displays information on the speed of order execution and slippage. - Min deposit: 100$, Standard setting for  EURUSD M5 - Recommend
Fort Knox EA
Fabrizio Boccelli
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fort Knox EA   is a cutting-edge expert advisor meticulously crafted for trading the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the H1 time frame, compatible with both   MT4   and MT5 platforms. This EA is designed with a strong emphasis on safety and reliability, making it an ideal choice for traders seeking consistent performance with minimal risk. Key Features: Time Frame : Operates on the H1 time frame, providing a balanced approach between short-term and long-term trading strategies. Target Pair : Specializes i
MyTraderEA
Khayelihle Tosh
Uzman Danışmanlar
AutoTraderEA Description As the name says, this is an autotrading robot.   It trades on H1 timeframe.  It looks for clear trades, and is very accurate, yet still will take a couple of trades per week. Otherwise losses are minimised through a 130 pip StopLoss which can be modified. AutoTrader gives the user the ability to choose whether to keep trading volumes the same or change in direct proportion to the change in the account equity.   The EA has been backtested only on the EURUSD pair over a
Yetech Pro EA AutoReverse
Omotosho Adekunle Adekoya
Uzman Danışmanlar
YETECH QUEEN PRO v0.2 Dönüşler için üretildi. Mantıkla yönetilir. YETECH QUEEN PRO v0.2 , temiz ve optimize edilmiş bir yapıya sahip, geliştirilmiş hafif bir uzman danışmandır. Akıllı girişler, hızlı tepkiler ve güçlü koruma arayan traderlar için tasarlanmıştır. Bu sürüm, güçlü bir Otomatik Ters İşlem (Auto-Reverse) sistemiyle birlikte, işlemleri piyasa yapısına göre filtrelemek için EMA ve RSI filtrelerini bir araya getirir. Trend dönüşlerini yakalamak için idealdir. Temel Özellikler: Auto
Tripple Fx
Steve Zoeger
Uzman Danışmanlar
Is fully automated and based on 11 Indicators to filter as many as possible winning trades. =============================================================================================== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. =============================================================================================== =>  works on all Time Frames from 1Minute to 1Day => On the lower Frames there are too many small trades but
CryptoSecurency MT4
Ruslan Brezovskiy
4 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Cryptosecurency - Kriptopara ticareti için tam otomatik trend danışmanıdır. Danışman, artan volatilite anlarında impulslu yönde işleme girer. Impuls, fiyatın belirli bir zaman diliminde yüzde değişimi veya Bollinger bantlarına dayalı yerleşik göstergelere göre belirlenebilir. Trendin gücünü ölçmek için ADX göstergesi kullanılabilir. İşlemler Stop Loss/Take Profit ile kapatılır. Yüksek spread ve komisyonlu brokerlerde danışman kullanılması önerilmez. Kullanım yöntemlerinden biri, MT5'te demo hesa
JagzFX Expert ONE
JAGZFX LTD
Uzman Danışmanlar
Discover the ultimate trading solution - Expert ONE! Say goodbye to needing a coder and hello to configurable trading strategies that can be customized in thousands of different ways. Expert ONE is the game-changer you've been waiting for, built on the reliable foundation of Jagzfx's proven software products like pinTrader, OnePIN, and MUX. With advanced features like risk management, position sizing, profit averaging, trailing stop, and weekly and intraday sessions, Expert ONE allows you to tai
Supply Demand EA ProBot
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.67 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Arz ve talep prensiplerine dayalı tam otomasyonlu bir EA . Tam otomasyonlu arz ve talep danışmanlık hizmeti sunan ilk şirket . Ticaret her zamankinden daha kolay. Kullanımı kolay grafiksel işlem panomuzla işlem stratejinizin tam kontrolünü elinize alın. Tüm işlem stillerini (manuel, yarı otomatik, tam otomatik) kapsayan yüksek kaliteli algoritmik işlem yazılımına sahip olun. Çeşitli ayarlar ve özelleştirme seçenekleri, her yatırımcının kendi ihtiyaçlarına ve kişisel yatırım tarzına uygun bir str
Golden Cheetah
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Cheetah is not just a trading robot, but an expert in short-term trading, created to work in volatile markets with low spreads. It is based on a complex multi-component algorithm that instantly analyzes market information in real time.  Next price 1399 : The price increases depending on the number of sold licenses  the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This scalper, like a hunter, opens trades according to the Price Action strate
GOLD Predator IQ7
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Concrete portfolio evidence from real accounts [attached] shows that the target of >95% wins [blue] has been achieved. Download the free demo and test it yourself. Follow the instructions. Backtesting >100% per month, is it possible? Değerli Meslektaşım, şeffaflık ve güvenilirlikle öne çıkan, aylık minimum %5 kâr hedefi garanti eden güvenli bir işlem Uzman Danışman (EA) robotu arıyorsanız, size şu teklifi sunuyorum: Altın madenciliği için tasarlanmış EA-ThinkBot IQ7 Predator artık değerlendirme
VolnaFX
Roman Meskhidze
4.67 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
LAUNCH PROMO Next price:        $349 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy The "Volna FX" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading from levels. Levels can be built automatically, or they can be rigidly set in the parameters of the Expert Advisor. CHECK REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/847709 The uniqueness of the advisor is that it can work both with averaging and using the martingale principle, or without it, i.e. use a clear take profi
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,   Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iyi
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Uzman Danışmanlar
4 YILDAN FAZLA ZATEN CANLI TİCARET SONUÇLARI     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 YENİ TANITIM: Sadece birkaç kopya 349$'dan alınabilir Sonraki fiyat: 449$ Ücretsiz 1 EA alın! Promosyon blogumuzdaki   "   Ultimate EA kombo paketimize "   göz atmayı unutmayın   !!   EA'YI ÇALIŞTIRMADAN ÖNCE KURULUM KILAVUZUNU OKUYUN !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Diğer Canlı sonuçlar   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanced Scalper, uzun yıllardır geliştirilm
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Algo Gold EA
Stuart James Winter
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Güçlü bir ölçeklendirme stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için titizlikle hazırlanmış, gelişmiş ve düşük riskli bir uzman danışman olan Algo Gold EA ile tanışın. Düşüşü en aza indirmeye ve güçlü risk yönetimini uygulamaya odaklanan bu otomatik ticaret sistemi, hem canlı hem de demo hesaplarda tutarlı sonuçlar verecek şekilde tasarlanmıştır. Algo Gold EA'nın öne çıkan özelliklerinden biri, kar hedeflerine ulaşıldığında ticaret faaliyetini durdurma yeteneğidir. Bu, karların canlı hesaplardan çek
GOLD EAgle mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. GOLD EAGLE is a swing strategy that is for the market in flat, which is 80-
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Uzman Danışmanlar
3 copies left for $299 Next price  --->  $349 Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position
EA Forex Scalper
Lo Thi Mai Loan
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Forex Scalping, EURUSD, USDJPY ve GBPUSD olmak üzere üç ana döviz çifti için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (Expert Advisor). Sinyaller Bu fiyattan yalnızca 10 kopyadan 1’i kaldı Sonraki fiyat: $599.99 MT4 ve MT5 ile uyumlu MT5 Grid, Martingale, Yapay Zeka, Sinir Ağı veya Arbitraj kullanmaz. Her işlem için, pariteye özel sabit bir Stop Loss (SL) vardır. Trailing Stop sayesinde kâr korunur. Bu EA, gerçek hesaplarda 6 aydan uzun süredir canlı çalışmakta ve uzun vadeli kârlılığı
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Trend Scalping'e Hoş Geldiniz LANS MANİPÜLASYONU: Sonraki fiyat: 899$ Son fiyat: 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping, özellikle altın için tasarladığım ilk EA'dir. EA, daha büyük zaman dilimlerine dayanan bir trend takip stratejisi kullanır. Büyük zaman dilimindeki ana trendi tespit etmek için süper trend kullanır ve ardından daha küçük zaman dilimlerinde işlemler açar. EA, her işlem için her zaman 100 pip olarak belirlenmiş sabit bir stop loss kullanır. Ayrıca karı güvence altına almak için bir
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.55 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Golden Way   The Golden Wayis an automated trading software applied to the MT4 platform. The Golden Way adopts a comprehensive hybrid strategy, and through the coordinated operation of multiple strategies, it can accurately capture long and short opportunities in the Gold (XAUUSD) market, helping you timely grasp trading opportunities under different market conditions. Relying on mature trading logic, it helps you conduct professional and efficient trading operations in the Gold market.   S
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Unstoppable Breakthrough
Pinjia Liu
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Unstoppable Breakthrough   is a trading strategy designed specifically for gold trading (XAUUSD) in the financial markets. This strategy identifies potential trading opportunities based on market price behavior and the breakout of key price levels. The core of the strategy lies in accurately setting buy stop and sell stop orders, which automatically enter the market when gold prices break through these preset levels. Test Report: (Download XAUUSD 10 year Test report on fixed hands) Test Report:
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
GoldEye
Qi Guo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Principle of strategy 1. according to the small box to determine overbought and oversold, and then open positions. It's as simple as that, the big box is not used in the early trading strategy. 2. The size of the small box is controlled by SmallBoxBars. The larger the SmallBoxBars value, the larger the box, and the more difficult it is to open the warehouse 3.OpenLevel to control overbought and oversold. The smaller the value, the higher the overbought and oversold requirements, and the harder
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt