Launch Pricing: $30 starting price.

Price increases every weekend until the EA reaches its final price.

Early buyers lock lifetime updates at their purchase price.


Euro Pulse EA — by Alfa Structure FX

Institutional, rules-based EURUSD H1 strategy engineered to capture volatility expansions after compression. Euro Pulse EA places stop entries around a TEMA(5) anchor using a Bollinger Band Width Ratio trigger, with predefined risk (SL 150 pips) and return (TP 244 pips), ATR(42)-informed trailing, and 21-bar order validity to avoid stale signals. Fully systematic. No discretionary overrides.

🚀 Why Euro Pulse EA

  • Clean institutional logic: TEMA + Band-Width expansion = momentum only when breadth accelerates.

  • Disciplined risk: Fixed SL/TP with optional ATR-based trailing; orders expire after 21 bars.

  • H1 focus: Lower noise than lower timeframes; robust behavior across regimes.

  • Set-and-run: Pending orders auto-managed; replaces outdated pendings to avoid clutter.

  • Platform: MT4 build (Hedge); MT5 version on request.

🧠 Core Approach (under the hood)

  • Entries:

    • Long: TEMA(5)[1] + (PriceEntryMult1 × BBWidthRatio(32, 4.95)[1]) (stop).

    • Short: TEMA(5)[1] + (PriceEntryMult2 × BBWidthRatio(32, 4.95)[1]) (stop).

  • Risk/Return: SL = 150 pips, TP = 244 pips (≈ 1.63R).

  • Trailing (optional): ATR(42) channel; activation disabled by default (enable via input).

  • Order hygiene: 21-bar validity; stale pendings replaced.

  • Session filters: Weekend trading configurable.



🔧 Inputs (key parameters)

  • MagicNumber — unique ID.

  • ReplaceExistingOrders (true/false) — keep only latest pendings.

  • PriceEntryMult1 (0.59) — long sensitivity to Band-Width.

  • PriceEntryMult2 (-0.56) — short sensitivity to Band-Width.

  • StopLoss1 (150) — hard stop in pips.

  • ProfitTarget1 (244) — take profit in pips.

  • TrailingActivation1 (disabled by large negative) — set to enable ATR trailing.

  • Built-ins: TEMA(5) , BB(32, 4.95) , ATR(42) , Order Validity = 21 bars.



📈 Backtest & Verification

  • Internal test range: 2011-09-19 to 2025-10-24, tick-level EURUSD H1 (UTC+02).

  • Use Every tick based on real ticks where possible.

  • Validate with Out-of-Sample, Forward Test (demo), and Monte Carlo on order sequence before live.



⚡ Deployment (quick start)

  1. Attach to EURUSD H1.

  2. Confirm broker digits/contract specs.

  3. Set lot sizing/risk (fixed fractional recommended).

  4. Optional: enable ATR trailing via TrailingActivation1 .

  5. Run on VPS; monitor Journal/Experts.



🔄 Change Management & Support

  • Roadmap: optional news/session filters, equity-based sizing presets, reporting.

  • Use the Comments tab for support; include logs/screenshots.



🛡️ Important Risk Disclosure

Trading FX/CFDs involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance (including backtests) does not guarantee future results. You are solely responsible for position sizing and live deployment.


