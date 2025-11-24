Glimpse Hft US30 EA

1 – Strategy Name and Short Description

Glimpse HFT Strategy - US30
A high-speed, automated trading system engineered for ultra-short-term execution. Built to operate with minimal latency, it is ideal for prop firm challenge environments that support High-Frequency Trading (HFT) models.

⚠️ Important Usage Notice

This Expert Advisor is intended exclusively for prop firm accounts that explicitly allow HFT-style trading and challenge-passing automation.

❗ It does not perform reliably on demo accounts due to differences in commissions, taxes, and slippage behavior.
✅ Use only on PROPFIRM evaluation (PHASE 1 - PHASE 2 AND NOT ON LAST FUNDING) accounts provided by firms that support HFT and low-latency conditions.

2 – Key Features of the Strategy

  • Trading style: High-Frequency Trading (HFT), ultra-short-term execution

  • Main instruments: Any Forex pairs (based on the attached chart symbol)

  • Timeframes: Any — execution logic is time-independent

  • Trading hours: Designed for fast cycles, primarily around the New York open

  • Average trade duration: Each trading cycle completes in less than 30 minutes

  • Operation modes: Buy only, Sell only, or both (user-defined)

  • Automation: Built-in logic for dynamic stop-loss, trailing stop, and auto shutdown at target balance

3 – Core Logic and Concept

✅ Concept

  • Places BuyStop or SellStop orders based on configurable anchor points

  • Automatically manages trades via trailing stop logic

  • Trades are time-bound (Time_Input) to prevent overexposure

  • Once a target account balance is reached (Win_Percentage), the EA stops and notifies the user

✅ No Indicator Dependency

  • Relies on pure price action and execution timing, not traditional indicators

  • Focuses on capturing quick impulse moves after short-term triggers

📌 Entry and Exit Logic

Buy Entry Logic:

  • Place BuyStop at: Ask + Anchor_Point * _Point

  • SL: entry price − Stop_Loss_Distance

  • Activate if no current Buy trades or tickets

Sell Entry Logic:

  • Place SellStop at: Bid − Anchor_Point * _Point

  • SL: entry price + Stop_Loss_Distance

  • Activate if no current Sell trades or tickets

Exit/Trailing Logic:

  • Real-time trailing SL to lock in profits once price moves in your favor

  • Auto-cancel of trades if time limit expires (Time_Input)

  • Final trade deactivation when target balance (Win_Percentage) is reached

4 – Risk Management Rules

  • Lot size: Fixed (user-configurable); recommended to match 0.5–1% equity risk

  • Stop-loss: Adjustable in points; realistic levels required for consistency

  • Take-profit: None fixed — profits are protected by trailing SL and equity target logic

  • Trade duration: Maximum of Time_Input minutes

  • Equity protection: System halts once Win_Percentage target is met

5 – Suggestions for Usage

Market Conditions:

  • Best in high liquidity / fast execution periods (e.g., NY open)

  • Avoid use during news spikes, low-volume sessions (e.g., Asian session), or poor execution conditions

Sessions:

  • Optimal: Overlap of London/New York sessions

Monitoring:

  • Fully automated but recommended check every 30–60 minutes

  • Monitor execution quality and broker fills

Trader Mindset Tips:

  • Stick to predefined settings — do not interfere once the EA is live

  • Let the strategy complete its logic; avoid over-managing trades

  • Pause after account hits target — strategy is designed for short bursts, not all-day trading

6 – Suggested Brokers and Platforms

Broker Requirements:

  • ECN / STP brokers only — essential for precise execution

  • Ultra-low slippage and fast servers

  • Must support BuyStop/SellStop and trailing stop via EA logic

Recommended Platform:

  • MetaTrader 4 (MT4) — fully compatible with the EA

  • Ensure proper permissions and low-latency VPS setup if running live

7 – Financial Risk Disclaimer

Trading forex, CFDs, and leveraged instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Performance results are not guaranteed and past results do not ensure future profitability. Always consult with a licensed financial advisor before trading, and never trade more than you can afford to lose.


