Glimpse Hft US30 EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Andreas Smigadis
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
1 – Strategy Name and Short Description
Glimpse HFT Strategy - US30
A high-speed, automated trading system engineered for ultra-short-term execution. Built to operate with minimal latency, it is ideal for prop firm challenge environments that support High-Frequency Trading (HFT) models.
⚠️ Important Usage Notice
This Expert Advisor is intended exclusively for prop firm accounts that explicitly allow HFT-style trading and challenge-passing automation.
❗ It does not perform reliably on demo accounts due to differences in commissions, taxes, and slippage behavior.
✅ Use only on PROPFIRM evaluation (PHASE 1 - PHASE 2 AND NOT ON LAST FUNDING) accounts provided by firms that support HFT and low-latency conditions.
2 – Key Features of the Strategy
-
Trading style: High-Frequency Trading (HFT), ultra-short-term execution
-
Main instruments: Any Forex pairs (based on the attached chart symbol)
-
Timeframes: Any — execution logic is time-independent
-
Trading hours: Designed for fast cycles, primarily around the New York open
-
Average trade duration: Each trading cycle completes in less than 30 minutes
-
Operation modes: Buy only, Sell only, or both (user-defined)
-
Automation: Built-in logic for dynamic stop-loss, trailing stop, and auto shutdown at target balance
3 – Core Logic and Concept
✅ Concept
-
Places BuyStop or SellStop orders based on configurable anchor points
-
Automatically manages trades via trailing stop logic
-
Trades are time-bound (Time_Input) to prevent overexposure
-
Once a target account balance is reached (Win_Percentage), the EA stops and notifies the user
✅ No Indicator Dependency
-
Relies on pure price action and execution timing, not traditional indicators
-
Focuses on capturing quick impulse moves after short-term triggers
📌 Entry and Exit Logic
Buy Entry Logic:
-
Place BuyStop at: Ask + Anchor_Point * _Point
-
SL: entry price − Stop_Loss_Distance
-
Activate if no current Buy trades or tickets
Sell Entry Logic:
-
Place SellStop at: Bid − Anchor_Point * _Point
-
SL: entry price + Stop_Loss_Distance
-
Activate if no current Sell trades or tickets
Exit/Trailing Logic:
-
Real-time trailing SL to lock in profits once price moves in your favor
-
Auto-cancel of trades if time limit expires (Time_Input)
-
Final trade deactivation when target balance (Win_Percentage) is reached
4 – Risk Management Rules
-
Lot size: Fixed (user-configurable); recommended to match 0.5–1% equity risk
-
Stop-loss: Adjustable in points; realistic levels required for consistency
-
Take-profit: None fixed — profits are protected by trailing SL and equity target logic
-
Trade duration: Maximum of Time_Input minutes
-
Equity protection: System halts once Win_Percentage target is met
5 – Suggestions for Usage
Market Conditions:
-
Best in high liquidity / fast execution periods (e.g., NY open)
-
Avoid use during news spikes, low-volume sessions (e.g., Asian session), or poor execution conditions
Sessions:
-
Optimal: Overlap of London/New York sessions
Monitoring:
-
Fully automated but recommended check every 30–60 minutes
-
Monitor execution quality and broker fills
Trader Mindset Tips:
-
Stick to predefined settings — do not interfere once the EA is live
-
Let the strategy complete its logic; avoid over-managing trades
-
Pause after account hits target — strategy is designed for short bursts, not all-day trading
6 – Suggested Brokers and Platforms
Broker Requirements:
-
ECN / STP brokers only — essential for precise execution
-
Ultra-low slippage and fast servers
-
Must support BuyStop/SellStop and trailing stop via EA logic
Recommended Platform:
-
MetaTrader 4 (MT4) — fully compatible with the EA
-
Ensure proper permissions and low-latency VPS setup if running live
7 – Financial Risk Disclaimer
Trading forex, CFDs, and leveraged instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Performance results are not guaranteed and past results do not ensure future profitability. Always consult with a licensed financial advisor before trading, and never trade more than you can afford to lose.