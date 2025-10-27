$30 is the starting price — it will increase every weekend until it reaches the regular price. 🚀

Product: Gold Linear Alpha EA by Alpha Structure FX

Market: XAUUSD (GOLD) • Timeframe: H1 • Style: Linear-regression bias + LWMA-anchored limit entries, volatility-scaled distances

What it does

A rules-based H1 engine for GOLD that uses a linear-regression signal for directional bias and places limit orders around a 50-LWMA anchor at distances scaled by σ-band width. Execution is fully deterministic with fixed SL/TP and a 900-pip trailing stop, targeting clean, repeatable alpha capture—no martingale, no grid.

How it trades (overview)

Bias: Close vs. Linear Regression (period 14) defines long/short posture. Placement: Pending limit orders set near LWMA(50) ± volatility-scaled offset (derived from band width). Risk: Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit manage base outcome; Trailing Stop (900 pips) seeks to extend winners. Discipline: Orders expire after 15 bars; duplicates disabled; one clean execution per signal. 🛡️

Key Features

Quant, not hype: regression bias + LWMA anchor + σ-context.

Volatility-aware entries: distances adapt to band width for consistent engagement across regimes.

Deterministic risk: fixed SL/TP + TS; no hidden exits, no curve-fit filters.

Institutional tone: minimal parameters, transparent logic, reproducible behavior.

Core Parameters (exposed)

Linear Regression Period: 14

LWMA: 50 (anchor for limit placement)

Volatility Band Width Source: BB width (period 138, dev 2.1)

Entry Multiplier: 0.50 (offset vs. band width)

Stop Loss (pips): 1520

Take Profit (pips): 1715

Trailing Stop (pips): 900

Order Validity: 15 bars

Magic Number: configurable ⚙️

Recommended Setup (non-binding)

Symbol/TF: XAUUSD H1 only.

Broker: ECN/RAW with tight spreads and robust execution.

VPS: Low-latency hosting for stable pending-order fills. ⏱️

Risk: Consistent R per trade (e.g., 0.25–1.0%); align to your plan.

Testing: Validate on your broker’s data/tick model before live. 🧪

Policy & Support

Ongoing maintenance; parameters remain clear and minimal.

No martingale, no grid, no latency/arbitrage tricks.

Professional, data-driven support; feedback welcome.

Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. You are responsible for your settings, risk, and compliance with broker conditions.

