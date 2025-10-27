$30 is the starting price — it will increase every weekend until it reaches the regular price. 🚀

Product: Gold Expansion Capture EA by Alpha Structure FX

Market: XAUUSD (GOLD) • Timeframe: H1 • Style: Daily-range expansion + Keltner-anchored limit entries with ATR-scaled trailing

What it does

A rules-based H1 engine for GOLD that targets daily range expansions. Bias is confirmed via a volatility-band condition, then the EA places precision limit orders on the Keltner Channel to join continuation moves. Execution is deterministic with fixed SL/TP and an ATR-scaled trailing stop—no martingale, no grid. 🛡️

How it trades (overview)

Bias: Uses a daily close vs. prior day extremes with Bollinger confirmation (long if prior daily close > prior high; short if < prior low, with band check). Placement: Pending limit orders at Keltner(20, 1.5) levels to engage pullbacks within expansion context. Risk: Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit + ATR(295)-scaled trailing (activated after a defined move) for disciplined management. Discipline: Orders expire after 6 bars; duplicates disabled.

Key Features

Expansion-first logic: participate after credible range extension.

Volatility-aware entries: Keltner anchoring + band context for regime consistency.

Deterministic risk: fixed SL/TP and trailing; transparent, reproducible rules.

Institutional tone: minimal parameters; clean configuration.

Core Parameters (exposed)

Bollinger (bias confirm): Period 330 , Dev 1.9 (typical price)

Keltner (entry anchor): Period 20 , Mult 1.5

Stop Loss (pips): 985

Take Profit (pips): 580

Trailing Stop: 4.9 × ATR(295) , Activation: 600 pips

Order Validity: 6 bars

Magic Number: configurable ⚙️

Recommended Setup (non-binding)

Symbol/TF: XAUUSD H1 only.

Broker: ECN/RAW, tight spreads, solid execution.

VPS: Low-latency hosting for pending-order reliability. ⏱️

Risk: Consistent R per trade (e.g., 0.25–1.0%); align with your plan.

Testing: Validate on your broker’s tick data before going live. 🧪

Policy & Support

Ongoing maintenance; parameters remain clear and minimal .

No martingale, grid, or latency/arbitrage tricks.

Professional, data-driven support; constructive feedback welcome.

Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. You are responsible for your settings, risk, and broker compliance.

Lock in the launch price ($30) now — the price increases next weekend and every weekend until it reaches the regular level. ✅