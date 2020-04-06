Nasdaq Apex EA

Overview
Nasdaq Apex EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for NASDAQ-100 index symbols provided by your broker (e.g., US100, NAS100, USATECHIDXUSD).
It is intended for H1 charts and uses a trend-continuation breakout approach with directional filters.
Entries are placed as stop orders at recent structural highs/lows when both the daily bias and SuperTrend agree.
The EA includes fixed SL/TP, optional trailing stop, and time-based expiry rules to avoid stale entries.

What the EA Does
The EA reads the prior daily candle direction to form an initial long/short bias.
It then confirms the bias using a SuperTrend state filter.
When aligned, it places Buy Stop orders at recent H1 breakout highs or Sell Stop orders at recent H1 breakout lows.
Pending orders can expire after a configurable number of bars if not triggered.
Open positions are managed using SL/TP and optional trailing logic, with an optional bars-based timeout if enabled.

Key Features

  • Designed for NASDAQ index symbols on MT5, intended for H1

  • Directional bias filter using the prior daily candle

  • SuperTrend confirmation filter

  • Breakout entries using stop orders at recent H1 structural highs/lows

  • Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit at order placement

  • Optional trailing stop to manage open positions

  • Time controls: pending order expiry and optional position timeout

  • Duplicate prevention and controlled order replacement on fresh signals

Risk Management & Safety Notes
Trading involves risk, and losses are possible.
This EA does not guarantee results and is not financial advice.
Index symbols can be volatile and may experience spread widening, slippage, gaps, and fast moves, especially during major market events.
Stop levels, contract size, margin requirements, and minimum lot size vary by broker and can affect order placement and outcomes.
Use conservative position sizing and verify that SL/TP distances comply with your broker’s rules.
Always test in Strategy Tester (historical simulation) and then on a demo account before any live use.

Inputs
Trading

  • MagicNumber

  • FixedLot or RiskPercent (depending on selected mode)

  • One-position/duplicate handling options (as provided)

Filters

  • SuperTrend parameters (period/multiplier, if configurable)

  • Daily bias rule settings (if configurable)

  • Breakout structure lookback (if configurable)

Orders & Management

  • StopLoss (points)

  • TakeProfit (points)

  • UseTrailingStop (true/false)

  • Trailing parameters (as provided by the build)

  • PendingBarsExpiry

  • PositionBarsTimeout (optional)

Setup

  1. Install the EA in MetaTrader 5 and restart the terminal if needed.

  2. Open your broker’s NASDAQ symbol chart (e.g., US100/NAS100/USATECHIDXUSD) and set timeframe to H1.

  3. Attach the EA to the chart and enable algo trading.

  4. Select your sizing mode (FixedLot or RiskPercent) and start with conservative settings.

  5. Configure StopLoss/TakeProfit and (optional) trailing and timeouts.

  6. Check the Experts/Journal tabs for symbol restrictions (stop level, trading hours, margin).

Recommended Evaluation
Use MT5 Strategy Tester to run a historical simulation on your broker’s symbol and settings (spread/commission where applicable).
Verify signal timing, pending order placement, expiry behavior, and trailing/timeout logic.
Forward-test on a demo account to observe live execution effects (slippage, spread changes, session behavior).
Test multiple market regimes (trending and ranging periods) to understand how filters affect activity.
Adjust one group of inputs at a time (filters, then sizing, then management) to understand impact.

Compatibility
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5).
Symbol: NASDAQ-100 index CFD naming varies by broker (US100/NAS100/USATECHIDXUSD and similar).
Timeframe: intended for H1.
Account type: hedging accounts are supported; the strategy is designed not to open opposing positions simultaneously.

FAQ
Q: Does it use martingale or grid logic?
A: No. It is designed without martingale and without grid-style averaging.

Q: Can it trade multiple positions at once?
A: It includes duplicate prevention and is designed to manage entries in a controlled way per symbol and MagicNumber.

Q: Why did a pending order disappear?
A: Pending orders can expire after the configured bar limit, or be replaced only when a fresh signal is detected.

Q: Does trailing stop need the terminal running?
A: Yes. Trailing and time-based management require the terminal to be running.

Q: Can I use it on other symbols or timeframes?
A: It is intended for NASDAQ index symbols on H1. Other setups require your own testing and input adjustments.

Q: Where can I get support?
A: Support is provided via MQL5 comments or MQL5 messages only.

Changelog

  • Please refer to the Market “Versions” tab for version history and updates.

