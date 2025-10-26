US30 Quantum EA

US30 Quantum EA

💡 Launch Offer:
Every new strategy developed by Alpha Structure FX begins at a starting price of $30.
The price increases every weekend until it reaches its final value of the strategy.
This progressive pricing model rewards early adopters while real-time data validates the strategy’s performance.

Overview

US30 Quantum EA is a fully automated trading system designed for the Dow Jones Index (US30 / USA30IDXUSD) on the M15 timeframe.
It merges trend intelligence from the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with volatility-based ATR scaling to identify and capture high-probability directional movements.
The system adapts dynamically to market conditions, maintaining consistency across both trending and consolidating phases.

⚙️ Main Features

  • ✅ Quantitative logic based on HMA direction shifts

  • ATR-based Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop

  • ✅ Adaptive volatility management for consistent results

  • ✅ Fully automated – no manual intervention

  • ✅ One open position per direction

  • No martingale, no grid, no hedging

  • ✅ Time-controlled trade validity to prevent stale orders

  • ✅ Backtested and optimized from 2011.09.19 – 2025.10.24 on tick data

📈 Trading Logic

  • Long entries: Triggered when price is below SMA200 and the HMA confirms a trend reversal to the upside.

  • Short entries: Triggered when the HMA changes direction downward in alignment with market structure.

  • ATR-based management:

    • Stop Loss and Take Profit are automatically scaled by volatility.

    • Trailing Stop activates only when volatility reaches a predefined ATR threshold.
      This ensures trades breathe naturally within market noise but protect profits when strong moves develop.

⚖️ Risk Management

  • ATR-driven adaptive stop distance

  • Fixed risk structure — no averaging or re-entries

  • One trade per direction at a time

  • Built-in trailing and time-based exits

  • Fully compatible with Alpha Structure FX global money management module

🧩 Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: US30 / USA30IDXUSD / DJ30

  • Timeframe: M15

  • Broker Type: ECN / low spread

  • Minimum deposit: $500 (micro-lot compatible)

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

🧠 Technology & Validation

Developed by Alpha Structure FX, using advanced quantitative modeling and robustness testing:

  • Monte Carlo simulations for trade and data variation

  • Walk-Forward testing to confirm adaptive behavior

  • Variable spread and slippage simulation for real-market reliability

  • Built on long-term Dow Jones market data (2011–2025)

💬 Summary

US30 Quantum EA is a precision-engineered volatility and trend strategy built for the Dow Jones Index.
It unites mathematical structure with volatility intelligence, providing disciplined trade execution and consistent performance across market phases.

Precision in Motion — powered by Alpha Structure FX.


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Nasdaq Evolution EA
Andreas Smigadis
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nasdaq Evolution EA Launch Offer: Every new strategy developed by Alpha Structure FX starts at a special introductory price of $30 . The price increases every Weekend  until it reaches its final value of the strategy . This rewards early users and reflects real performance feedback over time — early adopters get the best value. Nasdaq Evolution EA is a fully automated trading system developed by Alpha Structure FX , engineered specifically for the US Tech 100 (Nasdaq 100) index. The strateg
Nasdaq Apex EA
Andreas Smigadis
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nasdaq Apex EA Launch Offer: Every new strategy developed by Alpha Structure FX starts at an introductory price of $30 . The price increases every Saturday until it reaches its final value of the strategy . This limited-time model rewards early adopters while the strategy’s live performance builds verified results. Overview Nasdaq Apex EA is a fully automated trading system designed for the Nasdaq 100 (USATECHIDXUSD) index on the H1 timeframe . The algorithm combines daily market direction
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt