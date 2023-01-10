Breakout Hunter Pro MT4

This EA uses a breakout strategy, will look for swing highs and lows automatically. Has protection from daily max drawdown so this ea is very safe. Not using martingale or grid techniques.

Recommended timeframe 1 hour.

Recommended pairs EURUSD & USDJPY.



Risk percent: Risk per trade.



Calculate risk based on: You can choose based on balance or equity.



Fix lot: If risk percent = 0 the fix lot will be active.



Timeframe for signal: Look for swing highs and lows by timeframe



Takeprofit: Takeprofit based on points.



Stoploss: Stoploss based on points.



Trailing start: Trailing start on points.



Trailing stop: Trailing stop on points.



Trailing step: Trailing step on points.



Start trading time: Filter starts trading hours.



Stop trading time: Filter stop trading hours.



Duration not trading after new year: EA will automatically turn off during Christmas until after the new year (default 23-7).



Drawdown protection: If it is active then the EA will stop trading if a drawdown is reached.



Max drawdown daily %: EA will automatically calculate based on the max drawdown per day that is achieved, the default calculates using the balance every change of day.



Comments: EA Comment.



Slippage: Set Allowed Deviation.



Magic number: Magic Number.



Show panel: You can choose to activate or not, the recommendation if you want the backtest show panel to be false.



This EA really depends on each broker.

Recommended account type raw spread & choose a broker that offers small spreads, small commissions or zero commissions and best ping vps.











