Gold Hyper Scalper M5

XAU HYPER SCALPER

Institutional Gold Scalping Engine for M5

XAU Hyper Scalper is a fully automated Gold trading system built for high-precision scalping on the M5 timeframe.
It combines institutional logic, Parabolic SAR trend detection, Bollinger Band volatility filters, and a built-in news filter to hunt for short, sharp moves on XAUUSD while keeping risk strictly controlled.

Designed for traders who want a structured, rule-based, institutional approach to Gold scalping – without babysitting every tick.

Key Features

  • Fully automated XAUUSD scalping system

  • Optimized exclusively for Gold on M5

  • Parabolic SAR + Bollinger Bands decision engine

  • Integrated high-impact news filter

  • Professional on-chart dashboard (status, P&L, win rate, account info)

  • Trailing stop engine to secure profits

  • Spread protection for abnormal market conditions

  • MT4 compatible and VPS friendly

Recommended Environment

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Minimum Balance: from $1,000 (0.01 lots conservative)

  • Broker Type: ECN / Raw Spread, low latency, low commissions

Core Logic – How XAU Hyper Scalper Works

XAU Hyper Scalper behaves like an execution engine for a clear, rule-driven institutional scalping model.

1. Trend Detection – Parabolic SAR

  • Parabolic SAR defines uptrend vs. downtrend

  • In uptrends → system prepares BUYSTOP entries

  • In downtrends → system prepares SELLSTOP entries

  • Trades are only considered when price movement exceeds a minimum volatility threshold, filtering out flat, noisy conditions.

2. Volatility and Extremes – Bollinger Bands

  • Bollinger Bands detect overbought / oversold zones

  • Buy bias: Price dips into or below the lower band (oversold)

  • Sell bias: Price pushes into or above the upper band (overbought)

  • A buffer zone is applied to reduce fake signals and focus on clean moves.

3. Trade Management and Filters

  • Maximum 4 open orders at any time

  • Each trade uses a predefined Stop Loss (for example, 530 points)

  • Trailing stop activates once trades are in profit

  • Spread filter blocks entries if spread exceeds your set limit

  • News filter pauses new trades during high-impact events such as NFP, CPI, FOMC, interest rate decisions, and major central bank speeches

End result: a system focused on structured, repeatable Gold scalps, not random entries.

Risk Management Framework

XAU Hyper Scalper is built around strict risk control.

Position Sizing Guideline

You can follow this simple formula:

  • Balance / 20,000 = safe lot size

Examples:

  • $1,000 → 0.01 lots

  • $5,000 → 0.05 lots

  • $10,000 → 0.10 lots

Risk style options:

  • Conservative: 1–2% risk per trade

  • Moderate: 3–5% risk per trade

  • Aggressive: 6–10% risk per trade (for experienced traders only)

Stops and Protection

  • Stop Loss: Fixed in points (for example, 530 points is roughly $53 per 0.01 lot on Gold)

  • Trailing Stop and Step: Protects and locks in profit as the trade moves in your favor

  • Max Spread Filter: Blocks entries during abnormal spread widening

  • Maximum 4 Orders: Built-in exposure cap

You remain in control of:

  • Lot size

  • Stop distance

  • Risk per trade

  • Your own daily loss limits (for example, 3–5% daily max)

How to Use XAU Hyper Scalper

1. Setup

  1. Attach the EA to an XAUUSD M5 chart in MT4

  2. Enable Auto Trading

  3. Set your lot size, Stop Loss, and other risk parameters

  4. Configure and verify the news filter (WebRequest enabled, URL added)

2. Best Market Conditions

XAU Hyper Scalper performs best in active, liquid Gold sessions:

  • London Session: 08:00–17:00 GMT

  • New York Session: 13:00–22:00 GMT

  • Most active window: London–New York overlap

Avoid:

  • Thin liquidity hours

  • Unexpected extreme events and chaotic price spikes

3. Monitoring

  • Check the dashboard daily

  • Review performance weekly

  • Adjust risk parameters if volatility changes

  • Manually pause the EA during extreme or unusual market conditions if needed

Institutional Dashboard

The on-chart dashboard gives a clear, professional overview:

  • EA status (active, paused, news-blocked)

  • Number of open and closed orders

  • Win rate with color-coded quality indication

  • Total profit, total loss, Net P&L

  • Account balance, equity, margin, free margin

You always know what the EA is doing and how it is performing.

Recommended Brokers and Platforms

To unlock the full potential of XAU Hyper Scalper, use:

  • Broker Type:

    • ECN or Raw Spread

    • Tight spreads on XAUUSD

    • Fast execution with low slippage

  • Platforms:

    • MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

    • A reliable VPS for 24/5 operation

Look for:

  • Typical active-session XAUUSD spread under 30 points

  • Stable execution during volatile periods and scheduled news releases

Launch Pricing – Early Adopter Advantage

XAU Hyper Scalper uses a tiered pricing model:

  • Starting Price: $50

  • The price will gradually increase as more copies are sold and new features are added

  • Final target price: $1000

Early buyers lock in full future updates at the price they paid.
This structure rewards early adopters and long-term users, while aligning the final price with the value of an institutional-grade Gold scalper.

Ideal User Profile

XAU Hyper Scalper is designed for traders who:

  • Focus on or want to focus on Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Prefer rule-based automation instead of emotional manual entries

  • Understand that risk management and discipline are critical

  • Are willing to test on demo first, then scale to live accounts gradually

Financial Risk Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange, CFDs, Gold and other leveraged products carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you.

You should carefully consider your financial situation, investment objectives, level of experience, and risk tolerance before trading. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose.

You should seek independent financial advice if you are unsure about any aspect of trading.


