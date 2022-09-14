Compound Scalper
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Boaz Nyagaka Moses
- Sürüm: 1.70
- Güncellendi: 17 Ocak 2023
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Limited-Time offer at $95
Next price --> $150
Compound Scalper is a simple to use scalping robot which filters signals based on the default time period (2200hrs to 0100hrs).
Inputs:
- Fixed Lot size - 0.01
- Use Risk - True (True means risk % will be used and False means Fixed Lot size will be used)
- Risk Percentage = 2 (2 means 2% of the account)
- Open Trades on Friday - True/False
- Close Trades on Friday - True/False
- Friday Close Hour - 23 (in 24Hr Clock)
- Friday Close Minute - 0
Pairs: AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDNZD, CADCHF, CHFJPY, EURCAD, EURCHF, GBPAUD, GBPCAD
Timeframe/Period: M5, M15
NOTE:
- The default inputs of the EA have been optimized and are recommended for use with the pairs and timeframes/periods used above.
- We will be updating the pairs to include more.
- Use brokers with lower spreads. (Preferably a max of 45 points)
Great little EA. Better than some I've paid a lot of money for - well done! Tested for a week on demo and makes money every day. Good job!
1/11/22 Update - after using for one month in demo I can say it definitely makes a good profit - up days and down days but overall it earns well. On a $500 account it made close to 20% for the month (note: I had the risk VERY high - 20% per trade!) defo worth giving it a try!