Compound Scalper is a simple to use scalping robot which filters signals based on the default time period (2200hrs to 0100hrs).

Inputs:

  • Fixed Lot size - 0.01
  • Use Risk - True (True means risk % will be used and False means Fixed Lot size will be used)
  • Risk Percentage = 2 (2 means 2% of the account)
  • Open Trades on Friday - True/False
  • Close Trades on Friday - True/False
  • Friday Close Hour - 23 (in 24Hr Clock)
  • Friday Close Minute - 0

    Pairs: AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDNZD, CADCHF, CHFJPY, EURCAD, EURCHF, GBPAUD, GBPCAD

    Timeframe/Period: M5, M15


    NOTE:

    • The default inputs of the EA have been optimized and are recommended for use with the pairs and timeframes/periods used above.
    • We will be updating the pairs to include more.
    • Use brokers with lower spreads. (Preferably a max of 45 points)

    İncelemeler 2
    Nicholas Hurman
    321
    Nicholas Hurman 2022.10.07 02:05 
     

    Great little EA. Better than some I've paid a lot of money for - well done! Tested for a week on demo and makes money every day. Good job!

    1/11/22 Update - after using for one month in demo I can say it definitely makes a good profit - up days and down days but overall it earns well. On a $500 account it made close to 20% for the month (note: I had the risk VERY high - 20% per trade!) defo worth giving it a try!

    Nicholas Hurman
    321
    Nicholas Hurman 2022.10.07 02:05 
     

    Great little EA. Better than some I've paid a lot of money for - well done! Tested for a week on demo and makes money every day. Good job!

    1/11/22 Update - after using for one month in demo I can say it definitely makes a good profit - up days and down days but overall it earns well. On a $500 account it made close to 20% for the month (note: I had the risk VERY high - 20% per trade!) defo worth giving it a try!

    Boaz Nyagaka Moses
    7941
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Boaz Nyagaka Moses 2022.10.07 15:57
    We are glad you like it. More are on the way.
    Keisuke Tsutsui
    4590
    Keisuke Tsutsui 2022.09.21 20:07 
     

    loss every day, i do not recommends

