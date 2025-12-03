1️⃣ Strategy Name & Short Description

Alpha Price Trap Support Resistance EA

Break & Retest Support/Resistance Engine

Alpha Zone Trap EA is an automated break-and-retest trading system that hunts price as it breaks strong support/resistance zones and then “traps” the retest with precision limit entries. It is built around clean price levels, smart stop-losses, and strict risk management, designed for traders who want structured, rule-based trading on Forex and Gold.

2️⃣ Key Features of the Strategy

📌 Pure Level Trading Logic

Trades only around clearly defined support and resistance zones – no random entries.

🧠 Three-Level Detection Engines ZigZag swing structure Multi-touch horizontal levels Hybrid “Both” mode for advanced users

🎯 Break & Retest Execution Waits for a clean break candle Places Buy Limit / Sell Limit back at the broken zone Old resistance → new support, old support → new resistance

🛡️ Smart Risk & Trade Control Risk % per trade position sizing Smart stop-loss at swing HH/LL Fixed Risk:Reward logic with take profit Optional ATR-based trailing stop

🚦 Market Safety Filters Trend filter (EMA-based) Time session filter (GMT hours) Spread filter Volatility (ATR spike) filter

👀 Visual Level Mapping Colored zones on chart (support/resistance) Smart SL levels, pending orders, breakouts clearly marked

⚙️ Flexible for Any Style

Works for scalpers, intraday, swing and position traders based on selected timeframe and configuration.

3️⃣ Core Logic & Concept

Concept in One Line

Wait for price to prove the level, then trap it on the retest.

Trade Flow

Zone Detection The EA scans price structure using: ZigZag swings to find recent major highs and lows, or Touch points where price has respected a horizontal area multiple times, or Both methods to build the most reliable zones.

Zones are drawn with an ATR-based buffer to account for spread and noise. Break Confirmation A valid breakout occurs only when: A candle closes above a resistance zone (bullish break), or A candle closes below a support zone (bearish break).

No “fake” intra-candle breaks – close-only validation. Retest Trap Entry When price returns to the broken zone: After resistance break → EA places a Buy Limit in the retest buffer. After support break → EA places a Sell Limit in the retest buffer.

Orders have a candle timeout – if price doesn’t trigger within X candles, they are automatically removed. Stop-Loss & Take-Profit Smart Stop-Loss : Buy trades: SL below the previous meaningful Lower Low Sell trades: SL above the previous meaningful Higher High

Take Profit is calculated via your Risk:Reward ratio (e.g. RR 1:2, 1:2.5, etc.). Trade Management Optional ATR-based trailing stop , using a selected timeframe (e.g. H1).

Trailing activates only once the trade is in profit and price moves away from entry by the defined ATR distance.

If volatility spikes beyond your ATR threshold or spread becomes too large, the EA can pause new entries.

4️⃣ Risk Management Rules

Recommended Risk Per Trade

Small accounts ( $500–$1,000 ):

👉 1–1.5% per trade

Medium accounts ( $1,000–$5,000 ):

👉 1.5–2% per trade

Larger accounts ($5,000+):

👉 Up to 2–3% maximum (for experienced traders only)

Stop-Loss & Take-Profit Logic

Smart Stop-Loss (Recommended ON) Uses structural highs/lows from price, not arbitrary distances.

Take Profit via Risk:Reward Conservative: 2.5–3.0 Balanced (default / suggested): 2.0 Aggressive: 1.5–1.8



Position Sizing

Uses percentage risk per trade based on account balance.

Lot size automatically adjusts so that: If SL is hit → you lose only your chosen risk % of equity.



Trade Limits

Max Open Trades + Max Pending Orders: Beginners: 1 / 1 Experienced: 2–3 maximum overall

When limits are reached: Existing trades still managed normally. New zones can be hidden and no new trades are opened until a slot is free.



5️⃣ Suggestions for Usage

Best Market Conditions

Trending markets Use ZigZag or Both detection Enable Trend Filter with higher EMA (e.g., 200) RR 2.0–2.5, trailing stop ON

Ranging markets Use Touch Points or Both Trend filter OFF or shorter EMA (50–100) Higher required touches (4–5) for stronger “walls” Slightly wider trailing (or even OFF, take the range bounce)



Recommended Timeframes

Scalping: M15

Active intraday: M30 / H1

Swing trading: H1 / H4

Position trading: D1

(H1 is the most balanced and recommended starting point.)

Recommended Pairs & Instruments

✅ EUR/USD – primary recommendation (tight spreads, clean structure)

✅ GBP/USD – good volatility and levels

✅ USD/JPY , AUD/USD – trend & structured movement

✅ XAU/USD (Gold) – strong moves with wider zones & buffers

Avoid initially:

Exotic pairs with very high spreads

Thin liquidity periods (especially some Asian hours for majors)

Trading Session Suggestions (GMT)

European Session: 7:00–16:00 – best balance of volatility & spread

US Session: 13:00–21:00 – higher volatility, great for breaks & retests

Asian Session: 23:00–07:00 – quieter; use more caution or tighter filters

Psychology & Discipline

Accept that 40–60% win rate is normal for this type of strategy.

Respect your set risk % — avoid “revenge risk”.

Do not constantly tweak parameters; change one thing at a time and monitor.

Treat the EA as a professional tool , not a money printer: Backtest → forward test → small live → scale up.



6️⃣ Suggested Brokers & Platforms

Broker Type

ECN/STP brokers with: Tight spreads (especially on EUR/USD, XAU/USD) Fast execution Low slippage during active sessions



Technical Requirements

Minimum balance: around $500+

Recommended: $1,000+ for comfort at 2% risk per trade

VPS: Strongly recommended for: 24/7 uptime Stable connection to broker Proper handling of trailing stops & order management



Platforms

Platform: MetaTrader 4

File: Alpha Price Trap Support Resistance.mq4

Indicator: ZigZag (built-in to MT4, required and used internally)

7️⃣ Financial Risk Disclaimer