Alpha Trading Sceduler

ALPHA TRADING SCHEDULER FOR METATRADER 4

Central time control for all your Expert Advisors

SHORT DESCRIPTION

Alpha Trading Scheduler is a professional time management tool for MetaTrader 4 that controls when your Expert Advisors are allowed to trade.

It does not open any trades by itself. Instead, it creates a global trading schedule for the entire terminal and lets your other EAs know whether trading is currently allowed or blocked.

Use it to avoid dangerous market hours, news spikes, low liquidity periods and weekend gaps with a single, unified schedule.

MAIN PURPOSE AND CONCEPT

The idea behind Alpha Trading Scheduler is simple:

You define which hours are safe for automated trading, and the scheduler tells all your EAs whether they can trade at this moment or not.

Because MetaTrader 4 does not allow any EA to press the AutoTrading button, the scheduler uses a different, safer approach:

It constantly monitors the time and your schedule

It maintains a global state trading allowed or trading blocked

It sends notifications when you should manually adjust AutoTrading

It exposes its status through Global Variables so other EAs can respect the schedule automatically

TWO MODES OF OPERATION

The scheduler can work in two different modes so you can match it to your trading style and risk profile.

3.1 ALLOW MODE recommended for most traders

Concept

Only the periods you define are allowed for trading. Everything outside these periods is considered unsafe and is blocked at the schedule level.

Typical uses

Trade only during London and New York sessions

Avoid night trading and illiquid times

Stop trading well before the weekend close

Example ideas

Weekdays from the London open to the New York close

Shorter intraday windows that match your strategy logic

No trading at all on specific days by leaving the schedule empty

3.2 DENY MODE ideal for blocking news and special events

Concept

Trading is allowed all the time except during the specific hours you mark as blocked. You build a blacklist of hours to avoid.

Typical uses

Blocking high impact news releases

Avoiding rollover and swap time

Blocking periods of extreme volatility while keeping maximum exposure during the rest of the week

Example ideas

Block a thirty minute window around Non Farm Payroll

Block a short period around central bank rate decisions

Block your brokers rollover hour every night

HOW IT WORKS INTERNALLY

For each day of the week you define one or more time ranges using a simple format such as 09:00 to 17:00 or 08:00 to 12:00 and 14:00 to 18:00.

The scheduler then

Reads your chosen time reference local time or server time

Checks on every tick or at regular intervals depending on the Enforce Schedule parameter

Decides whether trading should be allowed or blocked at the current moment

Updates a set of Global Variables with this decision

Updates the visual panel on the chart

Sends alerts if the trading status changes

Other EAs can read these Global Variables to decide if they are allowed to open new positions, so one schedule can control the entire automated trading environment in your terminal.

Examples of Global Variables created

AutoScheduler_TradingAllowed

AutoScheduler_LastUpdate

AutoScheduler_Mode

AutoScheduler_ActivePeriods

KEY FEATURES

Time scheduling

Separate schedule for each day Monday to Sunday

Multiple time periods per day

Full 24 hour coverage possible

Empty day for no trading on that day

Support for local computer time or broker server time

Two operation modes

Allow mode for strict whitelisting of safe hours

Deny mode for blacklisting of specific risky times

Global control system

Creates Global Variables that any EA in the same terminal can read

One master schedule for all EAs and all symbols

Ensures consistent time based risk management

Automatic position handling optional

Option to close all open positions at the end of the schedule

Option to also cancel all pending orders

Slippage control for closing trades

Modes for conservative or aggressive handling of open trades

Visual panel

Three styles classic, modern, minimal

Shows scheduler status on the chart

Displays current time, day, and active schedule status

Optional weekly overview and trading statistics

Notifications

Native popup alerts inside MetaTrader 4

Email notifications after email is configured in the terminal

Push notifications to the MetaTrader mobile app

Performance

Very lightweight and VPS friendly

Designed to run on a single chart and control the entire platform

Minimal CPU impact even with tick by tick checking

PARAMETERS AND CUSTOMIZATION OVERVIEW

Typical groups of inputs include

Schedule mode allow or deny

Time type local time or server time

Daily schedules for all seven days

Options for automatic closing of positions and orders

Slippage in points when closing

Enforce Schedule on or off for strict or relaxed checking

Panel style classic, modern, minimal

Options to show or hide statistics and weekly schedule

Text and background colors for the panel

Enabling or disabling each notification type

RECOMMENDED USE CASES

Safety focused traders

Use Allow mode

Define a narrow window of safe, liquid hours

Enable optional auto closing before the end of the schedule

Close earlier on Friday to avoid weekend gaps

News conscious traders

Use Deny mode

Block half an hour before and after major news events

Keep trading open during the rest of the week

Combine with an economic calendar

VPS and multi EA environments

Install Alpha Trading Scheduler on a VPS

Attach it to one chart on each MetaTrader 4 instance

Let all EAs read the Global Variables and respect the central schedule

Use server time as reference for consistency

COMPATIBILITY AND REQUIREMENTS

Platform

MetaTrader 4 desktop terminal

Accounts and brokers

Works with any MetaTrader 4 broker and any account type, including standard, ECN and cent accounts.

Chart attachment

Attach the EA to only one chart per terminal. The schedule and Global Variables will apply to all charts and EAs inside that terminal.

Recommended environment

Stable internet connection or VPS

Properly configured email and notifications if you want alerts

MetaTrader mobile app for push notifications if desired

BEST PRACTICES

Start with a very simple schedule and test on a demo account

Check the Experts and Journal tabs to confirm that schedule changes are logged correctly

Verify that your EAs correctly read and respect the Global Variables before going live

Review your schedule regularly and adjust for market changes and daylight saving time shifts

Always consider closing or reducing exposure before weekends and major economic events

RISK DISCLAIMER

Trading foreign exchange, contracts for difference and other leveraged products carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you.

You should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite before trading. Always test any new tool or configuration on a demo account before using it on a live account.

Alpha Structure FX is not responsible for any direct or indirect losses arising from the use of this software. The Alpha Trading Scheduler is provided as a technical and organizational aid only and does not constitute financial advice.