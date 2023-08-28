Big Forex Players MT4

4.8

We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the Big Forex Players EA designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the biggest Banks (positions are sent from our database to the EA)other strategy generated positions by three indicators, and last strategy generate positions with complex forex system. You can select the most appropriate strategy for you or use them simultaneously. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a beginner, our EA ensures effortless setup, customization, and monitoring of your trades. Enjoy priority customer support from our team of experts, we're here to assist you every step of the way. This robot is also protected during important news. When high-impact news comes out, the robot doesn't open positions for 60 minutes before and 60 minutes after the news. We've also added the maxspread function, which works to protect against high volatility and doesn't open new positions. BFP EA is an exclusive robot with bank positions and other strategies to choose from, you will not find another robot like it. Our dedicated support will assist you with all of the settings, you will receive assistance at each step, and we will ensure that you runs the EA properly. The detailed manual is available in 9 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. You can use it with any Forex Broker and Prop Trading Firms. BFP EA is available in two versions for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5. Please send me a private message after purchasing the Robot, and I will give you access to the group where you will receive support and be able to discuss about the robot.

The discounted price of $2499 is available until 3 October 2025. The price without a discount is $3999. Please send me a private message after purchasing the Robot.

After purchasing or renting Big Forex Players EA, you can receive One of our Tool for Free (Bitcoin Robot, Crude Oil Robot, Scalping Robot, Stock Indexes EA, XG Gold Robot, Bitcoin Robot Grid, GbpUsd Robot, DS Gold Robot or AX Indicator)

Why Choose Big Forex Players EA?

Diverse Strategies:
Customize your trading approach with a range of programmed strategies that cater to various risk appetites and market conditions. Whether you're a conservative or aggressive trader, our robot has a 3 strategies for you:

Trading with Banks:
Bank Research and Analysis - Positions of the Biggest banks. Robot only opens one position per pair at the same time with Take Profit and Stop Loss. Positions medium and long-term. Positions are sent from our database to EA for execute on the market.

Trading with Indicators:
Most popular Indicators - Positions based on the popular RSI, MACD, and Stoch indicators, H4-D1 chart. Robot only opens one position per pair at the same time with Take Profit and Stop Loss. Positions medium-term and long-term. Positions are generated with these indicators, and a signal is sent to the EA, which then opens positions in the market.

Trading with Robot:
Multicurrency Robot - It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle Strength, SMA Strength, RSI and another two custom indicators (built-in within the strategy). The system can be used in three different modes: Low, Medium, or High risk. Depending on the mode you choose, the Robot opens one or more positions on the pair at the same time, all with Take Profit and Stop Loss. You can use this EA with any broker. You will be given instructions on how to use the parameters with your broker and our dedicated support team will assist you with everything. We guarantee that new features will be added to this EA on a regular basis based on customer suggestions. Positions short and medium-term.

Risk Management: 
The Robot comes equipped with built-in risk management tools that automatically adjust your trading parameters to protect your capital and optimize returns.

Global Compatibility:
Regardless of your location or preferred broker, the Big Forex Players EA seamlessly integrates with MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms, making it accessible to traders around the world.

Continuous Updates:
The financial markets are ever evolving, and so is our robot. You will receive all updates for Free, and we will also add new features to BFP based on customer suggestions.

Contact us:
Our dedicated support team is ready to assist you every step of the way. After you purchase the robot, we will send you a detailed description of it and assist you with all of the settings and you will also have access to a private Group.

How to properly test the Big Forex Players in the MetaTrader 4 tester?
Please select a deposit of 1000, custom date, select Every tick, spread of 2.0, Risk Percent 10-15 or other value, select risk mode: medium or high and click the start button in the MetaTrader 4 tester. Please note that Trading with Banks and Trading with Indicators cannot be tested in the tester because the data is sent in real time to EA. We have clients from all over the world who use BFP EA with various brokers. If you want to test this robot on XAUUSD, you will receive additional settings after purchasing the robot, as well as a very detailed manual and our dedicated support will be help you run the EA properly.

    How do I start:
    1. After purchase the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, we'll send you the manual and access to group where our support and other users will help you with all the settings and you can talk about this EA.
    2. Please read the manual you got. It's available in English, Arabic, Chinese, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, and Spanish. You only need to change a few parameters to make EA work with your broker. If you require help, please post your questions in the group and our support will assist you with the settings.
    3. Turn on AutoTrading in your platform, add an EA to the H1 chart on the recommended pairs, make the settings according to the manual, and that's it. We suggest using the EA with a broker who has a low spread, a minimum deposit of $1000, a leverage of 1:30 up to 1:1000, and an active news filter. We recommend running the robot on a VPS so that it stays connected for 24 hours and testing the robot on a demo account before adding it to a real account.

      Parameters:

      • Trading with Banks - positions of the Biggest banks and Investment funds with TP-SL (bank research and analysis)
      • Trading with Indicators - positions based on the popular RSI, MACD, Stoch indicators with TP-SL
      • Trading with Robots - EA for EurUsd, GbpUsd, UsdJpy, Gold pairs with TP-SL.
      • Trading with Signals - with the new update, we will connect the Best Forex Signals…
      • Each of these four features can be enabled or disabled with a single click (true-false parameter)
      • Custom comments - the ability to specify your own trade comments
      • Trading 24h - the ability to run the robot 24 hours with true-false option
      • Risk percent - selecting the size of the lots based on the risk percentage
      • Select risk mode - three modes to select the risk, low, medium and high
      • Trailing Stop and Step - Trailing options for Low, Medium and High mode
      • Orders Step - distance in points between trades
      • Trade Hours - choose the days and hours that EA will work (Local time-PC)
      • Max Spread - spread filter is an additional safeguard for trading
      • Take Profit - take profit in pips for individual trades with low mode
      • Stop Loss - stop loss in pips for individual trades with low mode
      • Orders Profit - profit in account currency for a positions to be closed
      • Stop Loss - trades loss as a percent of account balance
      • Closing all orders – activation of closing trades at the end of the day
      • Closing Time (text in format HH:MM) – closing time for opened trades
      • Lots - lot size of opened trades on signal
      • Lots Step - additional lot size added to following trades
      • Filter news - USD, EUR, GBP, CAD, AUD, JPY, CHF, CNY, NZD
      • Magic No - identification number for trades opened by the instance of the strategy
      • Only a Buy or only a Sell option in EA - You can set up EA to open only Buy or Sell positions at any given time
      • Allow trading in holidays - when news filter is active, this function allow to open new trades from new cycles during holidays
      • NewsFilter - activation of news filter for blocking new trades 
      • Disable EA after loss - after reaching the MaxDD loss, the robot will stop opening new positions until the following day
      • doNotTradeBefore/AfterInMinutes - minutes before and after the news during which EA cannot place new trades
      • ReportFor USD/EUR/GBP/AUD/CAD/JPY/CHF/CNY/NZD (true/false)  - choice of the currency for which the news are included in the filter
      • AllowTradingOnHolidays - when news filter is active, this function allow to open new trades from new cycles during holidays
      • FindKeyword - activation of function to detect only news with chosen keywords included in the name
      • FindKeywordList - list of keywords which has to be included in the high  impact news to give news filter signal
      • Example: if FindKeyword is false, filter will be working for all high important news (High impact news). If FindKeyword is true, and FindKeywordsList is set as “ECB, FOMC, BOE, BOJ, Fed” filter will look for only important news, with any of chosen keywords in their name ECB, FOMC, Fed and here you can add a list of important news that you want to be blocked, add each event after a comma.
      • Additional automatic Stop Loss during important news (% of Balance) - This is a separate parameter and will handle positions that were opened before the important data.
      • TPSLHidden - you can hide your take profit and stop loss levels from your broker. You will see lines on the chart with the levels, only with Low mode. You can turn this feature off if you don't want to use it.
      • All parameters you can edit, enable or disable with a single click. You will also receive a detailed description of each function
      • Show panel -  we used the same panel design for all of our robots, with daily profit, daily pips, current session, forex calendar and spread displayed, as well as buttons for manually closing positions. 
      • All our robots are unique, but we use the same panel to display news and other information.

      Information:
      Timeframe: H1
      Minimum lots: 0.01
      Platform: MetaTrader 4
      Minimum deposit: 1000
      Leverage: 1:10 up to 1:1000
      Type of account: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN
      Pairs: XauUsd, EurUsd, GbpUsd, UsdJpy, AudUsd, EurChf, EurGbp, GbpChf

      Updates:
      The current version of this robot is 5.0. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT4 platform.

        Price:
        The robot costs $2499, and it can be used with any Forex Broker and Prop Trading Firms. This robot will be further developed based on customer and our own suggestions. If you have any interesting ideas for what else we can incorporate into this EA, please contact our team. If you have any questions, feel free to get in touch and we will gladly assist you.


        İncelemeler 42
        k880522
        77
        k880522 2025.09.25 09:25 
         

        I've received a lot of help from the developers and I'm looking forward to the future.

        Chidi Maduakolam
        39
        Chidi Maduakolam 2025.08.13 19:40 
         

        The Big forex Player is fulfilling my dream of hands-off auto system, it brought me 22% profit using of one of the 3 strategies available. In the coming days, I'll be testing and trading with banks and trading indicators systems. But I can already say that BFP EA is a very good system. Thanks

        adrian100379
        24
        adrian100379 2025.07.07 11:53 
         

        I just started testing the BFP on a test account, it was easy to set up and for now it is working. Running it on Robot mode on the EURUSD pair for now, i will test Banks and Indicators later. I will come back with results after 4 -5 months of testing. The customer support is responsive and fast. So far this is very promising.

        Önerilen ürünler
        Hedging Forex EA1
        Samir Arman
        5 (2)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        ️ Hedging Forex EA1 – Smart Risk Control with ATR & Hedge Strategy Now with enhanced features and virtual strategy tester guidance --- Overview Hedging Forex EA1 is a smart, risk-managed Expert Advisor designed for volatile currency pairs using a hedging strategy. This EA provides advanced control over position sizing, trade timing, and Take Profit strategies with ATR integration. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, Hedging Forex EA1 offers flexibility, protection, an
        Euro Gift EurUsd M15
        Marek Kupka
        3 (5)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
        FREE
        Smart Capital m4
        Yvan Musatov
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Innovative trading robot Smart Capital: Your reliable partner in the Forex market Smart Capital is an advanced trading robot created for deep analysis of financial markets using specialized algorithms. This robot is designed to evaluate complex market data, which allows it to accurately predict trend changes and make optimal trading decisions. With its help, you can significantly increase the efficiency of your investments. Advantages of Smart Capital Unique analysis system: Smart Capital app
        Smart Capital s4
        Yvan Musatov
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Innovative trading robot Smart Capital: Your reliable partner in the Forex market Smart Capital is an advanced trading robot created for deep analysis of financial markets using specialized algorithms. This robot is designed to evaluate complex market data, which allows it to accurately predict trend changes and make optimal trading decisions. With its help, you can significantly increase the efficiency of your investments. Advantages of Smart Capital Unique analysis system: Smart Capital app
        Bank Averaging Scalper EA
        Yaw Owusu Ampong
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Bank Averaging Scalper EA  will turn your losing trades into winners using a unique hedging, averaging and martingale strategy. The algorithm the EA uses keeps drawdown to a very minimal level. Once the initial trade moves into negative territory, on change in signal, the recovery mechanism will kick in: it will place a limited amount of same directional trades at the signal, until all of them can be closed with a specified gain that has been input in the EA parameter. The EA will continue to tr
        Asteroid
        Evgeniy Zhdan
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        The basis of the work of the adviser is to use the change in trend strength to determine the optimal entry points to the market. The logic of the advisor’s work combines two strategies: control of price consolidation and its “explosion” and control of the trend end to work in the channel. The EA does NOT use dangerous trading methods. Each trade has a stop loss and take profit. Recommended trading tools (5m): EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD. Settings: MaxRisk - Value for calculating the tradi
        Atena Gold EA
        Igor Pereira Calil
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        The Atena specialist is a EA for Meta Trader with the objective of working with the robot's own trends and strategies. GET Atena Gold EA FREE INSTALLED AND OPERATING ON YOUR ACCOUNT, ASK ME PRIVATE MESSAGE. Atena was developed to operate with greater security on American metal (GOLD, XAUUSD). Atena GOLD is a long-term robot, with WEEKLY AND MONTHLY profits, don't be too alarmed if it sometimes takes some time to close. Remember that Athena operates in both market trends, buying and selling, re
        Hermes Gold PRO
        Igor Pereira Calil
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        The HERMES specialist is a robot for Meta Trader with the objective of working with the robot's own trends and strategies. GET HERMES GOLD PRO FREE INSTALLED AND OPERATING ON YOUR ACCOUNT, ASK ME PRIVATE MESSAGE. TIMEFRAME USAGE RECOMMENDATION: H1 HERMES was developed to work on the American metal XAUUSD (GOLD). HERMES is a long-term Expert in assertive SCALPING, and so, he can stay 1,2,3 days without trading, depending on the value of his "risk (configuration", but, don't worry about that, re
        SMC Venom Model BPR
        Ivan Butko
        Göstergeler
        SMC Venom Model BPR göstergesi, Akıllı Para (SMC) konseptinde çalışan yatırımcılar için profesyonel bir araçtır. Fiyat grafiğinde iki temel modeli otomatik olarak belirler: FVG   (Adil Değer Açığı), ilk ve üçüncü mum arasında boşluk bulunan üç mumun birleşimidir. Hacim desteğinin olmadığı seviyeler arasında bir bölge oluşturur ve bu da sıklıkla fiyat düzeltmesine yol açar. BPR   (Dengeli Fiyat Aralığı), bir "köprü" oluşturan iki FVG modelinin birleşimidir - bir kırılma bölgesi ve fiyatın düşük
        News Scalps
        Tolulope Aanuoluwapo Bello
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Introducing News scalp: The Premier News Scalping Expert Advisor And Arbitrage In the realm of forex trading, seizing fleeting opportunities amid market turbulence demands precision and speed. Enter News scalp, the pinnacle of news scalping Expert Advisors (EAs) designed to excel in the high-stakes arena of news-driven trading. With its innovative features tailored specifically for rapid-fire scalping strategies,   News scalp   promises to revolutionize how traders navigate volatile market con
        The Arrow Scalper
        Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
        1 (2)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
        FREE
        Gold Crazy EA MT4
        Nguyen Nghiem Duy
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
        FiboPlusWaveRunner
        Sergey Malysh
        3.29 (7)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications) visual panel for opening orders in manual trading visual panel for setting up automat
        Robot Dream
        Serhii Bernatskyi
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Multicurrency Expert Advisor with 100% adaptation for any currency pair and timeframe. Based on the Smart Gread indicator. Very flexible setup allows you to get maximum profit. Profit from transactions is set manually in TakeProfit (standart 200 ). Lot size is set manually by Lot (standart = 1 lot). Each subsequent lot is increased by Kolen (standart 2 ). Maximum lot size MaxLot (standart 10 ). To disable the adviser, there are special functions: StopRightNow - all orders will close rig
        RegressionExpert
        Evgeniy Zhdan
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        The Expert Advisor works on the basis of wave-like changes in price movements. The dynamic regression channel allows you to accurately predict the price movement in the short term. The Expert Advisor uses the indicator in its trading: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/64252 Trading instruments (TF 5m): GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY. The Expert Advisor has been successfully tested with 99% quality quotes, floating spread and random ping since 2003. Optimization of the advisor is not required.
        SPYDR Pro EA
        Mhmwd Hsn Mhmwd Mhmd
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Why Choose SPYDR Pro EA?   Optimized for Indices : Perfectly tailored for trading major indices like   US 500, US 30, US 100, and DAX .   Daily Timeframe Strategy : Works exclusively on the   Daily (D1) chart , ensuring low-frequency, high-probability trades.   Advanced Risk Management : Built-in stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) levels to protect your capital.   No Martingale or Grid Strategies : Safe and sustainable trading approach without risky money management techniques.   User
        Trade Zone Unlimited
        Chathusanka Yamasinghe
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        The EA strategy is based on  Zone Recovery , with simple inputs. - This EA is only using pending orders to execute the trades. - Using trailing stop and take profit levels to secure the profits. When you back testing the EA most of the time it might end up in losses. This happens because we must active the EA on London and New York time. Other trading sessions will make you lose. So keep manually filter the time. Update will available soon for the time filtering option.   Features The advantage
        Gyroscopes
        Nadiya Mirosh
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
        WH AutoFib EA MT4
        Wissam Hussein
        4 (1)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        AutoFib EA, otomatik ticaret için Fibonacci düzeltme ve uzatma seviyelerinin gücünden yararlanmak üzere tasarlanmış, son teknoloji ürünü bir uzman danışmandır. İster yeni başlayan ister deneyimli bir yatırımcı olun, AutoFib EA işlem stratejinizi hassasiyet ve verimlilikle güçlendirir. Test     The EA Before Risking Real Money.  Ayarı testinize göre ayarlayın       sonuçlar. Sorularınız mı var? çekinmeyin       sormak. Temel Özellikler: Otomatik İşlem:       Fibonacci seviyelerine göre alım ve sa
        FREE
        Golden Time Zone Trading
        Tao He
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        The gears of the global financial markets are starting to turn at high speed, and there is always a time window when the possibility of profit is infinitely amplified — this is the "golden trading hour" revered by seasoned traders as the "code to wealth". Every day, when the morning bell of the European market overlaps with the mid-session of the American market, and the afterglow of the Asian market's late session has not yet faded, the capital flows from the three continents resonate at this
        Gold Titan King Scalper
        Dodong Christian Arnon
        Göstergeler
        Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
        BuckWise
        Joel Protusada
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
        Traders Toolbox MT4
        Jason Kisogloo
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Traders Toolbox Premium, Hepsi Bir Arada Bir Araçtır Bu stratejileri ve hesaplamaları otomatikleştirmek için ortak ticaret stratejileri üzerine kapsamlı eğitime dayalı olarak oluşturulmuştur. Özellikler: 19 Bireysel Sinyaller - Bu sinyallerin her biri, nihai / genel sonucu oluşturmak için bir sinir ağı stili konfigürasyonunda önyargılı olabilir. Her sinyalin özelleştirilecek veya gerekirse optimize edilecek kendi ayarları vardır. Kapsamlı Ekran Görüntüsü - Kapsamlı bilgiler ve araç ipuçları
        Digital Experts
        Mohamed Nasseem
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        DIGITAL EXPERTS EA is a tool designed to assemble five of our digital experts into one expert as follows: MILCH COW HEDGE EA is primarily a Hedging Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. MILCH COW MIX EA is primarily a Hedging and Multiples Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right
        Intelligent Machine
        Evgeniy Zhdan
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        The EA’s unique algorithm calculates the average price (reflected in the form of a trend line on the chart), which is the center of price attraction in the framework of the traded timeframe. At times of increasing volatility, the adviser begins work with the goal of fixing profit in the region of the center of attraction of the price. Advisor does not use dangerous trading methods. It is recommended to install a trading expert on a remote server (VPS). Recommended Trading Instruments (TF 5M)
        ForexTrendex
        Luciana Andrea Maggiori
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Welcome. ForexTrendex is a scalping machine (trades quite often) that uses trendlines before it opens a real one in decent to perfect places. IMPORTANT:Due to huge amount of variables that are used in the code of the EA and the many drawings in the chart,the EA's code became very heavy ,resulting to a very very slow testing in ticks. Please,note   that testing in control points will not show the strength of the EA because the results will be wrong.In control points the actions are taken in ever
        Gold of the Incas
        Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Gold of the Incas is a highly effective trading advisor created specifically for the MT4 platform and focused on the gold market and major currency pairs. Using complex algorithms, it analyzes market trends and price fluctuations in real time, ensuring maximum profit with minimal risk. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The effectiveness of Gold of the Incas is confirmed by long testing periods, where it demonstrated outstanding
        ZenFin
        John Davis
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        This expert adviser works with EURUSD, AUDJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY, GBPCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, and EURNZD. This EA utilizes similar mechanisms from the Swing Points indicator to generate Fibonacci levels. With these levels it picks the best time to enter and exit a trade. When trading with this system look forward to a daily bonus, because it detects and trades only in the direction of positive rollover. This bonus amount over time can be considerable and is not shown when back testing w
        Fibonacci Arman EA4
        Samir Arman
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        The expert works on the Fibonacci levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3
        Milch Cow Harmonic
        Mohamed Nasseem
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Milch Cow Harmonic EA "Tool designed to trade 28 currency pairs according to 88 harmonic patterns plus one customized according to your parameters The expert graph interface guides you to the pattern names when passing over the pattern circle You can activate or disable any number of currency pairs and patterns for your trade by clicking on the currency pair circle or the harmonic pattern (green = activate    red = disable) You can set more than one time frame within which the expert will look f
        Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
        Waka Waka EA
        Valeriia Mishchenko
        4.31 (48)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
        Three Little Birds
        Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        ️ ÜÇ KÜÇÜK KUŞ EA Kayıptan yaratıldı. Acıyla mükemmelleştirildi. Amaçla serbest bırakıldı. ️ YAPI. SPEKÜLASYON DEĞİL. Üç Küçük Kuş EA sıradan bir ticaret robotu değil. Yıllarca süren gerçek başarısızlıklarla yaratılmış ve tek bir görev için tasarlanmış, savaşta yaratılmış bir motordur:   Piyasa acımasızlaştığında sermayenizi korumak, kurtarmak ve büyütmek.   Üç güçlü stratejiyi   mükemmel bir senkronizasyonla birleştirir : Martingale ile Kayıplara İlişkin Izgara   : Kayıpları ab
        ChimeraFxTool
        Marve Edom Agbor
        5 (1)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS.. The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO)   - No Martingale   - No Grid   - No Hedging Best Risk Management   - Daily Loss limit   - Stop loss and TP protections Best Profit Factor   - Daily Max Profit Lock Protection   - Monthly Profit Lock Protection Best Signal Accuracy    - Best candle Patterns    - Best timed Response     Strategy    - Trend Tracker    - Neurological bas
        Titan Gold AI
        Yasir Mohammed Sachit Sachit
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Titan Gold AI – Expert Advisor للتداول الآلي تنويه : الأداء السابق أو الأهداف الافتراضية لا تضمن النتائج المستقبلية. التداول في الأسواق المالية ينطوي على مخاطر، وقد يؤدي إلى خسارة رأس المال. يُنصح باستخدام إدارة مخاطر مناسبة واختبار الإكسبيرت على حساب تجريبي قبل التداول الحقيقي. الميزات الأساسية : يعمل على جميع أزواج العملات بما في ذلك الذهب (XAUUSD). فلترة ذكية لجلسات التداول: آسيا – لندن – نيويورك. إدارة أموال ديناميكية تناسب الحسابات الصغيرة والكبيرة. دعم Trailing Stop وحماية متقدمة
        Secret Impulse MT4
        Eugen Funk
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        EA (Uzman Danışman), piyasa New York seansı sırasında hareket etmeye başladığında (daha yüksek hacim) bir pozisyon açar. Bu şekilde, momentum hacim tarafından korunur ve yüksek bir olasılıkla hızlı bir şekilde Kar Al (Take Profit) seviyesine ulaşabiliriz. Sinyal (292%, 10% DD):   https ://www .mql5 .com /en /signals /2274145 New York Seansı Sırasında Momentum Bazlı Giriş EA, düşük zaman dilimlerinde FVG'ler (Fair Value Gap) aracılığıyla gizli bir impuls tespit eder. Eğer impuls, New York seansı
        Supreme Hedgingh 2 Gold
        Harry Tallarita
        5 (1)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Certo! Ecco una versione aggiornata e leggermente più sintetica della presentazione per IA SUPREME MT4Hedging 2.0GOLD , che include la nuova funzionalità e un tono promozionale efficace: IA SUPREME 2.0GOLD – L’evoluzione del tuo trading La nuova versione GOLD è qui: più intelligente, più reattiva, più sicura. Partner’s Academy presenta IA SUPREME MT4Hedging 2.0GOLD , l’Expert Advisor che unisce precisione e gestione avanzata del rischio con un’analisi dinamica della volatilità di mercato
        Stp
        Vladislav Filippov
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
        Benefit EA
        Vsevolod Merzlov
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
        Octopus Stability
        Aleksandr Shurgin
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        After a thorough work and search for the optimal values of each of the Expert Advisor's parameters, the most stable settings of the algorithms have been selected, which do not require over large history periods. The robot uses a universal trading strategy, allowing the use of the currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY and other pairs with low spread. The EA trades on a 5-minute timeframe , it uses levels defined automatically on the bases of multiple parallel price movement calculation me
        Avato
        Nikolaos Bekos
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
        Perfection
        Mikhail Senchakov
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
        TaolishenEA
        Wanchao Kuang
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Taolishen Trend  使用多种组合策略精密计算，进行对未来趋势的判断，适合多种货币对交易，如:XAUUSD,EURUSD,GPBUSD,AUDDSD,USDJPY,USDCHF,USDCAD等以及多种交叉货币对。 使用本EA的同时建议您下载我们的指标 https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/39701 配合使用。 使用方式，下载本EA后，再下载上面链接的指标，就可以加载到图表，并将"Indicator_strategy"的选项设定到"INDB"。 交易详细   https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/580286 如果你仍然存在有更多的问题，欢迎与我联系 联系方式，请加我微信：TaolishenEA
        Multiday Overlay Strategy
        Fabio De Gaetano
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        With the Multiday Overlay Strategy EA you can trade in parallel all major/minor/cross pairs in Forex. This EA is rather unique, as it is capable to "follow the market", this means: no optimization is needed; the same set of input parameters is good for all pairs; you do not need to change the input parameters even if market conditions change. This 3 features mean that the EA is not "manually adapted" to a specific pair in a specific timeframe, as it normally happens when you optimize a pair with
        Price Action EA V3
        Mehmet Haluk Tunc
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Price Action EA for scalping. Open trades by bar height when bar height meet complex math calculations. Timerame is fundamentally M1 and works all forex symbols. Percentage trailing system. Time limitation. Autolot by percentage of balance. Settings by ea automatically. Close safety by time in minutes and close your order after x minute even if it is not in profit or loss by you. Set stoploss and takeprofit values automatically market price. Every major settings can be set automatically by robo
        CSM System
        Michal Milko
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        The CSM System is currently fully automated with all the special features and functions, controlled and regularly monitored. Its evolution, parameters and the individual algorithms are professionally evaluated and optimized by experienced development group of programmers who are developing new updated versions of system. Unlike the other systems, we focused to create the system where the backtesting successful results matching the real life situation. Our core lies in identification of these bi
        Marrykey stock indexes
        Kostiantyn Kuzmin
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        ATTENTION IT IS IMPORTANT: Do not use this system for trading in currency pairs. ATTENTION IT IS IMPORTANT: Do not use this system for trading and testing without individual set files for the selected broker. Marrykey stock Indexes is a scalper system built on the hybrid combinatory Ichimoku Kinko Hyo is equipped with 6 different strategies and designed primarily to work on US stock indices such as S & P500, NASDAQ, Dow Jones, Russell2000. The system is capable of operating on frames from M5 to
        Win Sniper Follow
        Nirundorn Promphao
        1 (1)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Win Sniper Follow  is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/winwifi/ General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD, the recommended timeframe is M15, H1, H4. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A ver
        The seed of a big tree
        Jun Feng
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        This is a fully automatic EA based on price fluctuation, it uses principle of special recognition of price and balance. The parameters are simple and adaptable,the EA can deal with shock, trend, data, news and other types of market, and the performance is stable. Run timeframe: the results are the same in any period. Execution demonstration of the EA can be viewed in the links below: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/470101 Requirements and suggestions Please use this EA on EURUSD H1 timeframe, V
        Chicken peck rices
        Jun Feng
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Chicken peck rices This is a short-term EA what based on price breakthroughs,and the parameters are simple and adaptable. Requirements: Run timeframe: H1; The type of account:ECN,spread of currency≤3,for example,EURUSD,USDJPY,and others. The minimum spread for order modification:0,it means that the minimum distance is zero between setting stop loss or take profit and current price. You must use the required accounts to ensure the reliability of profit. Input parameters: explanation=chicken peck
        Big Hunter
        Mehdi Sabbagh
        5 (1)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        The Multi Strategy Trading Robot This automated trading robot always uses stop loss. Big Hunter is specially designed to trade gold , but you can test it on other pairs since you have the access to the parameters. The robot uses different strategies like swing trading ,  momentum trading , position trading and more. It's backtested for the last 10 years under the harshest, simulated market conditions. Each trade has  unique SL, TP, Trailing stop, and breakeven. These parameters are variable a
        The Revolution Simple Trade
        Herry Gani
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        THE REVOLUTION Simple Trade is suitable for all type of traders whether you are a Swing Trader, Day Trader or Scalper. THE REVOLUTION Package consist of 3 EAs which combine into a Single EA which can create many stategies depend on the trading skills used/known by each traders. We provide AUTO_SETTING expecially for beginner or no experience investors which this AUTO_SETTING will trade to achieve 1000 Points or 10%/month, and for traders/investors who have experiences in trading can develop thei
        Crypto System Automatic
        Michal Milko
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Kryptosystém automaticky   Automatický kryptosystém je v súčasnosti plne automatizovaný so všetkými špeciálnymi vlastnosťami a funkciami, je kontrolovaný a pravidelne monitorovaný. Jeho vývoj, parametre a jednotlivé algoritmy sú odborne vyhodnotené a optimalizované skúsenou vývojovou skupinou programátorov, ktorí vyvíjajú nové aktualizované verzie systému. Na rozdiel od ostatných systémov sme sa zamerali na vytvorenie systému, v ktorom je spätné testovanie úspešných výsledkov zodpovedajúce situ
        The Revolution Target Achiever
        Herry Gani
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        The Revolution Target Achiever FT -  Auto_Setting 1000 Points  Hi all Investors and traders, We've just updated this EA to a new version 3.0, which has a much more benefits , for Investors who want to run this EA 24 hours using vps can try the Auto_Setting to achieved 1000 Points or 10 %, for traders who have their own set up and target 1-100% can use the manual_setting, THE REVOLUTION Target Achiever is suitable for the investor who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). Th
        The Revolution Great Achiever FT
        Herry Gani
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        The REVOLUTION Great Achiever FT - AUTO 1000 POINTS / 10 %   ANOTHER EXCELLENT EA FOR YOU TO CONSIDER USING IT TO GROW YOUR INVESTMENT !!! THE REVOLUTION Great Achiever is suitable for the investors who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). This fixed EA Setting is modified and created from The REVOLUTION Simple Trade which has free customized Setting or Strategy Build EA which is suitable for experienced/advanced traders who have many ideas and strategies innovated  system
        Master IA Power
        Jesus Daniel Quiroga
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Master IA Power is an EA of high mathematical complexity that adapts to price and speed changes, calculating if it is convenient to place orders in the market. When sending the orders, it tests the suitable lots to collect stable and consistent profits. And he doesn't hesitate to get out of the market quickly if he calculates that it is not profitable to stay in the market. Master IA Power continuously seeks to establish a balance between Balance and Equity, without deviating from providing pos
        Pisces EA
        Nuttawut Khiawkiri
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        "Pisces Expert Advisor" Powered by FxGangster This EA Better work with GBPJPY and USD Pairs. this Expert Advisor has a Scalping, hedging and trend following  strategy when trade with wrong way, it will use hedging to fix it, and I have included too much indicator inside this EA, you can use all setting inside to set this EA, by the way you can look how many indicator and how to setting in my screenshots pictures. Live myfxbook : Pisces EA  ------------------- We provide Forex Analyst signals,
        Raider
        Aleksandr Shurgin
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        A scalper trading advisor with an innovative method for calculating the opening of trading positions. The robot is designed for high-frequency trading with MT4 terminal instruments. The expert controls the volume of trading positions, spread expansion, and slippage. Can be used on any time frame, with any deposit size. Easily optimized and configured for the desired instrument. You can use preset settings. Recommendations for using the expert Initial deposit from 100USD. Brokers with normal exec
        Wizard
        Aleksandr Shurgin
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Эксперт для работы на основных валютных парах. Открытие сделок на основе анализа ценового движения. Вход в рынок отложенными динамическими ордерами, всегда выставляет StopLoss  и  TakeProfit, не использует мартингейл и усреднение. Робот не выходит за границы заложенной в него стратегии, соблюдает заданный уровень риска и контролирует расширения спреда, выбирая наиболее благоприятные моменты входа в сделку. Для эффективной работы желательно провести оптимизацию для каждой валютной пары. Для ускор
        Swing Price Action Trader
        Minh Nguyen Nam
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Swing & Price Action Trader ( SPA Trader)   How to trade with SPA Trader? SPA Trader is a very special tool for both Automatic  and Semi-Automatic trading . It works as an Indicator and Expert Advisor to trade fully automatic, if trader sets it to true and  by false setting , then it will trade when trader enter into the position via SPA Trader manually, but the money management and risk management functions remain automatically to manage the opened positions for trader... The SPA Trader is the
        Night Vision EA
        Mehmet Haluk Tunc
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        22.12.2020 New version is released. Bug fixed and exit by MA removed.Improved fully automated Expert Advisor without martingale. Follow the trend. Checking important trade levels. It is complex calculated to catch right trend strategy. Special candles, custom indicator and maths are used for entries. Live Results shown at here  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/669290   Default settings recomended for EURUSD m1/m5  gmt +3(or +2 winter time) .  Click here for the symbol sets you can make testing .
        Yazarın diğer ürünleri
        Big Forex Players MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.75 (118)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
        Bitcoin Robot MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.5 (131)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
        Stock Indexes EA MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.78 (18)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
        XG Gold Robot MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.21 (87)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
        Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.93 (43)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
        XG Gold Robot MT4
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.39 (36)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
        Crude Oil Robot MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        5 (12)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
        Bitcoin Robot MT4
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.69 (64)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
        GbpUsd Robot MT4
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.75 (91)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
        DS Gold Robot MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.38 (29)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
        DS Gold Robot MT4
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.43 (7)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
        Scalping Robot MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.14 (76)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Introducing our advanced Scalping Forex Robot. The scalping algorithm is built to spot high-probability entry and exit points, ensuring that every trade is executed with the highest chance of success within the M1 timeframe . The best pair to use with the Scalping Robot is XAUUSD .This robot is perfect for traders who prefer the scalping method and want to take advantage of rapid price movements without having to manually monitor the charts. It is suitable for both beginners looking for an autom
        GbpUsd Robot MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.68 (135)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        The GBPUSD Robot MT5 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the   GBP/USD   currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to   identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD.  The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-E
        Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
        MQL TOOLS SL
        5 (17)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
        Stock Indexes EA MT4
        MQL TOOLS SL
        5 (4)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
        Scalping Robot MT4
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.05 (22)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Introducing our advanced Scalping Forex Robot. The scalping algorithm is built to spot high-probability entry and exit points, ensuring that every trade is executed with the highest chance of success within the   M1 timeframe . The best pair to use with the Scalping Robot is   XAUUSD .  This robot is perfect for traders who prefer the   scalping method   and want to take advantage of rapid price movements without having to manually monitor the charts. It is suitable for both beginners looking fo
        XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.83 (23)
        Yardımcı programlar
        XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT5 tool is a professional algorithm, that calculates risk of every transaction before it is finalized. It allows you to precisely estimate gain and possible loss. The professional tool can estimate levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss incredibly precisely, making investments more effective and safer. Using Risk Reward Ratio Tool, you can with one click carry out transactions, cancel position, set position rate, set opening point, TP, SL and many other features.  List of
        FREE
        Crude Oil Robot MT4
        MQL TOOLS SL
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World.   Crude Oil Robot   is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the   XTIUSD or any crude instrument   offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a   highly specialized system   built exclusively for the crude oil market,   utilizing unique technologies   not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with   exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Fil
        XR Gartley Pattern Indicator MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        5 (3)
        Göstergeler
        The XR Gartley Pattern MT5 is an indicator which displays and alerts Gartley pattern detected on the candlestick chart. It also displays potential trade with calculated Take Profit and Stop Loss. After purchasing XR Gartley Pattern Indicator, you can immediately download this indicator from the MT4-MT5 Market and start using it because all features are set to default, is not necessary to change any parameter. In addition, we have created a  private group  for customers who have purchased one of
        FREE
        XE Forex Strength Indicator MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.33 (6)
        Göstergeler
        XE Forex Strengh Indicator MT5 displays visual information about direction and strength of a signal for current pair and chosen timeframes (M5, M15, M30 and H1). Calculations are based on multiple factors and results are shown as a colored panel with scale bar, numerical values and arrows. There are also displayed values of current price and spread on the pair. There can be activated an alert (as a mail or pop-up window with sound) for each available timeframes which send a message when the dir
        FREE
        XP Forex Trade Manager MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.25 (8)
        Yardımcı programlar
        Forex Trade Manager MT5 simplifies managing open orders in MetaTrader 5. If you open a new order, the manager automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit. When price will move, then the program could move Stop Loss to Break Even (stop loss = open price) or continuously moving Stop Loss (Trailing Stop) to protect your profits. Forex Trading Manager is able to control orders for only current symbols (where EA works) or for all opened orders (regardless symbol) and hide the Stop Loss and Take Prof
        FREE
        One Click MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        Yardımcı programlar
        One Click Close MT5 is an EA which allows you close orders quickly. EA display on chart two buttons. The first button "Close All Positions" is using to close all opened orders. The second button "Close Profit Positions" is using to close only profitable orders. EA is closing orders for all available symbols, not only for chart symbol. In EA params you can set distance from upper chart frame (Y Offset) and from left chart frame (X Offset). For installation EA it is only need to copy One Click Clo
        FREE
        XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT4
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.63 (8)
        Yardımcı programlar
        XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT4 tool is a professional algorithm, that calculates risk of every transaction before it is finalized. It allows you to precisely estimate gain and possible loss. The professional tool can estimate levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss incredibly precisely, making investments more effective and safer. Using Risk Reward Ratio Tool, you can with one click carry out transactions, cancel position, set position rate, set opening point, TP, SL and many other features.  List of
        FREE
        XP Forex Trade Manager Grid MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        5 (3)
        Yardımcı programlar
        Forex Trade Manager Grid MT5 helps you to managing orders and achieve the goal. You only need to place first order with Take Profit, run EA and set in params profit (pips) you want to get. EA will be managing your positions, as will gather appointed amount of pips. It’s a strategy for management of manual trades opened on current pair. The strategy adds positions to currently opened trades in a grid management (with chosen distance in pips between trades) - up to 15 trades (or less). First up to
        FREE
        XP Forex Trade Manager MT4
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4 (6)
        Yardımcı programlar
        Forex Trade Manager MT4 simplifies managing open orders in MetaTrader 4. If you open a new order, the manager automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit. When price will move, then the program could move Stop Loss to Break Even (stop loss = open price) or continuously moving Stop Loss (Trailing Stop) to protect your profits. Forex Trading Manager is able to control orders for only current symbols (where EA works) or for all opened orders (regardless symbol) and hide the Stop Loss and Take Prof
        FREE
        One Click MT4
        MQL TOOLS SL
        5 (2)
        Yardımcı programlar
        One Click Close MT4 is an EA which allows you close orders quickly. EA display on chart two buttons. The first button "Close All Positions" is using to close all opened orders. The second button "Close Profit Positions" is using to close only profitable orders. EA is closing orders for all available symbols, not only for chart symbol. In EA params you can set distance from upper chart frame (Y Offset) and from left chart frame (X Offset). For installation EA it is only need to copy One Click Clo
        FREE
        XE Forex Strength Indicator MT4
        MQL TOOLS SL
        5 (4)
        Göstergeler
        XE Forex Strengh Indicator MT4 displays visual information about direction and strength of a signal for current pair and chosen timeframes (M5, M15, M30 and H1). Calculations are based on multiple factors and results are shown as a colored panel with scale bar, numerical values and arrows. There are also displayed values of current price and spread on the pair. There can be activated an alert (as a mail or pop-up window with sound) for each available timeframes which send a message when the dir
        FREE
        XR Gartley Pattern Indicator MT4
        MQL TOOLS SL
        Göstergeler
        The XR Gartley Pattern MT4 is an indicator which displays and alerts Gartley pattern detected on the candlestick chart. It also displays potential trade with calculated Take Profit and Stop Loss, Timeframe H1. After purchasing XR Gartley Pattern, you can immediately download this indicator from the MT4-MT5 Market and start using it because all features are set to default, is not necessary to change any parameter. In addition, we have created a  private group  for customers who have purchased one
        FREE
        XP Forex Trade Manager Grid MT4
        MQL TOOLS SL
        5 (1)
        Yardımcı programlar
        Forex Trade Manager Grid MT4 helps you to managing orders and achieve the goal. You only need to place first order with Take Profit, run EA and set in params profit (pips) you want to get. EA will be managing your positions, as will gather appointed amount of pips. It’s a strategy for management of manual trades opened on current pair. The strategy adds positions to currently opened trades in a grid management (with chosen distance in pips between trades) - up to 15 trades (or less). First up to
        FREE
        Multi Pairs Indicator MT4
        MQL TOOLS SL
        Göstergeler
        The Multi Pairs Forex Indicator is an advanced trading too l that allows traders to track and analyze the performance of multiple currency pairs in real-time on a single chart. It consolidates data from various Forex pairs, providing an at-a-glance overview of market conditions across different currencies and helps you save time. Useful for various trading styles, including scalping, day trading, and swing trading. Whether you're monitoring major pairs like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, or more exotic pair
        Filtrele:
        k880522
        77
        k880522 2025.09.25 09:25 
         

        I've received a lot of help from the developers and I'm looking forward to the future.

        MQL TOOLS SL
        66523
        Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.09.25 10:27
        The BFP EA is a perfect system for Traders. You are welcome👍📊
        Chidi Maduakolam
        39
        Chidi Maduakolam 2025.08.13 19:40 
         

        The Big forex Player is fulfilling my dream of hands-off auto system, it brought me 22% profit using of one of the 3 strategies available. In the coming days, I'll be testing and trading with banks and trading indicators systems. But I can already say that BFP EA is a very good system. Thanks

        MQL TOOLS SL
        66523
        Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.13 20:53
        The BFP EA is a perfect system for Traders. You are welcome👍📊
        adrian100379
        24
        adrian100379 2025.07.07 11:53 
         

        I just started testing the BFP on a test account, it was easy to set up and for now it is working. Running it on Robot mode on the EURUSD pair for now, i will test Banks and Indicators later. I will come back with results after 4 -5 months of testing. The customer support is responsive and fast. So far this is very promising.

        MQL TOOLS SL
        66523
        Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.07.07 12:41
        The BFP EA is a perfect system for Traders. You are welcome👍📊
        ericaschneider
        105
        ericaschneider 2025.07.01 18:38 
         

        Been using for about a month and all entries have been winners so far on the Banks and Indicators systems.

        MQL TOOLS SL
        66523
        Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.07.01 19:10
        The BFP EA is a perfect system for Traders. You are welcome👍📊
        bassam2992
        124
        bassam2992 2025.06.02 03:54 
         

        big forex player ea was working but now it idle

        MQL TOOLS SL
        66523
        Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.06.02 08:13
        The BFP EA is a perfect system for Traders. You are welcome👍📊
        rolybc88
        32
        rolybc88 2025.05.07 15:06 
         

        I've been testing Big Forex Players EA on my demo account and I'm honestly impressed. The robot delivers precise entries and manages trades with a solid logic based on market structure and volatility. The Trading with Robot system offers great flexibility, allowing you to control TP, SL, risk levels, and trade steps. It doesn't rely on luck or martingale — just clean, technical execution. What truly sets this EA apart is the exceptional support from the developer on Telegram. They're fast, professional, and always ready to help with any setup questions or improvements. You’re never left alone. Highly recommended if you're looking for a smart, well-structured, and actively supported EA for serious trading. Definitely worth it.

        MQL TOOLS SL
        66523
        Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.05.07 15:19
        The BFP EA is a perfect system for Traders. You are welcome👍📊
        XIA PENG
        247
        XIA PENG 2025.05.05 11:29 
         

        the BFP is very good!

        MQL TOOLS SL
        66523
        Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.05.05 11:31
        The BFP EA is a perfect system for Traders. You are welcome👍📊
        Ko Wai Hon
        169
        Ko Wai Hon 2025.04.27 05:16 
         

        Powerful EA, Great support community, started in real account

        MQL TOOLS SL
        66523
        Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.04.28 10:44
        The BFP EA is a perfect system for Traders. You are welcome👍📊
        Victor Ivan Vrbancic
        287
        Victor Ivan Vrbancic 2025.04.25 16:10 
         

        Quality all around

        MQL TOOLS SL
        66523
        Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.04.25 17:39
        The BFP EA is a perfect system for Traders. You are welcome👍📊
        Eweld7777
        34
        Eweld7777 2025.04.12 23:21 
         

        The BFP EA is a perfect system for Traders.

        MQL TOOLS SL
        66523
        Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.04.13 06:54
        The BFP EA is a perfect system for Traders. You are welcome👍📊
        jblanco360
        72
        jblanco360 2025.02.05 16:46 
         

        Just started using BFP and the support team does a great job of communicating with you. They make sure you are aware of the risks and wants you to be successful. Great Team Structure!

        MQL TOOLS SL
        66523
        Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.02.05 16:48
        The BFP EA is a perfect system for Traders. You are welcome👍📊
        richardw331
        177
        richardw331 2025.01.11 18:31 
         

        All good, great support.

        MQL TOOLS SL
        66523
        Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.01.11 18:43
        The BFP EA is a perfect system for Traders. You are welcome👍📊
        rajinda
        245
        rajinda 2024.12.08 17:37 
         

        I have been using BFP in a prop firm based on the recommended setfiles provided by the support team while testing out it's various features in a demo. It has multiple trading systems embedded and support team is doing a great job in clarifying my queries and providing recommendations/setfiles. Looking forward to new EAs by the team.

        MQL TOOLS SL
        66523
        Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2024.12.08 18:05
        The BFP EA is a perfect system for Traders. You are welcome👍📊
        260037340
        401
        260037340 2024.08.07 23:06 
         

        Mark and Ominus were so helpful in answering all the questions on my mind and setting my account up. I am now ready to test it on a demo account. I will give another review after a few weeks of testing.

        MQL TOOLS SL
        66523
        Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2024.09.18 23:09
        The BFP EA is a perfect system for Traders. You are welcome👍📊
        Chun Kin Kan
        559
        Chun Kin Kan 2024.07.26 19:30 
         

        Very good!

        MQL TOOLS SL
        66523
        Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2024.09.18 23:09
        The BFP EA is a perfect system for Traders. You are welcome👍📊
        Kam Yeung Yam
        331
        Kam Yeung Yam 2024.07.19 05:52 
         

        Safe and Reliable,my first choice!!

        MQL TOOLS SL
        66523
        Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2024.09.18 23:09
        The BFP EA is a perfect system for Traders. You are welcome👍📊
        HH
        49
        HH 2024.07.11 11:33 
         

        The support team is helpful. Thank you

        MQL TOOLS SL
        66523
        Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2024.09.18 23:09
        The BFP EA is a perfect system for Traders. You are welcome👍📊
        Sndmflwrs
        81
        Sndmflwrs 2024.07.03 19:49 
         

        I have purchased and am using it. It is very good, although the period is still short. I believe the author is also a reliable person.

        MQL TOOLS SL
        66523
        Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2024.09.18 23:09
        The BFP EA is a perfect system for Traders. You are welcome👍📊
        52282077
        93
        52282077 2024.05.22 21:39 
         

        出色的支持，准备在实际账户上启动它

        Yukihiro Yasuda
        235
        Yukihiro Yasuda 2024.04.16 20:25 
         

        Very good EA. I am still testing it, but it is working perfectly at the moment. The support is extremely helpful.

        MQL TOOLS SL
        66523
        Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2024.09.18 23:08
        The BFP EA is a perfect system for Traders. You are welcome👍📊
        123
        İncelemeye yanıt