Overview

Alpha Swing Reversal Signals is an MT4 chart indicator that marks potential swing reversal candles with arrows.

Signals are based on candle structure (wick-to-range), a swing high/low check over a lookback window, and a volatility filter using ATR.

An optional EMA trend filter can be enabled to keep signals aligned with a broader directional bias.

Alerts can be enabled to notify you when a new signal is confirmed on the last closed candle.

What the Indicator Does

The indicator scans closed candles and looks for reversal-style candles near local extremes.

A sell signal is considered when price forms a swing high and the candle shows a relatively large upper wick.

A buy signal is considered when price forms a swing low and the candle shows a relatively large lower wick.

A volatility condition (range vs. ATR) helps ignore very small candles during low activity.

If enabled, the EMA trend filter keeps sell signals below the EMA and buy signals above the EMA.

Signals are drawn as arrows directly on the chart for quick visual review.

Key Features

Buy/Sell arrows plotted on the chart window

Swing high/low detection using a configurable lookback period

Wick percentage filter to focus on reversal-style candles

ATR-based volatility filter to reduce small-range signals

Optional EMA trend filter (enable/disable)

Optional pop-up alerts on newly confirmed signals

Works with any symbol supported by your broker

Risk Management & Safety Notes

This indicator provides visual signals only and does not place trades.

Signals can appear in fast markets and around volatile periods; always apply your own risk rules.

No indicator can account for all market conditions (spread changes, slippage, gaps, or news spikes).

Use protective orders and position sizing that match your risk tolerance.

Test settings on your broker’s data before relying on them in a live environment.

Trading involves risk, and losses are possible.

Inputs

Signal Detection

Swing Lookback Period (InpLookback): bars used to confirm swing highs/lows

Minimum Wick Percentage (InpWickPercent): wick-to-range threshold (0.0–1.0)

Volatility Filter (ATR)

ATR Period (InpAtrPeriod): ATR calculation length

ATR Multiplier (InpAtrMult): minimum candle range relative to ATR

Trend Filter (EMA)

EMA Period (InpEmaPeriod): EMA length

Use Trend Filter (UseTrendFilter): enable/disable EMA condition

Alerts

Show Alerts (ShowAlerts): pop-up alert when a new signal is confirmed

Setup

Copy the indicator file to MQL4/Indicators and restart MT4 (or refresh Navigator). Attach Alpha Swing Reversal Signals to a chart. Choose a timeframe (commonly used: M15–H1) and your preferred symbol. Adjust Lookback and Wick Percentage to match the chart’s volatility and structure. Set ATR Period/Multiplier to control how strict the volatility filter is. Enable/disable the EMA trend filter and set the EMA period if needed. Turn alerts on/off as desired.

Recommended Evaluation

Review signals in historical charts by scrolling left and checking how arrows align with swing points and candle wicks.

Try different settings per symbol, because volatility and session behavior differ between markets.

Observe how the ATR multiplier affects signal frequency during quiet vs. active periods.

If you use alerts, confirm they trigger only after the bar closes (last closed candle).

Use a demo account to practice your full decision process, including risk controls and execution rules.

Keep notes of settings you used and the market conditions where signals were more/less frequent.

Compatibility

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (indicator for chart window).

Works on any timeframe; commonly used on M15–H1 depending on the symbol.

Symbols: any broker-provided instruments (majors, metals, indices, etc.).

Signals are calculated from price history; results can differ across brokers due to data and spreads.

FAQ

Does it repaint?

Signals are calculated on closed candles, and arrows are placed after the candle closes. Historical arrows are based on available chart history (if broker history changes, any indicator may display differently).

When is a signal confirmed?

A signal is considered after the candle closes; the most recent confirmed bar is the last closed candle.

What does the wick percentage mean?

It sets how large the wick must be relative to the full candle range to qualify as a reversal-style candle.

What does the ATR multiplier do?

It filters out small candles by requiring the candle range to be large enough compared to ATR.

Should I use the EMA trend filter?

It can reduce counter-trend signals by requiring buys above EMA and sells below EMA. You can disable it if you prefer to see all swing signals.

Why do arrows appear slightly above/below candles?

A small offset is used so arrows remain visible and do not overlap the candle high/low.

How do I get support?

Support is provided via MQL5 comments or MQL5 messages.

Changelog

Version 1.00