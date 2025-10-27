Aegis Vortex US30 EA

Aegis Vortex US30 EA

📈 Launch Pricing: Starting at $30. Each week the price will increase until it reaches the final list price. Early buyers lock the lowest price permanently.

What it is

Aegis Vortex US30 EA is a rules-based, volatility-reversion system dedicated to US30 (Dow Jones) on M5. It places stop orders at Bollinger band extremes only when a regime filter confirms conditions (Keltner/TEMA alignment for longs; DI+/Vortex confirmation for shorts). ATR-weighted trailing with staged activation manages winners while capping variance. No discretionary overrides, no martingale, no grid.

Key Features

  • Market & TF: US30 (index/CFD), M5

  • Entries: Stop orders at band extremes, gated by regime filters

  • Risk Control: Fixed initial SL/TP, ATR trailing with dual activation thresholds

  • Process Discipline: Replaces pending orders; avoids duplicates; weekend logic respected

  • Clean Architecture: Designed to be broker-agnostic (no tick scalping, no latency arbitrage)

Inputs (essentials)

  • Risk & Sizing: Global MM (fixed lot or % balance)

  • Targets: Profit Target %, Stop Loss % (configurable)

  • Trailing: ATR multipliers + activation multipliers (long/short independently tunable)

  • Filters: Periods for Keltner/TEMA, DI/Vortex; signal windows and validity bars

Recommended Use

  • Symbol: US30 only (as listed by your broker; map the exact symbol name)

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Spread/Execution: Low spread, stable execution; VPS recommended

  • Risk: Start 0.25%–0.5% per trade, scale with equity after sufficient forward data

  • Portfolio Role: Mean-reversion sleeve to complement trend or breakout systems

Backtesting & Forward

  • Test with broker’s real symbol and your data quality (Model: 1-minute OHLC or better).

  • Validate robustness with walk-forward / OOS segments before going live.

  • Forward test on demo first; then use small live size and scale prudently.

🛡️ Risk Management
All trading involves risk. This EA does not guarantee profits. Use capital you can afford to risk, apply conservative position sizing, and monitor broker conditions.

What You Get

  • Lifetime access to the purchased version (per MQL5 account rules)

  • Free updates and iterative improvements

  • Quick-start guide (installation, symbol mapping, risk templates)

FAQ (Short)

  • Martingale / Grid? No.

  • News filter? Strategy is price-action/regime-based; if desired, pause around major events.

  • Other symbols/timeframes? Optimized for US30-M5; use at your discretion elsewhere.

  • Brokers? Any offering US30 with reasonable spread and execution.

⚠️ Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. You are solely responsible for your trading decisions and compliance with local regulations.



Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Nasdaq Evolution EA
Andreas Smigadis
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nasdaq Evolution EA Launch Offer: Every new strategy developed by Alpha Structure FX starts at a special introductory price of $30 . The price increases every Weekend  until it reaches its final value of the strategy . This rewards early users and reflects real performance feedback over time — early adopters get the best value. Nasdaq Evolution EA is a fully automated trading system developed by Alpha Structure FX , engineered specifically for the US Tech 100 (Nasdaq 100) index. The strateg
Nasdaq Apex EA
Andreas Smigadis
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nasdaq Apex EA Launch Offer: Every new strategy developed by Alpha Structure FX starts at an introductory price of $30 . The price increases every Saturday until it reaches its final value of the strategy . This limited-time model rewards early adopters while the strategy’s live performance builds verified results. Overview Nasdaq Apex EA is a fully automated trading system designed for the Nasdaq 100 (USATECHIDXUSD) index on the H1 timeframe . The algorithm combines daily market direction
US30 Quantum EA
Andreas Smigadis
Uzman Danışmanlar
US30 Quantum EA Launch Offer: Every new strategy developed by Alpha Structure FX begins at a starting price of $30 . The price increases every weekend until it reaches its final value of the strategy . This progressive pricing model rewards early adopters while real-time data validates the strategy’s performance. Overview US30 Quantum EA is a fully automated trading system designed for the Dow Jones Index (US30 / USA30IDXUSD) on the M15 timeframe . It merges trend intelligence from the Hull
Euro Pulse EA
Andreas Smigadis
Uzman Danışmanlar
Launch Pricing: $30 starting price. Price increases every weekend until the EA reaches its final price. Early buyers lock lifetime updates at their purchase price. Euro Pulse EA — by Alfa Structure FX Institutional, rules-based EURUSD H1 strategy engineered to capture volatility expansions after compression . Euro Pulse EA places stop entries around a TEMA(5) anchor using a Bollinger Band Width Ratio trigger, with predefined risk ( SL 150 pips ) and return ( TP 244 pips ), ATR(42) -informed tr
Sterling Sigma Reversion EA
Andreas Smigadis
Uzman Danışmanlar
Launch Pricing Starting price: $30. The price will increase every weekend until it reaches the final EA price. Early adopters lock in the lowest tier. Sterling Sigma Reversion EA — Alfa Structure FX Institutional mean-reversion on GBPUSD H1. Dual Bollinger-band confirmation, stop entries at SMA(20) to avoid knife-catching, and an ATR-scaled trailing stop for volatility-aware exits. No martingale, no grid. Quick Facts • Pair/TF: GBPUSD / H1 • Style: Dual-band mean reversion with stop-t
Gold Regime Shift EA
Andreas Smigadis
Uzman Danışmanlar
GOLD REGIME SHIFT EA Launch Pricing Policy (USD) Intro price: $30 — starting price . Automatic weekend step-ups : the price increases every weekend until it reaches the final price . Buying early locks your price for all future updates. A rules-based XAUUSD M30 Expert Advisor engineered by Alpha Structure FX . It exploits regime shifts via a dual-Bollinger framework (BB 130/2.5σ + 510/2.0σ ), entering only on confirmed band migration to capture trend extension after variance shocks. Includes di
Gold Liquidity Capture EA
Andreas Smigadis
Uzman Danışmanlar
$30 is the starting price — it will increase every weekend until it reaches the regular price. Product: Gold Liquidity Capture EA by Alpha Structure FX Market: XAUUSD (GOLD) • Timeframe: H1 • Style: Rules-based, stop-entry, liquidity & volatility bands What it does A systematic H1 engine for GOLD that positions stop orders around volatility bands to capture momentum after liquidity sweeps . Fixed SL/TP and disciplined sizing aim for consistent R-based outcomes with transparent execution.
Gold Linear Alpha EA
Andreas Smigadis
Uzman Danışmanlar
$30 is the starting price — it will increase every weekend until it reaches the regular price. Product: Gold Linear Alpha EA by Alpha Structure FX Market: XAUUSD (GOLD) • Timeframe: H1 • Style: Linear-regression bias + LWMA-anchored limit entries, volatility-scaled distances What it does A rules-based H1 engine for GOLD that uses a linear-regression signal for directional bias and places limit orders around a 50-LWMA anchor at distances scaled by σ-band width. Execution is fully deterministi
Gold Expansion Capture EA
Andreas Smigadis
Uzman Danışmanlar
$30 is the starting price — it will increase every weekend until it reaches the regular price. Product: Gold Expansion Capture EA by Alpha Structure FX Market: XAUUSD (GOLD) • Timeframe: H1 • Style: Daily-range expansion + Keltner-anchored limit entries with ATR-scaled trailing What it does A rules-based H1 engine for GOLD that targets daily range expansions . Bias is confirmed via a volatility-band condition , then the EA places precision limit orders on the Keltner Channel to join continua
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt