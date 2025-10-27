Aegis Vortex US30 EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Andreas Smigadis
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
What it is
Aegis Vortex US30 EA is a rules-based, volatility-reversion system dedicated to US30 (Dow Jones) on M5. It places stop orders at Bollinger band extremes only when a regime filter confirms conditions (Keltner/TEMA alignment for longs; DI+/Vortex confirmation for shorts). ATR-weighted trailing with staged activation manages winners while capping variance. No discretionary overrides, no martingale, no grid.
Key Features
-
Market & TF: US30 (index/CFD), M5
-
Entries: Stop orders at band extremes, gated by regime filters
-
Risk Control: Fixed initial SL/TP, ATR trailing with dual activation thresholds
-
Process Discipline: Replaces pending orders; avoids duplicates; weekend logic respected
-
Clean Architecture: Designed to be broker-agnostic (no tick scalping, no latency arbitrage)
Inputs (essentials)
-
Risk & Sizing: Global MM (fixed lot or % balance)
-
Targets: Profit Target %, Stop Loss % (configurable)
-
Trailing: ATR multipliers + activation multipliers (long/short independently tunable)
-
Filters: Periods for Keltner/TEMA, DI/Vortex; signal windows and validity bars
Recommended Use
-
Symbol: US30 only (as listed by your broker; map the exact symbol name)
-
Timeframe: M5
-
Spread/Execution: Low spread, stable execution; VPS recommended
-
Risk: Start 0.25%–0.5% per trade, scale with equity after sufficient forward data
-
Portfolio Role: Mean-reversion sleeve to complement trend or breakout systems
Backtesting & Forward
-
Test with broker’s real symbol and your data quality (Model: 1-minute OHLC or better).
-
Validate robustness with walk-forward / OOS segments before going live.
-
Forward test on demo first; then use small live size and scale prudently.
🛡️ Risk Management
All trading involves risk. This EA does not guarantee profits. Use capital you can afford to risk, apply conservative position sizing, and monitor broker conditions.
What You Get
-
Lifetime access to the purchased version (per MQL5 account rules)
-
Free updates and iterative improvements
-
Quick-start guide (installation, symbol mapping, risk templates)
FAQ (Short)
-
Martingale / Grid? No.
-
News filter? Strategy is price-action/regime-based; if desired, pause around major events.
-
Other symbols/timeframes? Optimized for US30-M5; use at your discretion elsewhere.
-
Brokers? Any offering US30 with reasonable spread and execution.
⚠️ Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. You are solely responsible for your trading decisions and compliance with local regulations.