GbpUsd Pound Investor

Overview

GBPUSD Pound Investor is an Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD on the M15 timeframe.
It uses a Bollinger Bands entry condition and a Moving Average crossover exit condition.
The EA supports fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit, plus optional protections for spread, daily limits, and equity limits.
A built-in news filter module is included (disabled by default) and requires terminal WebRequest permission when used.

What the EA Does

The EA checks the market once per new bar and decides whether to open a trade.
Buy/Sell entries are derived from Bollinger Bands conditions on recent prices.
Trade exits are managed by a Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossover condition.
Stop Loss and Take Profit can be applied to each order (or set after entry on ECN-type execution).
The EA can limit entries using spread, max open positions/lots, daily loss/drawdown, and equity-based protections.

Key Features

  • Designed for GBPUSD, M15 (single-symbol, single-timeframe setup)

  • Bollinger Bands-based entry logic

  • SMA crossover-based exit logic

  • Fixed SL/TP inputs (in pips)

  • Optional protections: spread, max positions/lots, daily loss/drawdown, equity limits

  • Optional news filter module (disabled by default)

  • On-chart stats panel can be enabled/disabled

Risk Management & Safety Notes

Trading involves risk, and losses can exceed expectations in fast markets.
This EA uses Stop Loss and Take Profit settings, but execution depends on broker conditions (spread, slippage, stop levels).
Protections such as Max Spread, daily loss/drawdown limits, and equity protections can help control exposure, but they do not remove risk.
If equity-based protections trigger, the EA may close positions and stop itself.
Use conservative lot sizing and evaluate on a demo account before considering live use.
You are responsible for selecting settings that match your risk tolerance and broker conditions.

Inputs

Trading

  • Magic_Number: unique identifier for the EA’s orders

  • Entry_Amount: lot size used for entries

  • Stop_Loss (pips): fixed SL distance (0 disables)

  • Take_Profit (pips): fixed TP distance (0 disables)

Indicators

  • Bollinger Bands: Period, Deviation

  • Moving Averages (SMA): Fast period, Slow period

Protections

  • Max_Spread (points): blocks entries when spread is above limit

  • Max_OpenPos / Max_OpenLots: limits overall exposure across all EAs

  • Daily protections: MaxDailyLoss, Max_Daily_DD, Daily_Reset hour

  • Account protections: Min_Equity, Max_Equity, MaxEquity_DD

News / Display

  • News filter priority and timing windows (disabled by default)

  • Pos_Stat / Robot_Stats: show/hide the on-chart stats panel

Setup

  1. Install the EA in your platform and restart the terminal.

  2. Open a GBPUSD chart and set timeframe to M15.

  3. Enable AutoTrading and allow live trading in the EA settings.

  4. Set your desired lot size (Entry_Amount) and SL/TP values.

  5. If you enable the news filter, allow WebRequest in terminal options and add the news server domain used by the EA to the allowed list.

  6. Ensure the symbol’s trading conditions are suitable (spread, stop level, execution model).

Recommended Evaluation

Use Strategy Tester for a historical simulation to confirm the EA’s behavior on your broker’s data.
Test with “Every tick based on real ticks” (when available) and include spreads consistent with your trading conditions.
Then run the EA on a demo account for several weeks to observe execution, slippage sensitivity, and how protections behave.
Adjust Max_Spread and exposure limits to match typical session spreads for GBPUSD.
Only change one parameter group at a time (e.g., protections first, then indicator parameters) to keep results interpretable.

Compatibility

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4).
Symbol: intended for GBPUSD.
Timeframe: intended for M15; other timeframes may change behavior.
Broker: works with common forex brokers; ECN/STP execution is handled by applying SL/TP after entry when needed.

FAQ

Q: Does it trade more than one symbol?
A: It is intended for GBPUSD. Use one chart per symbol/magic number.

Q: Can I run multiple copies on the same account?
A: Yes, if you use different Magic_Number values and manage exposure limits appropriately.

Q: Why was an entry “canceled”?
A: One of the protections may have blocked the trade (spread, max positions/lots, daily limits, equity limits, or news filter window).

Q: How do I enable the news filter?
A: Set the news priority input and allow WebRequest in terminal options, then add the required news server domain to the allowed list.

Q: Does it use a trailing stop?
A: The code includes trailing-stop logic, but it is not enabled by default.

Q: Where can I request support?
A: Support is provided via MQL5 comments or MQL5 messages.

