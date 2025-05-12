Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5

4.93

Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for traders looking to capitalize on Bitcoin’s volatility while automating their trades without manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is also protected during important news, when high-impact news comes out, the robot doesn't open positions before and after 60 minutes after the news. The Bitcoin Robot is available in two versions for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and can be used with any Forex Broker. The detailed manual is available in 9 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. Please send me a private message after purchasing the Robot, and I will give you access to the group where you will receive support and be able to discuss about the robot.

The promotional price $799 is valid until 3 October 2025. The price without a discount is $1499. Please send me a private message after purchasing the Robot.

After purchasing or renting the BRG, you can receive One of our Tool for Free (GbpUsd Robot, DS Gold Robot or AX Indicator)

Features:

  • ADX filter
  • News filter
  • All updates for free
  • Popular BTCUSD pair
  • A tested product developed by skilled programmers
  • Trading 7 days a week or on specific days and hours 
  • Quick installation, only 3 parameters needs to be changed
  • Private group with dedicated support that will assist you at every step
  • All positions are protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, MaxDD%

Parameters:

  • Daily profit target
  • Lots - the fixed lots size
  • Lots  - the percent lots size
  • Take profit - is a set as default, no need to change
  • Stop Loss - is set as default, no need to change
  • The magic number - can be changed to any number
  • News Filter - activation of news filter for blocking new trades
  • MaxDD %, is possible to specify the maximum drawdown in percentage
  • Trade comment - you can change it to anything, this comment is visible in the history
  • Report For USD (true/false) - choice of the currency for which the news are included in the filter
  • doNotTradeBefore/AfterInMinutes - 60 minutes before and 60 minutes after the news during which EA cannot place new trades
  • Trading days and Hours - you can change or exclude any day between Monday and Sunday and change the trading hours or select that EA works 24/7
  • Max positions per day - allows to limit the number of open positions in the EA (robot open 1 position in the same time with TP-SL-TS and you can select that open for example max 10 per day and stopped until next day
  • Show panel - we used the same panel design for all of our robots, with daily profit, daily pips, current session, forex calendar and spread displayed, as well as buttons for manually closing positions. All our robots are unique, but we use the same panel to display news and other information.
How to properly test the BRG in the MetaTrader 5 tester?
Please select a deposit of 1000 or any other amount, a custom date, select Every tick, Fixed lots 0.01, and choose a Leverage 1:100 or more, then click the start button in the MetaTrader 5 tester. If you set a lower leverage, the result will be a little worse, whereas if you were to use a higher leverage the result would be better. 

How do I start:

  • After purchase the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, we'll send you access to group where our support and other users will help you with everything and you can talk about this EA.
  • Turn on Algo Trading in your platform, add an EA to the H1 chart on the BTCUSD, set everything according to the manual and that's it.
  • The Bitcoin Robot Grid can be used with any Forex Broker and on any account, but low spread accounts are recommended, minimum deposit of $1000, a leverage of 1:30 up to 1:1000. We suggest to running the robot on a VPS so that it stays connected for 24 hours and testing the robot on a demo account before adding it to a real account. 

Information:

  • Pair: BTCUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum lots: 0.01
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Minimum deposit: 1000
  • Type of account: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN

Updates:
The current version of this robot is 6.0. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT5 platform.

Price:
The robot costs $799, and it can be used with any Forex BrokerPlease send me a private message after purchasing the EA, and I will give you access to the group where you can receive support and discuss about the robot. This robot will be further developed based on customer and our own suggestions. If you have any interesting ideas for what else we can incorporate into this EA, please contact our team.


İncelemeler 43
Mario Feilinger
425
Mario Feilinger 2025.09.26 08:47 
 

Ein guter EA, bei Fragen bekomme ich schnelle Antwort vom Entwickler

renzcarloillut
161
renzcarloillut 2025.09.24 17:53 
 

I own other EA specific for BTC and i'd say this one is a frequent trader. Generally good if utilized correctly. I would strongly recommend adding a “grid distance multiplier” feature (as an optional setting) to help reduce drawdown when the grid is activated, alongside the existing fixed-distance grid. Hopefully, this can be included in the next update.

pranay12345
89
pranay12345 2025.09.24 03:40 
 

Profitable EA with good track record.

Önerilen ürünler
Phoenix Plus
Dang Cong Duong
Uzman Danışmanlar
At first, I got my teeth into  Phoenix  Ultra   Expert Advisor. This   Expert Advisor  will support automatic close order if the direction is correct and perform recovery if the direction is wrong. If you enter an order: 1. The price goes in the right direction and hits the   Min Profit Point ,   trailing stop 20% of the current profit. 2. The price goes in the opposite direction, the Expert Advisor will place the order with the volume is   Recovery Volume Percent  at the input, the distance to
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Envelopes RSI Scalper EA
Abraham Theuri Wangui
Uzman Danışmanlar
Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA Introducing the Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA, a cutting-edge expert advisor designed to make precise, high-frequency trades using advanced technical indicators and smart risk management techniques. Key Features: Envelopes Indicator Integration: The EA leverages the Envelopes indicator to identify optimal entry and exit points. By detecting price levels relative to moving average bands, the Envelopes indicator helps pinpoint potential breakouts and reversals, crucial
Zazen EA MT5
Christian Koehler
Uzman Danışmanlar
Welcome to the revolution of trading! We are a team of trading experts with many years of experience who have channelled their expertise into the development of Zazen EA. Zazen EA can also be used with PropTrading companies (for example FTMO). The EA has many functions (e.g. drawdown limit) that are specifically required in the area of prop trading. The name "Zazen" is no coincidence. It is derived from the Buddhist meditation practice that promotes calmness, serenity and clarity. Zazen EA is no
Regulus exclusive advisor
Oleg Konovalov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kazanç ve araştırma için araçlar. Alım satım sinyallerinin ve stratejisinin özü, yazarın fiyat tahmin kalıplarının oluşumuna yönelik algoritmasına dayanmaktadır. Her enstrümana uygulanabilir! MA "Nine-Tailed Fox" 'a dayalı bir kontrol sistemi ile tamamlanmıştır, sinyali piyasa, alet ve çalışma süresi için mümkün olduğunca doğru bir şekilde günceller ve ayarlar. Uygun: Tüm pazarlardaki tüm araçlar (istisnalar vardır). Kimin için: hedge fonları, fon ve varlık yöneticileri, yatırım yöneticileri,
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
RamonXZ
Natalia Nikolova
Uzman Danışmanlar
The “RamonX” Expert Advisor is designed to automate trading based on a simple and reliable strategy of crossing two moving averages (Moving Averages). This approach is widely used by traders to identify trends in the market and find entry and exit points. Functionality: 1. Basic strategy:    - The Expert Advisor analyzes the crossovers of two moving averages (fast and slow) on the selected timeframe.     - Trade opening:      - Buy: occurs when the fast moving average crosses the slow moving a
ICT Premium Discount Zone EA
Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the ICT Premium Discount Zone EA – Smart Trading for EUR/USD The ICT Premium Discount Zone EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor engineered for traders who demand precision, safety, and consistent performance. Built on the proven principles of ICT Premium/Discount Zones , this EA executes only Buy Stop  and Sell Stop  orders, ensuring entries are always aligned with optimal market structure. Key Features: Already set up for EUR / USD Pair Smart Order Execution – Trades only within prem
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Uzman Danışmanlar
SolarTrade Suite Finansal Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - işlemleri açmak için tasarlanmıştır! Bu, değerlerini hesaplamak için özel yenilikçi ve gelişmiş algoritmalar kullanan bir işlem robotudur, Finans Piyasaları Dünyasındaki Asistanınız. Bu robotu başlatmak için anı daha iyi seçmek için SolarTrade Suite serisindeki gösterge setimizi kullanın. Açıklamanın alt kısmında SolarTrade Suite serisindeki diğer ürünlerimize göz atın. Yatırım ve finans piyasaları dünyasında güvenle gezinmek ister m
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.95 (57)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exp-TickSniper -   her para birimi çifti için otomatik parametre seçimi ile yüksek hızlı kene yüzücü. Ticaret parametrelerini otomatik olarak hesaplayacak bir danışman mı hayal ediyorsunuz? Otomatik olarak optimize edildi ve ayarlandı mı? MetaTrader 4 için sistemin tam sürümü:       MetaTrader 4 için   TickSniper   soyucu TickSniper - Tam Açıklama       + DEMO + PDF EA, yaklaşık 10 yıllık EA programlamasında kazanılan deneyime dayalı olarak geliştirilmiştir. EA stratejisi herhangi bir SEMBOL i
Santa Scalping MT5
Morten Kruse
3.33 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
Super Rebate Mix System
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Uzman Danışmanlar
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
RSI Intelligent
Sabil Yudifera
Uzman Danışmanlar
RSI Intelligent is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very efficient Relative Strength Index (RSI) breakout strategy, Probabilistic analysis with (RSI). Most effective in the price Cumulative probability of a normal distribution that occupy the bulk of the market time. Transactions happen almost every day like Scalping follow trend. A Forex robot using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with an artificial neural network would be an advanced automated trading system th
Logistician Bot
Yvan Musatov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Logistician — Algorithmic Expert Advisor Based on Statistical Logic Logistician is a professional trading Expert Advisor that applies a proprietary logistic model to analyze market behavior. It operates using a mathematically grounded algorithm that evaluates price strength and amplitude over a specified period and makes trading decisions based on internal statistical indicators — without using external technical tools. The system is designed to detect trend weakening, automatically closing the
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Uzman Danışmanlar
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
EA OrgBaseHedge3
John Wangombe
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is an expert advisor meant to grow small accounts with low risk trading strategy, buit to trade ranging chart symbols and has a wide range of multipliers to grow with your account .  Trades with martinagale, grid and hedging to scalp the market,. Should trade with "ENABLE_TRAILING" in the inputs field turned to true. Fine tuning the inputs is also recommended depending on the chart to trade. kindly reachout for more advise and config after purchasing/subscribing to the EA. Trade safe...
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
The Eternal Phoenix
Xian Qin Ceng
Uzman Danışmanlar
A new and more powerful XAU EA, using an unprecedented method,   XAUUSD, XAUEUR/XAUGBP/XAUCHF/XAUJPY/XAUAUD can all use it   . This is my best work on XAU. Many people like to trade XAUUSD, and I am no exception. After accumulating some trading experience and hard work, I made this EA specifically for trading all XAU-related products. Among them, I most recommend the combination of XAUUSD, XAUJPY, and XAUCHF. Signal display and discussion group: If you don't know how to set parameters or have an
Classic Market Surfer EA
Buti Andy Moeng
Uzman Danışmanlar
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
True Range Pro MT5
Smart Forex Lab.
5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Accurate Night Scalping & Smart Grid System The True Range Pro EA is a fully automated expert advisor that trades at night and exploits price reversion. The EA trades using limit orders with stop loss and take profit. This EA works best on EURUSD. The True Range Pro is designed to work on the MetaTrader 4/5 platform. It is easy to install and comes with detailed instructions on how to set it up. The EA is optimized for use on the M5 timeframe and can be used on any broker that offers the MetaT
AP Oil Navigator PRO
Allan Graham Pike
Uzman Danışmanlar
AP Oil Navigator PRO (MT5) What it is AP Oil Navigator PRO is a rules-based Expert Advisor designed specifically for energy symbols such as XTIUSD (WTI) and UKOIL (Brent). The EA looks for a directional bias using a higher-timeframe trend filter, then times entries on the working timeframe using a volatility gate and a structure break. Orders are placed with broker-safe checks and fixed risk. No martingale, no grid, and no averaging. How it trades (high level) • Bias: EMA alignment and swing st
Gold NightFall
Thang Chu
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA will capture small gold movement at night. It is based on certain sideway pattern of gold which has been persisting for many years. Tracking Account Gold Nightfall Features : No Martingale, grid or averaging. All trades have Stop Loss and Take Profit. Only one or two trades most of the time Currency: Gold/ XAUUSD Low exposure to the market, short holding time, perfect to work together with other EAs for diversification No over weekend holding Customizable risks: fixed lot, lot per x $ of
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
Engage Synthetic Scalper Neural Network
Toha Arekaatera Akutina Gage
Uzman Danışmanlar
!! IMPORTANT!, PLEASE REMEMBER TO RUN THIS EA ON THE 1 MINUTE TIME-FRAME AND BOOM1000 ASSET ONLY !! This wonderful piece of software is a super intelligent self learning algorithm made for mt5, checkout the examples at the bottom of the page Engage has had the pleasure of working with a very talented honest and good willed individual called Nardus van Staden to create this wonderful product, if you want something as awesome as this check him out at  This Link . The EA "Engage Synthetic Scalper
Fundamental Robot MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
FusionPro EA
Bram Van De Vooren
Uzman Danışmanlar
FusionPro v1.1 Beta - Multi-Strategy News-Aware EA ️ CONSERVATIVE Multi-Pair Trading System with Advanced Risk Protection LIMITED BETA RELEASE - $299 (Price increases +$100 after every 10 sales - Secure your copy now!) ️ SAFETY-FIRST TRADING APPROACH Conservative Risk Management - Maximum 0.1%-2.0% risk per pair, never risky martingale News Event Protection - Automatically blocks trades during high-impact volatile events Smart Position Limits - Maximum open trades cap prevents o
Green Hawk
Rashed Samir
Uzman Danışmanlar
Green Hawk  is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700 The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site MT4 Version  can be found here FEATURES Support thro
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (280)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun  Doğrulandı Sinyali:     Pr
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.79 (48)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.84 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AIQ Sürüm 3.0+ Tanıtımı — Şimdiye Kadar Yaratılmış En Gelişmiş Otonom Ticaret Zekası AIQ (Otonom Zeka) Sürüm 3.0+'ı sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, yapay zeka destekli ticaret teknolojisinde muazzam bir sıçramadır. Bu sürüm, 300'den fazla yapay zeka modeline erişim sağlar; 55'ten fazla ÜCRETSİZ entegre yapay zeka modeli ve güçlü yeni Grok 4 gibi premium modeller, büyük ölçüde geliştirilmiş web arama yetenekleri, yeni Analist/Risk Yöneticisi rolleri, kapsamlı başlangıç piyasa kontrolleri ve Ya
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 Bugüne kadarki en gelişmiş EA sürümümüz; Yapay Zeka tabanlı karar verme , çoklu AI oylama ve dinamik işlem mantığı ile tamamen yeniden tasarlandı. Artık yalnızca XAUUSD (Altın) M1 ile sınırlı değil, aynı zamanda BTCUSD ve ETHUSD ’yi de tam olarak destekliyor. Yüksek frekanslı girişler, akıllı risk yönetimi ve tam adaptasyon sunuyor. Bu EA, OpenRouter üzerinden bağlanan ücretsiz AI modellerini gelişmiş filtrelerle birleştirerek her piyasa koşulunda hassas işlem sağlar
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.39 (46)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Herkese merhaba, kendimi tanıtayım: Ben   Quantum EAs   ailesinin heyecan verici, en yeni üyesi   Quantum StarMan'im   . 5 dinamik pariteye kadar işlem yapma kapasitesine sahip, tamamen otomatik, çoklu para birimi destekli bir EA'yım:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD ve USDCAD   . En üst düzey hassasiyet ve sarsılmaz sorumlulukla, işlem oyununuzu bir üst seviyeye taşıyacağım. İşte can alıcı nokta: Martingale stratejilerine güvenmiyorum. Bunun yerine, en yüksek performans için tasarlanmış geliş
Dynamic Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
️ Zaten  Boring Pips EA  sahibisiniz?   Ekstra %30 indirim   hakkınız var! Daha fazla bilgi için bizimle iletişime geçin: Geri ödemenizi (rebate) nasıl alırsınız Trump’ın ikinci dönemi , küresel piyasaları sarsan kapsamlı gümrük tarifelerinin geri dönüşüyle birlikte, agresif ticaret politikalarında yeni bir dalgayı ateşledi. Orta Doğu’daki gerilimler , özellikle son zamanlarda   İsrail ile İran   arasında artış gösterdi — bu da petrol fiyatları üzerinde potansiyel bir baskı yaratıyor
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MultiWay EA, güçlü bir ortalama dönüş stratejisine dayanan akıllı ve verimli bir otomatik alım satım sistemidir. Dokuz korelasyonlu (ve hatta bazı tipik olarak “trend” olan) döviz çiftine yaygın bir çeşitlendirme sayesinde — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP ve GBPCAD — güçlü yönlü hareketlerden sonra fiyatın ortalamaya dönüşünü yakalar. Satın aldıktan sonra tam kurulum talimatlarını almak için lütfen bana özel mesaj gönderin. Canlı Sinyal:  BURAYA TIKLAYIN Mevcut
Pips Maven
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Discover Pips Maven: Your Premier Trend Analysis Bot for Currency Trading In the dynamic realm of currency trading, the right tools can make all the difference. Introducing Pips Maven , an avant-garde trend analysis bot meticulously designed for traders who seek to master the intricate dance of the forex market. Harnessing sophisticated algorithms rooted in geometric virtual patterns, Pips Maven serves as a comprehensive solution, empowering you to refine your trading strategies effortlessly. Wh
Crude Oil Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
FastWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
FastWay EA, güçlü bir ortalamaya dönüş stratejisine dayanan akıllı ve verimli bir otomatik işlem sistemidir. AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD ve EURGBP gibi korelasyonlu döviz çiftlerinde işlem yaparak, fiyatların sert hareketler sonrası ortalamaya dönüşünden yararlanır. Satin aldıktan sonra tam kurulum talimatları için lütfen bana özel mesaj gönderin. Canlı sinyal:  BURAYA TIKLAYIN Mevcut fiyat — sonraki 10 alıcı için sadece $1337. Nihai fiyat: $2937 — fiyat her 10 satın alma sonrası $100 artar. FastWa
Scalping Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.14 (76)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing our advanced Scalping Forex Robot. The scalping algorithm is built to spot high-probability entry and exit points, ensuring that every trade is executed with the highest chance of success within the M1 timeframe . The best pair to use with the Scalping Robot is XAUUSD .This robot is perfect for traders who prefer the scalping method and want to take advantage of rapid price movements without having to manually monitor the charts. It is suitable for both beginners looking for an autom
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.95 (38)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Mean Machine GPT Sürüm 9.0+ Tanıtımı — Yapay Zeka Ticaret Teknolojisinde Devrim Niteliğinde Bir Sıçrama Mean Machine GPT'nin bugüne kadarki en önemli güncellemesi olan Sürüm 9.0+'ı duyurmaktan gurur duyuyorum. Bu çığır açan sürüm, 300'den fazla yapay zeka modeline erişim (55'ten fazla ÜCRETSİZ entegre yapay zeka modeli dahil), güçlü yeni Grok 4 gibi premium modeller, büyük ölçüde geliştirilmiş web arama yetenekleri, yeni Analist rolü, daha derin başlangıç piyasa kontrolleri ve Yapay Zeka Pozisy
Doctor Winston mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Doctor Winsto n Bot Description General Features: Name: Doctor Winston Type: State-of-the-art Forex trading bot Tools: Supports most currency pairs and trading instruments Timeframe: Can work on any timeframe Bot Settings: Money Management: MMOn: Enable/disable money management (true/false) DefaultVolume: Default trade volume (0.01) MMCalc: Basic amount for money management (1000) Indicators: ALength, BLength, CLength, DLength, ELength: Parameters for different indicators by length ADimension
Remstone
Remstone
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Remstone, sıradan bir Uzman Danışman değildir.   Yılların araştırma ve varlık yönetimi deneyimini bir araya getirir. Live:   Startrader   Darwinex   Tickmill Price will increase by $1,000 every positive year. 2026 price: $3,000 2018'den bu yana   , son şirketim Armonia Capital, FCA tarafından düzenlenen bir varlık yöneticisi olan Darwinex'e sinyal ARF'si sağladı ve 750 bin dolar topladı. Tek bir danışmanla 6 varlık sınıfında uzmanlaşın! Hiçbir vaat, hiçbir eğri uydurma, hiçbir yanılsama yok. Am
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.41 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
NEXUS — piyasa ile birlikte evrilen bir Uzman Danışman Birçok EA çalışır… ta ki piyasa değişene kadar. Nedeni genelde basittir: “RSI < 30 iken al” gibi sabit kurallar. Bir süre işe yarar, rejim değişince körleşir. NEXUS, nicel kuralları örneklem dışı doğrulama ile birleştirir: verilerden gerçek zamanlı kombinasyonlar kurar. Yapılandırılabilir bir geçmişi analiz eder (ör. H1 veya D1’de 500 periyot) ve göstergeler ile bağlam arasında binlerce kombinasyon üretir. Bir kombinasyon istatistiksel üstü
Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
Jacob Hooper
Uzman Danışmanlar
APE (Alpha Prop Edge) Hakkında APE (Alpha Prop Edge), ortalama dönüş (mean reversion) stratejisine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş bir Uzman Danışman’dır (Expert Advisor - EA). Sistem, aşırı fiyat hareketlerini tespit eder ve önceden tanımlanmış koşullara göre ters yönde işlem açar. Sistem, günlük zarar limiti ve otomatik çıkış mekanizması gibi yerleşik risk yönetimi araçlarına sahiptir. Kullanıcılar, hesap büyüklüğüne, işlem ortamına veya değerlendirme kriterlerine göre bu parametreleri özelleştir
Tree Of Life MT5
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tree Of Life EA is a fully automated trading robot that executes trades using a sophisticated blend of indicators and internal algorithms. It is developed through years of testing and live trading, and recognises market patterns and trends in a highly accurate manner. The  live trading accounts  confirm this. The main indicators Tree Of Life uses are the Moving Average and Stochastic. Together with the internal calculations, our combinations have proven to be a solid foundation for a robust stra
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.39 (36)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Crude Oil Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (64)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
GbpUsd Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (91)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
DS Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.38 (29)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Scalping Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.14 (76)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing our advanced Scalping Forex Robot. The scalping algorithm is built to spot high-probability entry and exit points, ensuring that every trade is executed with the highest chance of success within the M1 timeframe . The best pair to use with the Scalping Robot is XAUUSD .This robot is perfect for traders who prefer the scalping method and want to take advantage of rapid price movements without having to manually monitor the charts. It is suitable for both beginners looking for an autom
GbpUsd Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.68 (135)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The GBPUSD Robot MT5 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the   GBP/USD   currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to   identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD.  The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-E
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
Scalping Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.05 (22)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing our advanced Scalping Forex Robot. The scalping algorithm is built to spot high-probability entry and exit points, ensuring that every trade is executed with the highest chance of success within the   M1 timeframe . The best pair to use with the Scalping Robot is   XAUUSD .  This robot is perfect for traders who prefer the   scalping method   and want to take advantage of rapid price movements without having to manually monitor the charts. It is suitable for both beginners looking fo
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.83 (23)
Yardımcı programlar
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT5 tool is a professional algorithm, that calculates risk of every transaction before it is finalized. It allows you to precisely estimate gain and possible loss. The professional tool can estimate levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss incredibly precisely, making investments more effective and safer. Using Risk Reward Ratio Tool, you can with one click carry out transactions, cancel position, set position rate, set opening point, TP, SL and many other features.  List of
FREE
Crude Oil Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World.   Crude Oil Robot   is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the   XTIUSD or any crude instrument   offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a   highly specialized system   built exclusively for the crude oil market,   utilizing unique technologies   not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with   exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Fil
XR Gartley Pattern Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Göstergeler
The XR Gartley Pattern MT5 is an indicator which displays and alerts Gartley pattern detected on the candlestick chart. It also displays potential trade with calculated Take Profit and Stop Loss. After purchasing XR Gartley Pattern Indicator, you can immediately download this indicator from the MT4-MT5 Market and start using it because all features are set to default, is not necessary to change any parameter. In addition, we have created a  private group  for customers who have purchased one of
FREE
XE Forex Strength Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
XE Forex Strengh Indicator MT5 displays visual information about direction and strength of a signal for current pair and chosen timeframes (M5, M15, M30 and H1). Calculations are based on multiple factors and results are shown as a colored panel with scale bar, numerical values and arrows. There are also displayed values of current price and spread on the pair. There can be activated an alert (as a mail or pop-up window with sound) for each available timeframes which send a message when the dir
FREE
XP Forex Trade Manager MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.25 (8)
Yardımcı programlar
Forex Trade Manager MT5 simplifies managing open orders in MetaTrader 5. If you open a new order, the manager automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit. When price will move, then the program could move Stop Loss to Break Even (stop loss = open price) or continuously moving Stop Loss (Trailing Stop) to protect your profits. Forex Trading Manager is able to control orders for only current symbols (where EA works) or for all opened orders (regardless symbol) and hide the Stop Loss and Take Prof
FREE
One Click MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Yardımcı programlar
One Click Close MT5 is an EA which allows you close orders quickly. EA display on chart two buttons. The first button "Close All Positions" is using to close all opened orders. The second button "Close Profit Positions" is using to close only profitable orders. EA is closing orders for all available symbols, not only for chart symbol. In EA params you can set distance from upper chart frame (Y Offset) and from left chart frame (X Offset). For installation EA it is only need to copy One Click Clo
FREE
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (8)
Yardımcı programlar
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT4 tool is a professional algorithm, that calculates risk of every transaction before it is finalized. It allows you to precisely estimate gain and possible loss. The professional tool can estimate levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss incredibly precisely, making investments more effective and safer. Using Risk Reward Ratio Tool, you can with one click carry out transactions, cancel position, set position rate, set opening point, TP, SL and many other features.  List of
FREE
XP Forex Trade Manager Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Forex Trade Manager Grid MT5 helps you to managing orders and achieve the goal. You only need to place first order with Take Profit, run EA and set in params profit (pips) you want to get. EA will be managing your positions, as will gather appointed amount of pips. It’s a strategy for management of manual trades opened on current pair. The strategy adds positions to currently opened trades in a grid management (with chosen distance in pips between trades) - up to 15 trades (or less). First up to
FREE
XP Forex Trade Manager MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (6)
Yardımcı programlar
Forex Trade Manager MT4 simplifies managing open orders in MetaTrader 4. If you open a new order, the manager automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit. When price will move, then the program could move Stop Loss to Break Even (stop loss = open price) or continuously moving Stop Loss (Trailing Stop) to protect your profits. Forex Trading Manager is able to control orders for only current symbols (where EA works) or for all opened orders (regardless symbol) and hide the Stop Loss and Take Prof
FREE
One Click MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
One Click Close MT4 is an EA which allows you close orders quickly. EA display on chart two buttons. The first button "Close All Positions" is using to close all opened orders. The second button "Close Profit Positions" is using to close only profitable orders. EA is closing orders for all available symbols, not only for chart symbol. In EA params you can set distance from upper chart frame (Y Offset) and from left chart frame (X Offset). For installation EA it is only need to copy One Click Clo
FREE
XE Forex Strength Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Göstergeler
XE Forex Strengh Indicator MT4 displays visual information about direction and strength of a signal for current pair and chosen timeframes (M5, M15, M30 and H1). Calculations are based on multiple factors and results are shown as a colored panel with scale bar, numerical values and arrows. There are also displayed values of current price and spread on the pair. There can be activated an alert (as a mail or pop-up window with sound) for each available timeframes which send a message when the dir
FREE
XR Gartley Pattern Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Göstergeler
The XR Gartley Pattern MT4 is an indicator which displays and alerts Gartley pattern detected on the candlestick chart. It also displays potential trade with calculated Take Profit and Stop Loss, Timeframe H1. After purchasing XR Gartley Pattern, you can immediately download this indicator from the MT4-MT5 Market and start using it because all features are set to default, is not necessary to change any parameter. In addition, we have created a  private group  for customers who have purchased one
FREE
XP Forex Trade Manager Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Forex Trade Manager Grid MT4 helps you to managing orders and achieve the goal. You only need to place first order with Take Profit, run EA and set in params profit (pips) you want to get. EA will be managing your positions, as will gather appointed amount of pips. It’s a strategy for management of manual trades opened on current pair. The strategy adds positions to currently opened trades in a grid management (with chosen distance in pips between trades) - up to 15 trades (or less). First up to
FREE
Multi Pairs Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Göstergeler
The Multi Pairs Forex Indicator is an advanced trading too l that allows traders to track and analyze the performance of multiple currency pairs in real-time on a single chart. It consolidates data from various Forex pairs, providing an at-a-glance overview of market conditions across different currencies and helps you save time. Useful for various trading styles, including scalping, day trading, and swing trading. Whether you're monitoring major pairs like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, or more exotic pair
Filtrele:
Mario Feilinger
425
Mario Feilinger 2025.09.26 08:47 
 

Ein guter EA, bei Fragen bekomme ich schnelle Antwort vom Entwickler

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.09.26 10:00
You are welcome👍📊
renzcarloillut
161
renzcarloillut 2025.09.24 17:53 
 

I own other EA specific for BTC and i'd say this one is a frequent trader. Generally good if utilized correctly. I would strongly recommend adding a “grid distance multiplier” feature (as an optional setting) to help reduce drawdown when the grid is activated, alongside the existing fixed-distance grid. Hopefully, this can be included in the next update.

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.09.24 18:30
You are welcome👍📊
pranay12345
89
pranay12345 2025.09.24 03:40 
 

Profitable EA with good track record.

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.09.24 07:15
You are welcome👍📊
kiu yong
57
kiu yong 2025.09.20 11:27 
 

Just joined here yesterday, still testing it

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.09.20 11:36
You are welcome👍📊
Melih Enes Bozkurt
185
Melih Enes Bozkurt 2025.09.17 10:04 
 

Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is a reliable and effective automated trading system for traders looking to capitalize on Bitcoin’s volatility. Using a smart grid strategy, it consistently profits from market fluctuations while providing strong risk management by avoiding trades during major news events. The robot is user-friendly with flexible parameter settings, quick installation, and works well with both low and high leverage accounts. Continuous updates and dedicated support ensure users can trade confidently. Its compatibility with various Forex brokers and account types makes it a professional solution suitable for all traders. Its proven performance on the BTCUSD pair demonstrates high-quality programming and market expertise. Overall, this robot is a solid choice for anyone seeking consistent, protected, and automated Bitcoin trading. Highly recommended.

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.09.17 14:30
You are welcome👍📊
Dave Z
88
Dave Z 2025.09.15 16:30 
 

It delivers quite good performance and results, congratulations!

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.09.15 16:55
You are welcome👍📊
Juliano Pacheco
65
Juliano Pacheco 2025.09.09 12:26 
 

Hello everyone, I started trading with BRG a week ago. Even in such a short period, I'm impressed with the results. Even using a small lot, it's possible to verify the reliability of the entries. We'll monitor the situation, and after a month of trading in a real account, I'll return with more feedback. Thank you, BRG team...

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.09.09 12:28
You are welcome👍📊
LuisGustavo_BR
207
LuisGustavo_BR 2025.09.09 10:24 
 

Hello everyone. I've been following BRG for a while and now I've been able to purchase it. I've done a lot of backtesting and am now slowly starting to use it in a real account. I think it's very promising.

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.09.09 10:56
You are welcome👍📊
Ernesto Bigbig
166
Ernesto Bigbig 2025.09.05 01:04 
 

It's been 2 month since I bought this EA, Although it's really tough for me to understand the logic of a grid for the 1st month, but then on the next month It give's an incredible results so far, the EA is profitable in such a way you understand the grid how it works, I started to build a trust on the process how the BRG do his job. I AM NOT staring my chart all the time, coz BRG can work as his own best. Give him a room to breath (SL%) and it will give you the profit you deserve.

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.09.05 08:42
You are welcome👍📊
Ledman88
55
Ledman88 2025.09.03 00:19 
 

I have been running the EA in a live trading environment for a week. It's just a matter of setting the lot size and risk parameters according to the user manual. Currently, it's running stably with a 5% return in a week, which meets expectations. I look forward to good returns and thank the developers for their efforts and support!

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.09.03 06:39
You are welcome👍📊
HaAP_1
134
HaAP_1 2025.08.28 03:48 
 

The EA is much better than expected. It runs on a real account. However, I am aware that whether I make profits in the long term depends on my settings. But it looks very promising with this EA. Setting the parameters is easy and clear.

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.28 09:26
You are welcome👍📊
RyuHyunDuck
25
RyuHyunDuck 2025.08.26 22:31 
 

This is EA, which I bought for the first time with the intention of "Will it work?" But the results seem to be consistent. Telegram clearly supported me, so I think I can use it easily.

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.27 08:04
You are welcome👍📊
macmilano87
35
macmilano87 2025.08.21 10:28 
 

Followed all the instructions in detail and it is not really working for me. Based on the experience with this EA the actual intelligence is missing when the market is acting unexpected. The support is the worst I have ever experienced as the support always references unfriendly to aspects that have been said "so many times" and is not really taking care of individual problems.

EDIT: Unfortunately, after endless writing back and forth about the bad review with the developers or the admin, they even blocked me from the support group because I did not delete the review. I asked them ONCE something apart from the opening hours and this was on the first day having the EA not knowing they have certain office hours. And I have not asked the SAME question over and over again, I tried to formulate it in different ways as I felt that the support did not understand my problem. I am ready to discuss in a professional and respectful manner and I will instantly update this review if my experience (and I do not mean any monetary profit - noone can guarantee that) changes.

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.21 13:49
From the first day, this client had a very negative attitude toward us. He sent messages at night, then early in the morning complained why no one was answering. As we’ve mentioned many times, we do not work 24 hours a day, our support rests at night in order to be able to help clients throughout the day. In this case, it was the same messages posted every few minutes on Telegram. The client received an answer but continued posting the same questions, almost as if trying to provoke the support person. We provide the best detailed manual, available in several languages, as well as support that also helps individually, but unfortunately, in this case even that wasn’t enough. Our administrator sent him a direct message to provide individual help, because we want to have only satisfied clients, but his reply was just “Seriously?!”. We offer very good support, as confirmed by hundreds of active clients who use it every day. The robot itself has been working very well for over 2 months👍📊
Pei Jing Yang
407
Pei Jing Yang 2025.08.17 17:01 
 

I like that it operates according to time and helps me make a profit; the recommended settings in the manual are very important

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.21 16:00
You are welcome👍📊
juneve
199
juneve 2025.08.15 05:57 
 

I have been using this EA since mid-May and have made substantial profit with the smallest lot size. It's important to choose the recommended settings from the manual. Each person must individually consider what stop loss they set. I use the smallest lot size so that I can set the stop loss or drawdown more generously. This gives the EA more room during recovery phases. This has worked well for me so far and I haven't been stopped out yet. Great EA with good individual risk management. Daily support that is immediately available for comprehension questions during support hours.

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.15 11:46
You are welcome👍📊
Adam Pasfield
248
Adam Pasfield 2025.08.06 00:25 
 

Great EA with solid profits and excellent support, highly recommend for BTC trading—my second purchase from MQL Blue!

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.06 10:08
You are welcome👍📊
Ania C.
915
Ania C. 2025.07.25 17:41 
 

Another great EA from this company, the 3rd in my collection, and I will buy every new one. An excellent, super quick support.

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.07.25 17:50
You are welcome👍📊
Aleksandr Davydov
451
Aleksandr Davydov 2025.07.22 19:13 
 

If you allow the use of grid trading, then this adviser is one of the best. stable profit, with moderate risk. It is better to work with a large deposit and a small lot, so that the DD is within the RM.

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.07.22 19:48
You are welcome👍📊
Abraham Hz
108
Abraham Hz 2025.07.12 10:49 
 

Great EA with great support from the developer. With this EA, I've significantly increased my profits in a short time. Thank you to the developer for your excellent work and excellent support.

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.07.12 11:05
You are welcome👍📊
DanielCoroban
118
DanielCoroban 2025.07.08 07:49 
 

Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5, It is a very good robot, profitable, easy to set up and I am very happy with it, of course the support team is very prompt and very helpful. I recommend it.

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.07.08 11:00
You are welcome👍📊
123
İncelemeye yanıt