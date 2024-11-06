FTMO Risk Manager

5

FTMO Risk Manager EAis designed to provide unparalleled protection for your trading account by securing you against common yet often overlooked drawdown risks that can result in account loss. This EA safeguards against three critical threats:

  1. Equity Drawdown Protection: The EA actively monitors your equity and ensures that if it falls below your set daily loss limit (e.g., 4% or 4.5%), it immediately closes all open positions. This prevents you from breaching FTMO's daily drawdown rules based on equity fluctuations.

  2. Balance Drawdown Protection: To prevent situations where multiple positions closed simultaneously could trigger a large balance drawdown, the EA strategically manages your trades. If several losing trades threaten to hit the daily drawdown limit, it closes profitable trades to ensure that overall losses remain within the allowable range, maintaining account safety.

  3. Overnight Equity-Balance Discrepancy Protection: This unique feature addresses a rule many traders underestimate. If you hold positions overnight and your equity is 5% lower than your balance by the end of the trading day, this discrepancy can become a serious problem. When the next day begins, the starting balance is reset to the previous day’s end balance, which could lead to an automatic breach of the drawdown rule if equity remains low. The EA analyzes this risk and, if necessary, closes trades before the end of the day to ensure your account stays compliant.

By managing all these aspects,FTMO Risk Manager EA provides a robust shield for your trading account, keeping you compliant with all drawdown limits and preserving your capital, even in complex trading scenarios. This level of comprehensive protection makes it a must-have tool for serious traders aiming to pass and maintain prop firm challenges like FTMO.


Feel free to reach out if you have any questions!


Ajithkumar Muriyad Kalarikkal
125
Ajithkumar Muriyad Kalarikkal 2025.08.31 22:22 
 

This is a must have EA for those are doing FTMO challenge. This EA will save your accounts from blowing.

Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This bot utilizes a proven trading concept: markets often see significant movements during active periods, particularly around the London and New York sessions. Instead of predicting market direction, the strategy sets a range during the quieter Asian session hours and trades the breakout, riding the momentum until the New York session slows down. What Makes This EA Special? Unlike other breakout bots, this EA includes a unique filtering system designed to improve performance by avoiding trades
Box Reversal EA
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Idea Behind the Box Reversal EA Markets often reverse strongly after overextended price movements, especially during specific hours of the day. These reversals typically result from profit-taking or corrections from extreme price levels. The  Box Reversal EA  uses the  Average True Range (ATR)  to dynamically define a " box " around the current price: The box size is determined by the ATR, multiplied by an adjustable value for customization. The top and bottom of the box are placed at half t
Turnaround Tuesday EA
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Turnaround Tuesday bot is based on a time-tested, well-known concept that has consistently proven its robustness over the long term. The strategy is built on a fundamental market principle: fear often creeps into the market after a weekend, when trading has been on pause for two days. This fear, coupled with the potential for significant news events over the weekend, can lead to a sharp gap down when the market opens on Monday. Historically, the market tends to bounce back from this initial
Grid Recovery EA
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
Uzman Danışmanlar
Grid Recovery EA – Adaptive Grid Recovery System Grid Recovery EA is an automated trading system for MT5 that executes a grid-based trading approach. It opens an initial trade and places additional trades at predefined intervals if the price moves in the opposite direction. The lot size increases with each new trade based on a user-defined increment, allowing positions to close in profit when the price moves back in favor. How It Works Opens an initial trade with the selected lot size. Closes
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
1468
Geliştiriciden yanıt Jimmy Peter Eriksson 2025.09.01 10:50
Thank you for the Review!
İncelemeye yanıt