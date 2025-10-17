Kumo Cloud Heatmap Indicator MT4
Kumo Cloud Heatmap Indicator MT4
The Kumo Cloud Heatmap Indicator is developed based on the Ichimoku indicator framework, aiming to make trend analysis easier across various timeframes.Instead of displaying all Ichimoku lines directly, this tool visualizes market conditions through a color-coded heatmap.
As indicated in the table, green represents a bullish trend, red shows a bearish trend, and gray reflects a neutral market condition.
Specification Table of Kumo Cloud Heatmap Indicator
Below are the specifications of the Kumo Cloud Heatmap Indicator:
|
Category
|
Ichimoku – Heatmap – Trading Tool
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 4
|
Skill Level
|
Intermediate
|
Indicator Type
|
Reversal – Continuation
|
Timeframe
|
Multi Timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
Scalping – Day Trading – Swing Trading
|
Trading Market
|
All Markets
Kumo Cloud Heatmap Overview
The Kumo Cloud Heatmap colors are determined by the price’s position relative to the Ichimoku Cloud.
- Green: Bullish trend, price located above the Kumo Cloud
- Red: Bearish trend, price situated below the Kumo Cloud
- Gray: Neutral condition, price positioned inside the Kumo Cloud
Bullish Trend Condition
On the 1-hour chart of the Swiss Franc to Japanese Yen (CHF/JPY), the "H1" section in the heatmap appears in green, signaling a bullish trend. Moreover, when most of the timeframes turn green simultaneously, it confirms the strength and continuation of the bullish momentum.
Bearish Trend Condition
On the 1-hour chart of the US Dollar to Swiss Franc (USD/CHF), the heatmap shows gray for the 1-hour timeframe, representing a neutral market state.However, the dominance of red across the other timeframes suggests a strong and persistent bearish trend.
Settings of the Kumo Cloud Heatmap Indicator
The configurable parameters of the Kumo Cloud Heatmap Indicator include:
- Symbols to use: List of trading pairs in the heatmap
- Timeframes to use: Selected timeframes displayed in the heatmap
- Tenkan period: Period count for the Tenkan-Sen line
- Kijun period: Period count for the Kijun-Sen line
- Senkou period: Period count for the Senkou Span
- Bar to test: Number of candles used for testing or visualization
- Color for strong up: Color for a strong bullish trend
- Color for weak up: Color for a weak bullish trend
- Color for no change: Color for a neutral state
- Color for weak down: Color for a weak bearish trend
- Color for strong down: Color for a strong bearish trend
- Color for non-existent symbol: Color assigned to missing symbols
- Color for button text: Color of the button text
- Color for button border: Color of the button border
- Window to use for display: Chart window number for indicator display
- Display corner: Corner position where the indicator appears on the chart
- Horizontal shift: Amount of horizontal adjustment
- Vertical shift: Amount of vertical adjustment
- Indicator unique ID: Unique identifier for the indicator
Conclusion
The Kumo Cloud Heatmap Indicator is an advanced tool built to simplify Ichimoku Cloud analysis by visually representing market trends through a multi-timeframe colored heatmap. By using green, red, and gray colors, the indicator identifies bullish, bearish, and neutral conditions while allowing traders to analyze multiple pairs and timeframes simultaneously.
Its combination of multi-timeframe analysis and intuitive visual design makes it easier to detect strong trends and convergence zones in the market.