Tick Chart Weighted Indicator MT5

Tick Chart Weighted Indicator MetaTrader 5

The Tick Chart Weighted Indicator on the MetaTrader 5 platform plots candlesticks based on the number of trades. Unlike time-based charts, it does not follow a uniform time axis, since transaction volume and trading speed vary during different periods. At the start of trading sessions, higher trading activity leads to rapid market fluctuations and creates multiple trading opportunities.

Tick Chart Weighted Indicator Table

The general specifications of the Tick Chart Weighted Indicator are summarized in the table below:

Category Signal and Prediction – Trading Tool – Overbought and Oversold Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Intermediate Indicator Type Continuation – Reversal Timeframe Multi Timeframe Trading Style Intraday Trading Trading Market All Markets

Tick Chart Weighted Indicator at a Glance

The Tick Chart Weighted Indicator plots candlesticks based on time and connects them with an indicator displayed in the lower panel of the chart. In the oscillator window, three primary lines are shown:

Blue Line (Bid/Ask Weighted Line): Represents price movements with high sensitivity.

Red Line (Bid Line): Reflects changes on the sellers’ side of the market.

Black Line (Weighted Price Line): The main computational line of the indicator, calculated using the formula:

(High + Low + Close + Close) ÷ 4

Indicator in Uptrend

In the central section of the chart, when the blue line moves above the weighted line, a positive gap forms between them. This indicates rising demand and strong buying pressure.When this gap widens near price bottom zones, it signals the start of an upward move.

Indicator in Downtrend

During a bearish phase, when the Bid Line separates from the weighted line and trends downward, it shows that supply is dominating demand. If a new lower high forms compared to the previous high, and the indicator lines continue to align with selling pressure, bearish momentum strengthens.The bearish signal is considered most reliable when the weighted line acts as resistance.

Tick Chart Weighted Indicator Settings

The image below illustrates the settings panel of the Tick Chart Weighted Indicator in the MetaTrader 5 platform:

Period: Calculation period

Conclusion

The Tick Chart Weighted Indicator serves as a valuable tool for technical analysis. By evaluating trading volume based on the number of ticks in each period, it displays market fluctuations with enhanced accuracy. This indicator gives more weight to price changes that occur with high trading volume, resulting in more precise signals for identifying entry and exit points.