Volume RV Indicator MT5

Volume RV Indicator MetaTrader 5

The Volume RV Indicator is a practical analytical tool for technical traders using MetaTrader 5, offering access to seven distinct volume indices. This indicator operates by displaying a histogram alongside a moving average line. When histogram values cross above or below the signal line, buy and sell opportunities are automatically highlighted for traders.



Volume RV Indicator Table

Specification Details Category Volume Trading – Signal & Forecast – Oscillator Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Intermediate Indicator Type Entry & Exit - Trend - Reversal Timeframe Multi-timeframe Trading Style Scalping - Day Trading - Intraday Markets Forex - Stocks - Indices - Crypto

RV Volume Indicator at a Glance

The Volume RV Indicator is a specialized volume-based oscillator designed for traders who analyze market conditions through volume activity. It provides seven distinct volume indices to enhance trading analysis. When histogram values cross the signal line, buy or sell trading signals are displayed as arrows and alerts, enabling traders to take immediate action. The supported volume indices are:

AD, BWMFI, FORCE, MFI, OBV, WRP, and Volumes.

Traders can select any of these based on their individual trading strategies.





Uptrend in the RV Volume Indicator

On the 15-minute EUR/USD chart, traders can use the Volume RV Indicator to perform detailed volume analysis. During bullish market conditions, volume serves as a key factor in identifying buy signals. When the histogram crosses above the signal line, buy signals are generated, allowing traders to open long positions confidently.





Downtrend in the RV Volume Indicator

On the 1-hour GBP/USD chart, the Volume RV Indicator produced sell signals. Traders can confirm bearish conditions by observing volume movements and apply sell entries accordingly. When the histogram moves below the signal line, sell arrows appear on the chart, and alerts notify traders of bearish setups.





Volume RV Indicator Settings

Below are the adjustable settings of the Volume RV Indicator:

• History: Number of candles used for calculations;



• Calculation: Choose among seven volume indices (AD, BWMFI, MFI, OBV, WRP, Volumes, FORCE);



• Reverse: Enable or disable reverse mode. When enabled, index values are multiplied by -1 and inverted on the chart;



• Period: Defines the calculation period;



• Method: Sets the calculation method;



• Applied Price: Defines the price basis for index calculations;



• Draw Histogram: Enable or disable display as histogram or line;



• Signal Period: Customizes the calculation period for the signal line;



• Signal MA Method: Defines the moving average method for the signal line;



• Show Signal Line: Enable or disable the signal line display;



• Arrow Gap: Defines the distance between signal arrows and candles;



• Arrow Size: Defines the size of signal arrows;



• Buy Arrow Color: Sets the color of buy arrows;



• Sell Arrow Color: Sets the color of sell arrows;



• Buy Arrow Code: Defines the MQL code for buy arrows;



• Sell Arrow Code: Defines the MQL code for sell arrows;



• Message Alert: Enable or disable message alerts when signals occur;



• Sound Alert: Enable or disable sound alarms when signals appear;



• Email Alert: Enable or disable email alerts when signals occur;



• Sound File: Sets the alert sound file.





Conclusion

The Volume RV Indicator is a specialized volume oscillator for Forex and cryptocurrency traders who analyze market momentum through volume. By combining histogram values with a moving average signal line, it generates buy alerts when crossing above and sell alerts when crossing below — delivering real-time, data-driven trade opportunities.