Swami Aroon Oscillator MT4

Swami Aroon Oscillator for MetaTrader 4

The Swami Aroon Oscillator on the MetaTrader 4 platform fluctuates between 0 and 100, identifying overbought and oversold conditions as well as potential bullish and bearish trends as follows:

Indicator value above 80: Signals an overbought condition and a possible correction or bearish reversal.

Indicator value below 20: Signals an oversold condition and a possible bullish reversal.

Swami Aroon Indicator Table

The general specifications of the Swami Aroon Oscillator are presented in the table below:

Category Signal & Forecast – Trading Tool – Overbought & Oversold Platform MetaTrader 4 Skill Level Intermediate Indicator Type Trend-Continuation – Reversal Timeframe Multi Timeframe Trading Style Intraday Trading Trading Market All Markets

Swami Aroon Oscillator Overview

The Swami Aroon Oscillator in MetaTrader 4 visualizes market trends using distinct color coding.Green represents bullish strength, while dark pink reflects bearish momentum. The gradual transition between these colors defines momentum intensity, enhancing entry and exit signals.

Additionally, buy signals occur when the indicator drops below 20 (oversold zone) and turns green, whereas sell signals appear when the indicator rises above 80 (overbought zone) and changes to pink.

Indicator in a Bullish Trend

The chart below displays the global gold index (XAU/USD) on the 4-hour timeframe.As the oscillator values declined toward the 20 level, the bars gradually transitioned from pink to green. This shift indicates increasing buying strength and marks the beginning of a new bullish phase in the market.

Indicator in a Bearish Trend

The image below illustrates the EUR/USD currency pair on the 30-minute timeframe.When the oscillator approached the 80 level and the bars shifted from green to pink, the market entered an overbought condition. Under such circumstances, a price decline becomes more probable, creating an ideal setup for sell entries.

Swami Aroon Oscillator Settings

The image below displays the settings of the Swami Aroon Oscillator on MetaTrader 4:

Start Aroon Period: Defines the initial calculation period for the Aroon Index.

End Aroon Period: Specifies the final calculation period for the Aroon Index.

Lookback: Determines the number of previous candlesticks considered.

Width: Sets the line thickness.

Up Color: Defines the color for bullish trends.

Down Color: Defines the color for bearish trends.

Conclusion

The Swami Aroon Oscillator is a dynamic and effective technical analysis tool that accurately identifies overbought and oversold zones. Beyond highlighting price ranges, this indicator determines market trends through color-coded bars — green representing buyer dominance and dark pink indicating seller control.