Trend by Angle Indicator MT5

Trend by Angle Indicator for MetaTrader 5

The Trend by Angle Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a versatile technical analysis tool that allows traders to evaluate market direction by plotting slopes and angles that highlight bullish or bearish environments. By using clear visual cues—blue lines for upward momentum and red lines for downward pressure—it provides a straightforward way to recognize dominant price trends.

Trend by Angle Indicator Table

Below is a summary of the key features of the Trend by Angle Indicator:

Category Levels & Zones – Trading Utility – Currency Strength Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Intermediate Indicator Type Trend-Following – Reversal Timeframe Multi-Timeframe Trading Style Intraday Market Coverage All Financial Markets

Trend by Angle Indicator Overview

This indicator highlights directional bias by drawing angle-based lines that correspond with ongoing trends. The angles are dynamic, calculated from both price movements and time intervals, though their chart appearance can shift depending on the MetaTrader scaling (zoom in/zoom out).

With real-time synchronization, the Trend by Angle Indicator minimizes lag and produces more reliable insights into trend development.

Bullish Trend Example

On the EUR/CAD 15-minute chart, a blue angle within the indicator signals a bullish environment. Traders first observe whether a price channel is forming around the angle. If the market pulls back to the angle zone and a bullish candle subsequently closes, the conditions are considered favorable for initiating long positions.

Bearish Trend Example

On the GBP/CHF 1-hour chart, a red angle illustrates bearish dominance. When price action fails to breach the resistance created by the angle or channel boundary, the likelihood of further downward continuation increases. A bearish candlestick closing at this stage provides a signal for potential short entries.

Trend by Angle Indicator Settings

Settings available in MetaTrader 5 for this indicator include:

Cycle: Defines the trend calculation period.

Conclusion

The Trend by Angle Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is designed for accurate trend recognition, using dynamic angles to show prevailing market direction. Its color-coded system—blue for bullish phases and red for bearish conditions—makes it easier for traders to spot momentum quickly.

Combined with real-time updates that cut down on delayed signals, this indicator improves the reliability of technical analysis and trading decisions.