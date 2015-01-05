Fibo Pivot Candle Bar Indicator MT4

Fibo Pivot Candle Bar Indicator in MetaTrader 4

The Fibo Pivot Candle Bar Indicator is a dedicated tool in MetaTrader 4 designed to generate trading signals based on pivot levels and Fibonacci ratios.It helps technical traders detect buy and sell opportunities while identifying support and resistance zones using the data displayed in the candle bar panel.



Pivot and Fibonacci Candle Bar Indicator Table

Below is the key information about the Pivot and Fibonacci Candle Bar Indicator:

Category Signal and Forecast – Levels – Pivot Points and Fractals Platform MetaTrader 4 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type Lagging – Trend – Reversal Timeframes 1 Minute – 5 Minutes – 15 Minutes Trading Style Fast Scalping – Scalping – Day Trading Markets Forex – Stocks – Indices – Cryptocurrencies



Pivot and Fibonacci Candle Bar Indicator at a Glance

The Fibo Pivot Candle Bar Indicator is highly practical for traders aiming to spot entry and exit points using their trading strategies.

By producing short-term signals, it is particularly useful for scalpers, allowing them to assess candle bar support and resistance areas through the panel. Furthermore, with its dual candle bar panels, the indicator delivers both Fibonacci ratios and pivot price levels, serving as reliable reference points for market analysis.





Uptrend in the Pivot and Fibonacci Candle Bar Indicator

On the 15-minute AUD/USD chart, the Fibo Pivot Candle Bar Indicator generates a buy signal. By examining the candle bar panels — pivot levels on the right and Fibonacci ratios on the left — traders can identify support and resistance levels. Based on market behavior, they may then enter long positions and exit trades when conditions are favorable.





Downtrend in the Pivot and Fibonacci Candle Bar Indicator

On the 1-minute USD/CAD chart, the candle bar panel issues a sell signal. Traders can apply the Fibo Pivot Candle Bar Indicator to spot sell opportunities while reviewing both pivot and Fibonacci levels for clearer decision-making.





Pivot and Fibonacci Candle Bar Indicator Settings



Here are the customizable settings available for the indicator:

Choose Fonts Model: Select the font type;

Font Colors: Define the font colors;

Color for Bar Up and Bull Candle: Set the color of bullish bars;

Color for Bar Down and Bear Candle: Set the color of bearish bars;

Color for Line Graph: Choose the signal line color;

If the bar has not been passed by price movement: Set the bar color;

ALERT: Turn signal alerts on/off;

EMAIL: Enable or disable email alerts;

SOUND_ALERT: Turn sound alerts on/off;

Sound Alert File: Assign a sound file for alerts.





Conclusion



The Fibo Pivot Candle Bar Indicator is an effective tool for generating short-term trading signals in the forex market. It allows traders to identify bullish and bearish signals while simultaneously monitoring pivot and Fibonacci-based support and resistance levels through the candle bar panel.