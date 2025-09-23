Advanced Currency Strength Indicator MT4

Advanced Currency Strength Indicator for MetaTrader 4

The Advanced Currency Strength Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a Forex analysis tool that allows traders to evaluate the comparative strength of different currencies at the same time. Each plotted line corresponds to a currency; for example, the blue curve may represent the US Dollar (USD), while the red curve stands for the Euro (EUR).

When a line trends upward, it reflects stronger demand and appreciation of that currency, whereas a downward slope shows weakness and declining pressure.

«Indicator Installation & User Guide»

Advanced Currency Strength Indicator Table

Category

Oscillator – Trading Utility – Currency Strength

Platform

MetaTrader 4

Skill Level

Intermediate

Indicator Type

Breakout – Reversal

Timeframe

Multi-timeframe

Trading Style

Intraday

Trading Market

Forex

 

Overview at a Glance

The indicator tracks multiple currency pairs simultaneously and illustrates their performance through color-coded lines. Rising curves highlight higher demand and potential bullish momentum, while falling curves signal oversupply and bearish conditions.

Crossovers between lines often suggest a shift in dominance, which traders interpret as an early sign of emerging trends.

 

Indicator in an Uptrend

In a EUR/USD one-minute chart, if the Euro strengthens against the Dollar, the indicator shows the EUR line positioned above the USD line. This scenario highlights upward momentum, suggesting stronger buying pressure on the Euro, thereby creating a favorable buy setup and raising the chances of continued price advancement.

 

Indicator in a Downtrend

For the CAD/JPY daily chart, when the tool shows CAD losing strength while JPY gains power, a downward market move is confirmed. This reflects heavy selling on CAD and increased demand for JPY, producing a sell indication and enhancing the probability of an extended decline.

 

Advanced Currency Strength Indicator Settings

Key parameters in the settings panel include:

  • RSIPeriod – RSI period selection
  • DrawAllCurrencies – Option to display all tracked currencies
  • MaxBars – Maximum number of visible candles
  • MinimumRefreshInterval – Refresh rate setting
  • UseEUR, UseUSD, UseGBP, UseJPY, UseAUD, UseNZD, UseCAD, UseCHF – Enable/disable currencies individually
  • LabelColor – Text color settings
  • EURColor, USDColor, GBPColor, JPYColor, AUDColor, NZDColor, CADColor, CHFColor – Line color customization for each currency
  • NormalWidth – Standard line thickness
  • SelectedWidth – Emphasized line thickness

 

Conclusion

The Advanced Currency Strength Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a practical tool to visualize the balance of strength and weakness across major currencies. Upward movements reflect demand and accumulation, while downward trends signal weakness and distribution.

Crossovers between lines mark shifts in momentum and serve as effective entry and exit signals for traders.

