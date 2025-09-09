MSP Indicator MT4
MSP Indicator for MetaTrader 4
The MSP Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a momentum-based analytical tool designed to track volatility and highlight critical market turning points. By evaluating the force and direction of momentum, it helps traders recognize where a reversal in trend is most likely to occur.
This indicator provides precise trade entry signals by detecting momentum shifts and also serves as a confirmation filter to boost the reliability of other trading strategies.
«Indicator Installation & User Guide»
MSP Indicator Table
The main specifications of the MSP Indicator are summarized below:
|
Category
|
Momentum – Trading Utility – Forecast & Signals
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 4
|
Skill Level
|
Beginner-Friendly
|
Indicator Type
|
Trend-Following – Reversal Detector
|
Timeframe
|
Multi-Timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
Intraday & Short-Term Trading
|
Trading Market
|
Applicable to All Markets
MSP Indicator Overview
At its core, the MSP Indicator applies the ATR (Average True Range) with a 14-period configuration, referencing historical highs and lows to measure the average price movement range.
- When the market price rises above the ATR average, the indicator generates a Buy arrow (blue).
- When the price falls below the ATR average, a Sell arrow (red) is triggered.
Indicator in an Uptrend
On the 30-minute chart of the CAD/CHF currency pair, a “BUY” arrow shown by the MSP Indicator often suggests the start of an upward trend, confirming stronger buying momentum. Under these conditions, traders may consider entering a long trade right after the signal appears.
Indicator in a Downtrend
On the 1-hour chart of GBP/AUD, when the MSP Indicator displays a red “SELL” arrow, it points to rising selling pressure and a possible beginning of a bearish trend. This creates an ideal setup for short entries.
MSP Indicator Settings
Below are the key customizable parameters within the MSP Indicator on the MT4 platform:
- SENSITIVITY – Controls responsiveness to market volatility
- ATR_PERIOD – Defines the ATR lookback period
- PRICE_SOURCE – Selects the type of price data used
- TEXT_DISPLAY – Enables/Disables signal text on chart
- BUY_SIGNAL_COLOR – Color of Buy arrow
- SELL_SIGNAL_COLOR – Color of Sell arrow
- ALERT – Pop-up notifications
- EMAIL – Email-based trade signals
- NOTIFICATION – Push notifications to devices
- MESSAGE_TIMEOUT – Duration of on-screen alerts
- MESSAGE_SUBJECT – Subject text for alert messages
Conclusion
The MSP Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is built to help traders catch the early stages of bullish and bearish moves by identifying momentum changes.
- A “BUY” arrow reflects upward momentum and buying strength.
- A “SELL” arrow highlights selling dominance and the emergence of a downtrend.