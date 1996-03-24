Quent
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Branislav Bridzik
- Sürüm: 1.10
Quent EA – Precision Breakout Trading for Gold Turn market volatility into a strategic advantage with Quent EA, a meticulously engineered expert advisor built for high-performance trading on XAUUSD. For a limited time, gain access to one of the most active and dependable trading algorithms available on MQL5.
What Sets Quent EA Apart Quent EA is purpose-built for gold trading, leveraging a breakout strategy that blends speed, accuracy, and disciplined risk management:
-
Breakout Detection: Pinpoints consolidation zones and initiates trades as momentum accelerates.
-
Risk Management: Every trade is protected by predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.
-
Scalping Efficiency: Executes rapid entries and exits to capitalize on short-term price movements.
-
High-Frequency Trading: Identifies multiple setups daily—perfect for volatile conditions.
-
Gold-Focused Architecture: Optimized for the liquidity and volatility of XAUUSD during peak trading hours.
Optimal Setup To maximize performance:
-
Use a reputable ECN broker with tight spreads
-
Host the EA on a low-latency VPS
-
Recommended timeframe: H1
-
Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
Why Choose Quent EA?
Quent EA isn’t just another automated system—it’s a precision breakout engine designed for scalping gold with speed and consistency. If you prioritize fast execution and rule-based strategies, this EA delivers elite-level performance.